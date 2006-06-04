North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 193524 Name: contest1_Pengie_june_contest1 Currency: USD 2006 June 8, 16:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
29798882006.06.04 14:36balanceDeposit50 000.00
30140822006.06.06 02:38buy0.10usdjpy112.400.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.610.000.000.35106.50
30140832006.06.06 10:04sell0.10usdjpy112.070.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.640.000.00-0.71-138.16
30158642006.06.06 15:11buy0.10usdjpy112.550.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.610.000.000.3593.30
30162592006.06.06 09:14buy0.10eurusd1.29130.00000.00002006.06.08 10:211.27500.000.00-1.60-163.00
30162612006.06.06 13:08sell0.10eurusd1.28810.00000.00002006.06.08 10:211.27520.000.000.80129.00
30204112006.06.06 13:24buy0.10usdchf1.21090.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.22350.000.000.33102.98
30204152006.06.06 09:13sell0.10usdchf1.20750.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.22390.000.00-0.66-134.00
30249792006.06.06 09:30sell0.10usdchf1.20600.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.22390.000.00-0.66-146.25
30250062006.06.06 09:53buy0.10eurusd1.29280.00000.00002006.06.08 10:211.27500.000.00-1.60-178.00
30253812006.06.06 10:06sell0.10usdchf1.20450.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.22390.000.00-0.66-158.51
30260462006.06.06 09:53buy stop0.10eurusd1.29430.00000.00002006.06.08 10:211.2751cancelled
30266012006.06.06 10:04sell stop0.10usdjpy111.920.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.61cancelled
30267012006.06.06 10:06sell stop0.10usdchf1.20300.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.2235cancelled
30325652006.06.06 13:21sell0.10eurusd1.28660.00000.00002006.06.08 10:211.27520.000.000.80114.00
30333552006.06.06 15:13sell0.10eurusd1.28510.00000.00002006.06.08 10:211.27520.000.000.8099.00
30334672006.06.06 14:42buy0.10usdchf1.21240.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.22350.000.000.3390.72
30351642006.06.06 15:13buy0.10usdchf1.21390.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.22350.000.000.3378.46
30357262006.06.06 15:13buy0.10usdjpy112.700.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.610.000.000.3580.10
30358142006.06.06 15:16buy0.10usdchf1.21540.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.22350.000.000.3366.20
30358632006.06.06 17:09buy0.10usdjpy113.150.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.610.000.000.3540.49
30358832006.06.06 15:29sell0.10eurusd1.28360.00000.00002006.06.08 10:211.27520.000.000.8084.00
30360892006.06.06 16:31buy0.10usdchf1.21690.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.22350.000.000.3353.94
30365542006.06.06 16:37sell0.10eurusd1.28210.00000.00002006.06.08 10:211.27520.000.000.8069.00
30383632006.06.07 09:43buy0.10usdchf1.21990.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.22350.000.000.0029.42
30385742006.06.07 01:24sell0.10eurusd1.28060.00000.00002006.06.08 10:211.27520.000.000.6054.00
30398222006.06.06 17:42buy0.10usdjpy113.300.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.610.000.000.3527.29
30409422006.06.06 17:58buy0.10usdjpy113.450.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.610.000.000.3514.08
30418362006.06.07 16:32buy0.10usdjpy113.600.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.610.000.000.000.88
30572952006.06.07 09:31sell0.10eurusd1.27910.00000.00002006.06.08 10:211.27520.000.000.6039.00
30663032006.06.07 16:46sell0.10eurusd1.27610.00000.00002006.06.08 10:211.27520.000.000.609.00
30666902006.06.07 14:32buy0.10usdchf1.22140.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.22350.000.000.0017.16
30735532006.06.07 16:32buy0.10usdchf1.22290.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.22350.000.000.004.90
30778622006.06.07 16:32buy stop0.10usdchf1.22440.00000.00002006.06.07 16:451.2239cancelled
30778932006.06.07 16:32buy stop0.10usdjpy113.750.000.002006.06.07 16:33113.64cancelled
30786242006.06.07 16:46sell stop0.10eurusd1.27460.00000.00002006.06.08 10:211.2749cancelled
  0.00 0.00 3.66 485.50
Closed P/L: 489.16
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 489.16 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 50 489.16 Equity: 50 489.16 Free Margin: 50 489.16
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 412.97 Gross Loss: 923.81 Total Net Profit: 489.16
Profit Factor: 1.53 Expected Payoff: 16.87  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 246.38 (0.5%)  
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 12 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (88.24%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 23 (79.31%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (20.69%)
Largest profit trade: 129.80 loss trade: -179.60
Average profit trade: 61.43 loss trade: -153.97
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (473.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-179.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 473.00 (7) consecutive loss (count): -179.60 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1