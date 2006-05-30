|Account: 190328
|Name: Polak
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 6, 19:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2870688
|2006.05.30 22:00
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2879147
|2006.05.31 09:51
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2085
|1.1885
|1.2108
|2006.05.31 11:05
|1.2108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.99
|2880232
|2006.05.31 10:22
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0942
|1.0742
|1.0965
|2006.05.31 11:08
|1.0965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.95
|2878047
|2006.05.31 09:19
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|111.83
|109.83
|112.06
|2006.05.31 12:43
|112.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.04
|2875580
|2006.05.31 05:52
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7634
|0.7834
|0.7611
|2006.05.31 13:55
|0.7611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2875586
|2006.05.31 05:53
|sell
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.6407
|0.6607
|0.6384
|2006.05.31 14:23
|0.6384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2884503
|2006.05.31 12:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4082
|1.3882
|1.4105
|2006.05.31 15:30
|1.4105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.97
|2886393
|2006.05.31 14:37
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|112.21
|114.21
|111.98
|2006.05.31 16:19
|111.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.08
|2878925
|2006.05.31 09:47
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0972
|1.0772
|1.0995
|2006.05.31 17:54
|1.0995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.84
|2879687
|2006.05.31 10:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4114
|1.3914
|1.4137
|2006.05.31 17:57
|1.4137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.81
|2883796
|2006.05.31 12:16
|sell
|0.20
|cadjpy
|102.21
|104.21
|101.98
|2006.05.31 17:57
|101.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.97
|2892693
|2006.05.31 17:44
|buy
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.6355
|0.6155
|0.6378
|2006.05.31 18:30
|0.6378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2895470
|2006.05.31 18:58
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.7058
|1.7258
|1.7035
|2006.05.31 19:51
|1.7035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.68
|2893107
|2006.05.31 17:57
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4138
|1.4338
|1.4115
|2006.05.31 21:55
|1.4115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.76
|2895420
|2006.05.31 18:56
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1025
|1.1225
|1.1002
|2006.05.31 23:26
|1.1002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.81
|2921877
|2006.06.01 10:17
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|112.87
|114.87
|112.64
|2006.06.01 11:18
|112.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.84
|2879242
|2006.05.31 09:52
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6890
|1.7090
|1.6867
|2006.06.01 11:57
|1.7090
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|-299.44
|2926476
|2006.06.01 11:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2798
|1.2998
|1.2775
|2006.06.01 12:52
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2934880
|2006.06.01 15:21
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2286
|1.2486
|1.2263
|2006.06.01 15:36
|1.2263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.51
|2934833
|2006.06.01 15:20
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2725
|1.2525
|1.2748
|2006.06.01 15:37
|1.2748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2934890
|2006.06.01 15:21
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.2846
|2.3046
|2.2823
|2006.06.01 15:50
|2.2823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.45
|2922563
|2006.06.01 10:32
|sell
|0.20
|cadjpy
|102.29
|104.29
|102.06
|2006.06.01 16:16
|102.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.61
|2936303
|2006.06.01 15:48
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2726
|1.2526
|1.2749
|2006.06.01 17:01
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2934697
|2006.06.01 15:19
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2732
|1.2532
|1.2755
|2006.06.01 17:01
|1.2755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2936595
|2006.06.01 15:55
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8573
|1.8373
|1.8596
|2006.06.01 17:01
|1.8596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2933332
|2006.06.01 14:27
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2737
|1.2537
|1.2760
|2006.06.01 17:02
|1.2760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2933207
|2006.06.01 14:25
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2743
|1.2543
|1.2766
|2006.06.01 17:04
|1.2766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2932656
|2006.06.01 14:10
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2256
|1.2456
|1.2233
|2006.06.01 17:08
|1.2233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.60
|2886258
|2006.05.31 14:31
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6936
|1.7136
|1.6913
|2006.06.01 17:38
|1.7136
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|-298.72
|2934491
|2006.06.01 15:08
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1069
|1.1269
|1.1046
|2006.06.01 17:50
|1.1046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.64
|2910889
|2006.06.01 03:35
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2208
|1.2408
|1.2185
|2006.06.01 17:51
|1.2185
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.76
|2942595
|2006.06.01 17:51
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8691
|1.8891
|1.8668
|2006.06.01 18:03
|1.8668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2942542
|2006.06.01 17:50
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8686
|1.8886
|1.8663
|2006.06.01 18:18
|1.8663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2942232
|2006.06.01 17:47
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8681
|1.8881
|1.8658
|2006.06.01 18:19
|1.8658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2942142
|2006.06.01 17:47
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8676
|1.8876
|1.8653
|2006.06.01 18:21
|1.8653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2940756
|2006.06.01 17:34
|buy
|0.20
|cadjpy
|101.92
|99.92
|102.15
|2006.06.01 18:42
|102.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.87
|2940311
|2006.06.01 17:25
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4138
|1.4338
|1.4115
|2006.06.01 18:43
|1.4115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.76
|2913840
|2006.06.01 05:59
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1039
|1.1239
|1.1016
|2006.06.01 18:43
|1.1016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.76
|2933253
|2006.06.01 14:26
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7460
|0.7260
|0.7483
|2006.06.01 18:50
|0.7483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2888956
|2006.05.31 16:17
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6967
|1.7167
|1.6944
|2006.06.01 20:36
|1.7167
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|-298.64
|2946341
|2006.06.01 20:36
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.7167
|1.7367
|1.7144
|2006.06.01 20:52
|1.7144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.39
|2943091
|2006.06.01 18:00
|buy
|0.20
|audjpy
|84.01
|82.01
|84.24
|2006.06.01 22:24
|84.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.82
|2903152
|2006.05.31 21:59
|buy
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.6345
|0.6145
|0.6368
|2006.06.02 01:58
|0.6368
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|46.00
|2913874
|2006.06.01 06:02
|buy
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.6314
|0.6114
|0.6337
|2006.06.02 01:58
|0.6337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|46.00
|2957788
|2006.06.02 10:21
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7449
|0.7249
|0.7472
|2006.06.02 12:12
|0.7472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2957338
|2006.06.02 10:08
|buy
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.6251
|0.6051
|0.6274
|2006.06.02 15:30
|0.6274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2889602
|2006.05.31 16:31
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.6997
|1.7197
|1.6974
|2006.06.02 15:31
|1.7197
|0.00
|0.00
|1.81
|-300.16
|2889769
|2006.05.31 16:32
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2146
|1.2346
|1.2123
|2006.06.02 15:31
|1.2123
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.25
|37.94
|2964862
|2006.06.02 15:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4208
|1.4408
|1.4185
|2006.06.02 15:34
|1.4185
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.79
|2966881
|2006.06.02 15:46
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8834
|1.9034
|1.8811
|2006.06.02 15:52
|1.8811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2966849
|2006.06.02 15:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2938
|1.3138
|1.2915
|2006.06.02 15:53
|1.2915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2966725
|2006.06.02 15:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8825
|1.9025
|1.8802
|2006.06.02 15:55
|1.8802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2966456
|2006.06.02 15:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8820
|1.9020
|1.8797
|2006.06.02 15:55
|1.8797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2969727
|2006.06.02 16:18
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8840
|1.9040
|1.8817
|2006.06.02 16:28
|1.8817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2966520
|2006.06.02 15:44
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2929
|1.3129
|1.2906
|2006.06.02 16:43
|1.2906
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2969689
|2006.06.02 16:17
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8835
|1.9035
|1.8812
|2006.06.02 16:43
|1.8812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2893110
|2006.05.31 17:57
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.7028
|1.7228
|1.7005
|2006.06.02 16:50
|1.7228
|0.00
|0.00
|1.81
|-299.96
|2969476
|2006.06.02 16:13
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8830
|1.9030
|1.8807
|2006.06.02 17:03
|1.8807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2966606
|2006.06.02 15:44
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4208
|1.4408
|1.4185
|2006.06.02 17:15
|1.4185
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.87
|2971454
|2006.06.02 16:50
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.7218
|1.7418
|1.7195
|2006.06.02 18:15
|1.7195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.58
|2974142
|2006.06.02 17:50
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8849
|1.9049
|1.8826
|2006.06.02 18:55
|1.8826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2973723
|2006.06.02 17:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8844
|1.9044
|1.8821
|2006.06.02 18:58
|1.8821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2970982
|2006.06.02 16:42
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|144.17
|142.17
|144.40
|2006.06.05 01:10
|144.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|41.18
|2910949
|2006.06.01 03:37
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7502
|0.7302
|0.7525
|2006.06.05 03:28
|0.7525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|46.00
|2981298
|2006.06.05 02:01
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1030
|1.1230
|1.1007
|2006.06.05 04:40
|1.1007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.79
|2973259
|2006.06.02 17:26
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8837
|1.9037
|1.8814
|2006.06.05 15:37
|1.8814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|46.00
|2973071
|2006.06.02 17:20
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8830
|1.9030
|1.8807
|2006.06.05 15:39
|1.8807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|46.00
|2968724
|2006.06.02 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8825
|1.9025
|1.8802
|2006.06.05 15:40
|1.8802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|46.00
|2968703
|2006.06.02 16:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8818
|1.9018
|1.8795
|2006.06.05 15:54
|1.8795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|46.00
|2966392
|2006.06.02 15:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8811
|1.9011
|1.8788
|2006.06.05 16:00
|1.8788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|46.00
|2966247
|2006.06.02 15:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8805
|1.9005
|1.8782
|2006.06.05 16:06
|1.8782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|46.00
|2999218
|2006.06.05 15:35
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.7286
|1.7486
|1.7263
|2006.06.05 16:54
|1.7263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.50
|3000351
|2006.06.05 16:01
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1027
|1.1227
|1.1004
|2006.06.05 17:10
|1.1004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.80
|2966213
|2006.06.02 15:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8797
|1.8997
|1.8774
|2006.06.05 17:42
|1.8774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|46.00
|2966029
|2006.06.02 15:41
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8792
|1.8992
|1.8769
|2006.06.05 17:42
|1.8769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|46.00
|2999093
|2006.06.05 15:27
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7496
|0.7296
|0.7519
|2006.06.05 18:14
|0.7519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2964905
|2006.06.02 15:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8778
|1.8978
|1.8755
|2006.06.05 21:43
|1.8755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|46.00
|2965947
|2006.06.02 15:40
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8784
|1.8984
|1.8761
|2006.06.05 21:43
|1.8761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|46.00
|2964814
|2006.06.02 15:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8771
|1.8971
|1.8748
|2006.06.05 21:44
|1.8748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|46.00
|2964721
|2006.06.02 15:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8756
|1.8956
|1.8733
|2006.06.05 22:01
|1.8733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|46.00
|2964670
|2006.06.02 15:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8749
|1.8949
|1.8726
|2006.06.05 22:30
|1.8726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|46.00
|2964524
|2006.06.02 15:31
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8743
|1.8943
|1.8720
|2006.06.06 01:14
|1.8720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|46.00
|3013533
|2006.06.05 23:19
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4292
|1.4492
|1.4269
|2006.06.06 01:46
|1.4269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|41.58
|2966431
|2006.06.02 15:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2918
|1.3118
|1.2895
|2006.06.06 02:42
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|46.00
|2966317
|2006.06.02 15:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2913
|1.3113
|1.2890
|2006.06.06 04:11
|1.2890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|46.00
|2964311
|2006.06.02 15:31
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8722
|1.8922
|1.8699
|2006.06.06 04:19
|1.8699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|46.00
|2941269
|2006.06.01 17:38
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.7126
|1.7326
|1.7103
|2006.06.06 07:54
|1.7326
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|-297.92
|3020208
|2006.06.06 05:46
|buy
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.6287
|0.6087
|0.6310
|2006.06.06 09:32
|0.6310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|3002404
|2006.06.05 17:03
|buy
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.2611
|2.2411
|2.2634
|2006.06.06 09:41
|2.2634
|0.00
|0.00
|1.32
|38.12
|3020535
|2006.06.06 06:04
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7451
|0.7251
|0.7474
|2006.06.06 10:01
|0.7474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|3026104
|2006.06.06 09:54
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8771
|1.8971
|1.8748
|2006.06.06 10:36
|1.8748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|3026412
|2006.06.06 10:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2930
|1.3130
|1.2907
|2006.06.06 11:41
|1.2907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|3026719
|2006.06.06 10:06
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2045
|1.1845
|1.2068
|2006.06.06 11:47
|1.2068
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.12
|3026002
|2006.06.06 09:53
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2925
|1.3125
|1.2902
|2006.06.06 11:47
|1.2902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2966001
|2006.06.02 15:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2907
|1.3107
|1.2884
|2006.06.06 13:08
|1.2884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|46.00
|3020403
|2006.06.06 05:59
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.7294
|1.7494
|1.7271
|2006.06.06 13:16
|1.7271
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.31
|2964846
|2006.06.02 15:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2898
|1.3098
|1.2875
|2006.06.06 13:16
|1.2875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|46.00
|2973590
|2006.06.02 17:39
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2077
|1.1877
|1.2100
|2006.06.06 13:16
|1.2100
|0.00
|0.00
|1.32
|38.02
|2964824
|2006.06.02 15:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2893
|1.3093
|1.2870
|2006.06.06 13:16
|1.2870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|46.00
|2964428
|2006.06.02 15:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2875
|1.3092
|1.2869
|2006.06.06 13:16
|1.2869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|12.00
|2964703
|2006.06.02 15:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2885
|1.3085
|1.2862
|2006.06.06 13:24
|1.2862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|46.00
|3033665
|2006.06.06 13:26
|buy
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.6287
|0.6087
|0.6310
|2006.06.06 15:02
|0.6310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2966244
|2006.06.02 15:42
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2107
|1.1907
|1.2130
|2006.06.06 15:07
|1.2130
|0.00
|0.00
|1.32
|37.91
|2964593
|2006.06.02 15:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2880
|1.3080
|1.2857
|2006.06.06 15:13
|1.2857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|46.00
|3013409
|2006.06.05 23:13
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.7258
|1.7458
|1.7235
|2006.06.06 15:20
|1.7235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|34.30
|2964491
|2006.06.02 15:31
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2137
|1.1937
|1.2160
|2006.06.06 15:50
|1.2160
|0.00
|0.00
|1.32
|37.83
|2968486
|2006.06.02 16:01
|buy
|0.20
|audjpy
|84.03
|82.03
|84.26
|2006.06.06 16:26
|84.26
|0.00
|0.00
|1.07
|40.75
|3038410
|2006.06.06 16:33
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1165
|1.1365
|1.1142
|2006.06.06 17:00
|1.1142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.29
|3035775
|2006.06.06 15:13
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchf
|2.2667
|2.2867
|2.2644
|2006.06.06 18:06
|2.2644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.78
|0.00
|0.00
|23.16
|2 586.53
|Closed P/L:
|2 609.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2886255
|2006.05.31 14:31
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7595
|0.7395
|0.7618
|0.7409
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|-372.00
|2889591
|2006.05.31 16:31
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7563
|0.7363
|0.7586
|0.7409
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|-308.00
|2894021
|2006.05.31 18:13
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7533
|0.7333
|0.7556
|0.7409
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|-248.00
|2964549
|2006.06.02 15:31
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.7188
|1.7388
|1.7165
|1.7318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|-192.74
|2964252
|2006.06.02 15:29
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4178
|1.4378
|1.4155
|1.4319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|-252.69
|2886022
|2006.05.31 14:23
|buy
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.6386
|0.6186
|0.6409
|0.6270
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|-232.00
|2893009
|2006.05.31 17:54
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0995
|1.1195
|1.0972
|1.1160
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.25
|-295.70
|3011536
|2006.06.05 21:50
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1035
|1.1235
|1.1012
|1.1160
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|-224.01
|3012589
|2006.06.05 22:25
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7499
|0.7299
|0.7522
|0.7409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-180.00
|3013075
|2006.06.05 22:48
|buy
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.6317
|0.6117
|0.6340
|0.6270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-94.00
|3013298
|2006.06.05 23:06
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1066
|1.1266
|1.1043
|1.1160
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|-168.46
|3032870
|2006.06.06 13:14
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2878
|1.2678
|1.2901
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-98.00
|3033012
|2006.06.06 13:16
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2871
|1.2671
|1.2894
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.00
|3033482
|2006.06.06 13:24
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2863
|1.2663
|1.2886
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|3035491
|2006.06.06 15:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2858
|1.2658
|1.2881
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.00
|3035887
|2006.06.06 15:13
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2853
|1.2653
|1.2876
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|3035950
|2006.06.06 15:14
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2848
|1.2648
|1.2871
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|3036084
|2006.06.06 15:16
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2841
|1.2641
|1.2864
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|3036173
|2006.06.06 15:17
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1105
|1.1305
|1.1082
|1.1160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-98.57
|3036573
|2006.06.06 15:29
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8650
|1.8450
|1.8673
|1.8610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|3036583
|2006.06.06 15:29
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2836
|1.2636
|1.2859
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|3036614
|2006.06.06 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|112.68
|114.68
|112.45
|113.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-95.39
|3037147
|2006.06.06 15:48
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1135
|1.1335
|1.1112
|1.1160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.80
|3037211
|2006.06.06 15:50
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2161
|1.2361
|1.2138
|1.2159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.29
|3037217
|2006.06.06 15:50
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8638
|1.8438
|1.8661
|1.8610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.00
|3037232
|2006.06.06 15:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2831
|1.2631
|1.2854
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|3037549
|2006.06.06 16:04
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.4310
|1.4510
|1.4287
|1.4319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.13
|3038450
|2006.06.06 16:35
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2825
|1.2625
|1.2848
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|3040871
|2006.06.06 17:40
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7434
|0.7234
|0.7457
|0.7409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3040926
|2006.06.06 17:41
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1165
|1.1365
|1.1142
|1.1160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.96
|3041238
|2006.06.06 17:46
|sell
|0.20
|cadjpy
|101.61
|103.61
|101.38
|101.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.90
|3041924
|2006.06.06 17:59
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8598
|1.8398
|1.8621
|1.8610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|3041964
|2006.06.06 18:00
|sell
|0.20
|chfjpy
|93.18
|95.18
|92.95
|93.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.53
|3043332
|2006.06.06 18:33
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.7277
|1.7477
|1.7254
|1.7318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.79
|3043484
|2006.06.06 18:37
|buy
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.6277
|0.6077
|0.6300
|0.6270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|3044518
|2006.06.06 19:03
|sell
|0.20
|euraud
|1.7309
|1.7509
|1.7286
|1.7318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.35
|3044688
|2006.06.06 19:07
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7404
|0.7204
|0.7427
|0.7409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.53
|-3 458.95
|Floating P/L:
|-3 455.42
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 609.69
|Floating P/L:
|-3 455.42
|Margin:
|1 639.07
|Balance:
|7 609.69
|Equity:
|4 154.27
|Free Margin:
|2 515.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 395.48
|Gross Loss:
|1 785.79
|Total Net Profit:
|2 609.69
|Profit Factor:
|2.46
|Expected Payoff:
|24.16
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|334.42 (5.6%)
|Total Trades:
|108
|Short Positions (won %):
|76 (92.11%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|32 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|102 (94.44%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (5.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|47.60
|loss trade:
|-298.35
|Average
|profit trade:
|43.09
|loss trade:
|-297.63
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|29 (1 295.06)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-298.35)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 295.06 (29)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-298.35 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|15
|consecutive losses:
|1