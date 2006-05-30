North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 190328 Name: Polak Currency: USD 2006 June 6, 19:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28706882006.05.30 22:00balanceDeposit5 000.00
28791472006.05.31 09:51buy0.20usdchf1.20851.18851.21082006.05.31 11:051.21080.000.000.0037.99
28802322006.05.31 10:22buy0.20usdcad1.09421.07421.09652006.05.31 11:081.09650.000.000.0041.95
28780472006.05.31 09:19buy0.20usdjpy111.83109.83112.062006.05.31 12:43112.060.000.000.0041.04
28755802006.05.31 05:52sell0.20audusd0.76340.78340.76112006.05.31 13:550.76110.000.000.0046.00
28755862006.05.31 05:53sell0.20nzdusd0.64070.66070.63842006.05.31 14:230.63840.000.000.0046.00
28845032006.05.31 12:51buy0.20eurcad1.40821.38821.41052006.05.31 15:301.41050.000.000.0041.97
28863932006.05.31 14:37sell0.20usdjpy112.21114.21111.982006.05.31 16:19111.980.000.000.0041.08
28789252006.05.31 09:47buy0.20usdcad1.09721.07721.09952006.05.31 17:541.09950.000.000.0041.84
28796872006.05.31 10:01buy0.20eurcad1.41141.39141.41372006.05.31 17:571.41370.000.000.0041.81
28837962006.05.31 12:16sell0.20cadjpy102.21104.21101.982006.05.31 17:57101.980.000.000.0040.97
28926932006.05.31 17:44buy0.20nzdusd0.63550.61550.63782006.05.31 18:300.63780.000.000.0046.00
28954702006.05.31 18:58sell0.20euraud1.70581.72581.70352006.05.31 19:511.70350.000.000.0034.68
28931072006.05.31 17:57sell0.20eurcad1.41381.43381.41152006.05.31 21:551.41150.000.000.0041.76
28954202006.05.31 18:56sell0.20usdcad1.10251.12251.10022006.05.31 23:261.10020.000.000.0041.81
29218772006.06.01 10:17sell0.20usdjpy112.87114.87112.642006.06.01 11:18112.640.000.000.0040.84
28792422006.05.31 09:52sell0.20euraud1.68901.70901.68672006.06.01 11:571.70900.000.001.36-299.44
29264762006.06.01 11:17sell0.20eurusd1.27981.29981.27752006.06.01 12:521.27750.000.000.0046.00
29348802006.06.01 15:21sell0.20usdchf1.22861.24861.22632006.06.01 15:361.22630.000.000.0037.51
29348332006.06.01 15:20buy0.20eurusd1.27251.25251.27482006.06.01 15:371.27480.000.000.0046.00
29348902006.06.01 15:21sell0.20gbpchf2.28462.30462.28232006.06.01 15:502.28230.000.000.0037.45
29225632006.06.01 10:32sell0.20cadjpy102.29104.29102.062006.06.01 16:16102.060.000.000.0040.61
29363032006.06.01 15:48buy0.20eurusd1.27261.25261.27492006.06.01 17:011.27490.000.000.0046.00
29346972006.06.01 15:19buy0.20eurusd1.27321.25321.27552006.06.01 17:011.27550.000.000.0046.00
29365952006.06.01 15:55buy0.20gbpusd1.85731.83731.85962006.06.01 17:011.85960.000.000.0046.00
29333322006.06.01 14:27buy0.20eurusd1.27371.25371.27602006.06.01 17:021.27600.000.000.0046.00
29332072006.06.01 14:25buy0.20eurusd1.27431.25431.27662006.06.01 17:041.27660.000.000.0046.00
29326562006.06.01 14:10sell0.20usdchf1.22561.24561.22332006.06.01 17:081.22330.000.000.0037.60
28862582006.05.31 14:31sell0.20euraud1.69361.71361.69132006.06.01 17:381.71360.000.001.36-298.72
29344912006.06.01 15:08sell0.20usdcad1.10691.12691.10462006.06.01 17:501.10460.000.000.0041.64
29108892006.06.01 03:35sell0.20usdchf1.22081.24081.21852006.06.01 17:511.21850.000.000.0037.76
29425952006.06.01 17:51sell0.20gbpusd1.86911.88911.86682006.06.01 18:031.86680.000.000.0046.00
29425422006.06.01 17:50sell0.20gbpusd1.86861.88861.86632006.06.01 18:181.86630.000.000.0046.00
29422322006.06.01 17:47sell0.20gbpusd1.86811.88811.86582006.06.01 18:191.86580.000.000.0046.00
29421422006.06.01 17:47sell0.20gbpusd1.86761.88761.86532006.06.01 18:211.86530.000.000.0046.00
29407562006.06.01 17:34buy0.20cadjpy101.9299.92102.152006.06.01 18:42102.150.000.000.0040.87
29403112006.06.01 17:25sell0.20eurcad1.41381.43381.41152006.06.01 18:431.41150.000.000.0041.76
29138402006.06.01 05:59sell0.20usdcad1.10391.12391.10162006.06.01 18:431.10160.000.000.0041.76
29332532006.06.01 14:26buy0.20audusd0.74600.72600.74832006.06.01 18:500.74830.000.000.0046.00
28889562006.05.31 16:17sell0.20euraud1.69671.71671.69442006.06.01 20:361.71670.000.001.36-298.64
29463412006.06.01 20:36sell0.20euraud1.71671.73671.71442006.06.01 20:521.71440.000.000.0034.39
29430912006.06.01 18:00buy0.20audjpy84.0182.0184.242006.06.01 22:2484.240.000.000.0040.82
29031522006.05.31 21:59buy0.20nzdusd0.63450.61450.63682006.06.02 01:580.63680.000.001.6046.00
29138742006.06.01 06:02buy0.20nzdusd0.63140.61140.63372006.06.02 01:580.63370.000.000.4046.00
29577882006.06.02 10:21buy0.20audusd0.74490.72490.74722006.06.02 12:120.74720.000.000.0046.00
29573382006.06.02 10:08buy0.20nzdusd0.62510.60510.62742006.06.02 15:300.62740.000.000.0046.00
28896022006.05.31 16:31sell0.20euraud1.69971.71971.69742006.06.02 15:311.71970.000.001.81-300.16
28897692006.05.31 16:32sell0.20usdchf1.21461.23461.21232006.06.02 15:311.21230.000.00-5.2537.94
29648622006.06.02 15:32sell0.20eurcad1.42081.44081.41852006.06.02 15:341.41850.000.000.0041.79
29668812006.06.02 15:46sell0.20gbpusd1.88341.90341.88112006.06.02 15:521.88110.000.000.0046.00
29668492006.06.02 15:46sell0.20eurusd1.29381.31381.29152006.06.02 15:531.29150.000.000.0046.00
29667252006.06.02 15:45sell0.20gbpusd1.88251.90251.88022006.06.02 15:551.88020.000.000.0046.00
29664562006.06.02 15:43sell0.20gbpusd1.88201.90201.87972006.06.02 15:551.87970.000.000.0046.00
29697272006.06.02 16:18sell0.20gbpusd1.88401.90401.88172006.06.02 16:281.88170.000.000.0046.00
29665202006.06.02 15:44sell0.20eurusd1.29291.31291.29062006.06.02 16:431.29060.000.000.0046.00
29696892006.06.02 16:17sell0.20gbpusd1.88351.90351.88122006.06.02 16:431.88120.000.000.0046.00
28931102006.05.31 17:57sell0.20euraud1.70281.72281.70052006.06.02 16:501.72280.000.001.81-299.96
29694762006.06.02 16:13sell0.20gbpusd1.88301.90301.88072006.06.02 17:031.88070.000.000.0046.00
29666062006.06.02 15:44sell0.20eurcad1.42081.44081.41852006.06.02 17:151.41850.000.000.0041.87
29714542006.06.02 16:50sell0.20euraud1.72181.74181.71952006.06.02 18:151.71950.000.000.0034.58
29741422006.06.02 17:50sell0.20gbpusd1.88491.90491.88262006.06.02 18:551.88260.000.000.0046.00
29737232006.06.02 17:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88441.90441.88212006.06.02 18:581.88210.000.000.0046.00
29709822006.06.02 16:42buy0.20eurjpy144.17142.17144.402006.06.05 01:10144.400.000.000.1841.18
29109492006.06.01 03:37buy0.20audusd0.75020.73020.75252006.06.05 03:280.75250.000.000.4046.00
29812982006.06.05 02:01sell0.20usdcad1.10301.12301.10072006.06.05 04:401.10070.000.000.0041.79
29732592006.06.02 17:26sell0.20gbpusd1.88371.90371.88142006.06.05 15:371.88140.000.000.2046.00
29730712006.06.02 17:20sell0.20gbpusd1.88301.90301.88072006.06.05 15:391.88070.000.000.2046.00
29687242006.06.02 16:03sell0.20gbpusd1.88251.90251.88022006.06.05 15:401.88020.000.000.2046.00
29687032006.06.02 16:03sell0.20gbpusd1.88181.90181.87952006.06.05 15:541.87950.000.000.2046.00
29663922006.06.02 15:43sell0.20gbpusd1.88111.90111.87882006.06.05 16:001.87880.000.000.2046.00
29662472006.06.02 15:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88051.90051.87822006.06.05 16:061.87820.000.000.2046.00
29992182006.06.05 15:35sell0.20euraud1.72861.74861.72632006.06.05 16:541.72630.000.000.0034.50
30003512006.06.05 16:01sell0.20usdcad1.10271.12271.10042006.06.05 17:101.10040.000.000.0041.80
29662132006.06.02 15:42sell0.20gbpusd1.87971.89971.87742006.06.05 17:421.87740.000.000.2046.00
29660292006.06.02 15:41sell0.20gbpusd1.87921.89921.87692006.06.05 17:421.87690.000.000.2046.00
29990932006.06.05 15:27buy0.20audusd0.74960.72960.75192006.06.05 18:140.75190.000.000.0046.00
29649052006.06.02 15:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87781.89781.87552006.06.05 21:431.87550.000.000.2046.00
29659472006.06.02 15:40sell0.20gbpusd1.87841.89841.87612006.06.05 21:431.87610.000.000.2046.00
29648142006.06.02 15:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87711.89711.87482006.06.05 21:441.87480.000.000.2046.00
29647212006.06.02 15:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87561.89561.87332006.06.05 22:011.87330.000.000.2046.00
29646702006.06.02 15:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87491.89491.87262006.06.05 22:301.87260.000.000.2046.00
29645242006.06.02 15:31sell0.20gbpusd1.87431.89431.87202006.06.06 01:141.87200.000.000.4046.00
30135332006.06.05 23:19sell0.20eurcad1.42921.44921.42692006.06.06 01:461.42690.000.000.1841.58
29664312006.06.02 15:43sell0.20eurusd1.29181.31181.28952006.06.06 02:421.28950.000.000.8046.00
29663172006.06.02 15:43sell0.20eurusd1.29131.31131.28902006.06.06 04:111.28900.000.000.8046.00
29643112006.06.02 15:31sell0.20gbpusd1.87221.89221.86992006.06.06 04:191.86990.000.000.4046.00
29412692006.06.01 17:38sell0.20euraud1.71261.73261.71032006.06.06 07:541.73260.000.001.35-297.92
30202082006.06.06 05:46buy0.20nzdusd0.62870.60870.63102006.06.06 09:320.63100.000.000.0046.00
30024042006.06.05 17:03buy0.20gbpchf2.26112.24112.26342006.06.06 09:412.26340.000.001.3238.12
30205352006.06.06 06:04buy0.20audusd0.74510.72510.74742006.06.06 10:010.74740.000.000.0046.00
30261042006.06.06 09:54sell0.20gbpusd1.87711.89711.87482006.06.06 10:361.87480.000.000.0046.00
30264122006.06.06 10:01sell0.20eurusd1.29301.31301.29072006.06.06 11:411.29070.000.000.0046.00
30267192006.06.06 10:06buy0.20usdchf1.20451.18451.20682006.06.06 11:471.20680.000.000.0038.12
30260022006.06.06 09:53sell0.20eurusd1.29251.31251.29022006.06.06 11:471.29020.000.000.0046.00
29660012006.06.02 15:40sell0.20eurusd1.29071.31071.28842006.06.06 13:081.28840.000.000.8046.00
30204032006.06.06 05:59sell0.20euraud1.72941.74941.72712006.06.06 13:161.72710.000.000.0034.31
29648462006.06.02 15:32sell0.20eurusd1.28981.30981.28752006.06.06 13:161.28750.000.000.8046.00
29735902006.06.02 17:39buy0.20usdchf1.20771.18771.21002006.06.06 13:161.21000.000.001.3238.02
29648242006.06.02 15:32sell0.20eurusd1.28931.30931.28702006.06.06 13:161.28700.000.000.8046.00
29644282006.06.02 15:31sell0.20eurusd1.28751.30921.28692006.06.06 13:161.28690.000.000.8012.00
29647032006.06.02 15:32sell0.20eurusd1.28851.30851.28622006.06.06 13:241.28620.000.000.8046.00
30336652006.06.06 13:26buy0.20nzdusd0.62870.60870.63102006.06.06 15:020.63100.000.000.0046.00
29662442006.06.02 15:42buy0.20usdchf1.21071.19071.21302006.06.06 15:071.21300.000.001.3237.91
29645932006.06.02 15:31sell0.20eurusd1.28801.30801.28572006.06.06 15:131.28570.000.000.8046.00
30134092006.06.05 23:13sell0.20euraud1.72581.74581.72352006.06.06 15:201.72350.000.000.4534.30
29644912006.06.02 15:31buy0.20usdchf1.21371.19371.21602006.06.06 15:501.21600.000.001.3237.83
29684862006.06.02 16:01buy0.20audjpy84.0382.0384.262006.06.06 16:2684.260.000.001.0740.75
30384102006.06.06 16:33sell0.20usdcad1.11651.13651.11422006.06.06 17:001.11420.000.000.0041.29
30357752006.06.06 15:13sell0.20gbpchf2.26672.28672.26442006.06.06 18:062.26440.000.000.0037.78
  0.00 0.00 23.16 2 586.53
Closed P/L: 2 609.69
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28862552006.05.31 14:31buy0.20audusd0.75950.73950.7618 0.74090.000.001.20-372.00
28895912006.05.31 16:31buy0.20audusd0.75630.73630.7586 0.74090.000.001.20-308.00
28940212006.05.31 18:13buy0.20audusd0.75330.73330.7556 0.74090.000.001.20-248.00
29645492006.06.02 15:31sell0.20euraud1.71881.73881.7165 1.73180.000.000.90-192.74
29642522006.06.02 15:29sell0.20eurcad1.41781.43781.4155 1.43190.000.000.36-252.69
28860222006.05.31 14:23buy0.20nzdusd0.63860.61860.6409 0.62700.000.002.40-232.00
28930092006.05.31 17:54sell0.20usdcad1.09951.11951.0972 1.11600.000.00-3.25-295.70
30115362006.06.05 21:50sell0.20usdcad1.10351.12351.1012 1.11600.000.00-0.54-224.01
30125892006.06.05 22:25buy0.20audusd0.74990.72990.7522 0.74090.000.000.20-180.00
30130752006.06.05 22:48buy0.20nzdusd0.63170.61170.6340 0.62700.000.000.40-94.00
30132982006.06.05 23:06sell0.20usdcad1.10661.12661.1043 1.11600.000.00-0.54-168.46
30328702006.06.06 13:14buy0.20eurusd1.28781.26781.2901 1.28290.000.000.00-98.00
30330122006.06.06 13:16buy0.20eurusd1.28711.26711.2894 1.28290.000.000.00-84.00
30334822006.06.06 13:24buy0.20eurusd1.28631.26631.2886 1.28290.000.000.00-68.00
30354912006.06.06 15:01buy0.20eurusd1.28581.26581.2881 1.28290.000.000.00-58.00
30358872006.06.06 15:13buy0.20eurusd1.28531.26531.2876 1.28290.000.000.00-48.00
30359502006.06.06 15:14buy0.20eurusd1.28481.26481.2871 1.28290.000.000.00-38.00
30360842006.06.06 15:16buy0.20eurusd1.28411.26411.2864 1.28290.000.000.00-24.00
30361732006.06.06 15:17sell0.20usdcad1.11051.13051.1082 1.11600.000.000.00-98.57
30365732006.06.06 15:29buy0.20gbpusd1.86501.84501.8673 1.86100.000.000.00-80.00
30365832006.06.06 15:29buy0.20eurusd1.28361.26361.2859 1.28290.000.000.00-14.00
30366142006.06.06 15:30sell0.20usdjpy112.68114.68112.45 113.220.000.000.00-95.39
30371472006.06.06 15:48sell0.20usdcad1.11351.13351.1112 1.11600.000.000.00-44.80
30372112006.06.06 15:50sell0.20usdchf1.21611.23611.2138 1.21590.000.000.003.29
30372172006.06.06 15:50buy0.20gbpusd1.86381.84381.8661 1.86100.000.000.00-56.00
30372322006.06.06 15:51buy0.20eurusd1.28311.26311.2854 1.28290.000.000.00-4.00
30375492006.06.06 16:04sell0.20eurcad1.43101.45101.4287 1.43190.000.000.00-16.13
30384502006.06.06 16:35buy0.20eurusd1.28251.26251.2848 1.28290.000.000.008.00
30408712006.06.06 17:40buy0.20audusd0.74340.72340.7457 0.74090.000.000.00-50.00
30409262006.06.06 17:41sell0.20usdcad1.11651.13651.1142 1.11600.000.000.008.96
30412382006.06.06 17:46sell0.20cadjpy101.61103.61101.38 101.520.000.000.0015.90
30419242006.06.06 17:59buy0.20gbpusd1.85981.83981.8621 1.86100.000.000.0024.00
30419642006.06.06 18:00sell0.20chfjpy93.1895.1892.95 93.160.000.000.003.53
30433322006.06.06 18:33sell0.20euraud1.72771.74771.7254 1.73180.000.000.00-60.79
30434842006.06.06 18:37buy0.20nzdusd0.62770.60770.6300 0.62700.000.000.00-14.00
30445182006.06.06 19:03sell0.20euraud1.73091.75091.7286 1.73180.000.000.00-13.35
30446882006.06.06 19:07buy0.20audusd0.74040.72040.7427 0.74090.000.000.0010.00
  0.00 0.00 3.53 -3 458.95
 Floating P/L: -3 455.42
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 609.69 Floating P/L: -3 455.42 Margin: 1 639.07
Balance: 7 609.69 Equity: 4 154.27 Free Margin: 2 515.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 395.48 Gross Loss: 1 785.79 Total Net Profit: 2 609.69
Profit Factor: 2.46 Expected Payoff: 24.16  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 334.42 (5.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 108 Short Positions (won %): 76 (92.11%) Long Positions (won %): 32 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 102 (94.44%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (5.56%)
Largest profit trade: 47.60 loss trade: -298.35
Average profit trade: 43.09 loss trade: -297.63
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 29 (1 295.06) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-298.35)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 295.06 (29) consecutive loss (count): -298.35 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 15 consecutive losses: 1