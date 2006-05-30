North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 190328 Name: Polak Currency: USD 2006 June 5, 19:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28706882006.05.30 22:00balanceDeposit5 000.00
28791472006.05.31 09:51buy0.20usdchf1.20851.18851.21082006.05.31 11:051.21080.000.000.0037.99
28802322006.05.31 10:22buy0.20usdcad1.09421.07421.09652006.05.31 11:081.09650.000.000.0041.95
28780472006.05.31 09:19buy0.20usdjpy111.83109.83112.062006.05.31 12:43112.060.000.000.0041.04
28755802006.05.31 05:52sell0.20audusd0.76340.78340.76112006.05.31 13:550.76110.000.000.0046.00
28755862006.05.31 05:53sell0.20nzdusd0.64070.66070.63842006.05.31 14:230.63840.000.000.0046.00
28845032006.05.31 12:51buy0.20eurcad1.40821.38821.41052006.05.31 15:301.41050.000.000.0041.97
28863932006.05.31 14:37sell0.20usdjpy112.21114.21111.982006.05.31 16:19111.980.000.000.0041.08
28789252006.05.31 09:47buy0.20usdcad1.09721.07721.09952006.05.31 17:541.09950.000.000.0041.84
28796872006.05.31 10:01buy0.20eurcad1.41141.39141.41372006.05.31 17:571.41370.000.000.0041.81
28837962006.05.31 12:16sell0.20cadjpy102.21104.21101.982006.05.31 17:57101.980.000.000.0040.97
28926932006.05.31 17:44buy0.20nzdusd0.63550.61550.63782006.05.31 18:300.63780.000.000.0046.00
28954702006.05.31 18:58sell0.20euraud1.70581.72581.70352006.05.31 19:511.70350.000.000.0034.68
28931072006.05.31 17:57sell0.20eurcad1.41381.43381.41152006.05.31 21:551.41150.000.000.0041.76
28954202006.05.31 18:56sell0.20usdcad1.10251.12251.10022006.05.31 23:261.10020.000.000.0041.81
29218772006.06.01 10:17sell0.20usdjpy112.87114.87112.642006.06.01 11:18112.640.000.000.0040.84
28792422006.05.31 09:52sell0.20euraud1.68901.70901.68672006.06.01 11:571.70900.000.001.36-299.44
29264762006.06.01 11:17sell0.20eurusd1.27981.29981.27752006.06.01 12:521.27750.000.000.0046.00
29348802006.06.01 15:21sell0.20usdchf1.22861.24861.22632006.06.01 15:361.22630.000.000.0037.51
29348332006.06.01 15:20buy0.20eurusd1.27251.25251.27482006.06.01 15:371.27480.000.000.0046.00
29348902006.06.01 15:21sell0.20gbpchf2.28462.30462.28232006.06.01 15:502.28230.000.000.0037.45
29225632006.06.01 10:32sell0.20cadjpy102.29104.29102.062006.06.01 16:16102.060.000.000.0040.61
29363032006.06.01 15:48buy0.20eurusd1.27261.25261.27492006.06.01 17:011.27490.000.000.0046.00
29346972006.06.01 15:19buy0.20eurusd1.27321.25321.27552006.06.01 17:011.27550.000.000.0046.00
29365952006.06.01 15:55buy0.20gbpusd1.85731.83731.85962006.06.01 17:011.85960.000.000.0046.00
29333322006.06.01 14:27buy0.20eurusd1.27371.25371.27602006.06.01 17:021.27600.000.000.0046.00
29332072006.06.01 14:25buy0.20eurusd1.27431.25431.27662006.06.01 17:041.27660.000.000.0046.00
29326562006.06.01 14:10sell0.20usdchf1.22561.24561.22332006.06.01 17:081.22330.000.000.0037.60
28862582006.05.31 14:31sell0.20euraud1.69361.71361.69132006.06.01 17:381.71360.000.001.36-298.72
29344912006.06.01 15:08sell0.20usdcad1.10691.12691.10462006.06.01 17:501.10460.000.000.0041.64
29108892006.06.01 03:35sell0.20usdchf1.22081.24081.21852006.06.01 17:511.21850.000.000.0037.76
29425952006.06.01 17:51sell0.20gbpusd1.86911.88911.86682006.06.01 18:031.86680.000.000.0046.00
29425422006.06.01 17:50sell0.20gbpusd1.86861.88861.86632006.06.01 18:181.86630.000.000.0046.00
29422322006.06.01 17:47sell0.20gbpusd1.86811.88811.86582006.06.01 18:191.86580.000.000.0046.00
29421422006.06.01 17:47sell0.20gbpusd1.86761.88761.86532006.06.01 18:211.86530.000.000.0046.00
29407562006.06.01 17:34buy0.20cadjpy101.9299.92102.152006.06.01 18:42102.150.000.000.0040.87
29138402006.06.01 05:59sell0.20usdcad1.10391.12391.10162006.06.01 18:431.10160.000.000.0041.76
29403112006.06.01 17:25sell0.20eurcad1.41381.43381.41152006.06.01 18:431.41150.000.000.0041.76
29332532006.06.01 14:26buy0.20audusd0.74600.72600.74832006.06.01 18:500.74830.000.000.0046.00
28889562006.05.31 16:17sell0.20euraud1.69671.71671.69442006.06.01 20:361.71670.000.001.36-298.64
29463412006.06.01 20:36sell0.20euraud1.71671.73671.71442006.06.01 20:521.71440.000.000.0034.39
29430912006.06.01 18:00buy0.20audjpy84.0182.0184.242006.06.01 22:2484.240.000.000.0040.82
29031522006.05.31 21:59buy0.20nzdusd0.63450.61450.63682006.06.02 01:580.63680.000.001.6046.00
29138742006.06.01 06:02buy0.20nzdusd0.63140.61140.63372006.06.02 01:580.63370.000.000.4046.00
29577882006.06.02 10:21buy0.20audusd0.74490.72490.74722006.06.02 12:120.74720.000.000.0046.00
29573382006.06.02 10:08buy0.20nzdusd0.62510.60510.62742006.06.02 15:300.62740.000.000.0046.00
28896022006.05.31 16:31sell0.20euraud1.69971.71971.69742006.06.02 15:311.71970.000.001.81-300.16
28897692006.05.31 16:32sell0.20usdchf1.21461.23461.21232006.06.02 15:311.21230.000.00-5.2537.94
29648622006.06.02 15:32sell0.20eurcad1.42081.44081.41852006.06.02 15:341.41850.000.000.0041.79
29668812006.06.02 15:46sell0.20gbpusd1.88341.90341.88112006.06.02 15:521.88110.000.000.0046.00
29668492006.06.02 15:46sell0.20eurusd1.29381.31381.29152006.06.02 15:531.29150.000.000.0046.00
29667252006.06.02 15:45sell0.20gbpusd1.88251.90251.88022006.06.02 15:551.88020.000.000.0046.00
29664562006.06.02 15:43sell0.20gbpusd1.88201.90201.87972006.06.02 15:551.87970.000.000.0046.00
29697272006.06.02 16:18sell0.20gbpusd1.88401.90401.88172006.06.02 16:281.88170.000.000.0046.00
29665202006.06.02 15:44sell0.20eurusd1.29291.31291.29062006.06.02 16:431.29060.000.000.0046.00
29696892006.06.02 16:17sell0.20gbpusd1.88351.90351.88122006.06.02 16:431.88120.000.000.0046.00
28931102006.05.31 17:57sell0.20euraud1.70281.72281.70052006.06.02 16:501.72280.000.001.81-299.96
29694762006.06.02 16:13sell0.20gbpusd1.88301.90301.88072006.06.02 17:031.88070.000.000.0046.00
29666062006.06.02 15:44sell0.20eurcad1.42081.44081.41852006.06.02 17:151.41850.000.000.0041.87
29714542006.06.02 16:50sell0.20euraud1.72181.74181.71952006.06.02 18:151.71950.000.000.0034.58
29741422006.06.02 17:50sell0.20gbpusd1.88491.90491.88262006.06.02 18:551.88260.000.000.0046.00
29737232006.06.02 17:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88441.90441.88212006.06.02 18:581.88210.000.000.0046.00
29709822006.06.02 16:42buy0.20eurjpy144.17142.17144.402006.06.05 01:10144.400.000.000.1841.18
29109492006.06.01 03:37buy0.20audusd0.75020.73020.75252006.06.05 03:280.75250.000.000.4046.00
29812982006.06.05 02:01sell0.20usdcad1.10301.12301.10072006.06.05 04:401.10070.000.000.0041.79
29732592006.06.02 17:26sell0.20gbpusd1.88371.90371.88142006.06.05 15:371.88140.000.000.2046.00
29730712006.06.02 17:20sell0.20gbpusd1.88301.90301.88072006.06.05 15:391.88070.000.000.2046.00
29687242006.06.02 16:03sell0.20gbpusd1.88251.90251.88022006.06.05 15:401.88020.000.000.2046.00
29687032006.06.02 16:03sell0.20gbpusd1.88181.90181.87952006.06.05 15:541.87950.000.000.2046.00
29663922006.06.02 15:43sell0.20gbpusd1.88111.90111.87882006.06.05 16:001.87880.000.000.2046.00
29662472006.06.02 15:42sell0.20gbpusd1.88051.90051.87822006.06.05 16:061.87820.000.000.2046.00
29992182006.06.05 15:35sell0.20euraud1.72861.74861.72632006.06.05 16:541.72630.000.000.0034.50
30003512006.06.05 16:01sell0.20usdcad1.10271.12271.10042006.06.05 17:101.10040.000.000.0041.80
29662132006.06.02 15:42sell0.20gbpusd1.87971.89971.87742006.06.05 17:421.87740.000.000.2046.00
29660292006.06.02 15:41sell0.20gbpusd1.87921.89921.87692006.06.05 17:421.87690.000.000.2046.00
29990932006.06.05 15:27buy0.20audusd0.74960.72960.75192006.06.05 18:140.75190.000.000.0046.00
  0.00 0.00 6.63 1 532.44
Closed P/L: 1 539.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
29684862006.06.02 16:01buy0.20audjpy84.0382.0384.26 83.990.000.000.54-7.17
28862552006.05.31 14:31buy0.20audusd0.75950.73950.7618 0.75250.000.001.00-140.00
28895912006.05.31 16:31buy0.20audusd0.75630.73630.7586 0.75250.000.001.00-76.00
28940212006.05.31 18:13buy0.20audusd0.75330.73330.7556 0.75250.000.001.00-16.00
29412692006.06.01 17:38sell0.20euraud1.71261.73261.7103 1.72170.000.000.90-137.03
29645492006.06.02 15:31sell0.20euraud1.71881.73881.7165 1.72170.000.000.45-43.67
29642522006.06.02 15:29sell0.20eurcad1.41781.43781.4155 1.42700.000.000.18-167.07
29644282006.06.02 15:31sell0.20eurusd1.28751.30921.2869 1.29550.000.000.40-160.00
29645932006.06.02 15:31sell0.20eurusd1.28801.30801.2857 1.29550.000.000.40-150.00
29647032006.06.02 15:32sell0.20eurusd1.28851.30851.2862 1.29550.000.000.40-140.00
29648242006.06.02 15:32sell0.20eurusd1.28931.30931.2870 1.29550.000.000.40-124.00
29648462006.06.02 15:32sell0.20eurusd1.28981.30981.2875 1.29550.000.000.40-114.00
29660012006.06.02 15:40sell0.20eurusd1.29071.31071.2884 1.29550.000.000.40-96.00
29663172006.06.02 15:43sell0.20eurusd1.29131.31131.2890 1.29550.000.000.40-84.00
29664312006.06.02 15:43sell0.20eurusd1.29181.31181.2895 1.29550.000.000.40-74.00
30024042006.06.05 17:03buy0.20gbpchf2.26112.24112.2634 2.25900.000.000.00-34.93
29643112006.06.02 15:31sell0.20gbpusd1.87221.89221.8699 1.87880.000.000.20-132.00
29645242006.06.02 15:31sell0.20gbpusd1.87431.89431.8720 1.87880.000.000.20-90.00
29646702006.06.02 15:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87491.89491.8726 1.87880.000.000.20-78.00
29647212006.06.02 15:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87561.89561.8733 1.87880.000.000.20-64.00
29648142006.06.02 15:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87711.89711.8748 1.87880.000.000.20-34.00
29649052006.06.02 15:32sell0.20gbpusd1.87781.89781.8755 1.87880.000.000.20-20.00
29659472006.06.02 15:40sell0.20gbpusd1.87841.89841.8761 1.87880.000.000.20-8.00
28860222006.05.31 14:23buy0.20nzdusd0.63860.61860.6409 0.63310.000.002.00-110.00
28930092006.05.31 17:54sell0.20usdcad1.09951.11951.0972 1.10140.000.00-2.71-34.50
29644912006.06.02 15:31buy0.20usdchf1.21371.19371.2160 1.20250.000.000.66-186.28
29662442006.06.02 15:42buy0.20usdchf1.21071.19071.2130 1.20250.000.000.66-136.38
29735902006.06.02 17:39buy0.20usdchf1.20771.18771.2100 1.20250.000.000.66-86.49
  0.00 0.00 10.94 -2 543.52
 Floating P/L: -2 532.58
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 539.07 Floating P/L: -2 532.58 Margin: 1 473.36
Balance: 6 539.07 Equity: 4 006.49 Free Margin: 2 533.13
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 028.29 Gross Loss: 1 489.22 Total Net Profit: 1 539.07
Profit Factor: 2.03 Expected Payoff: 20.52  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 334.42 (5.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 75 Short Positions (won %): 52 (90.38%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 70 (93.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (6.67%)
Largest profit trade: 47.60 loss trade: -298.35
Average profit trade: 43.26 loss trade: -297.84
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 19 (835.90) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-298.35)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 835.90 (19) consecutive loss (count): -298.35 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 1