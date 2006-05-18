|Account: 220490
|Name: newdigital_20pips
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 6, 16:53
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5181995
|2006.05.18 16:53
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|5186929
|2006.05.18 19:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.97
|110.48
|111.33
|2006.05.18 19:23
|110.79
|cancelled
|5187319
|2006.05.18 19:15
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5497
|1.5531
|1.5446
|2006.05.18 19:23
|1.5501
|cancelled
|5187514
|2006.05.19 09:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8817
|0.0000
|1.8804
|2006.05.19 09:42
|1.8804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.10
|5187544
|2006.05.18 19:26
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|141.67
|0.00
|141.45
|2006.05.19 17:57
|142.33
|cancelled
|5187558
|2006.05.19 09:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2141
|0.0000
|1.2161
|2006.05.19 09:30
|1.2161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.45
|5187576
|2006.05.18 20:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.97
|0.00
|111.17
|2006.05.19 09:31
|111.17
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|17.99
|5187590
|2006.05.19 11:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2748
|0.0000
|1.2728
|2006.05.19 15:01
|1.2728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5187615
|2006.05.19 14:23
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7596
|0.0000
|0.7576
|2006.05.19 14:35
|0.7576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5187637
|2006.05.18 19:32
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7596
|0.0000
|0.7576
|2006.05.18 19:32
|0.7662
|cancelled
|5187655
|2006.05.19 01:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1177
|0.0000
|1.1157
|2006.05.22 20:21
|1.1157
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|17.93
|5187665
|2006.05.18 21:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5496
|0.0000
|1.5477
|2006.05.23 08:58
|1.5477
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.98
|15.79
|5221135
|2006.05.19 18:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8929
|0.0000
|1.8949
|2006.05.22 19:04
|1.8844
|cancelled
|5221256
|2006.05.22 17:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2064
|0.0000
|1.2044
|2006.05.22 17:54
|1.2044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.61
|5221310
|2006.05.19 18:04
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.98
|0.00
|110.78
|2006.05.22 19:04
|111.76
|cancelled
|5221338
|2006.05.22 17:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2836
|0.0000
|1.2856
|2006.05.22 20:02
|1.2856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5221387
|2006.05.19 18:06
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7625
|0.0000
|0.7645
|2006.05.22 19:04
|0.7526
|cancelled
|5221415
|2006.05.19 18:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1217
|0.0000
|1.1200
|2006.05.19 21:38
|1.1200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.18
|5221522
|2006.05.22 09:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5501
|0.0000
|1.5480
|2006.05.22 17:52
|1.5480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.43
|5257006
|2006.05.23 11:07
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7561
|0.0000
|0.7581
|2006.05.23 19:41
|0.7581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5257028
|2006.05.23 07:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|142.90
|0.00
|142.70
|2006.05.23 08:45
|142.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|5257054
|2006.05.22 19:09
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2797
|0.0000
|1.2777
|2006.05.23 18:50
|1.2851
|cancelled
|5257064
|2006.05.22 19:09
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2142
|0.0000
|1.2162
|2006.05.23 18:50
|1.2080
|cancelled
|5257077
|2006.05.23 09:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8816
|0.0000
|1.8796
|2006.05.23 15:31
|1.8796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|5257124
|2006.05.23 11:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5521
|0.0000
|1.5541
|2006.05.24 16:56
|1.5541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|16.44
|5287229
|2006.05.23 20:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.08
|0.00
|143.28
|2006.05.23 21:53
|143.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.95
|5287272
|2006.05.23 22:08
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7557
|0.0000
|0.7537
|2006.05.23 22:49
|0.7537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5287303
|2006.05.23 19:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8831
|0.0000
|1.8851
|2006.05.23 20:11
|1.8851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|5287338
|2006.05.23 19:23
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1168
|0.0000
|1.1148
|2006.05.25 10:32
|1.1148
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.32
|17.94
|5287356
|2006.05.23 22:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5511
|0.0000
|1.5491
|2006.05.23 23:15
|1.5491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.55
|5287367
|2006.05.23 20:13
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2064
|0.0000
|1.2044
|2006.05.24 12:39
|1.2044
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|16.61
|5330649
|2006.05.25 13:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.56
|0.00
|143.36
|2006.05.25 13:27
|143.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.79
|5330672
|2006.05.24 19:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2761
|0.0000
|1.2781
|2006.05.24 20:49
|1.2781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5330686
|2006.05.24 20:52
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2145
|0.0000
|1.2125
|2006.05.30 09:05
|1.2125
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.69
|16.49
|5330707
|2006.05.24 19:16
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5523
|0.0000
|1.5503
|2006.05.26 08:21
|1.5578
|cancelled
|5330747
|2006.05.25 10:42
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.38
|0.00
|112.18
|2006.05.25 13:53
|112.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.83
|5330813
|2006.05.24 20:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8741
|0.0000
|1.8761
|2006.05.25 23:54
|1.8761
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|14.00
|5396454
|2006.05.26 18:54
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2807
|0.0000
|1.2827
|2006.05.29 18:48
|1.2745
|cancelled
|5396488
|2006.05.26 18:56
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2167
|0.0000
|1.2147
|2006.05.29 18:49
|1.2256
|cancelled
|5396510
|2006.05.29 11:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5601
|0.0000
|1.5581
|2006.05.30 11:52
|1.5581
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.62
|16.52
|5396543
|2006.05.26 18:59
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.87
|0.00
|111.67
|2006.05.29 18:49
|112.62
|cancelled
|5396598
|2006.05.26 19:02
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8754
|0.0000
|1.8774
|2006.05.29 18:49
|1.8583
|cancelled
|5396618
|2006.05.29 09:57
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7594
|0.0000
|0.7614
|2006.05.30 05:11
|0.7614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|40.00
|5458411
|2006.05.30 18:02
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.49
|0.00
|143.29
|2006.05.31 18:23
|144.18
|cancelled
|5458439
|2006.05.30 18:03
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2767
|0.0000
|1.2747
|2006.05.31 18:23
|1.2837
|cancelled
|5458476
|2006.05.30 18:05
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1041
|0.0000
|1.1061
|2006.05.31 18:23
|1.1012
|cancelled
|5458490
|2006.05.30 18:05
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2229
|0.0000
|1.2249
|2006.05.31 18:24
|1.2161
|cancelled
|5458553
|2006.05.30 18:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5594
|0.0000
|1.5615
|2006.05.31 21:23
|1.5615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|17.24
|5458582
|2006.05.30 18:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.25
|0.00
|112.41
|2006.05.31 19:06
|112.41
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|14.23
|5458642
|2006.05.30 18:09
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8607
|0.0000
|1.8587
|2006.05.31 18:24
|1.8735
|cancelled
|5458663
|2006.05.31 00:08
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7609
|0.0000
|0.7589
|2006.05.31 15:18
|0.7589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5500017
|2006.05.31 18:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|144.23
|0.00
|144.34
|2006.05.31 20:40
|144.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.76
|5500075
|2006.05.31 18:27
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2131
|0.0000
|1.2111
|2006.06.01 19:06
|1.2194
|cancelled
|5500098
|2006.05.31 18:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2854
|0.0000
|1.2874
|2006.06.01 19:06
|1.2815
|cancelled
|5500101
|2006.05.31 18:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1009
|0.0000
|1.0984
|2006.06.02 15:19
|1.0984
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.35
|22.76
|5500148
|2006.05.31 18:30
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8813
|0.0000
|1.8833
|2006.06.01 19:06
|1.8677
|cancelled
|5500159
|2006.05.31 18:31
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7596
|0.0000
|0.7616
|2006.06.01 19:06
|0.7476
|cancelled
|5541811
|2006.06.02 14:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8696
|0.0000
|1.8716
|2006.06.02 14:32
|1.8716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|5541844
|2006.06.02 14:32
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7498
|0.0000
|0.7518
|2006.06.02 14:48
|0.7518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5587384
|2006.06.06 12:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8684
|0.0000
|1.8664
|2006.06.06 14:14
|1.8664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|5587397
|2006.06.05 14:39
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7480
|0.0000
|0.7460
|2006.06.06 04:45
|0.7460
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|40.00
|5587559
|2006.06.06 00:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.38
|0.00
|112.58
|2006.06.06 14:12
|112.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.77
|5587583
|2006.06.02 19:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1006
|0.0000
|1.1024
|2006.06.05 00:36
|1.1024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|16.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.91
|806.69
|Closed P/L:
|795.78
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5587475
|2006.06.05 08:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5615
|0.0000
|1.5635
|1.5601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|-11.51
|5587431
|2006.06.06 14:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2833
|0.0000
|1.2813
|1.2819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|2.49
|Floating P/L:
|2.85
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|5587712
|2006.06.02 19:14
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2179
|0.0000
|1.2199
|1.2177
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|795.78
|Floating P/L:
|2.85
|Margin:
|257.88
|Balance:
|50 795.78
|Equity:
|50 798.63
|Free Margin:
|50 540.76
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|795.78
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|795.78
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|20.40
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|39
|Short Positions (won %):
|22 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|39 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.18
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.40
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|39 (795.78)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|795.78 (39)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|39
|consecutive losses:
|0