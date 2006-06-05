North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 194000 Name: contest3_Codersguru_june_new_contest3 Currency: USD 2006 June 9, 11:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
29880242006.06.05 10:12balanceDeposit50 000.00
29906222006.06.05 11:01buy0.10usdjpy111.77111.27113.772006.06.05 12:01111.660.000.000.00-9.85
29906352006.06.05 11:17buy0.10usdjpy111.87111.37113.872006.06.05 12:01111.670.000.000.00-17.91
29925242006.06.05 12:01sell0.10usdjpy111.66112.16109.662006.06.05 21:53112.160.000.000.00-44.58
29945682006.06.05 13:02sell0.10eurgbp0.68730.69730.66732006.06.07 16:030.68790.000.000.74-11.16
29982622006.06.05 15:00sell0.10gbpusd1.88351.88161.86352006.06.05 21:131.88160.000.000.0019.00
30003072006.06.05 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.29341.29841.27342006.06.05 19:011.29530.000.000.00-19.00
30003292006.06.05 16:06sell0.10eurusd1.29241.29741.27242006.06.05 19:011.29520.000.000.00-28.00
30003362006.06.05 16:00sell0.10gbpusd1.87871.87450.00002006.06.06 09:311.87450.000.000.1042.00
30003392006.06.05 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.29331.28110.00002006.06.07 19:021.28110.000.000.40122.00
30003412006.06.05 16:00buy0.10usdchf1.20541.21910.00002006.06.07 19:031.21910.000.000.66112.38
30003432006.06.05 16:00sell0.10audusd0.74710.75210.00002006.06.05 17:590.75210.000.000.00-50.00
30003702006.06.05 16:01buy0.10usdjpy111.77113.040.002006.06.07 04:03113.040.000.000.71112.35
30052092006.06.05 19:01buy0.10eurusd1.29541.29041.31542006.06.06 00:011.29040.000.00-0.40-50.00
30052152006.06.05 19:05buy0.10eurusd1.29631.29131.31632006.06.05 21:441.29130.000.000.00-50.00
30052162006.06.05 19:06buy0.10eurusd1.29641.29141.31642006.06.05 21:441.29140.000.000.00-50.00
30120222006.06.05 22:01buy0.10usdjpy112.07112.61114.072006.06.07 07:01113.010.000.000.7183.18
30120602006.06.05 22:01buy0.10usdchf1.20701.21761.22702006.06.08 09:011.21950.000.001.64102.50
30140362006.06.06 00:01buy0.10eurusd1.29081.28081.31082006.06.06 18:181.28080.000.000.00-100.00
30140372006.06.06 00:01buy stop0.10eurusd1.29181.28181.31182006.06.06 02:011.2898expiration [2006.06.06 02:01]
30140432006.06.06 00:01sell0.10usdchf1.20781.21781.18782006.06.06 17:591.21780.000.000.00-82.10
30263092006.06.06 10:00buy0.10gbpusd1.87681.87181.89682006.06.06 11:561.87180.000.000.00-50.00
30263162006.06.06 10:00buy0.10eurusd1.29271.28771.31272006.06.06 13:141.28770.000.000.00-50.00
30263202006.06.06 10:00buy stop0.10eurusd1.29371.28871.31372006.06.06 12:001.2899expiration [2006.06.06 12:00]
30263352006.06.06 10:00buy0.10gbpusd1.87691.87190.00002006.06.06 11:561.87190.000.000.00-50.00
30263562006.06.06 10:00buy0.10audusd0.74760.74260.00002006.06.06 17:580.74260.000.000.00-50.00
30302902006.06.06 12:01sell0.10gbpusd1.87181.86131.85182006.06.07 11:081.86130.000.000.10105.00
30303112006.06.06 12:01sell0.10gbpusd1.87161.86130.00002006.06.07 11:081.86130.000.000.10103.00
30419932006.06.06 18:21sell0.10usdchf1.21631.22631.19632006.06.08 14:491.22630.000.00-2.63-81.52
30420032006.06.06 18:21sell0.10usdchf1.21621.22621.19622006.06.08 14:491.22620.000.00-2.63-81.55
30420092006.06.06 18:21sell0.10usdchf1.21611.22611.19612006.06.08 14:491.22610.000.00-2.63-81.55
30427292006.06.06 18:19buy0.10eurusd1.28091.27091.30092006.06.08 15:311.27090.000.00-1.60-100.00
30443872006.06.06 19:00sell0.10audusd0.74180.74680.00002006.06.08 06:390.74680.000.00-1.20-50.00
30628822006.06.07 07:01sell0.10usdjpy113.02113.52111.022006.06.07 08:01113.120.000.000.00-8.84
30638942006.06.07 08:03buy0.10usdjpy113.13112.63115.132006.06.07 14:01113.140.000.000.000.88
30638962006.06.07 08:36buy0.10usdjpy113.23112.73115.232006.06.07 14:04113.120.000.000.00-9.72
30655852006.06.07 09:00sell0.10usdjpy113.27113.770.002006.06.08 08:47113.770.000.00-2.11-43.94
30694722006.06.07 12:01buy0.10gbpusd1.85961.85960.00002006.06.07 14:321.85960.000.000.000.00
30721182006.06.07 14:00buy0.10gbpusd1.86321.85821.88322006.06.07 14:461.85820.000.000.00-50.00
30721292006.06.07 14:01buy stop0.10gbpusd1.86411.85911.88412006.06.07 16:001.8609expiration [2006.06.07 16:00]
30721452006.06.07 14:01buy stop0.10gbpusd1.86421.85921.88422006.06.07 16:011.8607expiration [2006.06.07 16:01]
30722472006.06.07 14:04sell0.10usdjpy113.13113.63111.132006.06.07 16:33113.630.000.000.00-44.00
30768432006.06.07 16:03buy0.10eurgbp0.68800.67800.70802006.06.07 23:010.68920.000.000.0022.27
30790932006.06.07 17:00sell0.10gbpusd1.85481.85980.00002006.06.07 18:221.85980.000.000.00-50.00
30791342006.06.07 17:02sell0.10gbpusd1.85431.85931.83432006.06.07 18:221.85930.000.000.00-50.00
30837812006.06.07 19:01sell0.10gbpusd1.85841.84250.00002006.06.08 17:091.84250.000.000.30159.00
30839122006.06.07 19:03buy0.10usdchf1.21951.23120.00002006.06.08 19:081.23120.000.000.9895.03
30884622006.06.07 23:01sell0.10eurgbp0.68920.69920.66922006.06.08 19:010.68650.000.001.1149.73
30898532006.06.08 01:01buy0.10eurusd1.28051.27551.30052006.06.08 10:191.27550.000.000.00-50.00
30898682006.06.08 01:01buy stop0.10eurusd1.28151.27651.30152006.06.08 03:011.2802expiration [2006.06.08 03:01]
30903852006.06.08 02:00buy0.10usdjpy113.44114.20115.442006.06.08 16:17114.200.000.000.0066.55
30903872006.06.08 03:09buy0.10usdjpy113.54113.99115.542006.06.08 19:16113.990.000.000.0039.48
30930152006.06.08 07:00buy0.10audusd0.74620.74120.00002006.06.08 21:090.74120.000.000.00-50.00
30938382006.06.08 08:47buy0.10usdjpy113.78114.200.002006.06.08 16:17114.200.000.000.0036.78
30940792006.06.08 09:02sell0.10usdchf1.21971.22471.19972006.06.08 10:191.22470.000.000.00-40.81
30940812006.06.08 09:10sell0.10usdchf1.21871.22371.19872006.06.08 10:171.22370.000.000.00-40.86
30957632006.06.08 10:00sell0.10gbpusd1.85201.84371.83202006.06.08 19:081.84370.000.000.0083.00
30966382006.06.08 10:19buy0.10usdchf1.22511.22941.24512006.06.09 10:001.23180.000.000.3254.39
30966392006.06.08 10:19buy stop0.10usdchf1.22601.22101.24602006.06.08 12:191.2231expiration [2006.06.08 12:19]
30966402006.06.08 10:19buy stop0.10usdchf1.22611.22111.24612006.06.08 12:191.2231expiration [2006.06.08 12:19]
  0.00 0.00 -5.33 -136.87
Closed P/L: -142.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
31132532006.06.08 19:01buy0.10eurgbp0.68660.67660.7066 0.68630.000.00-1.29-5.52
30838692006.06.07 19:02sell0.10eurusd1.28101.26760.0000 1.26530.000.000.80157.00
31100292006.06.08 17:00buy0.10eurusd1.26461.25461.2846 1.26510.000.00-0.405.00
31100302006.06.08 17:05buy0.10eurusd1.26561.25561.2856 1.26510.000.00-0.40-5.00
30957702006.06.08 10:03sell0.10gbpusd1.85101.84621.8310 1.84350.000.000.1075.00
31100102006.06.08 17:00sell0.10usdchf1.23511.24511.2151 1.23170.000.00-0.6527.60
31100192006.06.08 17:05sell0.10usdchf1.23411.24411.2141 1.23170.000.00-0.6519.49
31270862006.06.09 02:00sell0.10usdjpy113.93114.43111.93 113.920.000.000.000.88
31270882006.06.09 03:04sell0.10usdjpy113.83114.33111.83 113.920.000.000.00-7.90
31363582006.06.09 10:01sell0.10usdchf1.23161.23661.2116 1.23170.000.000.00-0.81
  0.00 0.00 -2.49 265.74
 Floating P/L: 263.25
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -142.20 Floating P/L: 263.25 Margin: 238.53
Balance: 49 857.80 Equity: 50 121.05 Free Margin: 49 882.52
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 415.65 Gross Loss: 1 557.85 Total Net Profit: -142.20
Profit Factor: 0.91 Expected Payoff: -2.73  
Absolute Drawdown: 678.87 Maximal Drawdown (%): 678.87 (1.4%)  
 
Total Trades: 52 Short Positions (won %): 25 (32.00%) Long Positions (won %): 27 (44.44%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (38.46%) Loss trades (% of total): 32 (61.54%)
Largest profit trade: 159.30 loss trade: -101.60
Average profit trade: 70.78 loss trade: -48.68
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (531.96) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-485.78)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 531.96 (7) consecutive loss (count): -485.78 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 4