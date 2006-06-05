|Account: 194000
|Name: contest3_Codersguru_june_new_contest3
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 9, 11:02
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2988024
|2006.06.05 10:12
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|2990622
|2006.06.05 11:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.77
|111.27
|113.77
|2006.06.05 12:01
|111.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.85
|2990635
|2006.06.05 11:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.87
|111.37
|113.87
|2006.06.05 12:01
|111.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.91
|2992524
|2006.06.05 12:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.66
|112.16
|109.66
|2006.06.05 21:53
|112.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.58
|2994568
|2006.06.05 13:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6873
|0.6973
|0.6673
|2006.06.07 16:03
|0.6879
|0.00
|0.00
|0.74
|-11.16
|2998262
|2006.06.05 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8835
|1.8816
|1.8635
|2006.06.05 21:13
|1.8816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|3000307
|2006.06.05 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2934
|1.2984
|1.2734
|2006.06.05 19:01
|1.2953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|3000329
|2006.06.05 16:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2924
|1.2974
|1.2724
|2006.06.05 19:01
|1.2952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|3000336
|2006.06.05 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8787
|1.8745
|0.0000
|2006.06.06 09:31
|1.8745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|42.00
|3000339
|2006.06.05 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2933
|1.2811
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 19:02
|1.2811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|122.00
|3000341
|2006.06.05 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2054
|1.2191
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 19:03
|1.2191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|112.38
|3000343
|2006.06.05 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7471
|0.7521
|0.0000
|2006.06.05 17:59
|0.7521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3000370
|2006.06.05 16:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.77
|113.04
|0.00
|2006.06.07 04:03
|113.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.71
|112.35
|3005209
|2006.06.05 19:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.2904
|1.3154
|2006.06.06 00:01
|1.2904
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-50.00
|3005215
|2006.06.05 19:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2963
|1.2913
|1.3163
|2006.06.05 21:44
|1.2913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3005216
|2006.06.05 19:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2964
|1.2914
|1.3164
|2006.06.05 21:44
|1.2914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3012022
|2006.06.05 22:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.07
|112.61
|114.07
|2006.06.07 07:01
|113.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.71
|83.18
|3012060
|2006.06.05 22:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2070
|1.2176
|1.2270
|2006.06.08 09:01
|1.2195
|0.00
|0.00
|1.64
|102.50
|3014036
|2006.06.06 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2908
|1.2808
|1.3108
|2006.06.06 18:18
|1.2808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3014037
|2006.06.06 00:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2918
|1.2818
|1.3118
|2006.06.06 02:01
|1.2898
|expiration [2006.06.06 02:01]
|3014043
|2006.06.06 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2078
|1.2178
|1.1878
|2006.06.06 17:59
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-82.10
|3026309
|2006.06.06 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8768
|1.8718
|1.8968
|2006.06.06 11:56
|1.8718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3026316
|2006.06.06 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2927
|1.2877
|1.3127
|2006.06.06 13:14
|1.2877
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3026320
|2006.06.06 10:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2937
|1.2887
|1.3137
|2006.06.06 12:00
|1.2899
|expiration [2006.06.06 12:00]
|3026335
|2006.06.06 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8769
|1.8719
|0.0000
|2006.06.06 11:56
|1.8719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3026356
|2006.06.06 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7476
|0.7426
|0.0000
|2006.06.06 17:58
|0.7426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3030290
|2006.06.06 12:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8718
|1.8613
|1.8518
|2006.06.07 11:08
|1.8613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|105.00
|3030311
|2006.06.06 12:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8716
|1.8613
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 11:08
|1.8613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|103.00
|3041993
|2006.06.06 18:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2163
|1.2263
|1.1963
|2006.06.08 14:49
|1.2263
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.63
|-81.52
|3042003
|2006.06.06 18:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2162
|1.2262
|1.1962
|2006.06.08 14:49
|1.2262
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.63
|-81.55
|3042009
|2006.06.06 18:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2161
|1.2261
|1.1961
|2006.06.08 14:49
|1.2261
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.63
|-81.55
|3042729
|2006.06.06 18:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2809
|1.2709
|1.3009
|2006.06.08 15:31
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|-100.00
|3044387
|2006.06.06 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7418
|0.7468
|0.0000
|2006.06.08 06:39
|0.7468
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-50.00
|3062882
|2006.06.07 07:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.02
|113.52
|111.02
|2006.06.07 08:01
|113.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.84
|3063894
|2006.06.07 08:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.13
|112.63
|115.13
|2006.06.07 14:01
|113.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|3063896
|2006.06.07 08:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.23
|112.73
|115.23
|2006.06.07 14:04
|113.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.72
|3065585
|2006.06.07 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.27
|113.77
|0.00
|2006.06.08 08:47
|113.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.11
|-43.94
|3069472
|2006.06.07 12:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8596
|1.8596
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 14:32
|1.8596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3072118
|2006.06.07 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8632
|1.8582
|1.8832
|2006.06.07 14:46
|1.8582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3072129
|2006.06.07 14:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8641
|1.8591
|1.8841
|2006.06.07 16:00
|1.8609
|expiration [2006.06.07 16:00]
|3072145
|2006.06.07 14:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8642
|1.8592
|1.8842
|2006.06.07 16:01
|1.8607
|expiration [2006.06.07 16:01]
|3072247
|2006.06.07 14:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.13
|113.63
|111.13
|2006.06.07 16:33
|113.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|3076843
|2006.06.07 16:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6880
|0.6780
|0.7080
|2006.06.07 23:01
|0.6892
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.27
|3079093
|2006.06.07 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8548
|1.8598
|0.0000
|2006.06.07 18:22
|1.8598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3079134
|2006.06.07 17:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8543
|1.8593
|1.8343
|2006.06.07 18:22
|1.8593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3083781
|2006.06.07 19:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8584
|1.8425
|0.0000
|2006.06.08 17:09
|1.8425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|159.00
|3083912
|2006.06.07 19:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2195
|1.2312
|0.0000
|2006.06.08 19:08
|1.2312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|95.03
|3088462
|2006.06.07 23:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6892
|0.6992
|0.6692
|2006.06.08 19:01
|0.6865
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|49.73
|3089853
|2006.06.08 01:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2805
|1.2755
|1.3005
|2006.06.08 10:19
|1.2755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3089868
|2006.06.08 01:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2815
|1.2765
|1.3015
|2006.06.08 03:01
|1.2802
|expiration [2006.06.08 03:01]
|3090385
|2006.06.08 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.44
|114.20
|115.44
|2006.06.08 16:17
|114.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.55
|3090387
|2006.06.08 03:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.54
|113.99
|115.54
|2006.06.08 19:16
|113.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.48
|3093015
|2006.06.08 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7462
|0.7412
|0.0000
|2006.06.08 21:09
|0.7412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3093838
|2006.06.08 08:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.78
|114.20
|0.00
|2006.06.08 16:17
|114.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.78
|3094079
|2006.06.08 09:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2197
|1.2247
|1.1997
|2006.06.08 10:19
|1.2247
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.81
|3094081
|2006.06.08 09:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2187
|1.2237
|1.1987
|2006.06.08 10:17
|1.2237
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.86
|3095763
|2006.06.08 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8520
|1.8437
|1.8320
|2006.06.08 19:08
|1.8437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.00
|3096638
|2006.06.08 10:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2251
|1.2294
|1.2451
|2006.06.09 10:00
|1.2318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|54.39
|3096639
|2006.06.08 10:19
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2260
|1.2210
|1.2460
|2006.06.08 12:19
|1.2231
|expiration [2006.06.08 12:19]
|3096640
|2006.06.08 10:19
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2261
|1.2211
|1.2461
|2006.06.08 12:19
|1.2231
|expiration [2006.06.08 12:19]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.33
|-136.87
|Closed P/L:
|-142.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3113253
|2006.06.08 19:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6866
|0.6766
|0.7066
|
|0.6863
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.29
|-5.52
|3083869
|2006.06.07 19:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2810
|1.2676
|0.0000
|
|1.2653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|157.00
|3110029
|2006.06.08 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2646
|1.2546
|1.2846
|
|1.2651
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|5.00
|3110030
|2006.06.08 17:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2656
|1.2556
|1.2856
|
|1.2651
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-5.00
|3095770
|2006.06.08 10:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8510
|1.8462
|1.8310
|
|1.8435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|75.00
|3110010
|2006.06.08 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2351
|1.2451
|1.2151
|
|1.2317
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|27.60
|3110019
|2006.06.08 17:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2341
|1.2441
|1.2141
|
|1.2317
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|19.49
|3127086
|2006.06.09 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.93
|114.43
|111.93
|
|113.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|3127088
|2006.06.09 03:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.83
|114.33
|111.83
|
|113.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.90
|3136358
|2006.06.09 10:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2316
|1.2366
|1.2116
|
|1.2317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.49
|265.74
|
|Floating P/L:
|263.25
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-142.20
|Floating P/L:
|263.25
|Margin:
|238.53
|Balance:
|49 857.80
|Equity:
|50 121.05
|Free Margin:
|49 882.52
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 415.65
|Gross Loss:
|1 557.85
|Total Net Profit:
|-142.20
|Profit Factor:
|0.91
|Expected Payoff:
|-2.73
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|678.87
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|678.87 (1.4%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|52
|Short Positions (won %):
|25 (32.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|27 (44.44%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (38.46%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|32 (61.54%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|159.30
|loss trade:
|-101.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|70.78
|loss trade:
|-48.68
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (531.96)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-485.78)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|531.96 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-485.78 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|4