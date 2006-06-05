Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000031176
|Name: newdigital_15_15_15_15
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 6, 15:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|631615
|2006.06.05 17:52
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|636756
|2006.06.06 11:47
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2902
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.06 12:41
|1.2895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|636767
|2006.06.06 11:47
|buy
|4.00
|usdchf
|1.2073
|0.0000
|1.2083
|2006.06.06 12:45
|1.2080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|231.79
|636770
|2006.06.06 11:48
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.8722
|0.0000
|1.8712
|2006.06.06 13:01
|1.8735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-520.00
|636858
|2006.06.06 11:56
|buy
|4.00
|usdjpy
|112.28
|0.00
|112.50
|2006.06.06 12:33
|112.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-535.09
|637590
|2006.06.06 13:23
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.8697
|1.8734
|1.8679
|2006.06.06 13:24
|1.8679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|720.00
|637655
|2006.06.06 13:26
|buy
|4.00
|usdjpy
|112.40
|112.10
|112.49
|2006.06.06 15:11
|112.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.03
|637937
|2006.06.06 14:09
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2873
|1.2920
|1.2854
|2006.06.06 14:54
|1.2869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|637943
|2006.06.06 14:09
|buy
|4.00
|usdchf
|1.2105
|1.2054
|1.2120
|2006.06.06 14:42
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|495.05
|637944
|2006.06.06 14:10
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.8691
|1.8764
|1.8675
|2006.06.06 14:46
|1.8689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|637967
|2006.06.06 14:14
|buy
|4.00
|usdchf
|1.2108
|1.2054
|1.2120
|2006.06.06 14:42
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|396.04
|637971
|2006.06.06 14:15
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2873
|1.2920
|1.2854
|2006.06.06 14:55
|1.2869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|638326
|2006.06.06 14:56
|buy
|4.00
|usdjpy
|112.43
|112.10
|112.50
|2006.06.06 15:11
|112.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|248.89
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 036.71
|Closed P/L:
|2 036.71
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 036.71
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|52 036.71
|Equity:
|52 036.71
|Free Margin:
|52 036.71
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 091.80
|Gross Loss:
|1 055.09
|Total Net Profit:
|2 036.71
|Profit Factor:
|2.93
|Expected Payoff:
|169.73
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|543.30
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|543.30 (1.1%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|720.00
|loss trade:
|-535.09
|Average
|profit trade:
|309.18
|loss trade:
|-527.55
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (2 580.01)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-535.09)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 580.01 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-535.09 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1