Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000031176 Name: newdigital_15_15_15_15 Currency: USD 2006 June 6, 15:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6316152006.06.05 17:52balanceDeposit50 000.00
6367562006.06.06 11:47sell4.00eurusd1.29020.00000.00002006.06.06 12:411.28950.000.000.00280.00
6367672006.06.06 11:47buy4.00usdchf1.20730.00001.20832006.06.06 12:451.20800.000.000.00231.79
6367702006.06.06 11:48sell4.00gbpusd1.87220.00001.87122006.06.06 13:011.87350.000.000.00-520.00
6368582006.06.06 11:56buy4.00usdjpy112.280.00112.502006.06.06 12:33112.130.000.000.00-535.09
6375902006.06.06 13:23sell4.00gbpusd1.86971.87341.86792006.06.06 13:241.86790.000.000.00720.00
6376552006.06.06 13:26buy4.00usdjpy112.40112.10112.492006.06.06 15:11112.490.000.000.00320.03
6379372006.06.06 14:09sell4.00eurusd1.28731.29201.28542006.06.06 14:541.28690.000.000.00160.00
6379432006.06.06 14:09buy4.00usdchf1.21051.20541.21202006.06.06 14:421.21200.000.000.00495.05
6379442006.06.06 14:10sell4.00gbpusd1.86911.87641.86752006.06.06 14:461.86890.000.000.0080.00
6379672006.06.06 14:14buy4.00usdchf1.21081.20541.21202006.06.06 14:421.21200.000.000.00396.04
6379712006.06.06 14:15sell4.00eurusd1.28731.29201.28542006.06.06 14:551.28690.000.000.00160.00
6383262006.06.06 14:56buy4.00usdjpy112.43112.10112.502006.06.06 15:11112.500.000.000.00248.89
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 036.71
Closed P/L: 2 036.71
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 036.71 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 52 036.71 Equity: 52 036.71 Free Margin: 52 036.71
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 091.80 Gross Loss: 1 055.09 Total Net Profit: 2 036.71
Profit Factor: 2.93 Expected Payoff: 169.73  
Absolute Drawdown: 543.30 Maximal Drawdown (%): 543.30 (1.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 720.00 loss trade: -535.09
Average profit trade: 309.18 loss trade: -527.55
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (2 580.01) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-535.09)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 580.01 (8) consecutive loss (count): -535.09 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1