Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000023858 Name: newdigital13334 Currency: USD 2006 June 1, 11:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4540872006.05.06 09:09balanceDeposit50 000.00
5643722006.05.24 10:33buy1.00eurusd1.28260.00000.00002006.05.24 10:341.28160.000.000.00-100.00
5656272006.05.24 12:23buy1.00usdchf1.20750.00001.20862006.05.24 16:111.20860.000.000.0091.01
5656822006.05.24 12:29sell1.00eurusd1.28450.00001.28342006.05.24 16:141.28340.000.000.00110.00
5656892006.05.24 12:30buy1.00usdjpy112.090.00112.192006.05.24 16:11112.190.000.000.0089.13
5657502006.05.24 12:35buy1.00gbpusd1.88340.00001.88372006.05.24 13:251.88370.000.000.0030.00
5662772006.05.24 13:47buy1.00usdjpy111.740.00111.842006.05.24 14:12111.840.000.000.0089.41
5665392006.05.24 14:14sell1.00eurusd1.28570.00001.28472006.05.24 14:511.28530.000.000.0040.00
5666252006.05.24 14:23sell1.00gbpusd1.88330.00001.88232006.05.24 14:331.88230.000.000.00100.00
5666342006.05.24 14:24sell1.00eurusd1.28580.00001.28482006.05.24 14:511.28530.000.000.0050.00
5666502006.05.24 14:26buy1.00usdchf1.20590.00001.20692006.05.24 14:371.20640.000.000.0041.45
5667392006.05.24 14:34buy1.00usdchf1.20630.00001.20732006.05.24 14:581.20730.000.000.0082.83
5669502006.05.24 14:58sell1.00gbpusd1.88070.00001.87992006.05.24 16:101.87990.000.000.0080.00
5670972006.05.24 15:24sell1.00usdchf1.20600.00001.20532006.05.24 15:301.20530.000.000.0058.08
5738702006.05.25 09:08sell2.00usdchf1.21690.00001.21632006.05.25 09:191.21630.000.000.0098.66
5741532006.05.25 09:34buy2.00usdjpy112.640.00112.712006.05.25 09:41112.650.000.000.0017.75
5744772006.05.25 10:01sell2.00eurusd1.27810.00001.27732006.05.25 10:041.27800.000.000.0020.00
5744792006.05.25 10:01sell2.00gbpusd1.86920.00001.86872006.05.25 10:041.86870.000.000.00100.00
5744852006.05.25 10:02buy2.00usdchf1.21610.00001.21652006.05.25 10:271.21650.000.000.0065.76
5745502006.05.25 10:08sell2.00usdchf1.21510.00001.21442006.05.25 11:451.21530.000.000.00-32.91
5745672006.05.25 10:09buy2.00usdjpy112.740.00112.812006.05.25 10:36112.750.000.000.0017.74
5746352006.05.25 10:20buy2.00usdjpy112.760.00112.832006.05.25 10:40112.770.000.000.0017.74
5746802006.05.25 10:26sell2.00eurusd1.27740.00001.27662006.05.25 10:341.27710.000.000.0060.00
5749032006.05.25 10:49sell2.00usdjpy112.730.00112.652006.05.25 11:32112.650.000.000.00142.03
5754662006.05.25 12:02sell2.00usdchf1.21500.00001.21452006.05.26 11:081.21450.000.00-22.6682.34
5754762006.05.25 12:04sell2.00gbpusd1.87150.00001.87092006.05.25 12:591.87090.000.000.00120.00
5756952006.05.25 12:33sell2.00gbpusd1.87220.00001.87152006.05.25 12:581.87150.000.000.00140.00
5767652006.05.25 14:59buy2.00eurusd1.27710.00001.27792006.05.25 15:311.27720.000.000.0020.00
5782272006.05.25 17:18buy2.00gbpusd1.87120.00001.87202006.05.25 17:211.87200.000.000.00160.00
5782342006.05.25 17:18buy2.00eurusd1.27720.00001.27782006.05.25 17:221.27780.000.000.00120.00
5783222006.05.25 17:27sell2.00eurusd1.27670.00001.27602006.05.26 16:341.27600.000.0011.80140.00
5828682006.05.26 10:04sell5.00gbpusd1.87060.00001.87002006.05.26 10:261.87030.000.000.00150.00
5829972006.05.26 10:28sell5.00usdchf1.21770.00001.21692006.05.26 10:301.21720.000.000.00205.39
5830042006.05.26 10:29buy5.00eurusd1.27960.00000.00002006.05.26 10:301.28000.000.000.00200.00
5831052006.05.26 10:42buy5.00eurusd1.28040.00001.28112006.05.26 10:571.28110.000.000.00350.00
5831112006.05.26 10:42sell5.00usdjpy111.850.00111.792006.05.30 09:10111.790.000.00-135.87268.36
5841622006.05.26 14:38sell5.00gbpusd1.87050.00001.87002006.05.26 15:001.87000.000.000.00250.00
5893002006.05.29 09:46sell5.00gbpusd1.85990.00001.85922006.05.29 16:271.85960.000.000.00150.00
5913852006.05.29 16:22sell5.00gbpusd1.86040.00001.85972006.05.29 16:241.85990.000.000.00250.00
5914092006.05.29 16:24sell5.00eurusd1.27540.00001.27472006.05.29 18:071.27530.000.000.0050.00
5914182006.05.29 16:25buy5.00usdchf1.22410.00001.22492006.05.29 18:071.22440.000.000.00122.51
5921942006.05.29 18:34sell5.00usdjpy112.600.00112.532006.05.29 21:12112.530.000.000.00311.03
5921952006.05.29 18:34sell5.00usdjpy112.600.00112.522006.05.29 21:13112.520.000.000.00355.49
5956552006.05.30 08:58sell5.00usdchf1.21740.00001.21692006.05.30 09:051.21690.000.000.00205.44
5972842006.05.30 12:07buy8.00eurusd1.28540.00001.28622006.05.30 12:421.28560.000.000.00160.00
5972872006.05.30 12:07buy8.00gbpusd1.87640.00001.87712006.05.30 12:131.87660.000.000.00160.00
5973132006.05.30 12:13sell8.00usdchf1.21270.00001.21212006.05.30 12:431.21290.000.000.00-131.92
5977062006.05.30 13:19sell8.00usdchf1.20990.00001.20952006.05.30 17:021.20950.000.000.00264.57
5977112006.05.30 13:19buy8.00eurusd1.28770.00001.28842006.05.30 17:021.28840.000.000.00560.00
5980092006.05.30 14:26buy8.00usdchf1.21220.00001.21272006.05.30 14:361.21270.000.000.00329.84
5980132006.05.30 14:26buy8.00usdjpy111.970.00112.042006.05.30 14:37112.040.000.000.00499.82
5985532006.05.30 15:10buy8.00eurusd1.28490.00001.28562006.05.30 16:271.28560.000.000.00560.00
5985582006.05.30 15:11sell8.00usdchf1.21290.00001.21232006.05.30 16:521.21230.000.000.00395.94
6054052006.05.31 11:35sell8.00eurusd1.28590.00001.28542006.05.31 16:301.28540.000.000.00400.00
6054062006.05.31 11:36sell8.00gbpusd1.87720.00001.87652006.05.31 14:351.87650.000.000.00560.00
6054082006.05.31 11:36buy8.00usdchf1.21200.00001.21262006.05.31 14:371.21260.000.000.00395.84
6054182006.05.31 11:37buy8.00usdjpy111.930.00112.002006.05.31 12:42112.000.000.000.00499.96
6078352006.05.31 17:01sell8.00eurusd1.28490.00001.28422006.05.31 17:161.28420.000.000.00560.00
6078382006.05.31 17:01sell8.00gbpusd1.87340.00001.87272006.05.31 17:411.87270.000.000.00560.00
6126402006.06.01 10:08buy8.00usdjpy112.760.00112.822006.06.01 10:14112.820.000.000.00425.46
6126502006.06.01 10:09sell8.00gbpusd1.86320.00001.86272006.06.01 10:141.86300.000.000.00160.00
6126532006.06.01 10:10sell8.00eurusd1.27650.00001.27582006.06.01 10:131.27620.000.000.00240.00
6126582006.06.01 10:10buy8.00usdchf1.22300.00001.22372006.06.01 10:121.22370.000.000.00457.63
6131962006.06.01 11:03buy8.00eurusd1.27880.00001.27972006.06.01 11:101.27920.000.000.00320.00
6131982006.06.01 11:04sell8.00usdchf1.22110.00001.22062006.06.01 11:101.22060.000.000.00327.71
6132072006.06.01 11:04buy8.00gbpusd1.86520.00001.86572006.06.01 11:081.86570.000.000.00400.00
  0.00 0.00 -146.73 13 024.09
Closed P/L: 12 877.36
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 12 877.36 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 62 877.36 Equity: 62 877.36 Free Margin: 62 877.36
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 13 142.19 Gross Loss: 264.83 Total Net Profit: 12 877.36
Profit Factor: 49.63 Expected Payoff: 198.11  
Absolute Drawdown: 100.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 131.92 (0.2%)  
 
Total Trades: 65 Short Positions (won %): 36 (94.44%) Long Positions (won %): 29 (96.55%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 62 (95.38%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (4.62%)
Largest profit trade: 560.00 loss trade: -131.92
Average profit trade: 211.97 loss trade: -88.28
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 22 (3 823.83) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-131.92)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 7 916.77 (19) consecutive loss (count): -131.92 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 21 consecutive losses: 1