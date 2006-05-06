Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000023858
|Name: newdigital13334
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 31, 17:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|454087
|2006.05.06 09:09
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|564372
|2006.05.24 10:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2826
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.24 10:34
|1.2816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|565627
|2006.05.24 12:23
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2075
|0.0000
|1.2086
|2006.05.24 16:11
|1.2086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.01
|565682
|2006.05.24 12:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2834
|2006.05.24 16:14
|1.2834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|565689
|2006.05.24 12:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|112.09
|0.00
|112.19
|2006.05.24 16:11
|112.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.13
|565750
|2006.05.24 12:35
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8834
|0.0000
|1.8837
|2006.05.24 13:25
|1.8837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|566277
|2006.05.24 13:47
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|111.74
|0.00
|111.84
|2006.05.24 14:12
|111.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.41
|566539
|2006.05.24 14:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2857
|0.0000
|1.2847
|2006.05.24 14:51
|1.2853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|566625
|2006.05.24 14:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8833
|0.0000
|1.8823
|2006.05.24 14:33
|1.8823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|566634
|2006.05.24 14:24
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2858
|0.0000
|1.2848
|2006.05.24 14:51
|1.2853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|566650
|2006.05.24 14:26
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2059
|0.0000
|1.2069
|2006.05.24 14:37
|1.2064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.45
|566739
|2006.05.24 14:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2063
|0.0000
|1.2073
|2006.05.24 14:58
|1.2073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.83
|566950
|2006.05.24 14:58
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8807
|0.0000
|1.8799
|2006.05.24 16:10
|1.8799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|567097
|2006.05.24 15:24
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2060
|0.0000
|1.2053
|2006.05.24 15:30
|1.2053
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.08
|573870
|2006.05.25 09:08
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2169
|0.0000
|1.2163
|2006.05.25 09:19
|1.2163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.66
|574153
|2006.05.25 09:34
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|112.64
|0.00
|112.71
|2006.05.25 09:41
|112.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.75
|574477
|2006.05.25 10:01
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2781
|0.0000
|1.2773
|2006.05.25 10:04
|1.2780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|574479
|2006.05.25 10:01
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8692
|0.0000
|1.8687
|2006.05.25 10:04
|1.8687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|574485
|2006.05.25 10:02
|buy
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2161
|0.0000
|1.2165
|2006.05.25 10:27
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.76
|574550
|2006.05.25 10:08
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2151
|0.0000
|1.2144
|2006.05.25 11:45
|1.2153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.91
|574567
|2006.05.25 10:09
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|112.74
|0.00
|112.81
|2006.05.25 10:36
|112.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.74
|574635
|2006.05.25 10:20
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|112.76
|0.00
|112.83
|2006.05.25 10:40
|112.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.74
|574680
|2006.05.25 10:26
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2774
|0.0000
|1.2766
|2006.05.25 10:34
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|574903
|2006.05.25 10:49
|sell
|2.00
|usdjpy
|112.73
|0.00
|112.65
|2006.05.25 11:32
|112.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|142.03
|575466
|2006.05.25 12:02
|sell
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2150
|0.0000
|1.2145
|2006.05.26 11:08
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.66
|82.34
|575476
|2006.05.25 12:04
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8715
|0.0000
|1.8709
|2006.05.25 12:59
|1.8709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|575695
|2006.05.25 12:33
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8722
|0.0000
|1.8715
|2006.05.25 12:58
|1.8715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|576765
|2006.05.25 14:59
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2771
|0.0000
|1.2779
|2006.05.25 15:31
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|578227
|2006.05.25 17:18
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8712
|0.0000
|1.8720
|2006.05.25 17:21
|1.8720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|578234
|2006.05.25 17:18
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2778
|2006.05.25 17:22
|1.2778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|578322
|2006.05.25 17:27
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2767
|0.0000
|1.2760
|2006.05.26 16:34
|1.2760
|0.00
|0.00
|11.80
|140.00
|582868
|2006.05.26 10:04
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.8706
|0.0000
|1.8700
|2006.05.26 10:26
|1.8703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|582997
|2006.05.26 10:28
|sell
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2177
|0.0000
|1.2169
|2006.05.26 10:30
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|205.39
|583004
|2006.05.26 10:29
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2796
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.26 10:30
|1.2800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|583105
|2006.05.26 10:42
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2804
|0.0000
|1.2811
|2006.05.26 10:57
|1.2811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|350.00
|583111
|2006.05.26 10:42
|sell
|5.00
|usdjpy
|111.85
|0.00
|111.79
|2006.05.30 09:10
|111.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-135.87
|268.36
|584162
|2006.05.26 14:38
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.8705
|0.0000
|1.8700
|2006.05.26 15:00
|1.8700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|589300
|2006.05.29 09:46
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.8599
|0.0000
|1.8592
|2006.05.29 16:27
|1.8596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|591385
|2006.05.29 16:22
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.8604
|0.0000
|1.8597
|2006.05.29 16:24
|1.8599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|591409
|2006.05.29 16:24
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2754
|0.0000
|1.2747
|2006.05.29 18:07
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|591418
|2006.05.29 16:25
|buy
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2241
|0.0000
|1.2249
|2006.05.29 18:07
|1.2244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|122.51
|592194
|2006.05.29 18:34
|sell
|5.00
|usdjpy
|112.60
|0.00
|112.53
|2006.05.29 21:12
|112.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|311.03
|592195
|2006.05.29 18:34
|sell
|5.00
|usdjpy
|112.60
|0.00
|112.52
|2006.05.29 21:13
|112.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|355.49
|595655
|2006.05.30 08:58
|sell
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2174
|0.0000
|1.2169
|2006.05.30 09:05
|1.2169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|205.44
|597284
|2006.05.30 12:07
|buy
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.2854
|0.0000
|1.2862
|2006.05.30 12:42
|1.2856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|597287
|2006.05.30 12:07
|buy
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.8764
|0.0000
|1.8771
|2006.05.30 12:13
|1.8766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|597313
|2006.05.30 12:13
|sell
|8.00
|usdchf
|1.2127
|0.0000
|1.2121
|2006.05.30 12:43
|1.2129
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-131.92
|597706
|2006.05.30 13:19
|sell
|8.00
|usdchf
|1.2099
|0.0000
|1.2095
|2006.05.30 17:02
|1.2095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|264.57
|597711
|2006.05.30 13:19
|buy
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.2877
|0.0000
|1.2884
|2006.05.30 17:02
|1.2884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|560.00
|598009
|2006.05.30 14:26
|buy
|8.00
|usdchf
|1.2122
|0.0000
|1.2127
|2006.05.30 14:36
|1.2127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|329.84
|598013
|2006.05.30 14:26
|buy
|8.00
|usdjpy
|111.97
|0.00
|112.04
|2006.05.30 14:37
|112.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|499.82
|598553
|2006.05.30 15:10
|buy
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.2849
|0.0000
|1.2856
|2006.05.30 16:27
|1.2856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|560.00
|598558
|2006.05.30 15:11
|sell
|8.00
|usdchf
|1.2129
|0.0000
|1.2123
|2006.05.30 16:52
|1.2123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|395.94
|605405
|2006.05.31 11:35
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.2859
|0.0000
|1.2854
|2006.05.31 16:30
|1.2854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|605406
|2006.05.31 11:36
|sell
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.8772
|0.0000
|1.8765
|2006.05.31 14:35
|1.8765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|560.00
|605408
|2006.05.31 11:36
|buy
|8.00
|usdchf
|1.2120
|0.0000
|1.2126
|2006.05.31 14:37
|1.2126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|395.84
|605418
|2006.05.31 11:37
|buy
|8.00
|usdjpy
|111.93
|0.00
|112.00
|2006.05.31 12:42
|112.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|499.96
|607835
|2006.05.31 17:01
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.2849
|0.0000
|1.2842
|2006.05.31 17:16
|1.2842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|560.00
|607838
|2006.05.31 17:01
|sell
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.8734
|0.0000
|1.8727
|2006.05.31 17:41
|1.8727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|560.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-146.73
|10 693.29
|Closed P/L:
|10 546.56
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|10 546.56
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|60 546.56
|Equity:
|60 546.56
|Free Margin:
|60 546.56
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|10 811.39
|Gross Loss:
|264.83
|Total Net Profit:
|10 546.56
|Profit Factor:
|40.82
|Expected Payoff:
|181.84
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|100.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|131.92 (0.2%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|58
|Short Positions (won %):
|33 (93.94%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|25 (96.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|55 (94.83%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (5.17%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|560.00
|loss trade:
|-131.92
|Average
|profit trade:
|196.57
|loss trade:
|-88.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|22 (3 823.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-131.92)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|5 585.97 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-131.92 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|18
|consecutive losses:
|1