Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000031684 Name: newdigital_15_15_16_16 Currency: USD 2006 June 16, 11:10
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6468692006.06.07 15:03balanceDeposit10 000.00
6478032006.06.07 17:21sell1.00eurusd1.27811.28171.27752006.06.08 09:341.27750.000.0017.7060.00
6478082006.06.07 17:22buy1.00usdchf1.22251.21731.22352006.06.08 10:061.22290.000.0028.9632.71
6478152006.06.07 17:23sell1.00gbpusd1.85621.86571.85262006.06.08 09:341.85260.000.00-3.00360.00
6478262006.06.07 17:24buy1.00usdjpy113.60112.80113.682006.06.08 04:24113.680.000.0036.4770.37
6487482006.06.07 20:00sell1.00eurusd1.28001.28171.27752006.06.08 09:341.27750.000.0017.70250.00
6487532006.06.07 20:01buy1.00usdchf1.22111.21731.22352006.06.08 10:051.22300.000.0028.96155.36
6487622006.06.07 20:02sell1.00gbpusd1.85781.86571.85262006.06.08 09:341.85260.000.00-3.00520.00
6487652006.06.07 20:03buy1.00usdjpy113.39112.80113.682006.06.08 04:24113.680.000.0036.47255.10
6510472006.06.08 09:55sell1.00eurusd1.27751.28171.27622006.06.08 10:041.27620.000.000.00130.00
6510582006.06.08 09:56sell1.00gbpusd1.85241.85871.85062006.06.08 10:041.85060.000.000.00180.00
6531562006.06.08 14:45buy stop1.00gbpusd1.85270.00001.85802006.06.08 15:181.8435cancelled
6553462006.06.08 16:38sell1.00eurusd1.26370.00001.26272006.06.08 17:071.26590.000.000.00-220.00
6605772006.06.09 09:28sell1.00eurusd1.26321.27641.25902006.06.09 15:361.26080.000.000.00240.00
6605802006.06.09 09:29buy1.00usdchf1.23401.22181.23902006.06.09 15:361.23530.000.000.00105.24
6608682006.06.09 10:27buy1.00usdchf1.23261.22181.23902006.06.09 15:341.23570.000.000.00250.87
6611652006.06.09 11:16sell1.00eurusd1.26451.27641.25902006.06.09 15:341.26120.000.000.00330.00
6618002006.06.09 13:16buy1.00usdchf1.23081.22181.23902006.06.09 15:311.23470.000.000.00315.87
6618082006.06.09 13:17sell1.00eurusd1.26661.27641.25902006.06.09 15:311.26200.000.000.00460.00
6670102006.06.12 09:35buy1.00gbpusd1.84450.00001.84582006.06.12 11:311.84580.000.000.00130.00
6670242006.06.12 09:36sell1.00usdchf1.23030.00001.22882006.06.14 16:271.22880.000.00-22.32122.07
6670302006.06.12 09:36buy1.00eurusd1.26460.00001.26562006.06.15 16:101.26560.000.00-41.50100.00
6671192006.06.12 09:43buy1.00gbpusd1.84400.00001.84582006.06.12 11:311.84580.000.000.00180.00
6671242006.06.12 09:44sell1.00usdchf1.23020.00001.22882006.06.14 16:271.22880.000.00-22.32113.93
6671352006.06.12 09:44buy1.00eurusd1.26460.00001.26562006.06.15 16:101.26560.000.00-41.50100.00
6673152006.06.12 10:08sell1.00usdchf1.23080.00001.22882006.06.14 16:271.22880.000.00-22.32162.76
6673182006.06.12 10:09buy1.00eurusd1.26370.00001.26562006.06.15 16:101.26560.000.00-41.50190.00
6673242006.06.12 10:09buy1.00gbpusd1.84530.00001.84592006.06.12 11:311.84590.000.000.0060.00
6686602006.06.12 13:38buy1.00eurusd1.26030.00001.26562006.06.14 19:001.26290.000.00-16.60260.00
6686622006.06.12 13:39sell1.00usdchf1.23330.00001.22882006.06.13 13:421.23290.000.00-11.1832.44
6687262006.06.12 13:50buy1.00eurusd1.26070.00001.26562006.06.14 19:001.26290.000.00-16.60220.00
6687312006.06.12 13:51sell1.00usdchf1.23290.00001.22882006.06.14 16:271.22880.000.00-22.32333.66
6734562006.06.13 09:11sell5.00gbpusd1.83960.00001.83822006.06.13 09:461.83930.000.000.00150.00
6734602006.06.13 09:11buy5.00usdchf1.23490.00001.23582006.06.13 10:011.23540.000.000.00202.36
6734622006.06.13 09:12buy5.00usdjpy114.650.00114.722006.06.13 09:45114.720.000.000.00305.09
6745812006.06.13 11:44buy5.00gbpusd1.84290.00001.84602006.06.13 17:011.84340.000.000.00250.00
6745842006.06.13 11:45buy5.00eurusd1.25860.00001.26002006.06.13 13:151.26000.000.000.00700.00
6745892006.06.13 11:45sell5.00usdchf1.23380.00001.23122006.06.13 13:221.23310.000.000.00283.84
6920322006.06.15 11:51buy5.00eurusd1.26200.00001.26562006.06.15 16:101.26560.000.000.001 800.00
6920362006.06.15 11:52sell5.00usdchf1.23140.00001.22802006.06.15 16:001.22800.000.000.001 384.48
6935972006.06.15 15:43buy5.00gbpusd1.84750.00001.85202006.06.15 16:001.85200.000.000.002 250.00
6936062006.06.15 15:45buy5.00eurusd1.26100.00001.26562006.06.15 16:101.26560.000.000.002 300.00
6936112006.06.15 15:45sell5.00usdchf1.23160.00001.22802006.06.15 16:001.22800.000.000.001 465.92
6980762006.06.16 08:46buy5.00eurusd1.26491.25901.26662006.06.16 11:091.26660.000.000.00850.00
6980812006.06.16 08:46sell5.00usdchf1.22911.23451.22702006.06.16 11:101.22710.000.000.00814.93
6980852006.06.16 08:48buy5.00gbpusd1.85281.84261.85502006.06.16 09:531.85500.000.000.001 100.00
6981302006.06.16 09:01buy5.00eurusd1.26481.25901.26662006.06.16 10:341.26620.000.000.00700.00
6986482006.06.16 10:35sell5.00usdchf1.22771.23451.22702006.06.16 11:101.22700.000.000.00285.25
6987052006.06.16 10:41buy5.00gbpusd1.85311.84261.85492006.06.16 11:091.85490.000.000.00900.00
6987122006.06.16 10:43sell5.00usdchf1.22831.23451.22702006.06.16 11:101.22700.000.000.00529.75
6987222006.06.16 10:44buy5.00eurusd1.26561.25901.26662006.06.16 11:091.26660.000.000.00500.00
6987332006.06.16 10:45buy5.00gbpusd1.85281.84261.85492006.06.16 11:091.85490.000.000.001 050.00
6987382006.06.16 10:46buy5.00eurusd1.26551.25901.26662006.06.16 11:091.26660.000.000.00550.00
6987752006.06.16 10:50sell5.00usdchf1.22851.23451.22702006.06.16 11:101.22700.000.000.00611.25
6987842006.06.16 10:51buy5.00gbpusd1.85291.84261.85492006.06.16 11:091.85490.000.000.001 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -97.90 25 483.25
Closed P/L: 25 385.35
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 25 385.35 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 35 385.35 Equity: 35 385.35 Free Margin: 35 385.35
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 25 605.35 Gross Loss: 220.00 Total Net Profit: 25 385.35
Profit Factor: 116.39 Expected Payoff: 478.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 220.00 (1.8%)  
 
Total Trades: 53 Short Positions (won %): 23 (95.65%) Long Positions (won %): 30 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 52 (98.11%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (1.89%)
Largest profit trade: 2 300.00 loss trade: -220.00
Average profit trade: 492.41 loss trade: -220.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 42 (23 431.55) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-220.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 23 431.55 (42) consecutive loss (count): -220.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 26 consecutive losses: 1