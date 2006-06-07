Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000031684
|Name: newdigital_15_15_16_16
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 16, 11:10
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|646869
|2006.06.07 15:03
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|647803
|2006.06.07 17:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2781
|1.2817
|1.2775
|2006.06.08 09:34
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|17.70
|60.00
|647808
|2006.06.07 17:22
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2225
|1.2173
|1.2235
|2006.06.08 10:06
|1.2229
|0.00
|0.00
|28.96
|32.71
|647815
|2006.06.07 17:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8562
|1.8657
|1.8526
|2006.06.08 09:34
|1.8526
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|360.00
|647826
|2006.06.07 17:24
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|113.60
|112.80
|113.68
|2006.06.08 04:24
|113.68
|0.00
|0.00
|36.47
|70.37
|648748
|2006.06.07 20:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2800
|1.2817
|1.2775
|2006.06.08 09:34
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|17.70
|250.00
|648753
|2006.06.07 20:01
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2211
|1.2173
|1.2235
|2006.06.08 10:05
|1.2230
|0.00
|0.00
|28.96
|155.36
|648762
|2006.06.07 20:02
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8578
|1.8657
|1.8526
|2006.06.08 09:34
|1.8526
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|520.00
|648765
|2006.06.07 20:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|113.39
|112.80
|113.68
|2006.06.08 04:24
|113.68
|0.00
|0.00
|36.47
|255.10
|651047
|2006.06.08 09:55
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2775
|1.2817
|1.2762
|2006.06.08 10:04
|1.2762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|651058
|2006.06.08 09:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8524
|1.8587
|1.8506
|2006.06.08 10:04
|1.8506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|653156
|2006.06.08 14:45
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8527
|0.0000
|1.8580
|2006.06.08 15:18
|1.8435
|cancelled
|655346
|2006.06.08 16:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2637
|0.0000
|1.2627
|2006.06.08 17:07
|1.2659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-220.00
|660577
|2006.06.09 09:28
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2632
|1.2764
|1.2590
|2006.06.09 15:36
|1.2608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|660580
|2006.06.09 09:29
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2340
|1.2218
|1.2390
|2006.06.09 15:36
|1.2353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.24
|660868
|2006.06.09 10:27
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2326
|1.2218
|1.2390
|2006.06.09 15:34
|1.2357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.87
|661165
|2006.06.09 11:16
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2645
|1.2764
|1.2590
|2006.06.09 15:34
|1.2612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|330.00
|661800
|2006.06.09 13:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2308
|1.2218
|1.2390
|2006.06.09 15:31
|1.2347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|315.87
|661808
|2006.06.09 13:17
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2666
|1.2764
|1.2590
|2006.06.09 15:31
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|460.00
|667010
|2006.06.12 09:35
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8445
|0.0000
|1.8458
|2006.06.12 11:31
|1.8458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|667024
|2006.06.12 09:36
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2303
|0.0000
|1.2288
|2006.06.14 16:27
|1.2288
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.32
|122.07
|667030
|2006.06.12 09:36
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2646
|0.0000
|1.2656
|2006.06.15 16:10
|1.2656
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.50
|100.00
|667119
|2006.06.12 09:43
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8440
|0.0000
|1.8458
|2006.06.12 11:31
|1.8458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|667124
|2006.06.12 09:44
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2302
|0.0000
|1.2288
|2006.06.14 16:27
|1.2288
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.32
|113.93
|667135
|2006.06.12 09:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2646
|0.0000
|1.2656
|2006.06.15 16:10
|1.2656
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.50
|100.00
|667315
|2006.06.12 10:08
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2308
|0.0000
|1.2288
|2006.06.14 16:27
|1.2288
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.32
|162.76
|667318
|2006.06.12 10:09
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2637
|0.0000
|1.2656
|2006.06.15 16:10
|1.2656
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.50
|190.00
|667324
|2006.06.12 10:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8453
|0.0000
|1.8459
|2006.06.12 11:31
|1.8459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|668660
|2006.06.12 13:38
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2603
|0.0000
|1.2656
|2006.06.14 19:00
|1.2629
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.60
|260.00
|668662
|2006.06.12 13:39
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2333
|0.0000
|1.2288
|2006.06.13 13:42
|1.2329
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.18
|32.44
|668726
|2006.06.12 13:50
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2607
|0.0000
|1.2656
|2006.06.14 19:00
|1.2629
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.60
|220.00
|668731
|2006.06.12 13:51
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2329
|0.0000
|1.2288
|2006.06.14 16:27
|1.2288
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.32
|333.66
|673456
|2006.06.13 09:11
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.8396
|0.0000
|1.8382
|2006.06.13 09:46
|1.8393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|673460
|2006.06.13 09:11
|buy
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2349
|0.0000
|1.2358
|2006.06.13 10:01
|1.2354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|202.36
|673462
|2006.06.13 09:12
|buy
|5.00
|usdjpy
|114.65
|0.00
|114.72
|2006.06.13 09:45
|114.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|305.09
|674581
|2006.06.13 11:44
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.8429
|0.0000
|1.8460
|2006.06.13 17:01
|1.8434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|674584
|2006.06.13 11:45
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2586
|0.0000
|1.2600
|2006.06.13 13:15
|1.2600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|700.00
|674589
|2006.06.13 11:45
|sell
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2338
|0.0000
|1.2312
|2006.06.13 13:22
|1.2331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|283.84
|692032
|2006.06.15 11:51
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2620
|0.0000
|1.2656
|2006.06.15 16:10
|1.2656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 800.00
|692036
|2006.06.15 11:52
|sell
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2314
|0.0000
|1.2280
|2006.06.15 16:00
|1.2280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 384.48
|693597
|2006.06.15 15:43
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.8475
|0.0000
|1.8520
|2006.06.15 16:00
|1.8520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 250.00
|693606
|2006.06.15 15:45
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2610
|0.0000
|1.2656
|2006.06.15 16:10
|1.2656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 300.00
|693611
|2006.06.15 15:45
|sell
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2316
|0.0000
|1.2280
|2006.06.15 16:00
|1.2280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 465.92
|698076
|2006.06.16 08:46
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2649
|1.2590
|1.2666
|2006.06.16 11:09
|1.2666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|850.00
|698081
|2006.06.16 08:46
|sell
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2291
|1.2345
|1.2270
|2006.06.16 11:10
|1.2271
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|814.93
|698085
|2006.06.16 08:48
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.8528
|1.8426
|1.8550
|2006.06.16 09:53
|1.8550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 100.00
|698130
|2006.06.16 09:01
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2648
|1.2590
|1.2666
|2006.06.16 10:34
|1.2662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|700.00
|698648
|2006.06.16 10:35
|sell
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2277
|1.2345
|1.2270
|2006.06.16 11:10
|1.2270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|285.25
|698705
|2006.06.16 10:41
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.8531
|1.8426
|1.8549
|2006.06.16 11:09
|1.8549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|900.00
|698712
|2006.06.16 10:43
|sell
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2283
|1.2345
|1.2270
|2006.06.16 11:10
|1.2270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|529.75
|698722
|2006.06.16 10:44
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2656
|1.2590
|1.2666
|2006.06.16 11:09
|1.2666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|698733
|2006.06.16 10:45
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.8528
|1.8426
|1.8549
|2006.06.16 11:09
|1.8549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 050.00
|698738
|2006.06.16 10:46
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2655
|1.2590
|1.2666
|2006.06.16 11:09
|1.2666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|550.00
|698775
|2006.06.16 10:50
|sell
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2285
|1.2345
|1.2270
|2006.06.16 11:10
|1.2270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|611.25
|698784
|2006.06.16 10:51
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.8529
|1.8426
|1.8549
|2006.06.16 11:09
|1.8549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-97.90
|25 483.25
|Closed P/L:
|25 385.35
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|25 385.35
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|35 385.35
|Equity:
|35 385.35
|Free Margin:
|35 385.35
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|25 605.35
|Gross Loss:
|220.00
|Total Net Profit:
|25 385.35
|Profit Factor:
|116.39
|Expected Payoff:
|478.97
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|220.00 (1.8%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|53
|Short Positions (won %):
|23 (95.65%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|30 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|52 (98.11%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (1.89%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 300.00
|loss trade:
|-220.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|492.41
|loss trade:
|-220.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|42 (23 431.55)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-220.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|23 431.55 (42)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-220.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|26
|consecutive losses:
|1