Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1094557
|Name: Tom Maneval
|Currency: USD
|2006 June 16, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4896261
|2006.06.14 04:48
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|4916192
|2006.06.14 08:48
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7395
|0.7369
|0.7295
|2006.06.14 12:33
|0.7369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.00
|5003063
|2006.06.15 07:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5520
|1.5570
|1.5470
|2006.06.16 13:06
|1.5570
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.95
|-406.24
|5089178
|2006.06.16 13:06
|buy
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5570
|1.5574
|1.5620
|2006.06.16 14:10
|1.5574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.42
|4999134
|2006.06.15 06:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|145.02
|145.03
|146.02
|2006.06.15 06:46
|145.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.70
|5001038
|2006.06.15 06:46
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|145.06
|145.10
|145.56
|2006.06.15 08:58
|145.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.78
|5009840
|2006.06.15 08:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|145.15
|145.19
|145.65
|2006.06.15 13:29
|145.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.82
|5039829
|2006.06.15 13:29
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|145.24
|145.41
|145.74
|2006.06.16 09:58
|145.41
|0.00
|0.00
|8.30
|147.97
|5080257
|2006.06.16 09:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|145.45
|145.48
|145.95
|2006.06.16 10:53
|145.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.11
|5092153
|2006.06.16 13:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|145.46
|145.57
|145.96
|2006.06.16 19:32
|145.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.53
|4914749
|2006.06.14 08:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2601
|1.2598
|1.2501
|2006.06.14 08:33
|1.2598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|4915221
|2006.06.14 08:33
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2595
|1.2584
|1.2495
|2006.06.14 09:02
|1.2584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|4917393
|2006.06.14 09:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2581
|1.2578
|1.2481
|2006.06.14 10:17
|1.2578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|4987264
|2006.06.15 00:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2607
|1.2602
|1.2507
|2006.06.15 00:37
|1.2602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|4989192
|2006.06.15 00:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2601
|1.2597
|1.2501
|2006.06.15 12:35
|1.2597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5024285
|2006.06.15 12:35
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2595
|1.2589
|1.2495
|2006.06.15 12:36
|1.2589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|5062622
|2006.06.16 00:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2643
|1.2646
|1.2743
|2006.06.16 06:19
|1.2646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|5070046
|2006.06.16 06:19
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2648
|1.2652
|1.2748
|2006.06.16 06:31
|1.2652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5092034
|2006.06.16 13:57
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2623
|1.2627
|1.2723
|2006.06.16 14:34
|1.2627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4916183
|2006.06.14 08:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8419
|1.8417
|1.8319
|2006.06.14 10:33
|1.8417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4987193
|2006.06.15 00:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8438
|1.8438
|1.8338
|2006.06.15 00:17
|1.8438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4988527
|2006.06.15 00:17
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8435
|1.8432
|1.8335
|2006.06.15 01:03
|1.8432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|5003067
|2006.06.15 07:04
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6227
|0.6218
|0.6177
|2006.06.15 14:41
|0.6218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|5045599
|2006.06.15 14:41
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6212
|0.6210
|0.6162
|2006.06.16 13:01
|0.6210
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|20.00
|5089018
|2006.06.16 13:01
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6207
|0.6186
|0.6157
|2006.06.16 14:57
|0.6186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|5094793
|2006.06.16 14:58
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6180
|0.6178
|0.6130
|2006.06.16 16:12
|0.6178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4916189
|2006.06.14 08:48
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1118
|1.1119
|1.1218
|2006.06.14 09:23
|1.1119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.99
|4987348
|2006.06.15 00:01
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1140
|1.1152
|1.1240
|2006.06.15 12:39
|1.1152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107.60
|5026495
|2006.06.15 12:39
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1157
|1.1170
|1.1257
|2006.06.15 15:20
|1.1170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.38
|5062701
|2006.06.16 00:01
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1120
|1.1130
|1.1220
|2006.06.16 10:36
|1.1130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.86
|5082284
|2006.06.16 10:38
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1135
|1.1171
|1.1235
|2006.06.16 12:51
|1.1171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|322.29
|5092071
|2006.06.16 13:57
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1195
|1.1205
|1.1295
|2006.06.16 14:25
|1.1205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.26
|4916180
|2006.06.14 08:47
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2334
|1.2338
|1.2434
|2006.06.14 10:17
|1.2338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.42
|4987205
|2006.06.15 00:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2306
|1.2317
|1.2406
|2006.06.15 00:38
|1.2317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.31
|4989220
|2006.06.15 00:38
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2321
|1.2332
|1.2421
|2006.06.15 12:36
|1.2332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.20
|4916188
|2006.06.14 08:48
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.96
|114.97
|115.96
|2006.06.14 10:27
|114.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.70
|4987224
|2006.06.15 00:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.88
|114.99
|115.88
|2006.06.15 01:03
|114.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.66
|4990110
|2006.06.15 01:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.02
|115.02
|116.02
|2006.06.15 04:54
|115.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4997345
|2006.06.15 04:54
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.04
|115.13
|116.04
|2006.06.15 12:37
|115.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.17
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.45
|2 181.93
|Closed P/L:
|2 179.48
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4987388
|2006.06.15 00:02
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7371
|0.7521
|0.7271
|
|0.7390
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|-190.00
|4990066
|2006.06.15 01:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8428
|1.8603
|1.8328
|
|1.8499
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-710.00
|5025541
|2006.06.15 12:36
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2335
|1.2185
|1.2385
|
|1.2308
|0.00
|0.00
|20.30
|-219.37
|5025746
|2006.06.15 12:37
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.15
|113.65
|116.15
|
|115.12
|0.00
|0.00
|24.60
|-26.06
|5093277
|2006.06.16 14:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5576
|1.5526
|1.5626
|
|1.5558
|0.00
|0.00
|5.75
|-146.23
|
|0.00
|0.00
|46.15
|-1 291.66
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 245.51
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 179.48
|Floating P/L:
|-1 245.51
|Margin:
|5 000.00
|Balance:
|52 179.48
|Equity:
|50 933.97
|Free Margin:
|45 887.82