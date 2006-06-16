Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1094557 Name: Tom Maneval Currency: USD 2006 June 16, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
50921532006.06.16 13:58buy1.00eurjpy145.46145.57145.962006.06.16 19:32145.570.000.000.0095.53
50947932006.06.16 14:58sell1.00nzdusd0.61800.61780.61302006.06.16 16:120.61780.000.000.0020.00
50890182006.06.16 13:01sell1.00nzdusd0.62070.61860.61572006.06.16 14:570.61860.000.000.00210.00
50920342006.06.16 13:57buy1.00eurusd1.26231.26271.27232006.06.16 14:341.26270.000.000.0040.00
50920712006.06.16 13:57buy1.00usdcad1.11951.12051.12952006.06.16 14:251.12050.000.000.0089.26
50891782006.06.16 13:06buy1.00eurchf1.55701.55741.56202006.06.16 14:101.55740.000.000.0032.42
50030632006.06.15 07:03sell1.00eurchf1.55201.55701.54702006.06.16 13:061.55700.000.00-5.95-406.24
50455992006.06.15 14:41sell1.00nzdusd0.62120.62100.61622006.06.16 13:010.62100.000.00-4.8020.00
50822842006.06.16 10:38buy1.00usdcad1.11351.11711.12352006.06.16 12:511.11710.000.000.00322.29
50802572006.06.16 09:58buy1.00eurjpy145.45145.48145.952006.06.16 10:53145.480.000.000.0026.11
50627012006.06.16 00:01buy1.00usdcad1.11201.11301.12202006.06.16 10:361.11300.000.000.0089.86
50398292006.06.15 13:29buy1.00eurjpy145.24145.41145.742006.06.16 09:58145.410.000.008.30147.97
50700462006.06.16 06:19buy1.00eurusd1.26481.26521.27482006.06.16 06:311.26520.000.000.0040.00
50626222006.06.16 00:00buy1.00eurusd1.26431.26461.27432006.06.16 06:191.26460.000.000.0030.00
50264952006.06.15 12:39buy1.00usdcad1.11571.11701.12572006.06.15 15:201.11700.000.000.00116.38
50030672006.06.15 07:04sell1.00nzdusd0.62270.62180.61772006.06.15 14:410.62180.000.000.0090.00
50098402006.06.15 08:58buy1.00eurjpy145.15145.19145.652006.06.15 13:29145.190.000.000.0034.82
49873482006.06.15 00:01buy1.00usdcad1.11401.11521.12402006.06.15 12:391.11520.000.000.00107.60
49973452006.06.15 04:54buy1.00usdjpy115.04115.13116.042006.06.15 12:37115.130.000.000.0078.17
49892202006.06.15 00:38buy1.00usdchf1.23211.23321.24212006.06.15 12:361.23320.000.000.0089.20
50242852006.06.15 12:35sell1.00eurusd1.25951.25891.24952006.06.15 12:361.25890.000.000.0060.00
49891922006.06.15 00:38sell1.00eurusd1.26011.25971.25012006.06.15 12:351.25970.000.000.0040.00
50010382006.06.15 06:46buy1.00eurjpy145.06145.10145.562006.06.15 08:58145.100.000.000.0034.78
49991342006.06.15 06:00buy1.00eurjpy145.02145.03146.022006.06.15 06:46145.030.000.000.008.70
49901102006.06.15 01:03buy1.00usdjpy115.02115.02116.022006.06.15 04:54115.020.000.000.000.00
49872242006.06.15 00:00buy1.00usdjpy114.88114.99115.882006.06.15 01:03114.990.000.000.0095.66
49885272006.06.15 00:17sell1.00gbpusd1.84351.84321.83352006.06.15 01:031.84320.000.000.0030.00
49872052006.06.15 00:00buy1.00usdchf1.23061.23171.24062006.06.15 00:381.23170.000.000.0089.31
49872642006.06.15 00:00sell1.00eurusd1.26071.26021.25072006.06.15 00:371.26020.000.000.0050.00
49871932006.06.15 00:00sell1.00gbpusd1.84381.84381.83382006.06.15 00:171.84380.000.000.000.00
49161922006.06.14 08:48sell1.00audusd0.73950.73690.72952006.06.14 12:330.73690.000.000.00260.00
49161832006.06.14 08:48sell1.00gbpusd1.84191.84171.83192006.06.14 10:331.84170.000.000.0020.00
49161882006.06.14 08:48buy1.00usdjpy114.96114.97115.962006.06.14 10:27114.970.000.000.008.70
49173932006.06.14 09:02sell1.00eurusd1.25811.25781.24812006.06.14 10:171.25780.000.000.0030.00
49161802006.06.14 08:47buy1.00usdchf1.23341.23381.24342006.06.14 10:171.23380.000.000.0032.42
49161892006.06.14 08:48buy1.00usdcad1.11181.11191.12182006.06.14 09:231.11190.000.000.008.99
49152212006.06.14 08:33sell1.00eurusd1.25951.25841.24952006.06.14 09:021.25840.000.000.00110.00
49147492006.06.14 08:30sell1.00eurusd1.26011.25981.25012006.06.14 08:331.25980.000.000.0030.00
48962612006.06.14 04:48balanceDeposit50 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.45 2 181.93
Closed P/L: 2 179.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
49873882006.06.15 00:02sell1.00audusd0.73710.75210.7271 0.73900.000.00-3.80-190.00
49900662006.06.15 01:03sell1.00gbpusd1.84281.86031.8328 1.84990.000.00-0.70-710.00
50255412006.06.15 12:36buy1.00usdchf1.23351.21851.2385 1.23080.000.0020.30-219.37
50257462006.06.15 12:37buy1.00usdjpy115.15113.65116.15 115.120.000.0024.60-26.06
50932772006.06.16 14:16buy1.00eurchf1.55761.55261.5626 1.55580.000.005.75-146.23
  0.00 0.00 46.15 -1 291.66
 Floating P/L: -1 245.51
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 179.48 Floating P/L: -1 245.51 Margin: 5 000.00
Balance: 52 179.48 Equity: 50 933.97 Free Margin: 45 887.82