Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2808517 Name: simple_ichimoku2 Currency: USD 2010 November 30, 12:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
953614952010.11.24 12:49balanceDeposit10 000.00
953615352010.11.24 12:49sell1.00audusd0.978050.978000.944902010.11.30 12:190.960870.000.00-102.801 718.00
953617432010.11.24 12:50sell1.00eurusd1.334891.334001.306302010.11.30 09:491.306300.000.00-11.302 859.00
953618412010.11.24 12:51buy1.00usdchf0.996000.984801.005502010.11.30 12:200.998040.000.00-0.60204.40
953619392010.11.24 12:52sell1.00gbpusd1.578541.586301.563802010.11.26 14:261.563800.000.00-10.701 474.00
953657122010.11.24 13:11sell1.00eurjpy111.124114.340110.8402010.11.26 11:48110.8400.000.00-9.72339.41
955486382010.11.25 12:36sell1.00usdcad1.009761.017001.006202010.11.26 10:401.017000.000.000.89-711.90
  0.00 0.00 -134.23 5 882.91
Closed P/L: 5 748.68
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 5 748.68 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 15 748.68 Equity: 15 748.68 Free Margin: 15 748.68
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 459.69 Gross Loss: 711.01 Total Net Profit: 5 748.68
Profit Factor: 9.09 Expected Payoff: 958.11  
Absolute Drawdown: 711.01 Maximal Drawdown: 711.01 (7.11%) Relative Drawdown: 7.11% (711.01)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 2 847.70 loss trade: -711.01
Average profit trade: 1 291.94 loss trade: -711.01
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (6 459.69) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-711.01)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 6 459.69 (5) consecutive loss (count): -711.01 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1