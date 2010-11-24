|Account: 2808517
|Name: simple_ichimoku2
|Currency: USD
|2010 November 30, 12:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|95361495
|2010.11.24 12:49
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|95361535
|2010.11.24 12:49
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.97805
|0.97800
|0.94490
|2010.11.30 12:19
|0.96087
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.80
|1 718.00
|95361743
|2010.11.24 12:50
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33489
|1.33400
|1.30630
|2010.11.30 09:49
|1.30630
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.30
|2 859.00
|95361841
|2010.11.24 12:51
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.99600
|0.98480
|1.00550
|2010.11.30 12:20
|0.99804
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|204.40
|95361939
|2010.11.24 12:52
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57854
|1.58630
|1.56380
|2010.11.26 14:26
|1.56380
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.70
|1 474.00
|95365712
|2010.11.24 13:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|111.124
|114.340
|110.840
|2010.11.26 11:48
|110.840
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.72
|339.41
|95548638
|2010.11.25 12:36
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.00976
|1.01700
|1.00620
|2010.11.26 10:40
|1.01700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|-711.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-134.23
|5 882.91
|Closed P/L:
|5 748.68
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|5 748.68
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|15 748.68
|Equity:
|15 748.68
|Free Margin:
|15 748.68
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 459.69
|Gross Loss:
|711.01
|Total Net Profit:
|5 748.68
|Profit Factor:
|9.09
|Expected Payoff:
|958.11
|Absolute Drawdown:
|711.01
|Maximal Drawdown:
|711.01 (7.11%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.11% (711.01)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 847.70
|loss trade:
|-711.01
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 291.94
|loss trade:
|-711.01
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (6 459.69)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-711.01)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|6 459.69 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-711.01 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1