Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 5891833 Name: brainwashing_m15new Currency: USD 2010 November 26, 16:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
933989522010.09.07 12:36balanceDeposit50 000.00
934442322010.09.08 13:45buy0.10eurusd1.273071.274151.280972010.09.08 14:421.274150.000.000.0010.80
934767442010.09.09 09:15sell0.10usdjpy83.51183.79582.7122010.09.09 12:3083.7950.000.000.00-33.89
935009242010.09.10 08:15sell0.10usdjpy83.90584.14983.1122010.09.10 12:2484.1490.000.000.00-29.00
935049852010.09.10 12:30buy0.10usdchf1.026851.022511.034852010.09.10 13:391.022510.000.000.00-42.44
935279822010.09.13 15:00buy0.10gbpusd1.543531.544401.551552010.09.13 16:231.544400.000.000.008.70
935453972010.09.14 06:45sell0.03usdjpy83.33383.28982.5322010.09.14 08:4383.2890.000.000.001.58
935513042010.09.14 09:15sell0.10eurusd1.285481.285251.277442010.09.14 12:231.285250.000.000.002.30
935734672010.09.15 06:45sell0.10gbpusd1.545591.551151.537592010.09.15 07:191.551150.000.000.00-55.60
936039792010.09.16 08:45sell0.10gbpusd1.559251.560891.551322010.09.16 09:071.560890.000.000.00-16.40
936523612010.09.17 15:00sell0.03gbpusd1.5635951.563511.555662010.09.19 22:001.565940.000.000.00-7.03
937185122010.09.21 18:30sell0.10usdchf0.999780.998620.991862010.09.21 18:460.998620.000.000.0011.62
937392962010.09.22 09:15sell0.10usdchf0.991430.989520.983432010.09.22 11:020.989520.000.000.0019.30
937497612010.09.22 13:15buy0.10eurusd1.341421.341961.349252010.09.22 13:401.341960.000.000.005.40
937571922010.09.22 15:30sell0.01gbpusd1.561971.567641.554052010.09.23 06:031.567640.000.000.00-5.67
937784562010.09.23 08:45sell0.10usdjpy84.43084.68983.6312010.09.24 04:1584.6890.000.000.00-30.58
937866332010.09.23 13:15buy0.01gbpusd1.570591.571931.578592010.09.23 14:501.571930.000.000.001.34
938060192010.09.24 06:30sell0.10usdjpy84.68684.42383.8882010.09.24 11:4984.4230.000.000.0031.15
938658332010.09.28 13:15sell0.10gbpusd1.579021.576241.571032010.09.28 13:361.576240.000.000.0027.80
939327542010.09.30 13:45buy0.10usdjpy83.52083.17884.3202010.10.01 09:3683.1760.000.000.00-41.36
939578152010.10.01 16:15buy0.10usdjpy83.40883.65184.2082010.10.04 03:1783.6490.000.000.0028.81
939670102010.10.04 07:15sell0.10eurusd1.373041.368861.365042010.10.04 10:051.368840.000.000.0042.00
939902862010.10.05 11:15sell0.10usdjpy83.31783.18182.5172010.10.05 15:3883.1810.000.000.0016.35
940018712010.10.05 17:45buy0.10eurusd1.384881.384941.392892010.10.06 07:271.384950.000.000.000.70
940171752010.10.06 12:00sell0.10usdjpy82.96983.14282.1692010.10.06 12:4583.1440.000.000.00-21.05
940394612010.10.07 13:45sell0.10gbpusd1.593441.587761.585452010.10.07 17:111.585450.000.000.0079.90
940556762010.10.08 12:45buy0.10gbpusd1.591741.593261.599902010.10.08 14:261.593200.000.000.0014.60
940616852010.10.10 22:15sell0.10usdjpy81.73782.02680.9372010.10.11 00:3382.0260.000.000.00-35.23
941339932010.10.14 13:15sell0.10eurusd1.406861.406841.398852010.10.14 13:401.406850.000.000.000.10
941697192010.10.18 12:30buy0.10gbpusd1.590951.586981.598912010.10.18 13:081.587010.000.000.00-39.40
941712032010.10.18 13:30sell0.10usdchf0.957360.956310.949422010.10.18 15:240.956350.000.000.0010.56
942311812010.10.21 07:00sell0.10gbpusd1.576551.575581.568532010.10.21 07:351.575580.000.000.009.70
942336972010.10.21 08:15sell0.10usdchf0.963440.963430.955482010.10.21 12:200.963430.000.000.000.10
942407982010.10.21 15:30sell0.10eurusd1.398091.397111.390112010.10.21 15:561.397110.000.000.009.80
942412622010.10.21 15:45sell0.10gbpusd1.573591.570931.565592010.10.21 18:201.570930.000.000.0026.60
942511342010.10.22 07:30sell0.10gbpusd1.570471.568241.562472010.10.22 07:551.568240.000.000.0022.30
943294852010.10.27 14:30sell0.10gbpusd1.579291.578011.571312010.10.27 15:171.578010.000.000.0012.80
943384792010.10.28 06:30sell0.03usdjpy81.46481.08280.6612010.10.28 16:3481.0820.000.000.0014.13
943409772010.10.28 08:45sell0.10usdchf0.985480.988370.977482010.10.28 12:500.988370.000.000.00-29.24
943453272010.10.28 13:30sell0.10usdchf0.983770.982660.975772010.10.28 18:490.982660.000.000.0011.30
943574132010.10.29 07:45buy0.10usdchf0.988230.988820.996232010.10.29 08:240.988820.000.000.005.97
943707892010.10.31 23:56sell0.10usdchf0.982080.985290.973292010.11.01 00:000.985290.000.000.00-32.58
943797562010.11.01 09:30buy0.10gbpusd1.609071.603011.617012010.11.01 15:011.603010.000.000.00-60.60
943803242010.11.01 10:30sell0.10eurusd1.395451.393451.387442010.11.01 13:051.393450.000.000.0020.00
943997282010.11.02 12:00buy0.10eurusd1.398461.401951.406462010.11.02 13:021.401950.000.000.0034.90
944478792010.11.04 12:15buy0.10gbpusd1.623551.625471.631562010.11.04 13:211.625470.000.000.0019.20
944880162010.11.05 10:30sell0.10gbpusd1.619371.618881.611322010.11.05 11:301.618880.000.000.004.90
944908712010.11.05 11:45buy0.10gbpusd1.623331.617791.631342010.11.05 12:371.617790.000.000.00-55.40
944966922010.11.05 15:30sell0.10eurusd1.406241.404491.397832010.11.05 16:301.404490.000.000.0017.50
944970052010.11.05 15:45sell0.10gbpusd1.620851.620551.612852010.11.07 23:581.620550.000.000.003.00
945767462010.11.10 10:45buy0.10gbpusd1.605651.606791.613682010.11.10 11:301.606790.000.000.0011.40
946035682010.11.11 11:45sell0.10eurusd1.371391.370851.363392010.11.11 13:221.370850.000.000.005.40
946080242010.11.11 14:45buy0.10usdchf0.972850.973570.980802010.11.11 15:160.973570.000.000.007.40
946501252010.11.12 20:45buy0.10usdchf0.981070.977200.989092010.11.15 00:140.977200.000.000.00-39.60
946746052010.11.15 15:15buy0.10usdchf0.985180.991080.993182010.11.16 16:150.993180.000.000.0080.55
947190832010.11.17 13:45sell0.10usdchf0.994070.990460.986072010.11.17 16:210.990460.000.000.0036.45
947306302010.11.18 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.363471.363501.371502010.11.18 09:161.363500.000.000.000.30
948646292010.11.23 22:15sell0.10gbpusd1.576701.576380.000002010.11.24 10:511.576380.000.000.003.20
948812302010.11.24 22:15sell0.10usdchf0.995750.997080.987752010.11.25 01:550.997080.000.000.00-13.34
948863592010.11.25 10:15sell0.10gbpusd1.575491.575471.567492010.11.25 11:151.575470.000.000.000.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 81.70
Closed P/L: 81.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 81.70 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 50 081.70 Equity: 50 081.70 Free Margin: 50 081.70
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 670.11 Gross Loss: 588.41 Total Net Profit: 81.70
Profit Factor: 1.14 Expected Payoff: 1.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 160.98 Maximal Drawdown: 171.78 (0.34%) Relative Drawdown: 0.34% (171.78)
 
Total Trades: 59 Short Positions (won %): 39 (69.23%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (70.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 41 (69.49%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (30.51%)
Largest profit trade: 80.55 loss trade: -60.60
Average profit trade: 16.34 loss trade: -32.69
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (91.86) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-105.33)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 120.50 (4) consecutive loss (count): -105.33 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1