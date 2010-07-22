Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2088737264
|Name: DemoAccount19
|Currency: USD
|2010 November 26, 16:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30199505
|2010.07.22 12:43
|balance
|BT Deposit of 100000
|100 000.00
|32956049
|2010.09.14 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54998
|1.55453
|1.55798
|2010.09.14 16:53
|1.55453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.50
|32988925
|2010.09.15 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|84.528
|84.920
|85.328
|2010.09.15 06:19
|84.920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.16
|33643894
|2010.09.28 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.35467
|1.35728
|1.36264
|2010.09.28 18:05
|1.35728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.10
|34446656
|2010.10.11 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96152
|0.96744
|0.95354
|2010.10.12 07:26
|0.96744
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|-61.19
|35186095
|2010.10.21 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57099
|1.56827
|1.56313
|2010.10.22 08:55
|1.56827
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|27.20
|35274883
|2010.10.25 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.40334
|1.40581
|1.41131
|2010.10.25 08:16
|1.40581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.70
|36015731
|2010.11.02 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.40095
|1.40370
|1.40899
|2010.11.02 18:40
|1.40370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.50
|36425595
|2010.11.09 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60310
|1.59767
|1.59521
|2010.11.09 20:51
|1.59767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.30
|36646436
|2010.11.12 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60418
|1.60097
|1.59604
|2010.11.12 10:09
|1.60097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.10
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|222.37
|Closed P/L:
|221.52
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|221.52
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|100 221.52
|Equity:
|100 221.52
|Free Margin:
|100 221.52
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|283.03
|Gross Loss:
|61.51
|Total Net Profit:
|221.52
|Profit Factor:
|4.60
|Expected Payoff:
|24.61
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|61.51 (0.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.06% (61.51)
|
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (88.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (11.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|54.30
|loss trade:
|-61.51
|Average
|profit trade:
|35.38
|loss trade:
|-61.51
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (165.27)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-61.51)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|165.27 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-61.51 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1