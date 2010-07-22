Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2088737264 Name: DemoAccount19 Currency: USD 2010 November 19, 15:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
301995052010.07.22 12:43balanceBT Deposit of 100000 100 000.00
329560492010.09.14 16:00buy0.10gbpusd1.549981.554531.557982010.09.14 16:531.554530.000.000.0045.50
329889252010.09.15 04:00buy0.10usdjpy84.52884.92085.3282010.09.15 06:1984.9200.000.000.0046.16
336438942010.09.28 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.354671.357281.362642010.09.28 18:051.357280.000.000.0026.10
344466562010.10.11 00:00sell0.10usdchf0.961520.967440.953542010.10.12 07:260.967440.000.00-0.32-61.19
351860952010.10.21 20:00sell0.10gbpusd1.570991.568271.563132010.10.22 08:551.568270.000.00-0.5327.20
352748832010.10.25 04:00buy0.10eurusd1.403341.405811.411312010.10.25 08:161.405810.000.000.0024.70
360157312010.11.02 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.400951.403701.408992010.11.02 18:401.403700.000.000.0027.50
364255952010.11.09 20:00sell0.10gbpusd1.603101.597671.595212010.11.09 20:511.597670.000.000.0054.30
366464362010.11.12 08:00sell0.10gbpusd1.604181.600971.596042010.11.12 10:091.600970.000.000.0032.10
  0.00 0.00 -0.85 222.37
Closed P/L: 221.52
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 221.52 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 100 221.52 Equity: 100 221.52 Free Margin: 100 221.52
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 283.03 Gross Loss: 61.51 Total Net Profit: 221.52
Profit Factor: 4.60 Expected Payoff: 24.61  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 61.51 (0.06%) Relative Drawdown: 0.06% (61.51)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (88.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (11.11%)
Largest profit trade: 54.30 loss trade: -61.51
Average profit trade: 35.38 loss trade: -61.51
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (165.27) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-61.51)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 165.27 (5) consecutive loss (count): -61.51 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1