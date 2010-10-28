FXOpen Investments Inc.
|Account: REMOVED
|Name: REMOVED
|Currency: USD
|2010 November 5, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5240878
|2010.10.28 19:33
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|5251837
|2010.10.29 03:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|80.967
|81.220
|80.770
|2010.10.29 04:14
|80.770
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|243.90
|5251982
|2010.10.29 03:14
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.98590
|0.98330
|0.98780
|2010.10.29 10:42
|0.98780
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|192.35
|5252284
|2010.10.29 03:33
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.97711
|0.97955
|0.97505
|2010.10.29 04:18
|0.97505
|-4.49
|0.00
|0.00
|206.00
|5253627
|2010.10.29 04:42
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.59482
|1.59241
|1.59691
|2010.10.29 09:25
|1.59238
|-7.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-244.00
|5253687
|2010.10.29 04:48
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.75420
|0.75165
|0.75615
|2010.10.29 13:58
|0.75615
|-3.47
|0.00
|0.00
|195.00
|5254005
|2010.10.29 05:10
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.02020
|1.02270
|1.01820
|2010.10.29 09:25
|1.02270
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-244.45
|5254555
|2010.10.29 05:48
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.97550
|0.97801
|0.97351
|2010.10.29 10:39
|0.97351
|-4.49
|0.00
|0.00
|199.00
|5254923
|2010.10.29 06:17
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.38926
|1.39179
|1.38729
|2010.10.29 10:04
|1.38729
|-6.39
|0.00
|0.00
|197.00
|5259765
|2010.10.29 09:25
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.02275
|1.02030
|1.02480
|2010.10.29 12:50
|1.02480
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|200.04
|5260007
|2010.10.29 09:31
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.59237
|1.59476
|1.59026
|2010.10.29 10:38
|1.59026
|-7.32
|0.00
|0.00
|211.00
|5261643
|2010.10.29 10:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.38674
|1.38923
|1.38473
|2010.10.29 11:10
|1.38473
|-6.38
|0.00
|0.00
|201.00
|5266323
|2010.10.29 12:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.98947
|0.98690
|0.99140
|2010.10.29 15:36
|0.98686
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-264.48
|5266417
|2010.10.29 12:37
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58954
|1.59204
|1.58754
|2010.10.29 13:14
|1.59207
|-7.31
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.00
|5270954
|2010.10.29 15:07
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.02078
|1.02327
|1.01877
|2010.10.29 15:38
|1.01877
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|197.30
|5271032
|2010.10.29 15:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.59436
|1.59185
|1.59635
|2010.10.29 15:31
|1.59635
|-7.33
|0.00
|0.00
|199.00
|5272005
|2010.10.29 15:34
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|80.680
|80.925
|80.475
|2010.10.29 18:25
|80.475
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|254.74
|5272895
|2010.10.29 15:51
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.97698
|0.97441
|0.97891
|2010.10.29 17:47
|0.97891
|-4.49
|0.00
|0.00
|193.00
|5273152
|2010.10.29 15:56
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.39102
|1.38859
|1.39309
|2010.10.29 16:22
|1.38850
|-6.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.00
|5275996
|2010.10.29 17:07
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.39219
|1.38982
|1.39432
|2010.10.29 17:51
|1.38980
|-6.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-239.00
|5276066
|2010.10.29 17:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.59880
|1.59552
|1.60002
|2010.10.29 18:06
|1.60002
|-7.35
|0.00
|0.00
|122.00
|5276219
|2010.10.29 17:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.98481
|0.98626
|0.98176
|2010.10.29 19:41
|0.98407
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|75.20
|5302937
|2010.11.01 04:33
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.76720
|0.76470
|0.76920
|2010.11.01 16:05
|0.76920
|-3.53
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|5302940
|2010.11.01 04:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.39944
|1.39691
|1.40141
|2010.11.01 09:10
|1.39685
|-6.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-259.00
|5302944
|2010.11.01 04:33
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.01688
|1.01938
|1.01488
|2010.11.01 11:54
|1.01940
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-247.20
|5302952
|2010.11.01 04:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.60679
|1.60427
|1.60877
|2010.11.01 09:18
|1.60419
|-7.39
|0.00
|0.00
|-260.00
|5304273
|2010.11.01 05:44
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|1.57994
|1.57758
|1.58208
|2010.11.01 09:17
|1.57747
|-7.39
|0.00
|0.00
|-251.27
|5304274
|2010.11.01 05:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.37530
|1.37278
|1.37728
|2010.11.01 09:58
|1.37728
|-6.43
|0.00
|0.00
|200.88
|5304278
|2010.11.01 05:44
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|129.523
|129.277
|129.727
|2010.11.01 07:21
|129.276
|-7.39
|0.00
|0.00
|-306.79
|5304755
|2010.11.01 06:10
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.98823
|0.98573
|0.99023
|2010.11.01 08:12
|0.99023
|-4.55
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|5306008
|2010.11.01 07:10
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|80.566
|80.814
|80.364
|2010.11.01 13:47
|80.364
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|251.36
|5306544
|2010.11.01 07:28
|sell
|1.00
|chfjpy
|81.834
|82.080
|81.630
|2010.11.01 09:58
|81.630
|-4.68
|0.00
|0.00
|253.46
|5306561
|2010.11.01 07:28
|sell
|1.00
|cadjpy
|79.074
|79.325
|78.875
|2010.11.01 12:25
|78.875
|-4.52
|0.00
|0.00
|247.52
|5312981
|2010.11.01 10:17
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|112.315
|112.568
|112.118
|2010.11.01 13:55
|112.118
|-6.42
|0.00
|0.00
|245.08
|5313815
|2010.11.01 10:40
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.41277
|1.41527
|1.41077
|2010.11.01 13:27
|1.41077
|-6.42
|0.00
|0.00
|197.72
|5315893
|2010.11.01 11:28
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.86960
|0.87210
|0.86760
|2010.11.01 13:59
|0.86760
|-6.43
|0.00
|0.00
|321.34
|5318119
|2010.11.01 12:29
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.28782
|1.29034
|1.28584
|2010.11.01 13:17
|1.28584
|-4.55
|0.00
|0.00
|152.29
|5337183
|2010.11.01 17:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.99640
|0.99406
|0.99856
|2010.11.01 17:56
|0.99405
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-236.41
|5338641
|2010.11.01 18:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|129.361
|129.104
|129.554
|2010.11.01 18:29
|129.400
|-7.38
|0.00
|0.00
|48.34
|5340220
|2010.11.01 19:25
|sell
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.40966
|1.41221
|1.40771
|2010.11.01 20:41
|1.41224
|-6.39
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.74
|5342935
|2010.11.01 21:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|111.879
|112.126
|111.676
|2010.11.02 02:37
|112.130
|-6.39
|0.00
|0.00
|-311.33
|5349801
|2010.11.02 03:30
|buy
|1.00
|cadjpy
|79.693
|79.449
|79.908
|2010.11.02 05:33
|79.454
|-4.54
|0.00
|0.00
|-296.90
|5354328
|2010.11.02 07:30
|buy
|1.00
|audjpy
|80.426
|80.181
|80.631
|2010.11.02 10:05
|80.631
|-4.59
|0.00
|0.00
|254.36
|5366343
|2010.11.02 14:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.40321
|1.40064
|1.40514
|2010.11.02 16:56
|1.40063
|-6.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-258.00
|5408771
|2010.11.03 18:03
|buy
|1.00
|cadjpy
|80.639
|80.376
|80.826
|2010.11.03 18:53
|80.441
|-4.56
|0.00
|0.00
|-243.51
|5408774
|2010.11.03 18:03
|buy
|1.00
|audjpy
|81.126
|80.873
|81.323
|2010.11.03 18:53
|81.006
|-4.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-147.58
|5409066
|2010.11.03 18:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.41578
|1.41346
|1.41796
|2010.11.03 18:53
|1.41720
|-6.45
|0.00
|0.00
|140.51
|5409068
|2010.11.03 18:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|114.108
|113.840
|114.290
|2010.11.03 18:53
|114.020
|-6.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.23
|5409367
|2010.11.03 18:23
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.97905
|0.98153
|0.97703
|2010.11.03 18:53
|0.97919
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.30
|5411139
|2010.11.03 19:10
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|114.198
|113.950
|114.400
|2010.11.03 19:13
|114.170
|-6.47
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.46
|5419537
|2010.11.04 00:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|114.724
|114.463
|114.913
|2010.11.04 01:02
|114.450
|-6.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-338.18
|5419802
|2010.11.04 00:26
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.78717
|0.78480
|0.78930
|2010.11.04 02:30
|0.78450
|-3.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-267.00
|5419865
|2010.11.04 00:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.61020
|1.60773
|1.61223
|2010.11.04 05:09
|1.61223
|-7.41
|0.00
|0.00
|203.00
|5420335
|2010.11.04 01:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.97138
|0.97392
|0.96942
|2010.11.04 10:11
|0.96942
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|202.18
|5423618
|2010.11.04 03:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.00763
|1.01013
|1.00563
|2010.11.04 10:15
|1.00563
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|198.88
|5424515
|2010.11.04 04:36
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|80.920
|81.169
|80.719
|2010.11.04 09:30
|81.169
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-306.77
|5426528
|2010.11.04 06:05
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|1.00591
|1.00336
|1.00786
|2010.11.04 10:28
|1.00786
|-4.63
|0.00
|0.00
|195.00
|5426882
|2010.11.04 06:20
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.41383
|1.41136
|1.41586
|2010.11.04 07:37
|1.41127
|-6.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-256.00
|5427351
|2010.11.04 06:40
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.78547
|0.78297
|0.78747
|2010.11.04 10:10
|0.78747
|-3.61
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|5428368
|2010.11.04 07:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|114.123
|114.373
|113.923
|2010.11.04 09:28
|114.400
|-6.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-341.79
|5430032
|2010.11.04 08:37
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.61245
|1.61023
|1.61473
|2010.11.04 10:00
|1.61473
|-7.42
|0.00
|0.00
|228.00
|5433191
|2010.11.04 10:04
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.61551
|1.61302
|1.61752
|2010.11.04 10:27
|1.61752
|-7.43
|0.00
|0.00
|201.00
|5433366
|2010.11.04 10:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.41671
|1.41426
|1.41876
|2010.11.04 10:25
|1.41876
|-6.52
|0.00
|0.00
|205.00
|5434342
|2010.11.04 10:37
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|115.000
|114.750
|115.200
|2010.11.04 11:21
|115.200
|-6.54
|0.00
|0.00
|246.93
|5436317
|2010.11.04 12:17
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|80.896
|81.124
|80.674
|2010.11.04 14:35
|80.674
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|275.18
|5438748
|2010.11.04 13:43
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.96770
|0.97013
|0.96563
|2010.11.04 15:35
|0.96563
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|214.37
|5439037
|2010.11.04 13:53
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.79247
|0.78997
|0.79447
|2010.11.04 14:11
|0.79447
|-3.65
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|5439121
|2010.11.04 13:56
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.00225
|1.00483
|1.00033
|2010.11.05 11:24
|1.00489
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-262.72
|5439574
|2010.11.04 14:08
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.62252
|1.62010
|1.62460
|2010.11.04 14:27
|1.62460
|-7.46
|0.00
|0.00
|208.00
|5439753
|2010.11.04 14:11
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|1.01150
|1.00911
|1.01361
|2010.11.04 14:27
|1.01361
|-4.65
|0.00
|0.00
|211.00
|5440814
|2010.11.04 14:36
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42482
|1.42235
|1.42685
|2010.11.04 15:36
|1.42685
|-6.55
|0.00
|0.00
|203.00
|5444063
|2010.11.04 15:52
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|1.01421
|1.01171
|1.01621
|2010.11.04 21:56
|1.01621
|-4.67
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|5446894
|2010.11.04 17:06
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|80.641
|80.900
|80.450
|2010.11.05 02:40
|80.905
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-326.31
|5461948
|2010.11.05 03:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.41985
|1.42238
|1.41788
|2010.11.05 10:12
|1.42241
|-6.53
|0.00
|0.00
|-256.00
|5466530
|2010.11.05 04:54
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|80.697
|80.945
|80.495
|2010.11.05 13:28
|80.945
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-306.38
|5468049
|2010.11.05 05:33
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.79323
|0.79573
|0.79123
|2010.11.05 12:32
|0.79123
|-3.65
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|5468585
|2010.11.05 05:46
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95815
|0.96051
|0.95601
|2010.11.05 09:28
|0.95601
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|223.85
|5471714
|2010.11.05 07:10
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|1.01520
|1.01272
|1.01722
|2010.11.05 09:36
|1.01722
|-4.67
|0.00
|0.00
|202.00
|5473120
|2010.11.05 07:49
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.62489
|1.62737
|1.62287
|2010.11.05 08:46
|1.62287
|-7.47
|0.00
|0.00
|202.00
|5484004
|2010.11.05 10:53
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.61908
|1.62168
|1.61718
|2010.11.05 11:00
|1.62169
|-7.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-261.00
|5484491
|2010.11.05 11:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95723
|0.95970
|0.95520
|2010.11.05 12:08
|0.95520
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|212.52
|5484767
|2010.11.05 11:05
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.41949
|1.42199
|1.41749
|2010.11.05 11:19
|1.41749
|-6.53
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|5487132
|2010.11.05 11:46
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|1.01356
|1.01599
|1.01149
|2010.11.05 12:38
|1.01149
|-4.66
|0.00
|0.00
|207.00
|5488187
|2010.11.05 12:05
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.62001
|1.62240
|1.61790
|2010.11.05 12:33
|1.61790
|-7.45
|0.00
|0.00
|211.00
|5495545
|2010.11.05 13:46
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.95584
|0.95845
|0.95395
|2010.11.05 14:09
|0.95854
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-281.68
|5498096
|2010.11.05 14:24
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.00736
|1.00480
|1.00930
|2010.11.05 14:32
|1.00655
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.47
|5498429
|2010.11.05 14:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.41031
|1.41281
|1.40831
|2010.11.05 14:31
|1.40831
|-6.49
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|5498734
|2010.11.05 14:31
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.78819
|0.79178
|0.78728
|2010.11.05 14:32
|0.79160
|-3.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-341.00
|5499304
|2010.11.05 14:49
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.62158
|1.62430
|1.61980
|2010.11.05 15:42
|1.62407
|-7.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-249.00
|5499432
|2010.11.05 14:51
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.00172
|1.00436
|0.99986
|2010.11.05 15:40
|0.99986
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|186.03
|
|-494.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2 435.38
|Closed P/L:
|1 941.18
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5500814
|2010.11.05 15:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|81.244
|80.990
|81.440
|
|81.272
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|34.45
|
|-4.60
|0.00
|0.00
|34.45
|
|Floating P/L:
|29.85
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 941.18
|Floating P/L:
|29.85
|Margin:
|200.00
|Balance:
|26 941.18
|Equity:
|26 971.03
|Free Margin:
|26 771.03