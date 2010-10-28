FXOpen Investments Inc.

Account: REMOVED Name: REMOVED Currency: USD 2010 November 5, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
52408782010.10.28 19:33balanceDeposit25 000.00
52518372010.10.29 03:01sell1.00usdjpy80.96781.22080.7702010.10.29 04:1480.770-4.600.000.00243.90
52519822010.10.29 03:14buy1.00usdchf0.985900.983300.987802010.10.29 10:420.98780-4.600.000.00192.35
52522842010.10.29 03:33sell1.00audusd0.977110.979550.975052010.10.29 04:180.97505-4.490.000.00206.00
52536272010.10.29 04:42buy1.00gbpusd1.594821.592411.596912010.10.29 09:251.59238-7.340.000.00-244.00
52536872010.10.29 04:48buy1.00nzdusd0.754200.751650.756152010.10.29 13:580.75615-3.470.000.00195.00
52540052010.10.29 05:10sell1.00usdcad1.020201.022701.018202010.10.29 09:251.02270-4.600.000.00-244.45
52545552010.10.29 05:48sell1.00audusd0.975500.978010.973512010.10.29 10:390.97351-4.490.000.00199.00
52549232010.10.29 06:17sell1.00eurusd1.389261.391791.387292010.10.29 10:041.38729-6.390.000.00197.00
52597652010.10.29 09:25buy1.00usdcad1.022751.020301.024802010.10.29 12:501.02480-4.600.000.00200.04
52600072010.10.29 09:31sell1.00gbpusd1.592371.594761.590262010.10.29 10:381.59026-7.320.000.00211.00
52616432010.10.29 10:11sell1.00eurusd1.386741.389231.384732010.10.29 11:101.38473-6.380.000.00201.00
52663232010.10.29 12:30buy1.00usdchf0.989470.986900.991402010.10.29 15:360.98686-4.600.000.00-264.48
52664172010.10.29 12:37sell1.00gbpusd1.589541.592041.587542010.10.29 13:141.59207-7.310.000.00-253.00
52709542010.10.29 15:07sell1.00usdcad1.020781.023271.018772010.10.29 15:381.01877-4.600.000.00197.30
52710322010.10.29 15:09buy1.00gbpusd1.594361.591851.596352010.10.29 15:311.59635-7.330.000.00199.00
52720052010.10.29 15:34sell1.00usdjpy80.68080.92580.4752010.10.29 18:2580.475-4.600.000.00254.74
52728952010.10.29 15:51buy1.00audusd0.976980.974410.978912010.10.29 17:470.97891-4.490.000.00193.00
52731522010.10.29 15:56buy1.00eurusd1.391021.388591.393092010.10.29 16:221.38850-6.400.000.00-252.00
52759962010.10.29 17:07buy1.00eurusd1.392191.389821.394322010.10.29 17:511.38980-6.400.000.00-239.00
52760662010.10.29 17:09buy1.00gbpusd1.598801.595521.600022010.10.29 18:061.60002-7.350.000.00122.00
52762192010.10.29 17:14sell1.00usdchf0.984810.986260.981762010.10.29 19:410.98407-4.600.000.0075.20
53029372010.11.01 04:33buy1.00nzdusd0.767200.764700.769202010.11.01 16:050.76920-3.530.000.00200.00
53029402010.11.01 04:33buy1.00eurusd1.399441.396911.401412010.11.01 09:101.39685-6.440.000.00-259.00
53029442010.11.01 04:33sell1.00usdcad1.016881.019381.014882010.11.01 11:541.01940-4.600.000.00-247.20
53029522010.11.01 04:33buy1.00gbpusd1.606791.604271.608772010.11.01 09:181.60419-7.390.000.00-260.00
53042732010.11.01 05:44buy1.00gbpchf1.579941.577581.582082010.11.01 09:171.57747-7.390.000.00-251.27
53042742010.11.01 05:44buy1.00eurchf1.375301.372781.377282010.11.01 09:581.37728-6.430.000.00200.88
53042782010.11.01 05:44buy1.00gbpjpy129.523129.277129.7272010.11.01 07:21129.276-7.390.000.00-306.79
53047552010.11.01 06:10buy1.00audusd0.988230.985730.990232010.11.01 08:120.99023-4.550.000.00200.00
53060082010.11.01 07:10sell1.00usdjpy80.56680.81480.3642010.11.01 13:4780.364-4.600.000.00251.36
53065442010.11.01 07:28sell1.00chfjpy81.83482.08081.6302010.11.01 09:5881.630-4.680.000.00253.46
53065612010.11.01 07:28sell1.00cadjpy79.07479.32578.8752010.11.01 12:2578.875-4.520.000.00247.52
53129812010.11.01 10:17sell1.00eurjpy112.315112.568112.1182010.11.01 13:55112.118-6.420.000.00245.08
53138152010.11.01 10:40sell1.00euraud1.412771.415271.410772010.11.01 13:271.41077-6.420.000.00197.72
53158932010.11.01 11:28sell1.00eurgbp0.869600.872100.867602010.11.01 13:590.86760-6.430.000.00321.34
53181192010.11.01 12:29sell1.00audnzd1.287821.290341.285842010.11.01 13:171.28584-4.550.000.00152.29
53371832010.11.01 17:45buy1.00usdchf0.996400.994060.998562010.11.01 17:560.99405-4.600.000.00-236.41
53386412010.11.01 18:19buy1.00gbpjpy129.361129.104129.5542010.11.01 18:29129.400-7.380.000.0048.34
53402202010.11.01 19:25sell1.00eurcad1.409661.412211.407712010.11.01 20:411.41224-6.390.000.00-253.74
53429352010.11.01 21:40sell1.00eurjpy111.879112.126111.6762010.11.02 02:37112.130-6.390.000.00-311.33
53498012010.11.02 03:30buy1.00cadjpy79.69379.44979.9082010.11.02 05:3379.454-4.540.000.00-296.90
53543282010.11.02 07:30buy1.00audjpy80.42680.18180.6312010.11.02 10:0580.631-4.590.000.00254.36
53663432010.11.02 14:55buy1.00eurusd1.403211.400641.405142010.11.02 16:561.40063-6.450.000.00-258.00
54087712010.11.03 18:03buy1.00cadjpy80.63980.37680.8262010.11.03 18:5380.441-4.560.000.00-243.51
54087742010.11.03 18:03buy1.00audjpy81.12680.87381.3232010.11.03 18:5381.006-4.580.000.00-147.58
54090662010.11.03 18:11buy1.00eurcad1.415781.413461.417962010.11.03 18:531.41720-6.450.000.00140.51
54090682010.11.03 18:11buy1.00eurjpy114.108113.840114.2902010.11.03 18:53114.020-6.450.000.00-108.23
54093672010.11.03 18:23sell1.00usdchf0.979050.981530.977032010.11.03 18:530.97919-4.600.000.00-14.30
54111392010.11.03 19:10buy1.00eurjpy114.198113.950114.4002010.11.03 19:13114.170-6.470.000.00-34.46
54195372010.11.04 00:15buy1.00eurjpy114.724114.463114.9132010.11.04 01:02114.450-6.500.000.00-338.18
54198022010.11.04 00:26buy1.00nzdusd0.787170.784800.789302010.11.04 02:300.78450-3.620.000.00-267.00
54198652010.11.04 00:30buy1.00gbpusd1.610201.607731.612232010.11.04 05:091.61223-7.410.000.00203.00
54203352010.11.04 01:14sell1.00usdchf0.971380.973920.969422010.11.04 10:110.96942-4.600.000.00202.18
54236182010.11.04 03:53sell1.00usdcad1.007631.010131.005632010.11.04 10:151.00563-4.600.000.00198.88
54245152010.11.04 04:36sell1.00usdjpy80.92081.16980.7192010.11.04 09:3081.169-4.600.000.00-306.77
54265282010.11.04 06:05buy1.00audusd1.005911.003361.007862010.11.04 10:281.00786-4.630.000.00195.00
54268822010.11.04 06:20buy1.00eurusd1.413831.411361.415862010.11.04 07:371.41127-6.500.000.00-256.00
54273512010.11.04 06:40buy1.00nzdusd0.785470.782970.787472010.11.04 10:100.78747-3.610.000.00200.00
54283682010.11.04 07:32sell1.00eurjpy114.123114.373113.9232010.11.04 09:28114.400-6.500.000.00-341.79
54300322010.11.04 08:37buy1.00gbpusd1.612451.610231.614732010.11.04 10:001.61473-7.420.000.00228.00
54331912010.11.04 10:04buy1.00gbpusd1.615511.613021.617522010.11.04 10:271.61752-7.430.000.00201.00
54333662010.11.04 10:11buy1.00eurusd1.416711.414261.418762010.11.04 10:251.41876-6.520.000.00205.00
54343422010.11.04 10:37buy1.00eurjpy115.000114.750115.2002010.11.04 11:21115.200-6.540.000.00246.93
54363172010.11.04 12:17sell1.00usdjpy80.89681.12480.6742010.11.04 14:3580.674-4.600.000.00275.18
54387482010.11.04 13:43sell1.00usdchf0.967700.970130.965632010.11.04 15:350.96563-4.600.000.00214.37
54390372010.11.04 13:53buy1.00nzdusd0.792470.789970.794472010.11.04 14:110.79447-3.650.000.00200.00
54391212010.11.04 13:56sell1.00usdcad1.002251.004831.000332010.11.05 11:241.00489-4.600.000.00-262.72
54395742010.11.04 14:08buy1.00gbpusd1.622521.620101.624602010.11.04 14:271.62460-7.460.000.00208.00
54397532010.11.04 14:11buy1.00audusd1.011501.009111.013612010.11.04 14:271.01361-4.650.000.00211.00
54408142010.11.04 14:36buy1.00eurusd1.424821.422351.426852010.11.04 15:361.42685-6.550.000.00203.00
54440632010.11.04 15:52buy1.00audusd1.014211.011711.016212010.11.04 21:561.01621-4.670.000.00200.00
54468942010.11.04 17:06sell1.00usdjpy80.64180.90080.4502010.11.05 02:4080.905-4.600.000.00-326.31
54619482010.11.05 03:00sell1.00eurusd1.419851.422381.417882010.11.05 10:121.42241-6.530.000.00-256.00
54665302010.11.05 04:54sell1.00usdjpy80.69780.94580.4952010.11.05 13:2880.945-4.600.000.00-306.38
54680492010.11.05 05:33sell1.00nzdusd0.793230.795730.791232010.11.05 12:320.79123-3.650.000.00200.00
54685852010.11.05 05:46sell1.00usdchf0.958150.960510.956012010.11.05 09:280.95601-4.600.000.00223.85
54717142010.11.05 07:10buy1.00audusd1.015201.012721.017222010.11.05 09:361.01722-4.670.000.00202.00
54731202010.11.05 07:49sell1.00gbpusd1.624891.627371.622872010.11.05 08:461.62287-7.470.000.00202.00
54840042010.11.05 10:53sell1.00gbpusd1.619081.621681.617182010.11.05 11:001.62169-7.450.000.00-261.00
54844912010.11.05 11:00sell1.00usdchf0.957230.959700.955202010.11.05 12:080.95520-4.600.000.00212.52
54847672010.11.05 11:05sell1.00eurusd1.419491.421991.417492010.11.05 11:191.41749-6.530.000.00200.00
54871322010.11.05 11:46sell1.00audusd1.013561.015991.011492010.11.05 12:381.01149-4.660.000.00207.00
54881872010.11.05 12:05sell1.00gbpusd1.620011.622401.617902010.11.05 12:331.61790-7.450.000.00211.00
54955452010.11.05 13:46sell1.00usdchf0.955840.958450.953952010.11.05 14:090.95854-4.600.000.00-281.68
54980962010.11.05 14:24buy1.00usdcad1.007361.004801.009302010.11.05 14:321.00655-4.600.000.00-80.47
54984292010.11.05 14:29sell1.00eurusd1.410311.412811.408312010.11.05 14:311.40831-6.490.000.00200.00
54987342010.11.05 14:31sell1.00nzdusd0.788190.791780.787282010.11.05 14:320.79160-3.630.000.00-341.00
54993042010.11.05 14:49sell1.00gbpusd1.621581.624301.619802010.11.05 15:421.62407-7.460.000.00-249.00
54994322010.11.05 14:51sell1.00usdcad1.001721.004360.999862010.11.05 15:400.99986-4.600.000.00186.03
  -494.20 0.00 0.00 2 435.38
Closed P/L: 1 941.18
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55008142010.11.05 15:15buy1.00usdjpy81.24480.99081.440 81.272-4.600.000.0034.45
  -4.60 0.00 0.00 34.45
 Floating P/L: 29.85
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 941.18 Floating P/L: 29.85 Margin: 200.00
Balance: 26 941.18 Equity: 26 971.03 Free Margin: 26 771.03