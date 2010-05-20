|Account: 2394657
|Name: 3c_Fibpivots
|Currency: USD
|2010 November 5, 17:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|75287919
|2010.05.20 18:18
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|75318623
|2010.05.20 20:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.44491
|1.43724
|1.36032
|2010.05.25 20:19
|1.43724
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|7.67
|75369442
|2010.05.21 04:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.25621
|1.22822
|1.17595
|2010.05.25 17:55
|1.22822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|27.99
|75834190
|2010.05.25 21:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.43904
|1.48378
|1.35011
|2010.06.15 18:02
|1.48378
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|-44.74
|76173783
|2010.05.28 01:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23719
|1.22179
|1.15173
|2010.06.01 15:40
|1.22179
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|15.40
|76576146
|2010.06.01 19:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22968
|1.19777
|1.14502
|2010.06.07 11:34
|1.19777
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|31.91
|77178672
|2010.06.08 02:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.19358
|1.23180
|1.11746
|2010.06.15 17:06
|1.23180
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-38.22
|77984904
|2010.06.15 22:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23413
|1.22845
|1.16087
|2010.06.23 20:10
|1.22845
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|5.68
|78817327
|2010.06.24 01:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23032
|1.25382
|1.28776
|2010.07.02 18:55
|1.25382
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|23.50
|79188228
|2010.06.29 04:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.51033
|1.51604
|1.58162
|2010.07.08 10:14
|1.51604
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|5.71
|79738095
|2010.07.05 02:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.25406
|1.25946
|1.30934
|2010.07.07 05:49
|1.25946
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|5.40
|80049957
|2010.07.07 08:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.25909
|1.26555
|1.31463
|2010.07.09 14:00
|1.26555
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|6.46
|80217387
|2010.07.08 13:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.51325
|1.52153
|1.57663
|2010.07.14 15:04
|1.52153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.28
|80341700
|2010.07.09 14:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.26399
|1.27114
|1.31700
|2010.07.15 02:53
|1.27114
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|7.15
|80817713
|2010.07.16 00:58
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29254
|1.29727
|1.34606
|2010.07.27 16:09
|1.29727
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|4.73
|80873013
|2010.07.16 13:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.53778
|1.54523
|1.59736
|2010.07.27 10:34
|1.54523
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|7.45
|81782551
|2010.07.27 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29858
|1.30354
|1.35667
|2010.07.30 10:11
|1.30354
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|4.96
|81863153
|2010.07.28 12:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.55769
|1.58920
|1.61914
|2010.08.03 16:14
|1.58920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|31.51
|82084150
|2010.07.30 10:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30401
|1.31941
|1.35588
|2010.08.03 16:07
|1.31941
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|15.40
|82318098
|2010.08.03 16:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59045
|1.56040
|1.65020
|2010.08.12 11:49
|1.56040
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-30.05
|82333467
|2010.08.03 19:28
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32224
|1.32665
|1.37552
|2010.08.06 18:46
|1.32665
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|4.41
|82676084
|2010.08.06 22:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32807
|1.30170
|1.38045
|2010.08.11 11:57
|1.30170
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-26.37
|83036202
|2010.08.11 23:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28402
|1.29761
|1.33640
|2010.09.15 04:10
|1.29761
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|13.59
|83090900
|2010.08.12 12:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.56030
|1.53060
|1.61926
|2010.09.07 14:26
|1.53060
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-29.70
|85658522
|2010.09.07 19:47
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.53323
|1.56024
|1.47973
|2010.09.15 16:32
|1.56024
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-27.01
|86466150
|2010.09.15 07:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29949
|1.32302
|1.25270
|2010.09.21 20:34
|1.32302
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-23.53
|87145566
|2010.09.22 10:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32795
|1.33782
|1.37610
|2010.09.22 17:28
|1.33782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.87
|87357525
|2010.09.23 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.33260
|1.34326
|1.38218
|2010.09.27 11:02
|1.34326
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|10.66
|87854033
|2010.09.28 11:16
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.34231
|1.35800
|1.39339
|2010.09.30 07:35
|1.35800
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|15.69
|88318873
|2010.09.30 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.36318
|1.37267
|1.41397
|2010.10.04 09:30
|1.37267
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|9.49
|88673772
|2010.10.05 01:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.36772
|1.38111
|1.42250
|2010.10.06 13:05
|1.38111
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|13.39
|88953470
|2010.10.06 14:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.38474
|1.39578
|1.43995
|2010.10.07 15:38
|1.39578
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|11.04
|89158494
|2010.10.07 17:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.39206
|1.40506
|1.44808
|2010.10.14 15:19
|1.40506
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|13.00
|90020028
|2010.10.15 00:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.60054
|1.59099
|1.54430
|2010.10.18 14:22
|1.59099
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|9.55
|90095311
|2010.10.15 12:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.40816
|1.37947
|1.46528
|2010.10.19 15:26
|1.37947
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-28.69
|90486178
|2010.10.19 18:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.38139
|1.39115
|1.44137
|2010.10.21 03:21
|1.39115
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|9.76
|90836784
|2010.10.21 18:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.39432
|1.40012
|1.45742
|2010.10.25 14:48
|1.40012
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|5.80
|90871864
|2010.10.22 01:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.57155
|1.60271
|1.50978
|2010.10.29 18:31
|1.60271
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-31.16
|92538590
|2010.11.04 03:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.41188
|1.42001
|1.47670
|2010.11.04 18:33
|1.42001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.13
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.19
|64.11
|Closed P/L:
|61.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|92707923
|2010.11.05 04:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.42099
|1.38837
|1.48595
|1.40597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.02
|91966414
|2010.10.29 20:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.60250
|1.63306
|1.54184
|1.62290
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-20.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-35.42
|Floating P/L:
|-35.62
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|61.92
|Floating P/L:
|-35.62
|Margin:
|6.05
|Balance:
|5 061.92
|Equity:
|5 026.30
|Free Margin:
|5 020.25
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|342.42
|Gross Loss:
|280.50
|Total Net Profit:
|61.92
|Profit Factor:
|1.22
|Expected Payoff:
|1.63
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.70
|Maximal Drawdown:
|123.68 (2.41%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.41% (123.68)
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (54.55%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|27 (85.19%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|29 (76.32%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (23.68%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|31.86
|loss trade:
|-45.22
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.81
|loss trade:
|-31.17
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (130.17)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-86.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|130.17 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-86.20 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2