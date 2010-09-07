|Account: 5891833
|Name: brainwashing_m15new
|Currency: USD
|2010 October 29, 15:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|93398952
|2010.09.07 12:36
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|93444232
|2010.09.08 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27307
|1.27415
|1.28097
|2010.09.08 14:42
|1.27415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|93476744
|2010.09.09 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.511
|83.795
|82.712
|2010.09.09 12:30
|83.795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.89
|93500924
|2010.09.10 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.905
|84.149
|83.112
|2010.09.10 12:24
|84.149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.00
|93504985
|2010.09.10 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.02685
|1.02251
|1.03485
|2010.09.10 13:39
|1.02251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.44
|93527982
|2010.09.13 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54353
|1.54440
|1.55155
|2010.09.13 16:23
|1.54440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.70
|93545397
|2010.09.14 06:45
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|83.333
|83.289
|82.532
|2010.09.14 08:43
|83.289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.58
|93551304
|2010.09.14 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28548
|1.28525
|1.27744
|2010.09.14 12:23
|1.28525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|93573467
|2010.09.15 06:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54559
|1.55115
|1.53759
|2010.09.15 07:19
|1.55115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.60
|93603979
|2010.09.16 08:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.55925
|1.56089
|1.55132
|2010.09.16 09:07
|1.56089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.40
|93652361
|2010.09.17 15:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.563595
|1.56351
|1.55566
|2010.09.19 22:00
|1.56594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.03
|93718512
|2010.09.21 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.99978
|0.99862
|0.99186
|2010.09.21 18:46
|0.99862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.62
|93739296
|2010.09.22 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.99143
|0.98952
|0.98343
|2010.09.22 11:02
|0.98952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.30
|93749761
|2010.09.22 13:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.34142
|1.34196
|1.34925
|2010.09.22 13:40
|1.34196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|93757192
|2010.09.22 15:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.56197
|1.56764
|1.55405
|2010.09.23 06:03
|1.56764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.67
|93778456
|2010.09.23 08:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|84.430
|84.689
|83.631
|2010.09.24 04:15
|84.689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.58
|93786633
|2010.09.23 13:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.57059
|1.57193
|1.57859
|2010.09.23 14:50
|1.57193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|93806019
|2010.09.24 06:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|84.686
|84.423
|83.888
|2010.09.24 11:49
|84.423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.15
|93865833
|2010.09.28 13:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57902
|1.57624
|1.57103
|2010.09.28 13:36
|1.57624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.80
|93932754
|2010.09.30 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.520
|83.178
|84.320
|2010.10.01 09:36
|83.176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.36
|93957815
|2010.10.01 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.408
|83.651
|84.208
|2010.10.04 03:17
|83.649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.81
|93967010
|2010.10.04 07:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37304
|1.36886
|1.36504
|2010.10.04 10:05
|1.36884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|93990286
|2010.10.05 11:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|83.317
|83.181
|82.517
|2010.10.05 15:38
|83.181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.35
|94001871
|2010.10.05 17:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.38488
|1.38494
|1.39289
|2010.10.06 07:27
|1.38495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|94017175
|2010.10.06 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|82.969
|83.142
|82.169
|2010.10.06 12:45
|83.144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.05
|94039461
|2010.10.07 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59344
|1.58776
|1.58545
|2010.10.07 17:11
|1.58545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.90
|94055676
|2010.10.08 12:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59174
|1.59326
|1.59990
|2010.10.08 14:26
|1.59320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.60
|94061685
|2010.10.10 22:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|81.737
|82.026
|80.937
|2010.10.11 00:33
|82.026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.23
|94133993
|2010.10.14 13:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.40686
|1.40684
|1.39885
|2010.10.14 13:40
|1.40685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|94169719
|2010.10.18 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59095
|1.58698
|1.59891
|2010.10.18 13:08
|1.58701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.40
|94171203
|2010.10.18 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95736
|0.95631
|0.94942
|2010.10.18 15:24
|0.95635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.56
|94231181
|2010.10.21 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57655
|1.57558
|1.56853
|2010.10.21 07:35
|1.57558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.70
|94233697
|2010.10.21 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96344
|0.96343
|0.95548
|2010.10.21 12:20
|0.96343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|94240798
|2010.10.21 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.39809
|1.39711
|1.39011
|2010.10.21 15:56
|1.39711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.80
|94241262
|2010.10.21 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57359
|1.57093
|1.56559
|2010.10.21 18:20
|1.57093
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.60
|94251134
|2010.10.22 07:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57047
|1.56824
|1.56247
|2010.10.22 07:55
|1.56824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.30
|94329485
|2010.10.27 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57929
|1.57801
|1.57131
|2010.10.27 15:17
|1.57801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.80
|94338479
|2010.10.28 06:30
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|81.464
|81.082
|80.661
|2010.10.28 16:34
|81.082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.13
|94340977
|2010.10.28 08:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98548
|0.98837
|0.97748
|2010.10.28 12:50
|0.98837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.24
|94345327
|2010.10.28 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98377
|0.98266
|0.97577
|2010.10.28 18:49
|0.98266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.30
|94357413
|2010.10.29 07:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98823
|0.98882
|0.99623
|2010.10.29 08:24
|0.98882
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.97
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.82
|Closed P/L:
|38.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|38.82
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|50 038.82
|Equity:
|50 038.82
|Free Margin:
|50 038.82
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|425.71
|Gross Loss:
|386.89
|Total Net Profit:
|38.82
|Profit Factor:
|1.10
|Expected Payoff:
|0.97
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|160.98
|Maximal Drawdown:
|171.78 (0.34%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.34% (171.78)
|
|Total Trades:
|40
|Short Positions (won %):
|29 (65.52%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (72.73%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (67.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (32.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|79.90
|loss trade:
|-55.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|15.77
|loss trade:
|-29.76
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (91.86)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-105.33)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|94.50 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-105.33 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1