Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2768930 Name: braintrading_semi Currency: USD 2010 November 12, 07:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
932108192010.11.09 16:25balanceDeposit500.00
932109462010.11.09 16:26sell0.10gbpchf1.552461.554081.538332010.11.10 08:441.554080.000.00-0.36-16.66
933233202010.11.10 08:08sell0.10gbpusd1.598181.600701.589262010.11.10 09:461.600700.000.000.00-25.20
933233342010.11.10 08:08sell0.10eurusd1.377771.381831.368362010.11.10 16:051.368360.000.000.0094.10
935755332010.11.11 13:16sell0.10eurusd1.370701.375871.368842010.11.11 13:591.368840.000.000.0018.60
935760032010.11.11 13:19sell0.10eurgbp0.849320.849120.000002010.11.11 19:220.848320.000.000.0016.09
935760902010.11.11 13:20buy0.10gbpjpy132.752132.516133.5602010.11.11 19:21132.6940.000.000.00-7.03
935765692010.11.11 13:21sell0.10audusd1.001331.004130.997662010.11.11 15:530.997660.000.000.0036.70
935766042010.11.11 13:22sell0.10eurjpy112.739113.036112.3832010.11.11 19:23112.6320.000.000.0012.96
  0.00 0.00 -0.36 129.56
Closed P/L: 129.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 129.20 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 629.20 Equity: 629.20 Free Margin: 629.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 178.45 Gross Loss: 49.25 Total Net Profit: 129.20
Profit Factor: 3.62 Expected Payoff: 16.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 42.22 Maximal Drawdown: 42.22 (8.44%) Relative Drawdown: 8.44% (42.22)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 94.10 loss trade: -25.20
Average profit trade: 35.69 loss trade: -16.42
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (149.40) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-42.22)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 149.40 (3) consecutive loss (count): -42.22 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2