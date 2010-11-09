|Account: 2768930
|Name: braintrading_semi
|Currency: USD
|2010 November 12, 07:30
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|93210819
|2010.11.09 16:25
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|93210946
|2010.11.09 16:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.55246
|1.55408
|1.53833
|2010.11.10 08:44
|1.55408
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-16.66
|93323320
|2010.11.10 08:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.59818
|1.60070
|1.58926
|2010.11.10 09:46
|1.60070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.20
|93323334
|2010.11.10 08:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37777
|1.38183
|1.36836
|2010.11.10 16:05
|1.36836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.10
|93575533
|2010.11.11 13:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37070
|1.37587
|1.36884
|2010.11.11 13:59
|1.36884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.60
|93576003
|2010.11.11 13:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.84932
|0.84912
|0.00000
|2010.11.11 19:22
|0.84832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.09
|93576090
|2010.11.11 13:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|132.752
|132.516
|133.560
|2010.11.11 19:21
|132.694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.03
|93576569
|2010.11.11 13:21
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.00133
|1.00413
|0.99766
|2010.11.11 15:53
|0.99766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.70
|93576604
|2010.11.11 13:22
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|112.739
|113.036
|112.383
|2010.11.11 19:23
|112.632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|129.56
|Closed P/L:
|129.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|129.20
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|629.20
|Equity:
|629.20
|Free Margin:
|629.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|178.45
|Gross Loss:
|49.25
|Total Net Profit:
|129.20
|Profit Factor:
|3.62
|Expected Payoff:
|16.15
|Absolute Drawdown:
|42.22
|Maximal Drawdown:
|42.22 (8.44%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|8.44% (42.22)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|94.10
|loss trade:
|-25.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|35.69
|loss trade:
|-16.42
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (149.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-42.22)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|149.40 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-42.22 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2