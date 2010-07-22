FXCM Liquidity Connection
|Account: 2088737263
|Name: DemoAccount18
|Currency: USD
|2010 October 1, 16:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30199492
|2010.07.22 12:43
|balance
|BT Deposit of 100000
|100 000.00
|31672361
|2010.08.18 22:10
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.71452
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.19 00:08
|0.71346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.12
|31672363
|2010.08.18 22:10
|sell
|0.04
|nzdusd
|0.71438
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.19 00:08
|0.71346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.68
|31672365
|2010.08.18 22:10
|sell
|0.08
|nzdusd
|0.71438
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.19 00:08
|0.71346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.36
|31672378
|2010.08.18 22:11
|sell
|0.32
|nzdusd
|0.71410
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.19 00:09
|0.71346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.48
|31672367
|2010.08.18 22:10
|sell
|0.16
|nzdusd
|0.71438
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.19 00:09
|0.71346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.72
|31707140
|2010.08.19 12:00
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|85.570
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 12:46
|85.518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.43
|31707165
|2010.08.19 12:00
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|85.571
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 12:46
|85.518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.96
|31707095
|2010.08.19 12:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|85.569
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 12:46
|85.519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.17
|31707174
|2010.08.19 12:00
|sell
|0.32
|usdjpy
|85.567
|0.000
|1.336
|2010.08.19 12:46
|85.518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.34
|31707171
|2010.08.19 12:00
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpy
|85.567
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 12:46
|85.518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.17
|31708586
|2010.08.19 12:46
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|85.494
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 13:30
|85.412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|31708578
|2010.08.19 12:46
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|85.497
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 13:30
|85.420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|31708593
|2010.08.19 12:46
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|85.503
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 13:30
|85.410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.71
|31708595
|2010.08.19 12:46
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpy
|85.503
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 13:30
|85.405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.36
|31708598
|2010.08.19 12:46
|sell
|0.32
|usdjpy
|85.503
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 13:30
|85.408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.59
|31707245
|2010.08.19 12:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28336
|0.00000
|82.22652
|2010.08.19 15:10
|1.28568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.32
|31794659
|2010.08.20 19:00
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.70619
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.23 14:37
|0.71102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|9.66
|31859563
|2010.08.23 19:00
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.89286
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.23 20:40
|0.89193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.86
|31859591
|2010.08.23 19:00
|sell
|0.04
|audusd
|0.89285
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.23 20:40
|0.89193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.68
|31859614
|2010.08.23 19:00
|sell
|0.08
|audusd
|0.89286
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.23 20:40
|0.89193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.44
|31859643
|2010.08.23 19:00
|sell
|0.16
|audusd
|0.89287
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.23 20:40
|0.89193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.04
|31859644
|2010.08.23 19:00
|sell
|0.32
|audusd
|0.89286
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.23 20:40
|0.89193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.76
|32038825
|2010.08.26 12:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.59344
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.26 12:16
|1.59157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|32038843
|2010.08.26 12:00
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchf
|1.59346
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.26 12:16
|1.59157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.37
|32038839
|2010.08.26 12:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.59346
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.26 12:16
|1.59157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.69
|32038846
|2010.08.26 12:00
|sell
|0.08
|gbpchf
|1.59338
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.26 12:16
|1.59157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.11
|32038850
|2010.08.26 12:00
|sell
|0.16
|gbpchf
|1.59336
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.26 12:16
|1.59157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.92
|32039813
|2010.08.26 12:16
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.59116
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.26 23:05
|1.58925
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|3.73
|32039809
|2010.08.26 12:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.59116
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.26 23:05
|1.58925
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|1.87
|32039822
|2010.08.26 12:17
|sell
|0.08
|gbpchf
|1.59111
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.26 23:05
|1.58925
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|14.53
|32039817
|2010.08.26 12:17
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchf
|1.59116
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.26 23:05
|1.58925
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|7.46
|32039823
|2010.08.26 12:17
|sell
|0.16
|gbpchf
|1.59118
|0.00000
|1.09713
|2010.08.26 23:05
|1.58925
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|30.16
|32064849
|2010.08.26 21:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.05674
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.27 09:57
|1.05824
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|2.83
|32089497
|2010.08.27 10:27
|buy
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|131.334
|0.688
|132.433
|2010.08.27 13:57
|131.625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.28
|32089343
|2010.08.27 10:22
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.02284
|0.96296
|1.03396
|2010.08.27 13:57
|1.02393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.19
|32088530
|2010.08.27 09:56
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|131.536
|0.688
|132.433
|2010.08.27 13:57
|131.620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|32088229
|2010.08.27 09:51
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.02500
|0.96501
|1.03396
|2010.08.27 13:57
|1.02392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.11
|32000207
|2010.08.25 21:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.03054
|0.00000
|1.03396
|2010.08.27 13:57
|1.02389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-12.99
|31787192
|2010.08.20 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|132.993
|0.688
|132.433
|2010.08.27 13:57
|131.620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-16.16
|31920391
|2010.08.24 16:00
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.70546
|0.00000
|1.08090
|2010.08.27 13:58
|0.70688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|2.84
|32125605
|2010.08.29 23:13
|sell
|0.25
|usdjpy
|85.616
|85.128
|84.716
|2010.08.30 08:01
|85.128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|143.31
|32117637
|2010.08.27 18:10
|sell
|0.15
|usdjpy
|85.406
|85.128
|84.716
|2010.08.30 08:01
|85.128
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|48.99
|32132626
|2010.08.30 02:42
|sell
|0.42
|usdjpy
|85.826
|85.128
|84.716
|2010.08.30 08:01
|85.128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|344.38
|32116100
|2010.08.27 17:27
|sell
|0.09
|usdjpy
|85.205
|84.925
|84.716
|2010.08.30 10:14
|84.925
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|29.67
|32106511
|2010.08.27 15:15
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|84.787
|90.382
|84.716
|2010.08.30 11:03
|84.716
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|2.51
|32105726
|2010.08.27 15:09
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|84.582
|90.382
|84.716
|2010.08.30 11:03
|84.716
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-3.16
|32104547
|2010.08.27 15:03
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|84.372
|90.382
|84.716
|2010.08.30 11:03
|84.716
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-4.06
|32107370
|2010.08.27 15:26
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|84.992
|90.382
|84.716
|2010.08.30 11:03
|84.716
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|16.29
|32159451
|2010.08.30 13:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.59776
|1.59124
|1.58676
|2010.08.30 14:48
|1.59124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.36
|32154339
|2010.08.30 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.05021
|1.05387
|1.06126
|2010.08.30 15:54
|1.05387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.47
|32245699
|2010.08.31 09:18
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.26728
|1.27156
|1.27847
|2010.08.31 14:39
|1.27156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.28
|32289918
|2010.08.31 22:00
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.89056
|0.89826
|0.90156
|2010.09.01 05:33
|0.89826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|7.70
|32286266
|2010.08.31 20:15
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|83.945
|84.370
|85.043
|2010.09.01 05:34
|84.370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|25.19
|32273434
|2010.08.31 15:59
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|84.146
|84.367
|85.043
|2010.09.01 05:34
|84.367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|7.86
|32291272
|2010.08.31 22:49
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.70001
|0.70265
|0.71094
|2010.09.01 08:12
|0.70265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.64
|32336060
|2010.09.01 12:02
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|84.070
|84.398
|84.955
|2010.09.01 15:24
|84.398
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.66
|32339821
|2010.09.01 13:15
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|83.791
|84.398
|84.955
|2010.09.01 15:24
|84.398
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.96
|32358176
|2010.09.01 16:53
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28141
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.09.01 16:55
|1.28169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|32271416
|2010.08.31 15:36
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|84.350
|84.730
|84.955
|2010.09.03 13:30
|84.955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|14.24
|32267984
|2010.08.31 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|84.550
|78.475
|84.955
|2010.09.03 13:30
|84.955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|4.77
|32539005
|2010.09.06 20:00
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.72236
|0.71970
|0.71136
|2010.09.08 01:00
|0.71970
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|2.66
|32635547
|2010.09.08 02:17
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|128.473
|129.152
|129.367
|2010.09.08 08:20
|129.367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.41
|32627135
|2010.09.07 23:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|128.671
|129.128
|129.367
|2010.09.08 08:20
|129.367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.34
|32640795
|2010.09.08 04:47
|buy
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|128.267
|129.159
|129.367
|2010.09.08 08:20
|129.367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.51
|32620363
|2010.09.07 19:56
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.91179
|0.91493
|0.92277
|2010.09.08 08:44
|0.91493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|6.28
|32617020
|2010.09.07 18:34
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.91377
|0.91613
|0.92277
|2010.09.08 12:32
|0.91613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|2.36
|32660078
|2010.09.08 10:16
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|83.765
|84.076
|84.662
|2010.09.10 04:39
|84.076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|7.40
|32732204
|2010.09.09 10:04
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|83.550
|84.076
|84.662
|2010.09.10 04:39
|84.076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|18.77
|32658916
|2010.09.08 09:58
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|83.965
|84.173
|84.662
|2010.09.10 14:38
|84.173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|2.47
|32809576
|2010.09.10 12:00
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.03012
|1.03302
|1.04112
|2010.09.10 14:51
|1.03302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.42
|32779641
|2010.09.10 01:44
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.03227
|1.03531
|1.04112
|2010.09.10 19:28
|1.03531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.87
|32881465
|2010.09.13 15:59
|sell
|0.15
|audusd
|0.93581
|0.93351
|0.92480
|2010.09.14 08:17
|0.93351
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.90
|34.50
|32856123
|2010.09.13 08:17
|sell
|0.09
|nzdusd
|0.73311
|0.72904
|0.72220
|2010.09.14 12:33
|0.72904
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|36.63
|32833002
|2010.09.12 22:16
|sell
|0.05
|nzdusd
|0.73119
|0.72908
|0.72220
|2010.09.14 12:52
|0.72908
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|10.55
|32951124
|2010.09.14 15:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|128.417
|128.791
|129.516
|2010.09.14 16:20
|128.791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.01
|32952850
|2010.09.14 15:35
|buy
|0.05
|gbpchf
|1.54245
|1.54750
|1.55144
|2010.09.14 16:52
|1.54750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.37
|32949607
|2010.09.14 15:12
|buy
|0.03
|gbpchf
|1.54428
|1.54750
|1.55144
|2010.09.14 16:52
|1.54750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.71
|32954757
|2010.09.14 15:50
|buy
|0.09
|gbpchf
|1.54026
|1.54750
|1.55144
|2010.09.14 16:52
|1.54750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.47
|32948816
|2010.09.14 15:04
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|128.618
|129.138
|129.516
|2010.09.14 17:19
|129.138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.26
|32949201
|2010.09.14 15:09
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.54621
|1.54918
|1.55144
|2010.09.14 19:06
|1.54918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.96
|32962245
|2010.09.14 17:06
|buy
|0.09
|usdcad
|1.02205
|1.02509
|1.03305
|2010.09.14 19:37
|1.02509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.69
|32953702
|2010.09.14 15:44
|buy
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.02407
|1.02619
|1.03305
|2010.09.15 01:07
|1.02619
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|10.33
|32962339
|2010.09.14 17:07
|sell
|0.70
|audusd
|0.94423
|0.94071
|0.93322
|2010.09.15 01:07
|0.94071
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.51
|246.40
|32956569
|2010.09.14 16:01
|sell
|0.09
|nzdusd
|0.73725
|0.73442
|0.72825
|2010.09.15 01:11
|0.73442
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|25.47
|32964230
|2010.09.14 17:43
|sell
|0.15
|nzdusd
|0.73923
|0.73442
|0.72825
|2010.09.15 01:11
|0.73442
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|72.15
|32948626
|2010.09.14 15:02
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.54834
|1.48834
|1.55144
|2010.09.15 03:16
|1.55144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|3.10
|32954931
|2010.09.14 15:51
|sell
|0.05
|nzdusd
|0.73516
|0.73296
|0.72825
|2010.09.15 06:20
|0.73296
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|11.00
|32956277
|2010.09.14 16:00
|sell
|0.25
|audusd
|0.94012
|0.93784
|0.93322
|2010.09.15 06:21
|0.93784
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.83
|57.00
|32956764
|2010.09.14 16:02
|sell
|0.42
|audusd
|0.94217
|0.93784
|0.93322
|2010.09.15 06:21
|0.93784
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.51
|181.86
|32942164
|2010.09.14 13:30
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.02602
|1.02990
|1.03305
|2010.09.15 07:02
|1.02990
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|11.30
|32799713
|2010.09.10 08:43
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.72627
|0.78425
|0.72825
|2010.09.15 22:02
|0.72825
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-3.96
|32809479
|2010.09.10 12:00
|sell
|0.03
|nzdusd
|0.72830
|0.78425
|0.72825
|2010.09.15 22:02
|0.72825
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|0.15
|32774217
|2010.09.09 22:00
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.72427
|0.78425
|0.72825
|2010.09.15 22:02
|0.72825
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-3.98
|32952514
|2010.09.14 15:32
|sell
|0.15
|audusd
|0.93792
|0.93539
|0.93322
|2010.09.16 06:35
|0.93322
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.59
|70.50
|32808381
|2010.09.10 11:30
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.92575
|0.98381
|0.93322
|2010.09.16 06:35
|0.93322
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.73
|-14.94
|32874831
|2010.09.13 14:20
|sell
|0.09
|audusd
|0.93367
|0.98381
|0.93322
|2010.09.16 06:35
|0.93322
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.69
|4.05
|32838660
|2010.09.13 01:17
|sell
|0.05
|audusd
|0.93180
|0.98381
|0.93322
|2010.09.16 06:35
|0.93322
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.84
|-7.10
|32832847
|2010.09.12 22:15
|sell
|0.03
|audusd
|0.92977
|0.98381
|0.93322
|2010.09.16 06:35
|0.93322
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.90
|-10.35
|32772698
|2010.09.09 21:00
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.92376
|0.98381
|0.93322
|2010.09.16 06:35
|0.93322
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.74
|-9.46
|33155606
|2010.09.17 13:24
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.58290
|1.58089
|1.57201
|2010.09.17 13:57
|1.58089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.97
|32877965
|2010.09.13 15:06
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.02807
|1.03072
|1.03305
|2010.09.17 15:01
|1.03305
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|9.64
|32776020
|2010.09.09 23:27
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.03429
|0.97424
|1.03305
|2010.09.17 15:01
|1.03305
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-1.20
|33154028
|2010.09.17 13:09
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.58093
|1.57609
|1.57394
|2010.09.20 08:26
|1.57394
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|6.95
|33189005
|2010.09.20 05:47
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.58473
|1.57609
|1.57394
|2010.09.20 08:26
|1.57394
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.43
|33184498
|2010.09.20 03:12
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.56845
|1.56512
|1.55745
|2010.09.20 08:34
|1.56512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.99
|33183535
|2010.09.20 02:46
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.56638
|1.56077
|1.55745
|2010.09.20 10:10
|1.56077
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.22
|33168549
|2010.09.17 16:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.56436
|1.56077
|1.55745
|2010.09.20 10:10
|1.56077
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|3.59
|33230170
|2010.09.20 15:59
|sell
|0.05
|nzdusd
|0.73167
|0.72810
|0.72067
|2010.09.21 08:25
|0.72810
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|17.85
|33328916
|2010.09.22 01:12
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|132.766
|133.066
|133.876
|2010.09.22 08:00
|133.066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.07
|33307596
|2010.09.21 20:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|132.979
|133.187
|133.876
|2010.09.22 08:24
|133.187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|2.45
|33374705
|2010.09.22 14:34
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.56687
|1.56358
|1.55788
|2010.09.22 16:37
|1.56358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.45
|33376221
|2010.09.22 14:50
|sell
|0.09
|gbpusd
|1.56888
|1.56361
|1.55788
|2010.09.22 16:37
|1.56361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.43
|33329597
|2010.09.22 01:27
|sell
|1.19
|audusd
|0.95655
|0.95302
|0.94759
|2010.09.22 18:32
|0.95302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.07
|33373266
|2010.09.22 14:17
|sell
|2.02
|audusd
|0.95849
|0.95302
|0.94759
|2010.09.22 18:32
|0.95302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 104.94
|33376204
|2010.09.22 14:50
|sell
|0.42
|nzdusd
|0.74149
|0.73646
|0.73043
|2010.09.22 19:01
|0.73646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|211.26
|33358796
|2010.09.22 10:41
|sell
|0.25
|nzdusd
|0.73943
|0.73646
|0.73043
|2010.09.22 19:01
|0.73646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.25
|33331211
|2010.09.22 01:50
|sell
|0.15
|nzdusd
|0.73745
|0.73288
|0.73043
|2010.09.23 01:02
|0.73288
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|68.55
|33327733
|2010.09.22 00:58
|sell
|0.09
|nzdusd
|0.73549
|0.73288
|0.73043
|2010.09.23 01:02
|0.73288
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|23.49
|33168562
|2010.09.17 16:15
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.72758
|0.78552
|0.73043
|2010.09.23 08:23
|0.73043
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-5.70
|33197081
|2010.09.20 08:33
|sell
|0.03
|nzdusd
|0.72959
|0.78552
|0.73043
|2010.09.23 08:23
|0.73043
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-2.52
|33165911
|2010.09.17 15:31
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.72556
|0.78552
|0.73043
|2010.09.23 08:23
|0.73043
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-4.87
|33302991
|2010.09.21 19:33
|sell
|0.05
|nzdusd
|0.73360
|0.78552
|0.73043
|2010.09.23 08:23
|0.73043
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|15.85
|33299955
|2010.09.21 19:19
|sell
|0.42
|audusd
|0.95248
|0.95047
|0.94759
|2010.09.23 10:57
|0.95047
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.03
|84.42
|33303313
|2010.09.21 19:34
|sell
|0.70
|audusd
|0.95448
|0.95047
|0.94759
|2010.09.23 10:57
|0.95047
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.04
|280.70
|33299653
|2010.09.21 19:18
|sell
|0.25
|audusd
|0.95042
|0.99775
|0.94759
|2010.09.23 13:17
|0.94759
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.31
|70.75
|33230105
|2010.09.20 15:59
|sell
|0.15
|audusd
|0.94829
|0.99775
|0.94759
|2010.09.23 13:17
|0.94759
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.49
|10.50
|33183672
|2010.09.20 02:51
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.93986
|0.99775
|0.94759
|2010.09.23 13:17
|0.94759
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.94
|-15.46
|33197320
|2010.09.20 08:35
|sell
|0.09
|audusd
|0.94605
|0.99775
|0.94759
|2010.09.23 13:17
|0.94759
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.69
|-13.86
|33186621
|2010.09.20 04:26
|sell
|0.03
|audusd
|0.94202
|0.99775
|0.94759
|2010.09.23 13:17
|0.94759
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.90
|-16.71
|33164044
|2010.09.17 15:01
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.93775
|0.99775
|0.94759
|2010.09.23 13:17
|0.94759
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.35
|-9.84
|33189514
|2010.09.20 06:03
|sell
|0.05
|audusd
|0.94409
|0.99775
|0.94759
|2010.09.23 13:17
|0.94759
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.84
|-17.50
|33443346
|2010.09.23 15:38
|sell
|0.09
|gbpusd
|1.57351
|1.56872
|1.56236
|2010.09.23 23:20
|1.56872
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|43.11
|33442831
|2010.09.23 15:31
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.57135
|1.56872
|1.56236
|2010.09.23 23:20
|1.56872
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|13.15
|33518671
|2010.09.24 16:33
|sell
|0.42
|gbpusd
|1.58344
|1.58090
|1.57244
|2010.09.27 10:24
|1.58090
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.22
|106.68
|33555126
|2010.09.27 13:21
|sell
|0.42
|gbpusd
|1.58538
|1.58300
|1.57444
|2010.09.27 15:07
|1.58300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.96
|33622066
|2010.09.28 10:55
|sell
|0.70
|gbpusd
|1.58929
|1.58686
|1.57834
|2010.09.28 12:10
|1.58686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.10
|33620168
|2010.09.28 10:38
|sell
|0.42
|gbpusd
|1.58733
|1.58491
|1.57834
|2010.09.28 12:36
|1.58491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101.64
|33517511
|2010.09.24 16:14
|sell
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.58144
|1.62091
|1.57834
|2010.09.28 14:00
|1.57834
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.64
|77.50
|33369130
|2010.09.22 13:22
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.56065
|1.62091
|1.57834
|2010.09.28 14:00
|1.57834
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|-17.69
|33370296
|2010.09.22 13:39
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.56278
|1.62091
|1.57834
|2010.09.28 14:00
|1.57834
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|-31.12
|33372977
|2010.09.22 14:13
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.56479
|1.62091
|1.57834
|2010.09.28 14:00
|1.57834
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|-40.65
|33506933
|2010.09.24 13:39
|sell
|0.09
|gbpusd
|1.57756
|1.62091
|1.57834
|2010.09.28 14:00
|1.57834
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|-7.02
|33506405
|2010.09.24 13:36
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.57545
|1.62091
|1.57834
|2010.09.28 14:00
|1.57834
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|-14.45
|33512227
|2010.09.24 14:51
|sell
|0.15
|gbpusd
|1.57955
|1.62091
|1.57834
|2010.09.28 14:00
|1.57834
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.58
|18.15
|33649763
|2010.09.28 17:17
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.03206
|1.02971
|1.02111
|2010.09.29 07:25
|1.02971
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|4.56
|33646404
|2010.09.28 16:28
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.03008
|1.02783
|1.02111
|2010.09.29 08:44
|1.02783
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|2.19
|33713850
|2010.09.29 16:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.02996
|1.03200
|1.04094
|2010.09.29 22:09
|1.03200
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|3.95
|33733758
|2010.09.30 01:53
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.97040
|0.96801
|0.95940
|2010.09.30 07:38
|0.96801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.78
|33781229
|2010.09.30 14:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.57734
|1.57387
|1.56634
|2010.09.30 15:26
|1.57387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.47
|33776601
|2010.09.30 13:52
|buy
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.02375
|1.02632
|1.03493
|2010.09.30 15:30
|1.02632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.52
|33776372
|2010.09.30 13:50
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.97242
|0.96881
|0.96142
|2010.09.30 16:00
|0.96881
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.22
|33774620
|2010.09.30 13:31
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.02802
|1.03045
|1.03493
|2010.09.30 16:41
|1.03045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.72
|33775695
|2010.09.30 13:42
|buy
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.02596
|1.03055
|1.03493
|2010.09.30 16:41
|1.03055
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.36
|33724882
|2010.09.29 21:00
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.96838
|0.96459
|0.96142
|2010.09.30 16:47
|0.96459
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.18
|3.79
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-424.92
|5 039.03
|Closed P/L:
|4 614.11
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33711095
|2010.09.29 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.03195
|0.97210
|1.03271
|
|1.02163
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-10.10
|33705316
|2010.09.29 14:37
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|83.919
|77.915
|84.408
|
|83.269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-7.81
|33709581
|2010.09.29 15:36
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|83.718
|77.915
|84.408
|
|83.269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-10.78
|33741312
|2010.09.30 05:23
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|83.517
|77.915
|84.408
|
|83.269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-8.93
|33745483
|2010.09.30 07:01
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|83.308
|77.915
|84.408
|
|83.269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-2.34
|33867055
|2010.10.01 16:38
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.02171
|0.97210
|1.03271
|
|1.02163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-40.12
|
|Floating P/L:
|-40.15
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 614.11
|Floating P/L:
|-40.15
|Margin:
|140.00
|Balance:
|104 614.11
|Equity:
|104 573.96
|Free Margin:
|104 433.96
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 000.53
|Gross Loss:
|386.42
|Total Net Profit:
|4 614.11
|Profit Factor:
|12.94
|Expected Payoff:
|29.96
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|132.08 (0.13%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.13% (132.08)
|
|Total Trades:
|154
|Short Positions (won %):
|106 (77.36%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|48 (91.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|126 (81.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|28 (18.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 104.94
|loss trade:
|-41.61
|Average
|profit trade:
|39.69
|loss trade:
|-13.80
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|36 (350.62)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-132.08)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 071.60 (18)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-132.08 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|13
|consecutive losses:
|3