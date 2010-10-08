|Account: 717772
|Name: Abraham Attila
|Currency: USD
|2010 October 8, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24237900
|2010.10.08 14:59
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.38772
|1.38660
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 15:01
|1.38617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77.50
|24237872
|2010.10.08 14:59
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.38772
|1.38660
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 15:01
|1.38642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.60
|24237756
|2010.10.08 14:59
|sell
|0.31
|eurusd
|1.38772
|1.38720
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 15:00
|1.38546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.06
|24237667
|2010.10.08 14:58
|sell
|0.31
|eurusd
|1.38653
|1.38873
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 15:00
|1.38578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.25
|24237880
|2010.10.08 14:58
|sell
|0.72
|eurusd
|1.38653
|1.38873
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 15:01
|1.38627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.72
|24237532
|2010.10.08 14:57
|sell
|1.05
|eurusd
|1.38686
|1.38906
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:57
|1.38814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-134.40
|24237448
|2010.10.08 14:56
|sell
|1.05
|gbpusd
|1.58716
|1.58936
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 15:10
|1.58936
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-231.00
|24237176
|2010.10.08 14:55
|sell
|0.31
|eurusd
|1.38709
|1.38929
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:55
|1.38617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.52
|24237284
|2010.10.08 14:55
|sell
|0.72
|eurusd
|1.38709
|1.38929
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:56
|1.38610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.28
|24237106
|2010.10.08 14:55
|sell
|1.02
|gbpusd
|1.58762
|1.58982
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:56
|1.58795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.66
|24237032
|2010.10.08 14:51
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.39232
|1.39150
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:55
|1.38697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.85
|24236923
|2010.10.08 14:51
|sell
|0.36
|eurusd
|1.39232
|1.39150
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:55
|1.38719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|184.68
|24236723
|2010.10.08 14:51
|sell
|0.31
|eurusd
|1.39232
|1.39180
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:54
|1.39003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.99
|24237083
|2010.10.08 14:51
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.39232
|1.39150
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:55
|1.38762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.80
|24236506
|2010.10.08 14:48
|buy
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.39391
|1.39171
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:54
|1.39171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-224.40
|24236065
|2010.10.08 14:42
|sell
|1.01
|eurusd
|1.39644
|1.39610
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:42
|1.39610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.34
|24235294
|2010.10.08 14:36
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.39712
|1.39492
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:36
|1.39663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.70
|24235341
|2010.10.08 14:36
|buy
|0.71
|eurusd
|1.39712
|1.39492
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:38
|1.39687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.75
|24235026
|2010.10.08 14:34
|sell
|1.01
|eurusd
|1.39489
|1.39709
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:36
|1.39709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-222.20
|24234657
|2010.10.08 14:32
|sell
|1.01
|eurusd
|1.39248
|1.39468
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:33
|1.39468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-222.20
|24234532
|2010.10.08 14:31
|buy
|1.03
|gbpusd
|1.58770
|1.58550
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:33
|1.58883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.39
|24234496
|2010.10.08 14:31
|sell
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.39012
|1.39232
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:32
|1.39232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-224.40
|24234195
|2010.10.08 14:30
|sell
|1.03
|eurusd
|1.39268
|1.39488
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:30
|1.39321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.59
|24234278
|2010.10.08 14:17
|buy
|0.35
|eurusd
|1.38822
|1.38990
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:31
|1.38952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.50
|24234151
|2010.10.08 14:17
|buy
|0.37
|eurusd
|1.38822
|1.38602
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:30
|1.39259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|161.69
|24233399
|2010.10.08 14:17
|buy
|0.31
|eurusd
|1.38822
|1.38602
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 14:30
|1.39268
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|138.26
|24232668
|2010.10.08 13:31
|sell
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.38810
|1.38820
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 13:32
|1.38820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.20
|24232013
|2010.10.08 13:03
|sell
|1.02
|gbpusd
|1.58802
|1.58780
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 13:16
|1.58780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.44
|24231080
|2010.10.08 12:26
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.38622
|1.38640
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 12:28
|1.38772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|24231166
|2010.10.08 12:26
|buy
|0.71
|eurusd
|1.38622
|1.38730
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 12:29
|1.38730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.68
|24230884
|2010.10.08 12:20
|sell
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.38441
|1.38661
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 12:25
|1.38632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-194.82
|24230686
|2010.10.08 12:17
|buy
|1.04
|eurusd
|1.38639
|1.38419
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 12:18
|1.38477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.48
|24230283
|2010.10.08 12:11
|sell
|1.03
|eurusd
|1.38642
|1.38862
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 12:13
|1.38611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.93
|24229679
|2010.10.08 11:52
|buy
|1.04
|eurusd
|1.39094
|1.38874
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 12:05
|1.38880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-222.56
|24227827
|2010.10.08 10:30
|buy
|1.03
|gbpusd
|1.58554
|1.58334
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 10:35
|1.58334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-226.60
|24226979
|2010.10.08 10:05
|sell
|1.03
|eurusd
|1.39149
|1.39140
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 10:13
|1.39140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.27
|24221522
|2010.10.08 04:27
|buy
|0.31
|eurusd
|1.39518
|1.39520
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 04:40
|1.39577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.29
|24221823
|2010.10.08 04:27
|buy
|0.71
|eurusd
|1.39518
|1.39520
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 04:40
|1.39540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.62
|24219778
|2010.10.08 02:24
|buy limit
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57030
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 02:24
|1.58695
|cancelled
|24216287
|2010.10.08 00:00
|sell
|1.04
|eurusd
|1.39146
|1.39366
|0.00000
|2010.10.08 02:02
|1.39302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-162.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-903.54
|Closed P/L:
|-903.54
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|24240362
|2010.10.08 15:45
|buy limit
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.38000
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.39388
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-903.54
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|15 228.03
|Equity:
|15 228.03
|Free Margin:
|15 228.03
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 460.66
|Gross Loss:
|2 364.20
|Total Net Profit:
|-903.54
|Profit Factor:
|0.62
|Expected Payoff:
|-23.17
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 249.73
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 249.73 (7.75%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.75% (1 249.73)
|Total Trades:
|39
|Short Positions (won %):
|25 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (57.14%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|23 (58.97%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|16 (41.03%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|184.68
|loss trade:
|-231.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|63.51
|loss trade:
|-147.76
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (527.12)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-476.85)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|527.12 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-476.85 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2