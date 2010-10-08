Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 717772 Name: Abraham Attila Currency: USD 2010 October 8, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
242379002010.10.08 14:59sell0.50eurusd1.387721.386600.000002010.10.08 15:011.386170.000.000.0077.50
242378722010.10.08 14:59sell0.22eurusd1.387721.386600.000002010.10.08 15:011.386420.000.000.0028.60
242377562010.10.08 14:59sell0.31eurusd1.387721.387200.000002010.10.08 15:001.385460.000.000.0070.06
242376672010.10.08 14:58sell0.31eurusd1.386531.388730.000002010.10.08 15:001.385780.000.000.0023.25
242378802010.10.08 14:58sell0.72eurusd1.386531.388730.000002010.10.08 15:011.386270.000.000.0018.72
242375322010.10.08 14:57sell1.05eurusd1.386861.389060.000002010.10.08 14:571.388140.000.000.00-134.40
242374482010.10.08 14:56sell1.05gbpusd1.587161.589360.000002010.10.08 15:101.589360.000.000.00-231.00
242371762010.10.08 14:55sell0.31eurusd1.387091.389290.000002010.10.08 14:551.386170.000.000.0028.52
242372842010.10.08 14:55sell0.72eurusd1.387091.389290.000002010.10.08 14:561.386100.000.000.0071.28
242371062010.10.08 14:55sell1.02gbpusd1.587621.589820.000002010.10.08 14:561.587950.000.000.00-33.66
242370322010.10.08 14:51sell0.11eurusd1.392321.391500.000002010.10.08 14:551.386970.000.000.0058.85
242369232010.10.08 14:51sell0.36eurusd1.392321.391500.000002010.10.08 14:551.387190.000.000.00184.68
242367232010.10.08 14:51sell0.31eurusd1.392321.391800.000002010.10.08 14:541.390030.000.000.0070.99
242370832010.10.08 14:51sell0.24eurusd1.392321.391500.000002010.10.08 14:551.387620.000.000.00112.80
242365062010.10.08 14:48buy1.02eurusd1.393911.391710.000002010.10.08 14:541.391710.000.000.00-224.40
242360652010.10.08 14:42sell1.01eurusd1.396441.396100.000002010.10.08 14:421.396100.000.000.0034.34
242352942010.10.08 14:36buy0.30eurusd1.397121.394920.000002010.10.08 14:361.396630.000.000.00-14.70
242353412010.10.08 14:36buy0.71eurusd1.397121.394920.000002010.10.08 14:381.396870.000.000.00-17.75
242350262010.10.08 14:34sell1.01eurusd1.394891.397090.000002010.10.08 14:361.397090.000.000.00-222.20
242346572010.10.08 14:32sell1.01eurusd1.392481.394680.000002010.10.08 14:331.394680.000.000.00-222.20
242345322010.10.08 14:31buy1.03gbpusd1.587701.585500.000002010.10.08 14:331.588830.000.000.00116.39
242344962010.10.08 14:31sell1.02eurusd1.390121.392320.000002010.10.08 14:321.392320.000.000.00-224.40
242341952010.10.08 14:30sell1.03eurusd1.392681.394880.000002010.10.08 14:301.393210.000.000.00-54.59
242342782010.10.08 14:17buy0.35eurusd1.388221.389900.000002010.10.08 14:311.389520.000.000.0045.50
242341512010.10.08 14:17buy0.37eurusd1.388221.386020.000002010.10.08 14:301.392590.000.000.00161.69
242333992010.10.08 14:17buy0.31eurusd1.388221.386020.000002010.10.08 14:301.392680.000.000.00138.26
242326682010.10.08 13:31sell1.02eurusd1.388101.388200.000002010.10.08 13:321.388200.000.000.00-10.20
242320132010.10.08 13:03sell1.02gbpusd1.588021.587800.000002010.10.08 13:161.587800.000.000.0022.44
242310802010.10.08 12:26buy0.30eurusd1.386221.386400.000002010.10.08 12:281.387720.000.000.0045.00
242311662010.10.08 12:26buy0.71eurusd1.386221.387300.000002010.10.08 12:291.387300.000.000.0076.68
242308842010.10.08 12:20sell1.02eurusd1.384411.386610.000002010.10.08 12:251.386320.000.000.00-194.82
242306862010.10.08 12:17buy1.04eurusd1.386391.384190.000002010.10.08 12:181.384770.000.000.00-168.48
242302832010.10.08 12:11sell1.03eurusd1.386421.388620.000002010.10.08 12:131.386110.000.000.0031.93
242296792010.10.08 11:52buy1.04eurusd1.390941.388740.000002010.10.08 12:051.388800.000.000.00-222.56
242278272010.10.08 10:30buy1.03gbpusd1.585541.583340.000002010.10.08 10:351.583340.000.000.00-226.60
242269792010.10.08 10:05sell1.03eurusd1.391491.391400.000002010.10.08 10:131.391400.000.000.009.27
242215222010.10.08 04:27buy0.31eurusd1.395181.395200.000002010.10.08 04:401.395770.000.000.0018.29
242218232010.10.08 04:27buy0.71eurusd1.395181.395200.000002010.10.08 04:401.395400.000.000.0015.62
242197782010.10.08 02:24buy limit0.10gbpusd1.570300.000000.000002010.10.08 02:241.58695cancelled
242162872010.10.08 00:00sell1.04eurusd1.391461.393660.000002010.10.08 02:021.393020.000.000.00-162.24
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -903.54
Closed P/L: -903.54
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
242403622010.10.08 15:45buy limit3.00eurusd1.380000.000000.00000 1.39388
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -903.54 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 15 228.03 Equity: 15 228.03 Free Margin: 15 228.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 460.66 Gross Loss: 2 364.20 Total Net Profit: -903.54
Profit Factor: 0.62 Expected Payoff: -23.17  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 249.73 Maximal Drawdown: 1 249.73 (7.75%) Relative Drawdown: 7.75% (1 249.73)
 
Total Trades: 39 Short Positions (won %): 25 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (57.14%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 23 (58.97%) Loss trades (% of total): 16 (41.03%)
Largest profit trade: 184.68 loss trade: -231.00
Average profit trade: 63.51 loss trade: -147.76
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (527.12) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-476.85)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 527.12 (6) consecutive loss (count): -476.85 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2