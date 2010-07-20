|Account: 2519992
|Name: ScalpNet_Turbo
|Currency: USD
|2010 September 3, 18:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|81085053
|2010.07.20 10:37
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|81169187
|2010.07.21 02:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28871
|1.28227
|1.27871
|2010.07.21 14:05
|1.28227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.40
|81169602
|2010.07.21 02:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28910
|1.28229
|1.27910
|2010.07.21 14:05
|1.28229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.10
|81169910
|2010.07.21 02:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28903
|1.28230
|1.27903
|2010.07.21 14:05
|1.28230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.30
|81263651
|2010.07.21 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28190
|1.28485
|1.29190
|2010.07.22 15:26
|1.28485
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|29.50
|81269756
|2010.07.21 17:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28108
|1.27637
|1.27108
|2010.07.21 21:15
|1.27637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.10
|81294139
|2010.07.21 21:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27587
|1.28261
|1.28587
|2010.07.22 12:41
|1.28587
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|100.00
|81299616
|2010.07.21 22:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27507
|1.28507
|1.26507
|2010.07.22 11:01
|1.28507
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|-100.00
|81383355
|2010.07.22 15:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28750
|1.28983
|1.29750
|2010.07.22 17:58
|1.28983
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.30
|81479067
|2010.07.23 11:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29348
|1.28713
|1.28348
|2010.07.23 15:16
|1.28348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|81553053
|2010.07.26 01:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29075
|1.29126
|1.30075
|2010.07.26 07:31
|1.29126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.10
|81572720
|2010.07.26 08:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29325
|1.29901
|1.30325
|2010.07.27 09:23
|1.29901
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|57.60
|81581055
|2010.07.26 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29266
|1.29200
|1.28266
|2010.07.26 13:13
|1.29200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|81582319
|2010.07.26 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29311
|1.29203
|1.28311
|2010.07.26 13:13
|1.29203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|81635505
|2010.07.26 17:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29593
|1.29895
|1.30593
|2010.07.27 09:23
|1.29895
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|30.20
|81667277
|2010.07.27 01:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29862
|1.29832
|1.28862
|2010.07.27 17:32
|1.29832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|81719832
|2010.07.27 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29858
|1.30153
|1.30858
|2010.07.27 14:54
|1.30153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.50
|81782562
|2010.07.27 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29844
|1.30844
|1.28844
|2010.07.29 11:41
|1.30844
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|-100.00
|81811646
|2010.07.28 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29729
|1.30729
|1.28729
|2010.07.29 10:25
|1.30729
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|-100.00
|81822920
|2010.07.28 07:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30053
|1.30110
|1.31053
|2010.07.28 09:46
|1.30110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.70
|81857904
|2010.07.28 11:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30018
|1.30001
|1.29018
|2010.07.28 22:29
|1.30001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|82007963
|2010.07.29 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30764
|1.30116
|1.29764
|2010.07.30 13:15
|1.30116
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|64.80
|82023565
|2010.07.29 18:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30867
|1.29867
|1.31867
|2010.07.30 11:58
|1.29867
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-100.00
|82046639
|2010.07.30 00:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30713
|1.30117
|1.29713
|2010.07.30 13:15
|1.30117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.60
|82120776
|2010.07.30 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30252
|1.30397
|1.31252
|2010.07.30 18:48
|1.30397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.50
|82143992
|2010.07.30 22:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30542
|1.30573
|1.31542
|2010.08.02 09:14
|1.30573
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|3.10
|82155204
|2010.08.02 05:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30828
|1.31526
|1.31828
|2010.08.02 16:59
|1.31828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|82155708
|2010.08.02 05:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30830
|1.31522
|1.31830
|2010.08.02 16:59
|1.31830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|82177876
|2010.08.02 10:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30621
|1.31621
|1.29621
|2010.08.02 16:12
|1.31621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|82257600
|2010.08.03 07:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31659
|1.31628
|1.30659
|2010.08.04 17:41
|1.31628
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|3.10
|82257804
|2010.08.03 07:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31661
|1.31648
|1.30661
|2010.08.04 17:44
|1.31648
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|1.30
|82264763
|2010.08.03 08:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31768
|1.32310
|1.32768
|2010.08.03 13:27
|1.32310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.20
|82305249
|2010.08.03 14:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32431
|1.31431
|1.33431
|2010.08.04 16:35
|1.31431
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-100.00
|82446758
|2010.08.04 19:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31468
|1.32468
|1.30468
|2010.08.06 14:43
|1.32468
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|-100.00
|82447358
|2010.08.04 19:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31416
|1.32416
|1.30416
|2010.08.06 14:43
|1.32416
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|-100.00
|82537430
|2010.08.05 14:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32199
|1.32888
|1.33199
|2010.08.06 16:05
|1.33199
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|100.00
|82750416
|2010.08.09 16:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32350
|1.31670
|1.31350
|2010.08.10 08:33
|1.31670
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|68.00
|82786699
|2010.08.10 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31717
|1.31673
|1.30717
|2010.08.10 08:34
|1.31673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|82956509
|2010.08.11 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30534
|1.30211
|1.29534
|2010.08.11 14:02
|1.30211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.30
|82957775
|2010.08.11 11:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30492
|1.30217
|1.29492
|2010.08.11 14:02
|1.30217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.50
|82984424
|2010.08.11 14:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30062
|1.29397
|1.29062
|2010.08.11 16:36
|1.29062
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|83047368
|2010.08.12 04:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28813
|1.28880
|1.29813
|2010.08.12 08:37
|1.28880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.70
|83050571
|2010.08.12 06:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28846
|1.28877
|1.29846
|2010.08.12 08:37
|1.28877
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.10
|83055851
|2010.08.12 07:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28913
|1.29020
|1.29913
|2010.08.12 10:29
|1.29020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.70
|83101038
|2010.08.12 13:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28048
|1.29048
|1.27048
|2010.08.13 09:10
|1.29048
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-100.00
|83101553
|2010.08.12 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28053
|1.29053
|1.27053
|2010.08.13 09:10
|1.29053
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-100.00
|83133636
|2010.08.12 18:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28643
|1.28752
|1.29643
|2010.08.13 09:53
|1.28752
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|10.90
|83196092
|2010.08.13 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28593
|1.27593
|1.29593
|2010.08.13 16:28
|1.27593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|83196656
|2010.08.13 11:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28584
|1.27584
|1.29584
|2010.08.13 16:32
|1.27584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|83212874
|2010.08.13 13:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27887
|1.27840
|1.26887
|2010.08.13 18:43
|1.27840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.70
|83281294
|2010.08.16 08:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28075
|1.28405
|1.29075
|2010.08.16 15:22
|1.28405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|83302450
|2010.08.16 11:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28158
|1.28397
|1.29158
|2010.08.16 15:22
|1.28397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.90
|83303310
|2010.08.16 11:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28200
|1.28392
|1.29200
|2010.08.16 15:22
|1.28392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.20
|83331857
|2010.08.16 15:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28361
|1.28354
|1.27361
|2010.08.17 03:12
|1.28354
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|0.70
|83338487
|2010.08.16 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28357
|1.28675
|1.29357
|2010.08.17 11:00
|1.28675
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|31.80
|83339415
|2010.08.16 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28495
|1.28674
|1.29495
|2010.08.17 11:00
|1.28674
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|17.90
|83401449
|2010.08.17 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28623
|1.28666
|1.29623
|2010.08.17 11:00
|1.28666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.30
|83417212
|2010.08.17 11:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28846
|1.28832
|1.27846
|2010.08.17 14:33
|1.28832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|83444681
|2010.08.17 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28757
|1.28664
|1.27757
|2010.08.17 16:49
|1.28664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.30
|83456015
|2010.08.17 17:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28769
|1.28783
|1.29769
|2010.08.18 12:59
|1.28783
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|1.40
|83578419
|2010.08.18 15:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28790
|1.28746
|1.27790
|2010.08.18 17:37
|1.28746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|83654838
|2010.08.19 07:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28089
|1.28720
|1.29089
|2010.08.19 15:31
|1.28720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.10
|83695332
|2010.08.19 13:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28470
|1.28703
|1.29470
|2010.08.19 15:31
|1.28703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.30
|83696591
|2010.08.19 13:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28439
|1.28701
|1.29439
|2010.08.19 15:31
|1.28701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.20
|83746669
|2010.08.19 19:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28267
|1.27267
|1.29267
|2010.08.20 11:45
|1.27267
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-100.00
|83747216
|2010.08.19 19:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28291
|1.27291
|1.29291
|2010.08.20 11:45
|1.27291
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-100.00
|83753880
|2010.08.19 20:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27955
|1.27269
|1.26955
|2010.08.20 12:24
|1.26955
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|100.00
|83877886
|2010.08.20 13:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27118
|1.26118
|1.28118
|2010.08.24 09:31
|1.26118
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-100.00
|83889192
|2010.08.20 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26915
|1.26783
|1.25915
|2010.08.23 19:34
|1.26783
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|13.20
|83912066
|2010.08.20 17:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26755
|1.26515
|1.25755
|2010.08.24 08:25
|1.26515
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|24.00
|84124735
|2010.08.24 00:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26420
|1.26386
|1.25420
|2010.08.24 10:43
|1.26386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|84268631
|2010.08.24 17:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26787
|1.26480
|1.25787
|2010.08.25 02:37
|1.26480
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|30.70
|84312777
|2010.08.25 00:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26386
|1.26945
|1.27386
|2010.08.25 10:38
|1.26945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.90
|84327330
|2010.08.25 04:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26620
|1.26938
|1.27620
|2010.08.25 10:38
|1.26938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.80
|84346503
|2010.08.25 08:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26531
|1.26930
|1.27531
|2010.08.25 10:38
|1.26930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.90
|84372460
|2010.08.25 10:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26857
|1.26403
|1.25857
|2010.08.25 14:35
|1.26403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.40
|84426307
|2010.08.25 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26454
|1.27454
|1.25454
|2010.08.26 09:04
|1.27454
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-100.00
|84427366
|2010.08.25 16:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26409
|1.27409
|1.25409
|2010.08.26 09:04
|1.27409
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-100.00
|84435119
|2010.08.25 17:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26456
|1.27033
|1.27456
|2010.08.26 08:20
|1.27033
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|57.70
|84613194
|2010.08.26 22:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27169
|1.27157
|1.26169
|2010.08.27 16:46
|1.27157
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|1.20
|84671372
|2010.08.27 10:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27064
|1.26638
|1.26064
|2010.08.31 07:21
|1.26638
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|42.60
|84672283
|2010.08.27 10:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27076
|1.26641
|1.26076
|2010.08.31 07:22
|1.26641
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|43.50
|84728156
|2010.08.27 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27198
|1.27441
|1.28198
|2010.08.27 18:58
|1.27441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.30
|84854450
|2010.08.30 14:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26989
|1.26563
|1.25989
|2010.08.31 09:25
|1.26563
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|42.60
|84978595
|2010.08.31 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26940
|1.27121
|1.27940
|2010.08.31 16:37
|1.27121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.10
|85047393
|2010.08.31 20:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26870
|1.27870
|1.25870
|2010.09.01 11:30
|1.27870
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-100.00
|85048589
|2010.08.31 20:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26859
|1.27859
|1.25859
|2010.09.01 11:30
|1.27859
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-100.00
|85100559
|2010.09.01 07:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27157
|1.27850
|1.28157
|2010.09.01 13:54
|1.28157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|85149864
|2010.09.01 13:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28148
|1.28244
|1.29148
|2010.09.01 16:04
|1.28244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|85168965
|2010.09.01 15:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28282
|1.28129
|1.27282
|2010.09.02 08:23
|1.28129
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|15.30
|85245263
|2010.09.02 07:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27863
|1.28863
|1.26863
|2010.09.03 16:06
|1.28863
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.67
|377.90
|Closed P/L:
|371.23
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|85423976
|2010.09.03 16:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28582
|1.29582
|1.27582
|1.28859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.70
|Floating P/L:
|-27.70
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|371.23
|Floating P/L:
|-27.70
|Margin:
|25.72
|Balance:
|50 371.23
|Equity:
|50 343.53
|Free Margin:
|50 317.81
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 374.75
|Gross Loss:
|2 003.52
|Total Net Profit:
|371.23
|Profit Factor:
|1.19
|Expected Payoff:
|4.12
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|389.39 (0.77%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.77% (389.39)
|Total Trades:
|90
|Short Positions (won %):
|47 (72.34%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|43 (83.72%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|70 (77.78%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|20 (22.22%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.00
|loss trade:
|-100.44
|Average
|profit trade:
|33.93
|loss trade:
|-100.18
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (264.28)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-300.84)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|402.44 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-300.84 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2