Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2519992 Name: ScalpNet_Turbo Currency: USD 2010 September 3, 18:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
810850532010.07.20 10:37balanceDeposit50 000.00
811691872010.07.21 02:15sell0.10eurusd1.288711.282271.278712010.07.21 14:051.282270.000.000.0064.40
811696022010.07.21 02:20sell0.10eurusd1.289101.282291.279102010.07.21 14:051.282290.000.000.0068.10
811699102010.07.21 02:25sell0.10eurusd1.289031.282301.279032010.07.21 14:051.282300.000.000.0067.30
812636512010.07.21 16:20buy0.10eurusd1.281901.284851.291902010.07.22 15:261.284850.000.00-0.2129.50
812697562010.07.21 17:15sell0.10eurusd1.281081.276371.271082010.07.21 21:151.276370.000.000.0047.10
812941392010.07.21 21:20buy0.10eurusd1.275871.282611.285872010.07.22 12:411.285870.000.00-0.21100.00
812996162010.07.21 22:55sell0.10eurusd1.275071.285071.265072010.07.22 11:011.285070.000.00-0.33-100.00
813833552010.07.22 15:45buy0.10eurusd1.287501.289831.297502010.07.22 17:581.289830.000.000.0023.30
814790672010.07.23 11:25sell0.10eurusd1.293481.287131.283482010.07.23 15:161.283480.000.000.00100.00
815530532010.07.26 01:35buy0.10eurusd1.290751.291261.300752010.07.26 07:311.291260.000.000.005.10
815727202010.07.26 08:15buy0.10eurusd1.293251.299011.303252010.07.27 09:231.299010.000.00-0.0757.60
815810552010.07.26 09:15sell0.10eurusd1.292661.292001.282662010.07.26 13:131.292000.000.000.006.60
815823192010.07.26 09:30sell0.10eurusd1.293111.292031.283112010.07.26 13:131.292030.000.000.0010.80
816355052010.07.26 17:15buy0.10eurusd1.295931.298951.305932010.07.27 09:231.298950.000.00-0.0730.20
816672772010.07.27 01:35sell0.10eurusd1.298621.298321.288622010.07.27 17:321.298320.000.000.003.00
817198322010.07.27 12:00buy0.10eurusd1.298581.301531.308582010.07.27 14:541.301530.000.000.0029.50
817825622010.07.27 19:00sell0.10eurusd1.298441.308441.288442010.07.29 11:411.308440.000.00-0.44-100.00
818116462010.07.28 04:00sell0.10eurusd1.297291.307291.287292010.07.29 10:251.307290.000.00-0.33-100.00
818229202010.07.28 07:15buy0.10eurusd1.300531.301101.310532010.07.28 09:461.301100.000.000.005.70
818579042010.07.28 11:55sell0.10eurusd1.300181.300011.290182010.07.28 22:291.300010.000.000.001.70
820079632010.07.29 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.307641.301161.297642010.07.30 13:151.301160.000.00-0.1164.80
820235652010.07.29 18:15buy0.10eurusd1.308671.298671.318672010.07.30 11:581.298670.000.00-0.07-100.00
820466392010.07.30 00:30sell0.10eurusd1.307131.301171.297132010.07.30 13:151.301170.000.000.0059.60
821207762010.07.30 16:15buy0.10eurusd1.302521.303971.312522010.07.30 18:481.303970.000.000.0014.50
821439922010.07.30 22:50buy0.10eurusd1.305421.305731.315422010.08.02 09:141.305730.000.00-0.073.10
821552042010.08.02 05:10buy0.10eurusd1.308281.315261.318282010.08.02 16:591.318280.000.000.00100.00
821557082010.08.02 05:25buy0.10eurusd1.308301.315221.318302010.08.02 16:591.318300.000.000.00100.00
821778762010.08.02 10:40sell0.10eurusd1.306211.316211.296212010.08.02 16:121.316210.000.000.00-100.00
822576002010.08.03 07:25sell0.10eurusd1.316591.316281.306592010.08.04 17:411.316280.000.00-0.113.10
822578042010.08.03 07:30sell0.10eurusd1.316611.316481.306612010.08.04 17:441.316480.000.00-0.111.30
822647632010.08.03 08:40buy0.10eurusd1.317681.323101.327682010.08.03 13:271.323100.000.000.0054.20
823052492010.08.03 14:40buy0.10eurusd1.324311.314311.334312010.08.04 16:351.314310.000.00-0.07-100.00
824467582010.08.04 19:05sell0.10eurusd1.314681.324681.304682010.08.06 14:431.324680.000.00-0.44-100.00
824473582010.08.04 19:10sell0.10eurusd1.314161.324161.304162010.08.06 14:431.324160.000.00-0.44-100.00
825374302010.08.05 14:40buy0.10eurusd1.321991.328881.331992010.08.06 16:051.331990.000.00-0.07100.00
827504162010.08.09 16:55sell0.10eurusd1.323501.316701.313502010.08.10 08:331.316700.000.00-0.1168.00
827866992010.08.10 04:30sell0.10eurusd1.317171.316731.307172010.08.10 08:341.316730.000.000.004.40
829565092010.08.11 11:30sell0.10eurusd1.305341.302111.295342010.08.11 14:021.302110.000.000.0032.30
829577752010.08.11 11:35sell0.10eurusd1.304921.302171.294922010.08.11 14:021.302170.000.000.0027.50
829844242010.08.11 14:55sell0.10eurusd1.300621.293971.290622010.08.11 16:361.290620.000.000.00100.00
830473682010.08.12 04:25buy0.10eurusd1.288131.288801.298132010.08.12 08:371.288800.000.000.006.70
830505712010.08.12 06:00buy0.10eurusd1.288461.288771.298462010.08.12 08:371.288770.000.000.003.10
830558512010.08.12 07:25buy0.10eurusd1.289131.290201.299132010.08.12 10:291.290200.000.000.0010.70
831010382010.08.12 13:55sell0.10eurusd1.280481.290481.270482010.08.13 09:101.290480.000.00-0.11-100.00
831015532010.08.12 14:00sell0.10eurusd1.280531.290531.270532010.08.13 09:101.290530.000.00-0.11-100.00
831336362010.08.12 18:10buy0.10eurusd1.286431.287521.296432010.08.13 09:531.287520.000.00-0.0710.90
831960922010.08.13 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.285931.275931.295932010.08.13 16:281.275930.000.000.00-100.00
831966562010.08.13 11:05buy0.10eurusd1.285841.275841.295842010.08.13 16:321.275840.000.000.00-100.00
832128742010.08.13 13:35sell0.10eurusd1.278871.278401.268872010.08.13 18:431.278400.000.000.004.70
832812942010.08.16 08:35buy0.10eurusd1.280751.284051.290752010.08.16 15:221.284050.000.000.0033.00
833024502010.08.16 11:20buy0.10eurusd1.281581.283971.291582010.08.16 15:221.283970.000.000.0023.90
833033102010.08.16 11:25buy0.10eurusd1.282001.283921.292002010.08.16 15:221.283920.000.000.0019.20
833318572010.08.16 15:25sell0.10eurusd1.283611.283541.273612010.08.17 03:121.283540.000.00-0.110.70
833384872010.08.16 16:15buy0.10eurusd1.283571.286751.293572010.08.17 11:001.286750.000.00-0.0731.80
833394152010.08.16 16:20buy0.10eurusd1.284951.286741.294952010.08.17 11:001.286740.000.00-0.0717.90
834014492010.08.17 09:30buy0.10eurusd1.286231.286661.296232010.08.17 11:001.286660.000.000.004.30
834172122010.08.17 11:35sell0.10eurusd1.288461.288321.278462010.08.17 14:331.288320.000.000.001.40
834446812010.08.17 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.287571.286641.277572010.08.17 16:491.286640.000.000.009.30
834560152010.08.17 17:10buy0.10eurusd1.287691.287831.297692010.08.18 12:591.287830.000.00-0.071.40
835784192010.08.18 15:35sell0.10eurusd1.287901.287461.277902010.08.18 17:371.287460.000.000.004.40
836548382010.08.19 07:45buy0.10eurusd1.280891.287201.290892010.08.19 15:311.287200.000.000.0063.10
836953322010.08.19 13:25buy0.10eurusd1.284701.287031.294702010.08.19 15:311.287030.000.000.0023.30
836965912010.08.19 13:35buy0.10eurusd1.284391.287011.294392010.08.19 15:311.287010.000.000.0026.20
837466692010.08.19 19:05buy0.10eurusd1.282671.272671.292672010.08.20 11:451.272670.000.00-0.07-100.00
837472162010.08.19 19:10buy0.10eurusd1.282911.272911.292912010.08.20 11:451.272910.000.00-0.07-100.00
837538802010.08.19 20:10sell0.10eurusd1.279551.272691.269552010.08.20 12:241.269550.000.00-0.11100.00
838778862010.08.20 13:15buy0.10eurusd1.271181.261181.281182010.08.24 09:311.261180.000.00-0.14-100.00
838891922010.08.20 14:45sell0.10eurusd1.269151.267831.259152010.08.23 19:341.267830.000.00-0.1013.20
839120662010.08.20 17:15sell0.10eurusd1.267551.265151.257552010.08.24 08:251.265150.000.00-0.2024.00
841247352010.08.24 00:40sell0.10eurusd1.264201.263861.254202010.08.24 10:431.263860.000.000.003.40
842686312010.08.24 17:15sell0.10eurusd1.267871.264801.257872010.08.25 02:371.264800.000.00-0.1030.70
843127772010.08.25 00:25buy0.10eurusd1.263861.269451.273862010.08.25 10:381.269450.000.000.0055.90
843273302010.08.25 04:50buy0.10eurusd1.266201.269381.276202010.08.25 10:381.269380.000.000.0031.80
843465032010.08.25 08:15buy0.10eurusd1.265311.269301.275312010.08.25 10:381.269300.000.000.0039.90
843724602010.08.25 10:40sell0.10eurusd1.268571.264031.258572010.08.25 14:351.264030.000.000.0045.40
844263072010.08.25 16:30sell0.10eurusd1.264541.274541.254542010.08.26 09:041.274540.000.00-0.30-100.00
844273662010.08.25 16:35sell0.10eurusd1.264091.274091.254092010.08.26 09:041.274090.000.00-0.30-100.00
844351192010.08.25 17:25buy0.10eurusd1.264561.270331.274562010.08.26 08:201.270330.000.00-0.2157.70
846131942010.08.26 22:20sell0.10eurusd1.271691.271571.261692010.08.27 16:461.271570.000.00-0.101.20
846713722010.08.27 10:45sell0.10eurusd1.270641.266381.260642010.08.31 07:211.266380.000.00-0.2042.60
846722832010.08.27 10:50sell0.10eurusd1.270761.266411.260762010.08.31 07:221.266410.000.00-0.2043.50
847281562010.08.27 17:00buy0.10eurusd1.271981.274411.281982010.08.27 18:581.274410.000.000.0024.30
848544502010.08.30 14:15sell0.10eurusd1.269891.265631.259892010.08.31 09:251.265630.000.00-0.1042.60
849785952010.08.31 12:00buy0.10eurusd1.269401.271211.279402010.08.31 16:371.271210.000.000.0018.10
850473932010.08.31 20:25sell0.10eurusd1.268701.278701.258702010.09.01 11:301.278700.000.00-0.10-100.00
850485892010.08.31 20:35sell0.10eurusd1.268591.278591.258592010.09.01 11:301.278590.000.00-0.10-100.00
851005592010.09.01 07:55buy0.10eurusd1.271571.278501.281572010.09.01 13:541.281570.000.000.00100.00
851498642010.09.01 13:55buy0.10eurusd1.281481.282441.291482010.09.01 16:041.282440.000.000.009.60
851689652010.09.01 15:40sell0.10eurusd1.282821.281291.272822010.09.02 08:231.281290.000.00-0.3015.30
852452632010.09.02 07:45sell0.10eurusd1.278631.288631.268632010.09.03 16:061.288630.000.00-0.10-100.00
  0.00 0.00 -6.67 377.90
Closed P/L: 371.23
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
854239762010.09.03 16:55sell0.10eurusd1.285821.295821.27582 1.288590.000.000.00-27.70
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -27.70
 Floating P/L: -27.70
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 371.23 Floating P/L: -27.70 Margin: 25.72
Balance: 50 371.23 Equity: 50 343.53 Free Margin: 50 317.81
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 374.75 Gross Loss: 2 003.52 Total Net Profit: 371.23
Profit Factor: 1.19 Expected Payoff: 4.12  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 389.39 (0.77%) Relative Drawdown: 0.77% (389.39)
 
Total Trades: 90 Short Positions (won %): 47 (72.34%) Long Positions (won %): 43 (83.72%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 70 (77.78%) Loss trades (% of total): 20 (22.22%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -100.44
Average profit trade: 33.93 loss trade: -100.18
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (264.28) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-300.84)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 402.44 (13) consecutive loss (count): -300.84 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2