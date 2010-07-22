FXCM Liquidity Connection

Account: 2088737263 Name: DemoAccount18 Currency: USD 2010 September 10, 18:07
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
301994922010.07.22 12:43balanceBT Deposit of 100000 100 000.00
316723612010.08.18 22:10sell0.02nzdusd0.714520.000000.000002010.08.19 00:080.713460.000.000.002.12
316723632010.08.18 22:10sell0.04nzdusd0.714380.000000.000002010.08.19 00:080.713460.000.000.003.68
316723652010.08.18 22:10sell0.08nzdusd0.714380.000000.000002010.08.19 00:080.713460.000.000.007.36
316723672010.08.18 22:10sell0.16nzdusd0.714380.000000.000002010.08.19 00:090.713460.000.000.0014.72
316723782010.08.18 22:11sell0.32nzdusd0.714100.000000.000002010.08.19 00:090.713460.000.000.0020.48
317070952010.08.19 12:00sell0.02usdjpy85.5690.0000.0002010.08.19 12:4685.5190.000.000.001.17
317071402010.08.19 12:00sell0.04usdjpy85.5700.0000.0002010.08.19 12:4685.5180.000.000.002.43
317071652010.08.19 12:00sell0.08usdjpy85.5710.0000.0002010.08.19 12:4685.5180.000.000.004.96
317071712010.08.19 12:00sell0.16usdjpy85.5670.0000.0002010.08.19 12:4685.5180.000.000.009.17
317071742010.08.19 12:00sell0.32usdjpy85.5670.0001.3362010.08.19 12:4685.5180.000.000.0018.34
317085862010.08.19 12:46sell0.04usdjpy85.4940.0000.0002010.08.19 13:3085.4120.000.000.003.84
317085782010.08.19 12:46sell0.02usdjpy85.4970.0000.0002010.08.19 13:3085.4200.000.000.001.80
317085932010.08.19 12:46sell0.08usdjpy85.5030.0000.0002010.08.19 13:3085.4100.000.000.008.71
317085952010.08.19 12:46sell0.16usdjpy85.5030.0000.0002010.08.19 13:3085.4050.000.000.0018.36
317085982010.08.19 12:46sell0.32usdjpy85.5030.0000.0002010.08.19 13:3085.4080.000.000.0035.59
317072452010.08.19 12:01buy0.01eurusd1.283360.0000082.226522010.08.19 15:101.285680.000.000.002.32
317946592010.08.20 19:00buy0.02nzdusd0.706190.000000.000002010.08.23 14:370.711020.000.000.019.66
318595912010.08.23 19:00sell0.04audusd0.892850.000000.000002010.08.23 20:400.891930.000.000.003.68
318595632010.08.23 19:00sell0.02audusd0.892860.000000.000002010.08.23 20:400.891930.000.000.001.86
318596142010.08.23 19:00sell0.08audusd0.892860.000000.000002010.08.23 20:400.891930.000.000.007.44
318596432010.08.23 19:00sell0.16audusd0.892870.000000.000002010.08.23 20:400.891930.000.000.0015.04
318596442010.08.23 19:00sell0.32audusd0.892860.000000.000002010.08.23 20:400.891930.000.000.0029.76
320388252010.08.26 12:00sell0.01gbpchf1.593440.000000.000002010.08.26 12:161.591570.000.000.001.82
320388502010.08.26 12:00sell0.16gbpchf1.593360.000000.000002010.08.26 12:161.591570.000.000.0027.92
320388432010.08.26 12:00sell0.04gbpchf1.593460.000000.000002010.08.26 12:161.591570.000.000.007.37
320388392010.08.26 12:00sell0.02gbpchf1.593460.000000.000002010.08.26 12:161.591570.000.000.003.69
320388462010.08.26 12:00sell0.08gbpchf1.593380.000000.000002010.08.26 12:161.591570.000.000.0014.11
320398092010.08.26 12:16sell0.01gbpchf1.591160.000000.000002010.08.26 23:051.589250.000.00-0.091.87
320398132010.08.26 12:16sell0.02gbpchf1.591160.000000.000002010.08.26 23:051.589250.000.00-0.183.73
320398222010.08.26 12:17sell0.08gbpchf1.591110.000000.000002010.08.26 23:051.589250.000.00-0.7214.53
320398172010.08.26 12:17sell0.04gbpchf1.591160.000000.000002010.08.26 23:051.589250.000.00-0.367.46
320398232010.08.26 12:17sell0.16gbpchf1.591180.000001.097132010.08.26 23:051.589250.000.00-1.4430.16
320648492010.08.26 21:00buy0.02usdcad1.056740.000000.000002010.08.27 09:571.058240.000.00-0.032.83
320894972010.08.27 10:27buy0.03gbpjpy131.3340.688132.4332010.08.27 13:57131.6250.000.000.0010.28
320893432010.08.27 10:22buy0.03usdchf1.022840.962961.033962010.08.27 13:571.023930.000.000.003.19
320885302010.08.27 09:56buy0.02gbpjpy131.5360.688132.4332010.08.27 13:57131.6200.000.000.001.98
320882292010.08.27 09:51buy0.02usdchf1.025000.965011.033962010.08.27 13:571.023920.000.000.00-2.11
320002072010.08.25 21:01buy0.02usdchf1.030540.000001.033962010.08.27 13:571.023890.000.000.07-12.99
317871922010.08.20 16:00buy0.01gbpjpy132.9930.688132.4332010.08.27 13:57131.6200.000.000.14-16.16
319203912010.08.24 16:00buy0.02nzdusd0.705460.000001.080902010.08.27 13:580.706880.000.000.042.84
321256052010.08.29 23:13sell0.25usdjpy85.61685.12884.7162010.08.30 08:0185.1280.000.000.00143.31
321176372010.08.27 18:10sell0.15usdjpy85.40685.12884.7162010.08.30 08:0185.1280.000.00-0.2748.99
321326262010.08.30 02:42sell0.42usdjpy85.82685.12884.7162010.08.30 08:0185.1280.000.000.00344.38
321161002010.08.27 17:27sell0.09usdjpy85.20584.92584.7162010.08.30 10:1484.9250.000.00-0.1629.67
321057262010.08.27 15:09sell0.02usdjpy84.58290.38284.7162010.08.30 11:0384.7160.000.00-0.04-3.16
321045472010.08.27 15:03sell0.01usdjpy84.37290.38284.7162010.08.30 11:0384.7160.000.00-0.02-4.06
321073702010.08.27 15:26sell0.05usdjpy84.99290.38284.7162010.08.30 11:0384.7160.000.00-0.0916.29
321065112010.08.27 15:15sell0.03usdjpy84.78790.38284.7162010.08.30 11:0384.7160.000.00-0.052.51
321594512010.08.30 13:10sell0.01gbpchf1.597761.591241.586762010.08.30 14:481.591240.000.000.006.36
321543392010.08.30 12:00buy0.01usdcad1.050211.053871.061262010.08.30 15:541.053870.000.000.003.47
322456992010.08.31 09:18buy0.01eurusd1.267281.271561.278472010.08.31 14:391.271560.000.000.004.28
322899182010.08.31 22:00buy0.01audusd0.890560.898260.901562010.09.01 05:330.898260.000.000.187.70
322734342010.08.31 15:59buy0.03usdjpy84.14684.36785.0432010.09.01 05:3484.3670.000.000.017.86
322862662010.08.31 20:15buy0.05usdjpy83.94584.37085.0432010.09.01 05:3484.3700.000.000.0125.19
322912722010.08.31 22:49buy0.01nzdusd0.700010.702650.710942010.09.01 08:120.702650.000.000.002.64
323360602010.09.01 12:02buy0.03usdjpy84.07084.39884.9552010.09.01 15:2484.3980.000.000.0011.66
323398212010.09.01 13:15buy0.05usdjpy83.79184.39884.9552010.09.01 15:2484.3980.000.000.0035.96
323581762010.09.01 16:53sell0.01eurusd1.281410.000000.000002010.09.01 16:551.281690.000.000.00-0.28
322714162010.08.31 15:36buy0.02usdjpy84.35084.73084.9552010.09.03 13:3084.9550.000.000.0114.24
322679842010.08.31 15:00buy0.01usdjpy84.55078.47584.9552010.09.03 13:3084.9550.000.000.014.77
325390052010.09.06 20:00sell0.01nzdusd0.722360.719700.711362010.09.08 01:000.719700.000.00-0.022.66
326407952010.09.08 04:47buy0.03gbpjpy128.267129.159129.3672010.09.08 08:20129.3670.000.000.0039.51
326355472010.09.08 02:17buy0.02gbpjpy128.473129.152129.3672010.09.08 08:20129.3670.000.000.0021.41
326271352010.09.07 23:00buy0.01gbpjpy128.671129.128129.3672010.09.08 08:20129.3670.000.000.008.34
326203632010.09.07 19:56buy0.02audusd0.911790.914930.922772010.09.08 08:440.914930.000.000.376.28
326170202010.09.07 18:34buy0.01audusd0.913770.916130.922772010.09.08 12:320.916130.000.000.182.36
326600782010.09.08 10:16buy0.02usdjpy83.76584.07684.6622010.09.10 04:3984.0760.000.000.017.40
327322042010.09.09 10:04buy0.03usdjpy83.55084.07684.6622010.09.10 04:3984.0760.000.000.0118.77
326589162010.09.08 09:58buy0.01usdjpy83.96584.17384.6622010.09.10 14:3884.1730.000.000.012.47
328095762010.09.10 12:00buy0.03usdcad1.030121.033021.041122010.09.10 14:511.033020.000.000.008.42
  0.00 0.00 -2.41 1 144.41
Closed P/L: 1 142.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
327726982010.09.09 21:00sell0.01audusd0.923760.983810.91478 0.925790.000.00-0.39-2.03
327742172010.09.09 22:00sell0.01nzdusd0.724270.784250.71727 0.727560.000.00-0.01-3.29
327760202010.09.09 23:27buy0.01usdcad1.034290.974241.04112 1.036690.000.000.002.32
327796412010.09.10 01:44buy0.02usdcad1.032271.035311.04112 1.036690.000.000.008.53
327997132010.09.10 08:43sell0.02nzdusd0.726270.784250.71727 0.727560.000.000.00-2.58
328083812010.09.10 11:30sell0.02audusd0.925750.983810.91478 0.925790.000.000.00-0.08
328094792010.09.10 12:00sell0.03nzdusd0.728300.784250.71727 0.727560.000.000.002.22
  0.00 0.00 -0.40 5.09
 Floating P/L: 4.69
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 142.00 Floating P/L: 4.69 Margin: 120.00
Balance: 101 142.00 Equity: 101 146.69 Free Margin: 101 026.69
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 180.61 Gross Loss: 38.61 Total Net Profit: 1 142.00
Profit Factor: 30.58 Expected Payoff: 16.31  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 31.05 (0.03%) Relative Drawdown: 0.03% (31.05)
 
Total Trades: 70 Short Positions (won %): 41 (92.68%) Long Positions (won %): 29 (89.66%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 64 (91.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (8.57%)
Largest profit trade: 344.38 loss trade: -16.02
Average profit trade: 18.45 loss trade: -6.44
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 36 (350.62) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-31.05)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 571.26 (6) consecutive loss (count): -31.05 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 16 consecutive losses: 2