Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2394657 Name: 3c_Fibpivots Currency: USD 2010 September 17, 18:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
752879192010.05.20 18:18balanceDeposit5 000.00
753186232010.05.20 20:45sell0.01gbpusd1.444911.437241.360322010.05.25 20:191.437240.000.00-0.077.67
753694422010.05.21 04:05sell0.01eurusd1.256211.228221.175952010.05.25 17:551.228220.000.00-0.0227.99
758341902010.05.25 21:55sell0.01gbpusd1.439041.483781.350112010.06.15 18:021.483780.000.00-0.48-44.74
761737832010.05.28 01:55sell0.01eurusd1.237191.221791.151732010.06.01 15:401.221790.000.00-0.0215.40
765761462010.06.01 19:48sell0.01eurusd1.229681.197771.145022010.06.07 11:341.197770.000.00-0.0531.91
771786722010.06.08 02:35sell0.01eurusd1.193581.231801.117462010.06.15 17:061.231800.000.00-0.07-38.22
779849042010.06.15 22:05sell0.01eurusd1.234131.228451.160872010.06.23 20:101.228450.000.00-0.085.68
788173272010.06.24 01:50buy0.01eurusd1.230321.253821.287762010.07.02 18:551.253820.000.00-0.0723.50
791882282010.06.29 04:45buy0.01gbpusd1.510331.516041.581622010.07.08 10:141.516040.000.00-0.025.71
797380952010.07.05 02:50buy0.01eurusd1.254061.259461.309342010.07.07 05:491.259460.000.00-0.025.40
800499572010.07.07 08:45buy0.01eurusd1.259091.265551.314632010.07.09 14:001.265550.000.00-0.036.46
802173872010.07.08 13:00buy0.01gbpusd1.513251.521531.576632010.07.14 15:041.521530.000.000.008.28
803417002010.07.09 14:25buy0.01eurusd1.263991.271141.317002010.07.15 02:531.271140.000.00-0.057.15
808177132010.07.16 00:58buy0.01eurusd1.292541.297271.346062010.07.27 16:091.297270.000.00-0.084.73
808730132010.07.16 13:10buy0.01gbpusd1.537781.545231.597362010.07.27 10:341.545230.000.00-0.017.45
817825512010.07.27 19:00buy0.01eurusd1.298581.303541.356672010.07.30 10:111.303540.000.00-0.044.96
818631532010.07.28 12:40buy0.01gbpusd1.557691.589201.619142010.08.03 16:141.589200.000.00-0.0131.51
820841502010.07.30 10:31buy0.01eurusd1.304011.319411.355882010.08.03 16:071.319410.000.00-0.0215.40
823180982010.08.03 16:25buy0.01gbpusd1.590451.560401.650202010.08.12 11:491.560400.000.00-0.02-30.05
823334672010.08.03 19:28buy0.01eurusd1.322241.326651.375522010.08.06 18:461.326650.000.00-0.044.41
826760842010.08.06 22:55buy0.01eurusd1.328071.301701.380452010.08.11 11:571.301700.000.00-0.03-26.37
830362022010.08.11 23:20buy0.01eurusd1.284021.297611.336402010.09.15 04:101.297610.000.00-0.3013.59
830909002010.08.12 12:05buy0.01gbpusd1.560301.530601.619262010.09.07 14:261.530600.000.00-0.03-29.70
856585222010.09.07 19:47sell0.01gbpusd1.533231.560241.479732010.09.15 16:321.560240.000.00-0.17-27.01
  0.00 0.00 -1.73 31.11
Closed P/L: 29.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
864661502010.09.15 07:58sell0.01eurusd1.299491.323021.25270 1.305280.000.00-0.04-5.79
  0.00 0.00 -0.04 -5.79
 Floating P/L: -5.83
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 29.38 Floating P/L: -5.83 Margin: 2.60
Balance: 5 029.38 Equity: 5 023.55 Free Margin: 5 020.95
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 226.27 Gross Loss: 196.89 Total Net Profit: 29.38
Profit Factor: 1.15 Expected Payoff: 1.22  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.70 Maximal Drawdown: 100.09 (1.95%) Relative Drawdown: 1.95% (100.09)
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (81.25%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 31.86 loss trade: -45.22
Average profit trade: 12.57 loss trade: -32.82
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (130.17) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-86.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 130.17 (13) consecutive loss (count): -86.20 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2