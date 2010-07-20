Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2519992 Name: ScalpNet_Turbo Currency: USD 2010 August 6, 20:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
810850532010.07.20 10:37balanceDeposit50 000.00
811691872010.07.21 02:15sell0.10eurusd1.288711.282271.278712010.07.21 14:051.282270.000.000.0064.40
811696022010.07.21 02:20sell0.10eurusd1.289101.282291.279102010.07.21 14:051.282290.000.000.0068.10
811699102010.07.21 02:25sell0.10eurusd1.289031.282301.279032010.07.21 14:051.282300.000.000.0067.30
812636512010.07.21 16:20buy0.10eurusd1.281901.284851.291902010.07.22 15:261.284850.000.00-0.2129.50
812697562010.07.21 17:15sell0.10eurusd1.281081.276371.271082010.07.21 21:151.276370.000.000.0047.10
812941392010.07.21 21:20buy0.10eurusd1.275871.282611.285872010.07.22 12:411.285870.000.00-0.21100.00
812996162010.07.21 22:55sell0.10eurusd1.275071.285071.265072010.07.22 11:011.285070.000.00-0.33-100.00
813833552010.07.22 15:45buy0.10eurusd1.287501.289831.297502010.07.22 17:581.289830.000.000.0023.30
814790672010.07.23 11:25sell0.10eurusd1.293481.287131.283482010.07.23 15:161.283480.000.000.00100.00
815530532010.07.26 01:35buy0.10eurusd1.290751.291261.300752010.07.26 07:311.291260.000.000.005.10
815727202010.07.26 08:15buy0.10eurusd1.293251.299011.303252010.07.27 09:231.299010.000.00-0.0757.60
815810552010.07.26 09:15sell0.10eurusd1.292661.292001.282662010.07.26 13:131.292000.000.000.006.60
815823192010.07.26 09:30sell0.10eurusd1.293111.292031.283112010.07.26 13:131.292030.000.000.0010.80
816355052010.07.26 17:15buy0.10eurusd1.295931.298951.305932010.07.27 09:231.298950.000.00-0.0730.20
816672772010.07.27 01:35sell0.10eurusd1.298621.298321.288622010.07.27 17:321.298320.000.000.003.00
817198322010.07.27 12:00buy0.10eurusd1.298581.301531.308582010.07.27 14:541.301530.000.000.0029.50
817825622010.07.27 19:00sell0.10eurusd1.298441.308441.288442010.07.29 11:411.308440.000.00-0.44-100.00
818116462010.07.28 04:00sell0.10eurusd1.297291.307291.287292010.07.29 10:251.307290.000.00-0.33-100.00
818229202010.07.28 07:15buy0.10eurusd1.300531.301101.310532010.07.28 09:461.301100.000.000.005.70
818579042010.07.28 11:55sell0.10eurusd1.300181.300011.290182010.07.28 22:291.300010.000.000.001.70
820079632010.07.29 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.307641.301161.297642010.07.30 13:151.301160.000.00-0.1164.80
820235652010.07.29 18:15buy0.10eurusd1.308671.298671.318672010.07.30 11:581.298670.000.00-0.07-100.00
820466392010.07.30 00:30sell0.10eurusd1.307131.301171.297132010.07.30 13:151.301170.000.000.0059.60
821207762010.07.30 16:15buy0.10eurusd1.302521.303971.312522010.07.30 18:481.303970.000.000.0014.50
821439922010.07.30 22:50buy0.10eurusd1.305421.305731.315422010.08.02 09:141.305730.000.00-0.073.10
821552042010.08.02 05:10buy0.10eurusd1.308281.315261.318282010.08.02 16:591.318280.000.000.00100.00
821557082010.08.02 05:25buy0.10eurusd1.308301.315221.318302010.08.02 16:591.318300.000.000.00100.00
821778762010.08.02 10:40sell0.10eurusd1.306211.316211.296212010.08.02 16:121.316210.000.000.00-100.00
822576002010.08.03 07:25sell0.10eurusd1.316591.316281.306592010.08.04 17:411.316280.000.00-0.113.10
822578042010.08.03 07:30sell0.10eurusd1.316611.316481.306612010.08.04 17:441.316480.000.00-0.111.30
822647632010.08.03 08:40buy0.10eurusd1.317681.323101.327682010.08.03 13:271.323100.000.000.0054.20
823052492010.08.03 14:40buy0.10eurusd1.324311.314311.334312010.08.04 16:351.314310.000.00-0.07-100.00
824467582010.08.04 19:05sell0.10eurusd1.314681.324681.304682010.08.06 14:431.324680.000.00-0.44-100.00
824473582010.08.04 19:10sell0.10eurusd1.314161.324161.304162010.08.06 14:431.324160.000.00-0.44-100.00
825374302010.08.05 14:40buy0.10eurusd1.321991.328881.331992010.08.06 16:051.331990.000.00-0.07100.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.15 350.50
Closed P/L: 347.35
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 347.35 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 50 347.35 Equity: 50 347.35 Free Margin: 50 347.35
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 149.47 Gross Loss: 802.12 Total Net Profit: 347.35
Profit Factor: 1.43 Expected Payoff: 9.92  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 301.59 (0.60%) Relative Drawdown: 0.60% (301.59)
 
Total Trades: 35 Short Positions (won %): 19 (68.42%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (77.14%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (22.86%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -100.44
Average profit trade: 42.57 loss trade: -100.27
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (402.44) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-300.84)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 402.44 (13) consecutive loss (count): -300.84 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2