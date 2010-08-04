|Account: 2002500
|Name: Price ActionEA
|Currency: USD
|2010 August 4, 22:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|131772655
|2010.08.04 22:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31604
|1.31590
|1.31554
|2010.08.04 22:13
|1.31578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|131772634
|2010.08.04 22:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.58873
|1.59373
|1.58823
|2010.08.04 22:13
|1.58862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|131769966
|2010.08.04 21:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31629
|1.32129
|1.31579
|2010.08.04 22:07
|1.31624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|131768434
|2010.08.04 21:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31682
|1.31675
|1.31632
|2010.08.04 21:46
|1.31675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|131766473
|2010.08.04 21:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.208
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.04 21:18
|86.213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|131765980
|2010.08.04 21:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.58909
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.04 22:06
|1.58895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|131765321
|2010.08.04 21:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31701
|1.31707
|0.00000
|2010.08.04 21:18
|1.31727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|131744756
|2010.08.04 18:57
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.244
|86.214
|0.000
|2010.08.04 21:11
|86.214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.48
|131744365
|2010.08.04 18:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31594
|1.31702
|0.00000
|2010.08.04 20:59
|1.31702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|131742452
|2010.08.04 18:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31598
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.04 18:52
|1.31578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|131741748
|2010.08.04 18:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.281
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.04 18:52
|86.270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|131740610
|2010.08.04 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31609
|1.31613
|0.00000
|2010.08.04 18:39
|1.31613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|131739918
|2010.08.04 18:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31623
|1.31610
|1.31573
|2010.08.04 18:29
|1.31610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|131739900
|2010.08.04 18:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.58924
|1.58947
|0.00000
|2010.08.04 20:59
|1.58947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|131739470
|2010.08.04 18:24
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.279
|86.283
|0.000
|2010.08.04 18:37
|86.283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|131737719
|2010.08.04 18:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.204
|86.704
|86.154
|2010.08.04 18:20
|86.266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.19
|131736785
|2010.08.04 18:11
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58797
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.04 18:20
|1.58806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|131736635
|2010.08.04 18:10
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.31595
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.04 18:20
|1.31618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|131735943
|2010.08.04 18:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.232
|0.000
|86.332
|2010.08.04 18:08
|86.234
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|131735616
|2010.08.04 18:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.229
|0.000
|86.329
|2010.08.04 18:08
|86.234
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|131731988
|2010.08.04 17:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.58839
|0.00000
|1.58939
|2010.08.04 17:51
|1.58939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|131731939
|2010.08.04 17:47
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.12
|Closed P/L:
|67.12
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|131768715
|2010.08.04 21:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.305
|85.805
|86.355
|86.260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.22
|Floating P/L:
|-5.22
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|67.12
|Floating P/L:
|-5.22
|Margin:
|20.00
|Balance:
|10 067.12
|Equity:
|10 061.90
|Free Margin:
|10 041.90
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|74.31
|Gross Loss:
|7.19
|Total Net Profit:
|67.12
|Profit Factor:
|10.34
|Expected Payoff:
|3.20
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|7.19 (0.07%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.07% (7.19)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (90.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (95.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (4.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|23.00
|loss trade:
|-7.19
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.72
|loss trade:
|-7.19
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|17 (63.50)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-7.19)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|63.50 (17)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.19 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|1