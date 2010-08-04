Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 2002500 Name: Price ActionEA Currency: USD 2010 August 4, 22:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1317726552010.08.04 22:10sell0.10eurusd1.316041.315901.315542010.08.04 22:131.315780.000.000.002.60
1317726342010.08.04 22:10sell0.10gbpusd1.588731.593731.588232010.08.04 22:131.588620.000.000.001.10
1317699662010.08.04 21:47sell0.10eurusd1.316291.321291.315792010.08.04 22:071.316240.000.000.000.50
1317684342010.08.04 21:25sell0.10eurusd1.316821.316751.316322010.08.04 21:461.316750.000.000.000.70
1317664732010.08.04 21:12buy0.10usdjpy86.2080.0000.0002010.08.04 21:1886.2130.000.000.000.58
1317659802010.08.04 21:09sell0.10gbpusd1.589090.000000.000002010.08.04 22:061.588950.000.000.001.40
1317653212010.08.04 21:05buy0.10eurusd1.317011.317070.000002010.08.04 21:181.317270.000.000.002.60
1317447562010.08.04 18:57sell0.10usdjpy86.24486.2140.0002010.08.04 21:1186.2140.000.000.003.48
1317443652010.08.04 18:55buy0.10eurusd1.315941.317020.000002010.08.04 20:591.317020.000.000.0010.80
1317424522010.08.04 18:43sell0.10eurusd1.315980.000000.000002010.08.04 18:521.315780.000.000.002.00
1317417482010.08.04 18:38sell0.10usdjpy86.2810.0000.0002010.08.04 18:5286.2700.000.000.001.28
1317406102010.08.04 18:30buy0.10eurusd1.316091.316130.000002010.08.04 18:391.316130.000.000.000.40
1317399182010.08.04 18:26sell0.10eurusd1.316231.316101.315732010.08.04 18:291.316100.000.000.001.30
1317399002010.08.04 18:26buy0.10gbpusd1.589241.589470.000002010.08.04 20:591.589470.000.000.002.30
1317394702010.08.04 18:24buy0.10usdjpy86.27986.2830.0002010.08.04 18:3786.2830.000.000.000.46
1317377192010.08.04 18:16sell0.10usdjpy86.20486.70486.1542010.08.04 18:2086.2660.000.000.00-7.19
1317367852010.08.04 18:11buy1.00gbpusd1.587970.000000.000002010.08.04 18:201.588060.000.000.009.00
1317366352010.08.04 18:10buy1.00eurusd1.315950.000000.000002010.08.04 18:201.316180.000.000.0023.00
1317359432010.08.04 18:06buy0.10usdjpy86.2320.00086.3322010.08.04 18:0886.2340.000.000.000.23
1317356162010.08.04 18:04buy0.10usdjpy86.2290.00086.3292010.08.04 18:0886.2340.000.000.000.58
1317319882010.08.04 17:48buy0.10gbpusd1.588390.000001.589392010.08.04 17:511.589390.000.000.0010.00
1317319392010.08.04 17:47balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 67.12
Closed P/L: 67.12
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1317687152010.08.04 21:29buy0.10usdjpy86.30585.80586.355 86.2600.000.000.00-5.22
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -5.22
 Floating P/L: -5.22
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 67.12 Floating P/L: -5.22 Margin: 20.00
Balance: 10 067.12 Equity: 10 061.90 Free Margin: 10 041.90
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 74.31 Gross Loss: 7.19 Total Net Profit: 67.12
Profit Factor: 10.34 Expected Payoff: 3.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 7.19 (0.07%) Relative Drawdown: 0.07% (7.19)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 10 (90.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (95.24%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (4.76%)
Largest profit trade: 23.00 loss trade: -7.19
Average profit trade: 3.72 loss trade: -7.19
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 17 (63.50) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-7.19)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 63.50 (17) consecutive loss (count): -7.19 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 1