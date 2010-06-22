|Account: 2657625
|Name: poly173_nohedge
|Currency: USD
|2010 August 6, 17:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|176445683
|2010.06.22 10:39
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|176528938
|2010.06.24 05:49
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.49767
|0.00000
|1.49530
|2010.06.24 05:58
|1.49680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|176528971
|2010.06.24 05:51
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.49770
|0.00000
|1.49530
|2010.06.24 05:58
|1.49680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|176687403
|2010.06.29 06:44
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.32880
|0.00000
|1.32640
|2010.06.29 07:38
|1.32890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|176687409
|2010.06.29 06:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.32900
|0.00000
|1.32660
|2010.06.29 07:38
|1.32880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|176723527
|2010.06.30 01:37
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|133.180
|0.000
|132.940
|2010.06.30 05:32
|133.170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|176769730
|2010.07.01 00:52
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.31750
|0.00000
|1.31990
|2010.07.01 08:15
|1.31750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176769754
|2010.07.01 00:53
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.31740
|0.00000
|1.31980
|2010.07.01 08:15
|1.31740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176770295
|2010.07.01 01:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.49440
|0.00000
|1.49680
|2010.07.01 01:34
|1.49470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|176770330
|2010.07.01 01:02
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.49400
|0.00000
|1.49640
|2010.07.01 01:34
|1.49460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|176770610
|2010.07.01 01:08
|buy
|0.03
|eurchf
|1.31210
|0.00000
|1.31450
|2010.07.01 05:04
|1.31230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|176770615
|2010.07.01 01:08
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.60550
|0.00000
|1.60790
|2010.07.01 05:13
|1.60570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|176770701
|2010.07.01 01:12
|buy
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.31100
|0.00000
|1.31340
|2010.07.01 04:26
|1.31120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.93
|176770747
|2010.07.01 01:13
|buy
|0.08
|eurchf
|1.31070
|0.00000
|1.31310
|2010.07.01 04:06
|1.31090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.48
|176770764
|2010.07.01 01:13
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.60390
|0.00000
|1.60630
|2010.07.01 04:18
|1.60410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|176770836
|2010.07.01 01:14
|buy
|0.12
|eurchf
|1.31030
|0.00000
|1.31270
|2010.07.01 02:06
|1.31050
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.24
|176770846
|2010.07.01 01:14
|buy
|0.03
|gbpchf
|1.60310
|0.00000
|1.60550
|2010.07.01 04:06
|1.60330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|176838902
|2010.07.01 19:49
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.60670
|0.00000
|1.60910
|2010.07.01 20:06
|1.60790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|176850341
|2010.07.02 02:39
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|88.060
|0.000
|88.300
|2010.07.02 06:22
|88.080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|176853132
|2010.07.02 05:28
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.51550
|0.00000
|1.51790
|2010.07.02 05:41
|1.51620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|176853374
|2010.07.02 05:36
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.24870
|0.00000
|1.25110
|2010.07.02 05:45
|1.24990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|176887674
|2010.07.05 01:39
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.51770
|0.00000
|1.51530
|2010.07.05 05:03
|1.51753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|176938934
|2010.07.06 01:01
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.50977
|0.00000
|1.50740
|2010.07.07 07:15
|1.50963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|176938972
|2010.07.06 01:01
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|132.113
|0.000
|131.870
|2010.07.07 04:18
|132.097
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.18
|176953168
|2010.07.06 06:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|87.740
|0.000
|87.980
|2010.07.06 07:19
|87.790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|176953187
|2010.07.06 06:32
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|87.740
|0.000
|87.980
|2010.07.06 07:19
|87.790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|177058107
|2010.07.08 01:06
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|87.918
|0.000
|88.158
|2010.07.08 01:30
|88.033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.31
|177059683
|2010.07.08 01:37
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.59799
|0.00000
|1.59559
|2010.07.08 01:50
|1.59646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.46
|177059716
|2010.07.08 01:38
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.59799
|0.00000
|1.59559
|2010.07.08 01:50
|1.59646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.91
|177064293
|2010.07.08 05:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|134.222
|0.000
|133.982
|2010.07.08 06:11
|134.174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|177093479
|2010.07.08 20:01
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.27026
|0.00000
|1.26786
|2010.07.08 20:22
|1.27001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|177093773
|2010.07.08 20:04
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.59167
|0.00000
|1.58927
|2010.07.08 20:08
|1.59076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|177108843
|2010.07.09 06:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.33624
|0.00000
|1.33384
|2010.07.09 07:00
|1.33565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|177108978
|2010.07.09 06:44
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.33657
|0.00000
|1.33417
|2010.07.09 07:00
|1.33565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.75
|177109128
|2010.07.09 06:45
|sell
|0.03
|eurchf
|1.33708
|0.00000
|1.33468
|2010.07.09 07:00
|1.33565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.09
|178118648
|2010.07.27 06:34
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.04958
|0.00000
|1.04710
|2010.07.27 06:46
|1.04906
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|178118683
|2010.07.27 06:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.04953
|0.00000
|1.04713
|2010.07.27 06:46
|1.04913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|178118716
|2010.07.27 06:38
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.04963
|0.00000
|1.04723
|2010.07.27 06:46
|1.04917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.32
|178223500
|2010.07.28 01:08
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.29848
|0.00000
|1.29608
|2010.07.28 01:26
|1.29805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.16
|178367229
|2010.07.29 05:58
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.05410
|0.00000
|1.05650
|2010.07.29 07:28
|1.05427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|178749624
|2010.08.03 06:48
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.31803
|0.00000
|1.31566
|2010.08.03 07:08
|1.31665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.56
|178823132
|2010.08.04 04:57
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|136.009
|0.000
|135.771
|2010.08.04 05:43
|135.991
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|178823144
|2010.08.04 04:58
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|136.014
|0.000
|135.774
|2010.08.04 05:43
|135.986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|58.15
|Closed P/L:
|58.12
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|176938855
|2010.07.06 01:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.24910
|0.00000
|1.24670
|1.32882
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|-79.72
|176938896
|2010.07.06 01:01
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.24920
|0.00000
|1.24680
|1.32882
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|-159.24
|176939081
|2010.07.06 01:03
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.24920
|0.00000
|1.24680
|1.32882
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.18
|-238.86
|176939100
|2010.07.06 01:04
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.24950
|0.00000
|1.24710
|1.32882
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.56
|-396.60
|176939157
|2010.07.06 01:05
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.24920
|0.00000
|1.24680
|1.32882
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.73
|-636.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.65
|-1 511.38
|Floating P/L:
|-1 525.03
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|58.12
|Floating P/L:
|-1 525.03
|Margin:
|59.34
|Balance:
|5 058.12
|Equity:
|3 533.09
|Free Margin:
|3 473.75
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|58.21
|Gross Loss:
|0.09
|Total Net Profit:
|58.12
|Profit Factor:
|646.78
|Expected Payoff:
|1.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.09 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.09)
|Total Trades:
|42
|Short Positions (won %):
|23 (95.65%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|19 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|41 (97.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (2.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.56
|loss trade:
|-0.09
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.42
|loss trade:
|-0.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|39 (55.54)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.09)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|55.54 (39)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.09 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|21
|consecutive losses:
|1