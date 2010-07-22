FXCM Liquidity Connection

Account: 2088737263 Name: DemoAccount18 Currency: USD 2010 August 20, 18:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
301994922010.07.22 12:43balanceBT Deposit of 100000 100 000.00
316723612010.08.18 22:10sell0.02nzdusd0.714520.000000.000002010.08.19 00:080.713460.000.000.002.12
316723632010.08.18 22:10sell0.04nzdusd0.714380.000000.000002010.08.19 00:080.713460.000.000.003.68
316723652010.08.18 22:10sell0.08nzdusd0.714380.000000.000002010.08.19 00:080.713460.000.000.007.36
316723672010.08.18 22:10sell0.16nzdusd0.714380.000000.000002010.08.19 00:090.713460.000.000.0014.72
316723782010.08.18 22:11sell0.32nzdusd0.714100.000000.000002010.08.19 00:090.713460.000.000.0020.48
317070952010.08.19 12:00sell0.02usdjpy85.5690.0000.0002010.08.19 12:4685.5190.000.000.001.17
317071402010.08.19 12:00sell0.04usdjpy85.5700.0000.0002010.08.19 12:4685.5180.000.000.002.43
317071652010.08.19 12:00sell0.08usdjpy85.5710.0000.0002010.08.19 12:4685.5180.000.000.004.96
317071712010.08.19 12:00sell0.16usdjpy85.5670.0000.0002010.08.19 12:4685.5180.000.000.009.17
317071742010.08.19 12:00sell0.32usdjpy85.5670.0001.3362010.08.19 12:4685.5180.000.000.0018.34
317072452010.08.19 12:01buy0.01eurusd1.283360.0000082.226522010.08.19 15:101.285680.000.000.002.32
317085782010.08.19 12:46sell0.02usdjpy85.4970.0000.0002010.08.19 13:3085.4200.000.000.001.80
317085862010.08.19 12:46sell0.04usdjpy85.4940.0000.0002010.08.19 13:3085.4120.000.000.003.84
317085932010.08.19 12:46sell0.08usdjpy85.5030.0000.0002010.08.19 13:3085.4100.000.000.008.71
317085952010.08.19 12:46sell0.16usdjpy85.5030.0000.0002010.08.19 13:3085.4050.000.000.0018.36
317085982010.08.19 12:46sell0.32usdjpy85.5030.0000.0002010.08.19 13:3085.4080.000.000.0035.59
  0.00 0.00 0.00 155.05
Closed P/L: 155.05
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
317871922010.08.20 16:00buy0.01gbpjpy132.9930.0000.000 133.0410.000.000.000.56
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.56
 Floating P/L: 0.56
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 155.05 Floating P/L: 0.56 Margin: 17.00
Balance: 100 155.05 Equity: 100 155.61 Free Margin: 100 138.61
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 155.05 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 155.05
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 9.69  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 15 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 35.59 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 9.69 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (155.05) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 155.05 (16) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 16 consecutive losses: 0