FXCM Liquidity Connection
|Account: 2088737263
|Name: DemoAccount18
|Currency: USD
|2010 August 20, 18:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30199492
|2010.07.22 12:43
|balance
|BT Deposit of 100000
|100 000.00
|31672361
|2010.08.18 22:10
|sell
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.71452
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.19 00:08
|0.71346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.12
|31672363
|2010.08.18 22:10
|sell
|0.04
|nzdusd
|0.71438
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.19 00:08
|0.71346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.68
|31672365
|2010.08.18 22:10
|sell
|0.08
|nzdusd
|0.71438
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.19 00:08
|0.71346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.36
|31672367
|2010.08.18 22:10
|sell
|0.16
|nzdusd
|0.71438
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.19 00:09
|0.71346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.72
|31672378
|2010.08.18 22:11
|sell
|0.32
|nzdusd
|0.71410
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.08.19 00:09
|0.71346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.48
|31707095
|2010.08.19 12:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|85.569
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 12:46
|85.519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.17
|31707140
|2010.08.19 12:00
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|85.570
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 12:46
|85.518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.43
|31707165
|2010.08.19 12:00
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|85.571
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 12:46
|85.518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.96
|31707171
|2010.08.19 12:00
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpy
|85.567
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 12:46
|85.518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.17
|31707174
|2010.08.19 12:00
|sell
|0.32
|usdjpy
|85.567
|0.000
|1.336
|2010.08.19 12:46
|85.518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.34
|31707245
|2010.08.19 12:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28336
|0.00000
|82.22652
|2010.08.19 15:10
|1.28568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.32
|31708578
|2010.08.19 12:46
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|85.497
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 13:30
|85.420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|31708586
|2010.08.19 12:46
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|85.494
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 13:30
|85.412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|31708593
|2010.08.19 12:46
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|85.503
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 13:30
|85.410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.71
|31708595
|2010.08.19 12:46
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpy
|85.503
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 13:30
|85.405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.36
|31708598
|2010.08.19 12:46
|sell
|0.32
|usdjpy
|85.503
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.08.19 13:30
|85.408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.59
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|155.05
|Closed P/L:
|155.05
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31787192
|2010.08.20 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|132.993
|0.000
|0.000
|
|133.041
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.56
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|155.05
|Floating P/L:
|0.56
|Margin:
|17.00
|Balance:
|100 155.05
|Equity:
|100 155.61
|Free Margin:
|100 138.61
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|155.05
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|155.05
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|9.69
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|35.59
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.69
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (155.05)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|155.05 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|16
|consecutive losses:
|0