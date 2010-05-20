|Account: 2394657
|Name: 3c_Fibpivots
|Currency: USD
|2010 August 6, 19:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|75287919
|2010.05.20 18:18
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|75318623
|2010.05.20 20:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.44491
|1.43724
|1.36032
|2010.05.25 20:19
|1.43724
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|7.67
|75369442
|2010.05.21 04:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.25621
|1.22822
|1.17595
|2010.05.25 17:55
|1.22822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|27.99
|75834190
|2010.05.25 21:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.43904
|1.48378
|1.35011
|2010.06.15 18:02
|1.48378
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|-44.74
|76173783
|2010.05.28 01:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23719
|1.22179
|1.15173
|2010.06.01 15:40
|1.22179
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|15.40
|76576146
|2010.06.01 19:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22968
|1.19777
|1.14502
|2010.06.07 11:34
|1.19777
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|31.91
|77178672
|2010.06.08 02:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.19358
|1.23180
|1.11746
|2010.06.15 17:06
|1.23180
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-38.22
|77984904
|2010.06.15 22:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23413
|1.22845
|1.16087
|2010.06.23 20:10
|1.22845
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|5.68
|78817327
|2010.06.24 01:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23032
|1.25382
|1.28776
|2010.07.02 18:55
|1.25382
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|23.50
|79188228
|2010.06.29 04:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.51033
|1.51604
|1.58162
|2010.07.08 10:14
|1.51604
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|5.71
|79738095
|2010.07.05 02:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.25406
|1.25946
|1.30934
|2010.07.07 05:49
|1.25946
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|5.40
|80049957
|2010.07.07 08:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.25909
|1.26555
|1.31463
|2010.07.09 14:00
|1.26555
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|6.46
|80217387
|2010.07.08 13:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.51325
|1.52153
|1.57663
|2010.07.14 15:04
|1.52153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.28
|80341700
|2010.07.09 14:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.26399
|1.27114
|1.31700
|2010.07.15 02:53
|1.27114
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|7.15
|80817713
|2010.07.16 00:58
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29254
|1.29727
|1.34606
|2010.07.27 16:09
|1.29727
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|4.73
|80873013
|2010.07.16 13:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.53778
|1.54523
|1.59736
|2010.07.27 10:34
|1.54523
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|7.45
|81782551
|2010.07.27 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29858
|1.30354
|1.35667
|2010.07.30 10:11
|1.30354
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|4.96
|81863153
|2010.07.28 12:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.55769
|1.58920
|1.61914
|2010.08.03 16:14
|1.58920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|31.51
|82084150
|2010.07.30 10:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30401
|1.31941
|1.35588
|2010.08.03 16:07
|1.31941
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|15.40
|82333467
|2010.08.03 19:28
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32224
|1.32665
|1.37552
|2010.08.06 18:46
|1.32665
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|4.41
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.18
|130.65
|Closed P/L:
|129.47
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|82318098
|2010.08.03 16:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59045
|1.56040
|1.65020
|1.59647
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|6.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|6.02
|Floating P/L:
|6.01
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|129.47
|Floating P/L:
|6.01
|Margin:
|3.18
|Balance:
|5 129.47
|Equity:
|5 135.48
|Free Margin:
|5 132.30
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|212.98
|Gross Loss:
|83.51
|Total Net Profit:
|129.47
|Profit Factor:
|2.55
|Expected Payoff:
|6.81
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.70
|Maximal Drawdown:
|83.51 (1.64%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.64% (83.51)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (89.47%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (10.53%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|31.86
|loss trade:
|-45.22
|Average
|profit trade:
|12.53
|loss trade:
|-41.76
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (130.17)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-83.51)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|130.17 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-83.51 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|2