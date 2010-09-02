FXPRO Financial Services Ltd

Account: 1555985 Name: Carlos Ruiz Currency: USD 2010 September 2, 20:09
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
317365192010.09.02 07:48buy limit0.10eurusd1.278000.000001.279002010.09.02 08:081.27929cancelled
317365082010.09.02 07:48sell stop0.10eurusd1.278000.000001.277002010.09.02 08:081.27912cancelled
317361092010.09.02 07:38sell limit0.10eurusd1.281000.000001.280002010.09.02 08:081.27912cancelled
317360962010.09.02 07:37buy limit0.10eurusd1.279000.000001.280002010.09.02 08:081.27929cancelled
317360942010.09.02 07:37sell stop0.10eurusd1.279000.000001.278002010.09.02 08:081.27912cancelled
317361002010.09.02 07:37buy stop0.10eurusd1.281000.000001.282002010.09.02 08:081.27929cancelled
317356242010.09.02 07:26sell limit0.10eurusd1.280000.000001.279002010.09.02 08:081.27911cancelled
317356582010.09.02 07:28buy stop0.10eurusd1.280000.000001.281002010.09.02 08:081.27928cancelled
317427302010.09.02 09:14buy0.10eurusd1.278941.273941.279442010.09.02 09:151.279440.000.000.005.00
317427372010.09.02 09:14buy0.10gbpusd1.540441.535441.540942010.09.02 09:151.540940.000.000.005.00
317432382010.09.02 09:18buy0.10eurusd1.279821.274821.280322010.09.02 09:191.280320.000.000.005.00
317437512010.09.02 09:22buy0.10gbpusd1.541391.536391.541892010.09.02 09:241.541890.000.000.005.00
317435122010.09.02 09:20sell0.10usdchf1.013001.018001.012502010.09.02 09:281.012500.000.000.004.94
317439982010.09.02 09:24buy0.10eurusd1.281261.276261.281762010.09.02 09:281.281760.000.000.005.00
317459142010.09.02 09:41buy0.10usdchf1.011461.006461.011962010.09.02 09:451.011960.000.000.004.94
317452772010.09.02 09:34sell0.10gbpusd1.541691.546691.541192010.09.02 09:451.541190.000.000.005.00
317465932010.09.02 09:49buy0.10gbpusd1.541781.536781.542282010.09.02 09:511.542280.000.000.005.00
317464712010.09.02 09:47buy0.10usdchf1.012281.007281.012782010.09.02 10:041.012780.000.000.004.94
317491482010.09.02 10:14sell0.10usdchf1.013441.018441.012942010.09.02 10:421.012940.000.000.004.94
317470142010.09.02 09:54buy0.10gbpusd1.542551.537551.543052010.09.02 10:441.537550.000.000.00-50.00
317531462010.09.02 10:50buy0.10gbpusd1.538681.533681.539182010.09.02 10:511.539180.000.000.005.00
317534022010.09.02 10:52buy0.10gbpusd1.539151.534151.539652010.09.02 10:541.539650.000.000.005.00
317446272010.09.02 09:29buy0.10eurusd1.282001.277001.282502010.09.02 11:251.282500.000.000.005.00
317539992010.09.02 10:58sell0.10gbpusd1.539001.544001.538502010.09.02 11:351.538500.000.000.005.00
317590222010.09.02 11:43buy0.10gbpusd1.538971.533971.539472010.09.02 11:451.539470.000.000.005.00
317598272010.09.02 11:49sell0.10gbpusd1.538881.543881.538382010.09.02 11:551.538380.000.000.005.00
317571352010.09.02 11:28sell0.10eurusd1.281811.286811.281312010.09.02 11:551.281310.000.000.005.00
317609612010.09.02 12:00sell0.10gbpusd1.538531.543531.538032010.09.02 12:041.538030.000.000.005.00
317617862010.09.02 12:08buy0.10gbpusd1.538271.533271.538772010.09.02 12:201.538770.000.000.005.00
317611412010.09.02 12:01buy0.10eurusd1.282691.277691.283192010.09.02 12:271.283190.000.000.005.00
317430102010.09.02 09:16buy0.10usdjpy84.19683.69684.2462010.09.02 12:5384.2460.000.000.005.93
317637482010.09.02 12:29buy0.10eurusd1.283301.278301.283802010.09.02 12:531.283800.000.000.005.00
317663862010.09.02 12:54buy0.10usdjpy84.26683.76684.3162010.09.02 13:1384.3160.000.000.005.93
317684982010.09.02 13:21sell0.10usdjpy84.27384.77384.2232010.09.02 13:3484.2230.000.000.005.94
317695712010.09.02 13:38sell0.10usdjpy84.18584.68584.1352010.09.02 14:4084.1350.000.000.005.94
317667752010.09.02 12:59buy0.10eurusd1.283691.278691.284192010.09.02 15:451.284190.000.000.005.00
317631062010.09.02 12:24sell0.10gbpusd1.538821.543821.538322010.09.02 15:531.538320.000.000.005.00
317933872010.09.02 15:56sell0.10gbpusd1.537541.542541.537042010.09.02 15:591.537040.000.000.005.00
317928732010.09.02 15:54sell0.10eurusd1.283261.288261.282762010.09.02 15:591.282760.000.000.005.00
317958192010.09.02 16:07buy0.10gbpusd1.536681.531681.537182010.09.02 16:151.537180.000.000.005.00
317973332010.09.02 16:16buy0.10gbpusd1.537461.532461.537962010.09.02 16:171.537960.000.000.005.00
317985802010.09.02 16:24sell0.10gbpusd1.537071.542071.536572010.09.02 16:311.536570.000.000.005.00
318000852010.09.02 16:35buy0.10gbpusd1.536461.531461.536962010.09.02 16:381.536960.000.000.005.00
317953632010.09.02 16:05sell0.10eurusd1.281111.286111.280612010.09.02 16:431.280610.000.000.005.00
318016012010.09.02 16:44sell0.10gbpusd1.536461.541461.535962010.09.02 17:051.535960.000.000.005.00
318024442010.09.02 16:49buy0.10eurusd1.281111.276111.281612010.09.02 17:261.281610.000.000.005.00
318100612010.09.02 17:39buy0.10eurusd1.282061.277061.282562010.09.02 17:461.282560.000.000.005.00
318061312010.09.02 17:10sell0.10gbpusd1.535031.540031.534532010.09.02 17:471.540030.000.000.00-50.00
318125292010.09.02 17:54sell0.10eurusd1.283011.288011.282512010.09.02 18:051.282510.000.000.005.00
318142032010.09.02 18:06sell0.10eurusd1.282391.287391.281892010.09.02 18:071.281890.000.000.005.00
318147052010.09.02 18:10sell0.10eurusd1.281621.286621.281122010.09.02 19:541.281120.000.000.005.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 108.50
Closed P/L: 108.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
318129602010.09.02 17:58buy0.10gbpusd1.540241.535241.54074 1.539080.000.000.00-11.60
317529872010.09.02 10:48buy0.10usdchf1.013521.008521.01402 1.012580.000.000.00-9.28
317779722010.09.02 14:43sell0.10usdjpy84.09684.59684.046 84.2610.000.000.00-19.58
318365792010.09.02 20:07sell0.10eurusd1.280681.285681.28018 1.280860.000.000.00-1.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -42.26
 Floating P/L: -42.26
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 108.50 Floating P/L: -42.26 Margin: 96.42
Balance: 3 255.19 Equity: 3 212.93 Free Margin: 3 116.51
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 208.50 Gross Loss: 100.00 Total Net Profit: 108.50
Profit Factor: 2.09 Expected Payoff: 2.52  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 50.00 (1.56%) Relative Drawdown: 1.56% (50.00)
 
Total Trades: 43 Short Positions (won %): 19 (94.74%) Long Positions (won %): 24 (95.83%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 41 (95.35%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (4.65%)
Largest profit trade: 5.94 loss trade: -50.00
Average profit trade: 5.09 loss trade: -50.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 27 (138.74) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-50.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 138.74 (27) consecutive loss (count): -50.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 14 consecutive losses: 1