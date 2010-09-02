FXPRO Financial Services Ltd
|Account: 1555985
|Name: Carlos Ruiz
|Currency: USD
|2010 September 2, 20:09
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31736519
|2010.09.02 07:48
|buy limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27800
|0.00000
|1.27900
|2010.09.02 08:08
|1.27929
|cancelled
|31736508
|2010.09.02 07:48
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27800
|0.00000
|1.27700
|2010.09.02 08:08
|1.27912
|cancelled
|31736109
|2010.09.02 07:38
|sell limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28100
|0.00000
|1.28000
|2010.09.02 08:08
|1.27912
|cancelled
|31736096
|2010.09.02 07:37
|buy limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27900
|0.00000
|1.28000
|2010.09.02 08:08
|1.27929
|cancelled
|31736094
|2010.09.02 07:37
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27900
|0.00000
|1.27800
|2010.09.02 08:08
|1.27912
|cancelled
|31736100
|2010.09.02 07:37
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28100
|0.00000
|1.28200
|2010.09.02 08:08
|1.27929
|cancelled
|31735624
|2010.09.02 07:26
|sell limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28000
|0.00000
|1.27900
|2010.09.02 08:08
|1.27911
|cancelled
|31735658
|2010.09.02 07:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28000
|0.00000
|1.28100
|2010.09.02 08:08
|1.27928
|cancelled
|31742730
|2010.09.02 09:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27894
|1.27394
|1.27944
|2010.09.02 09:15
|1.27944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31742737
|2010.09.02 09:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54044
|1.53544
|1.54094
|2010.09.02 09:15
|1.54094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31743238
|2010.09.02 09:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27982
|1.27482
|1.28032
|2010.09.02 09:19
|1.28032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31743751
|2010.09.02 09:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54139
|1.53639
|1.54189
|2010.09.02 09:24
|1.54189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31743512
|2010.09.02 09:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.01300
|1.01800
|1.01250
|2010.09.02 09:28
|1.01250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.94
|31743998
|2010.09.02 09:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28126
|1.27626
|1.28176
|2010.09.02 09:28
|1.28176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31745914
|2010.09.02 09:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.01146
|1.00646
|1.01196
|2010.09.02 09:45
|1.01196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.94
|31745277
|2010.09.02 09:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54169
|1.54669
|1.54119
|2010.09.02 09:45
|1.54119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31746593
|2010.09.02 09:49
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54178
|1.53678
|1.54228
|2010.09.02 09:51
|1.54228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31746471
|2010.09.02 09:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.01228
|1.00728
|1.01278
|2010.09.02 10:04
|1.01278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.94
|31749148
|2010.09.02 10:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.01344
|1.01844
|1.01294
|2010.09.02 10:42
|1.01294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.94
|31747014
|2010.09.02 09:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54255
|1.53755
|1.54305
|2010.09.02 10:44
|1.53755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|31753146
|2010.09.02 10:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53868
|1.53368
|1.53918
|2010.09.02 10:51
|1.53918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31753402
|2010.09.02 10:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53915
|1.53415
|1.53965
|2010.09.02 10:54
|1.53965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31744627
|2010.09.02 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28200
|1.27700
|1.28250
|2010.09.02 11:25
|1.28250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31753999
|2010.09.02 10:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53900
|1.54400
|1.53850
|2010.09.02 11:35
|1.53850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31759022
|2010.09.02 11:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53897
|1.53397
|1.53947
|2010.09.02 11:45
|1.53947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31759827
|2010.09.02 11:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53888
|1.54388
|1.53838
|2010.09.02 11:55
|1.53838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31757135
|2010.09.02 11:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28181
|1.28681
|1.28131
|2010.09.02 11:55
|1.28131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31760961
|2010.09.02 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53853
|1.54353
|1.53803
|2010.09.02 12:04
|1.53803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31761786
|2010.09.02 12:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53827
|1.53327
|1.53877
|2010.09.02 12:20
|1.53877
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31761141
|2010.09.02 12:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28269
|1.27769
|1.28319
|2010.09.02 12:27
|1.28319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31743010
|2010.09.02 09:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|84.196
|83.696
|84.246
|2010.09.02 12:53
|84.246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.93
|31763748
|2010.09.02 12:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28330
|1.27830
|1.28380
|2010.09.02 12:53
|1.28380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31766386
|2010.09.02 12:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|84.266
|83.766
|84.316
|2010.09.02 13:13
|84.316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.93
|31768498
|2010.09.02 13:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|84.273
|84.773
|84.223
|2010.09.02 13:34
|84.223
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.94
|31769571
|2010.09.02 13:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|84.185
|84.685
|84.135
|2010.09.02 14:40
|84.135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.94
|31766775
|2010.09.02 12:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28369
|1.27869
|1.28419
|2010.09.02 15:45
|1.28419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31763106
|2010.09.02 12:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53882
|1.54382
|1.53832
|2010.09.02 15:53
|1.53832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31793387
|2010.09.02 15:56
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53754
|1.54254
|1.53704
|2010.09.02 15:59
|1.53704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31792873
|2010.09.02 15:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28326
|1.28826
|1.28276
|2010.09.02 15:59
|1.28276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31795819
|2010.09.02 16:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53668
|1.53168
|1.53718
|2010.09.02 16:15
|1.53718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31797333
|2010.09.02 16:16
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53746
|1.53246
|1.53796
|2010.09.02 16:17
|1.53796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31798580
|2010.09.02 16:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53707
|1.54207
|1.53657
|2010.09.02 16:31
|1.53657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31800085
|2010.09.02 16:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53646
|1.53146
|1.53696
|2010.09.02 16:38
|1.53696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31795363
|2010.09.02 16:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28111
|1.28611
|1.28061
|2010.09.02 16:43
|1.28061
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31801601
|2010.09.02 16:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53646
|1.54146
|1.53596
|2010.09.02 17:05
|1.53596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31802444
|2010.09.02 16:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28111
|1.27611
|1.28161
|2010.09.02 17:26
|1.28161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31810061
|2010.09.02 17:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28206
|1.27706
|1.28256
|2010.09.02 17:46
|1.28256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31806131
|2010.09.02 17:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53503
|1.54003
|1.53453
|2010.09.02 17:47
|1.54003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|31812529
|2010.09.02 17:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28301
|1.28801
|1.28251
|2010.09.02 18:05
|1.28251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31814203
|2010.09.02 18:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28239
|1.28739
|1.28189
|2010.09.02 18:07
|1.28189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|31814705
|2010.09.02 18:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28162
|1.28662
|1.28112
|2010.09.02 19:54
|1.28112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|108.50
|Closed P/L:
|108.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31812960
|2010.09.02 17:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54024
|1.53524
|1.54074
|
|1.53908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.60
|31752987
|2010.09.02 10:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.01352
|1.00852
|1.01402
|
|1.01258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.28
|31777972
|2010.09.02 14:43
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|84.096
|84.596
|84.046
|
|84.261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.58
|31836579
|2010.09.02 20:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28068
|1.28568
|1.28018
|
|1.28086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.26
|
|Floating P/L:
|-42.26
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|108.50
|Floating P/L:
|-42.26
|Margin:
|96.42
|Balance:
|3 255.19
|Equity:
|3 212.93
|Free Margin:
|3 116.51
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|208.50
|Gross Loss:
|100.00
|Total Net Profit:
|108.50
|Profit Factor:
|2.09
|Expected Payoff:
|2.52
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|50.00 (1.56%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.56% (50.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|43
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (94.74%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|24 (95.83%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|41 (95.35%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (4.65%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5.94
|loss trade:
|-50.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.09
|loss trade:
|-50.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|27 (138.74)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-50.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|138.74 (27)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-50.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|14
|consecutive losses:
|1