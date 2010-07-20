|Account: 2519992
|Name: ScalpNet_Turbo
|Currency: USD
|2010 July 23, 20:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|81085053
|2010.07.20 10:37
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|81169187
|2010.07.21 02:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28871
|1.28227
|1.27871
|2010.07.21 14:05
|1.28227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.40
|81169602
|2010.07.21 02:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28910
|1.28229
|1.27910
|2010.07.21 14:05
|1.28229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.10
|81169910
|2010.07.21 02:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28903
|1.28230
|1.27903
|2010.07.21 14:05
|1.28230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.30
|81263651
|2010.07.21 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28190
|1.28485
|1.29190
|2010.07.22 15:26
|1.28485
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|29.50
|81269756
|2010.07.21 17:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28108
|1.27637
|1.27108
|2010.07.21 21:15
|1.27637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.10
|81294139
|2010.07.21 21:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27587
|1.28261
|1.28587
|2010.07.22 12:41
|1.28587
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|100.00
|81299616
|2010.07.21 22:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27507
|1.28507
|1.26507
|2010.07.22 11:01
|1.28507
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|-100.00
|81383355
|2010.07.22 15:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28750
|1.28983
|1.29750
|2010.07.22 17:58
|1.28983
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.30
|81479067
|2010.07.23 11:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29348
|1.28713
|1.28348
|2010.07.23 15:16
|1.28348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|399.70
|Closed P/L:
|398.95
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|398.95
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|50 398.95
|Equity:
|50 398.95
|Free Margin:
|50 398.95
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|499.28
|Gross Loss:
|100.33
|Total Net Profit:
|398.95
|Profit Factor:
|4.98
|Expected Payoff:
|44.33
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|100.33 (0.20%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.20% (100.33)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (88.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (11.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.00
|loss trade:
|-100.33
|Average
|profit trade:
|62.41
|loss trade:
|-100.33
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (252.38)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-100.33)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|252.38 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-100.33 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1