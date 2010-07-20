Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2519992 Name: ScalpNet_Turbo Currency: USD 2010 July 23, 20:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
810850532010.07.20 10:37balanceDeposit50 000.00
811691872010.07.21 02:15sell0.10eurusd1.288711.282271.278712010.07.21 14:051.282270.000.000.0064.40
811696022010.07.21 02:20sell0.10eurusd1.289101.282291.279102010.07.21 14:051.282290.000.000.0068.10
811699102010.07.21 02:25sell0.10eurusd1.289031.282301.279032010.07.21 14:051.282300.000.000.0067.30
812636512010.07.21 16:20buy0.10eurusd1.281901.284851.291902010.07.22 15:261.284850.000.00-0.2129.50
812697562010.07.21 17:15sell0.10eurusd1.281081.276371.271082010.07.21 21:151.276370.000.000.0047.10
812941392010.07.21 21:20buy0.10eurusd1.275871.282611.285872010.07.22 12:411.285870.000.00-0.21100.00
812996162010.07.21 22:55sell0.10eurusd1.275071.285071.265072010.07.22 11:011.285070.000.00-0.33-100.00
813833552010.07.22 15:45buy0.10eurusd1.287501.289831.297502010.07.22 17:581.289830.000.000.0023.30
814790672010.07.23 11:25sell0.10eurusd1.293481.287131.283482010.07.23 15:161.283480.000.000.00100.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.75 399.70
Closed P/L: 398.95
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 398.95 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 50 398.95 Equity: 50 398.95 Free Margin: 50 398.95
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 499.28 Gross Loss: 100.33 Total Net Profit: 398.95
Profit Factor: 4.98 Expected Payoff: 44.33  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 100.33 (0.20%) Relative Drawdown: 0.20% (100.33)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (88.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (11.11%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -100.33
Average profit trade: 62.41 loss trade: -100.33
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (252.38) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-100.33)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 252.38 (4) consecutive loss (count): -100.33 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1