Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2519992 Name: ScalpNet_Turbo Currency: USD 2010 July 30, 20:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
810850532010.07.20 10:37balanceDeposit50 000.00
811691872010.07.21 02:15sell0.10eurusd1.288711.282271.278712010.07.21 14:051.282270.000.000.0064.40
811696022010.07.21 02:20sell0.10eurusd1.289101.282291.279102010.07.21 14:051.282290.000.000.0068.10
811699102010.07.21 02:25sell0.10eurusd1.289031.282301.279032010.07.21 14:051.282300.000.000.0067.30
812636512010.07.21 16:20buy0.10eurusd1.281901.284851.291902010.07.22 15:261.284850.000.00-0.2129.50
812697562010.07.21 17:15sell0.10eurusd1.281081.276371.271082010.07.21 21:151.276370.000.000.0047.10
812941392010.07.21 21:20buy0.10eurusd1.275871.282611.285872010.07.22 12:411.285870.000.00-0.21100.00
812996162010.07.21 22:55sell0.10eurusd1.275071.285071.265072010.07.22 11:011.285070.000.00-0.33-100.00
813833552010.07.22 15:45buy0.10eurusd1.287501.289831.297502010.07.22 17:581.289830.000.000.0023.30
814790672010.07.23 11:25sell0.10eurusd1.293481.287131.283482010.07.23 15:161.283480.000.000.00100.00
815530532010.07.26 01:35buy0.10eurusd1.290751.291261.300752010.07.26 07:311.291260.000.000.005.10
815727202010.07.26 08:15buy0.10eurusd1.293251.299011.303252010.07.27 09:231.299010.000.00-0.0757.60
815810552010.07.26 09:15sell0.10eurusd1.292661.292001.282662010.07.26 13:131.292000.000.000.006.60
815823192010.07.26 09:30sell0.10eurusd1.293111.292031.283112010.07.26 13:131.292030.000.000.0010.80
816355052010.07.26 17:15buy0.10eurusd1.295931.298951.305932010.07.27 09:231.298950.000.00-0.0730.20
816672772010.07.27 01:35sell0.10eurusd1.298621.298321.288622010.07.27 17:321.298320.000.000.003.00
817198322010.07.27 12:00buy0.10eurusd1.298581.301531.308582010.07.27 14:541.301530.000.000.0029.50
817825622010.07.27 19:00sell0.10eurusd1.298441.308441.288442010.07.29 11:411.308440.000.00-0.44-100.00
818116462010.07.28 04:00sell0.10eurusd1.297291.307291.287292010.07.29 10:251.307290.000.00-0.33-100.00
818229202010.07.28 07:15buy0.10eurusd1.300531.301101.310532010.07.28 09:461.301100.000.000.005.70
818579042010.07.28 11:55sell0.10eurusd1.300181.300011.290182010.07.28 22:291.300010.000.000.001.70
820079632010.07.29 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.307641.301161.297642010.07.30 13:151.301160.000.00-0.1164.80
820235652010.07.29 18:15buy0.10eurusd1.308671.298671.318672010.07.30 11:581.298670.000.00-0.07-100.00
820466392010.07.30 00:30sell0.10eurusd1.307131.301171.297132010.07.30 13:151.301170.000.000.0059.60
821207762010.07.30 16:15buy0.10eurusd1.302521.303971.312522010.07.30 18:481.303970.000.000.0014.50
  0.00 0.00 -1.84 388.80
Closed P/L: 386.96
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 386.96 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 50 386.96 Equity: 50 386.96 Free Margin: 50 386.96
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 788.13 Gross Loss: 401.17 Total Net Profit: 386.96
Profit Factor: 1.96 Expected Payoff: 16.12  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 300.84 (0.60%) Relative Drawdown: 0.60% (300.84)
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 14 (78.57%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (90.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -100.44
Average profit trade: 39.41 loss trade: -100.29
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (402.44) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-300.84)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 402.44 (13) consecutive loss (count): -300.84 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 2