|Account: 2519992
|Name: ScalpNet_Turbo
|Currency: USD
|2010 July 30, 20:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|81085053
|2010.07.20 10:37
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|81169187
|2010.07.21 02:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28871
|1.28227
|1.27871
|2010.07.21 14:05
|1.28227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.40
|81169602
|2010.07.21 02:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28910
|1.28229
|1.27910
|2010.07.21 14:05
|1.28229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.10
|81169910
|2010.07.21 02:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28903
|1.28230
|1.27903
|2010.07.21 14:05
|1.28230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.30
|81263651
|2010.07.21 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28190
|1.28485
|1.29190
|2010.07.22 15:26
|1.28485
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|29.50
|81269756
|2010.07.21 17:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28108
|1.27637
|1.27108
|2010.07.21 21:15
|1.27637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.10
|81294139
|2010.07.21 21:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27587
|1.28261
|1.28587
|2010.07.22 12:41
|1.28587
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|100.00
|81299616
|2010.07.21 22:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27507
|1.28507
|1.26507
|2010.07.22 11:01
|1.28507
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|-100.00
|81383355
|2010.07.22 15:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28750
|1.28983
|1.29750
|2010.07.22 17:58
|1.28983
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.30
|81479067
|2010.07.23 11:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29348
|1.28713
|1.28348
|2010.07.23 15:16
|1.28348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|81553053
|2010.07.26 01:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29075
|1.29126
|1.30075
|2010.07.26 07:31
|1.29126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.10
|81572720
|2010.07.26 08:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29325
|1.29901
|1.30325
|2010.07.27 09:23
|1.29901
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|57.60
|81581055
|2010.07.26 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29266
|1.29200
|1.28266
|2010.07.26 13:13
|1.29200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|81582319
|2010.07.26 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29311
|1.29203
|1.28311
|2010.07.26 13:13
|1.29203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|81635505
|2010.07.26 17:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29593
|1.29895
|1.30593
|2010.07.27 09:23
|1.29895
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|30.20
|81667277
|2010.07.27 01:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29862
|1.29832
|1.28862
|2010.07.27 17:32
|1.29832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|81719832
|2010.07.27 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29858
|1.30153
|1.30858
|2010.07.27 14:54
|1.30153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.50
|81782562
|2010.07.27 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29844
|1.30844
|1.28844
|2010.07.29 11:41
|1.30844
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|-100.00
|81811646
|2010.07.28 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29729
|1.30729
|1.28729
|2010.07.29 10:25
|1.30729
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|-100.00
|81822920
|2010.07.28 07:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30053
|1.30110
|1.31053
|2010.07.28 09:46
|1.30110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.70
|81857904
|2010.07.28 11:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30018
|1.30001
|1.29018
|2010.07.28 22:29
|1.30001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|82007963
|2010.07.29 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30764
|1.30116
|1.29764
|2010.07.30 13:15
|1.30116
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|64.80
|82023565
|2010.07.29 18:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30867
|1.29867
|1.31867
|2010.07.30 11:58
|1.29867
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-100.00
|82046639
|2010.07.30 00:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30713
|1.30117
|1.29713
|2010.07.30 13:15
|1.30117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.60
|82120776
|2010.07.30 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30252
|1.30397
|1.31252
|2010.07.30 18:48
|1.30397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.84
|388.80
|Closed P/L:
|386.96
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|386.96
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|50 386.96
|Equity:
|50 386.96
|Free Margin:
|50 386.96
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|788.13
|Gross Loss:
|401.17
|Total Net Profit:
|386.96
|Profit Factor:
|1.96
|Expected Payoff:
|16.12
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|300.84 (0.60%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.60% (300.84)
|Total Trades:
|24
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (78.57%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (90.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.00
|loss trade:
|-100.44
|Average
|profit trade:
|39.41
|loss trade:
|-100.29
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (402.44)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-300.84)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|402.44 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-300.84 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|2