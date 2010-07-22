FXCM Liquidity Connection

Account: 2088737242 Name: DemoAccount1 Currency: USD 2010 July 30, 19:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
301991562010.07.22 12:38balanceBT Deposit of 100000 100 000.00
302441282010.07.23 09:15buy0.01gbpchf1.597180.000000.000002010.07.23 09:171.595770.000.000.00-1.35
302441382010.07.23 09:15sell0.01gbpchf1.596790.000000.000002010.07.23 09:171.596340.000.000.000.43
302441702010.07.23 09:16sell0.11gbpchf1.596390.000000.000002010.07.23 09:171.596160.000.000.002.43
305087442010.07.29 12:08buy0.01eurgbp0.836950.000000.000002010.07.29 12:110.837470.000.000.000.81
305101762010.07.29 12:42buy0.01eurgbp0.837150.000000.000002010.07.29 13:540.837660.000.000.000.79
305274852010.07.29 16:49buy0.01eurgbp0.838750.000000.000002010.07.29 18:070.839220.000.000.000.73
305896592010.07.30 14:55sell0.01eurgbp0.834040.000000.000002010.07.30 15:110.833530.000.000.000.79
305977292010.07.30 17:05sell0.01eurgbp0.831070.000000.000002010.07.30 17:480.830550.000.000.000.82
  0.00 0.00 0.00 5.45
Closed P/L: 5.45
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 5.45 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 100 005.45 Equity: 100 005.45 Free Margin: 100 005.45
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6.80 Gross Loss: 1.35 Total Net Profit: 5.45
Profit Factor: 5.04 Expected Payoff: 0.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1.35 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (1.35)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (87.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (12.50%)
Largest profit trade: 2.43 loss trade: -1.35
Average profit trade: 0.97 loss trade: -1.35
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (3.94) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1.35)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3.94 (5) consecutive loss (count): -1.35 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1