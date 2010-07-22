FXCM Liquidity Connection
|Account: 2088737242
|Name: DemoAccount1
|Currency: USD
|2010 July 30, 19:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30199156
|2010.07.22 12:38
|balance
|BT Deposit of 100000
|100 000.00
|30244128
|2010.07.23 09:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.59718
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.07.23 09:17
|1.59577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.35
|30244138
|2010.07.23 09:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.59679
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.07.23 09:17
|1.59634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|30244170
|2010.07.23 09:16
|sell
|0.11
|gbpchf
|1.59639
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.07.23 09:17
|1.59616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.43
|30508744
|2010.07.29 12:08
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.83695
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.07.29 12:11
|0.83747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|30510176
|2010.07.29 12:42
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.83715
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.07.29 13:54
|0.83766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|30527485
|2010.07.29 16:49
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.83875
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.07.29 18:07
|0.83922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.73
|30589659
|2010.07.30 14:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.83404
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.07.30 15:11
|0.83353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|30597729
|2010.07.30 17:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.83107
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.07.30 17:48
|0.83055
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.45
|Closed P/L:
|5.45
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|5.45
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|100 005.45
|Equity:
|100 005.45
|Free Margin:
|100 005.45
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6.80
|Gross Loss:
|1.35
|Total Net Profit:
|5.45
|Profit Factor:
|5.04
|Expected Payoff:
|0.68
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1.35 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (1.35)
|
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2.43
|loss trade:
|-1.35
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.97
|loss trade:
|-1.35
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (3.94)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1.35)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3.94 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.35 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1