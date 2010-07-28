FXDD Malta

Account: 7724238 Name: Metex_Spread_v4 Currency: USD 2010 July 28, 20:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
408671872010.07.28 18:06sell0.10eurusd1.30080.00001.30002010.07.28 18:491.30000.000.000.008.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
408666652010.07.28 17:59sell0.10eurusd1.30170.00001.30092010.07.28 18:051.30090.000.000.008.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
408665192010.07.28 17:57sell0.10eurusd1.30260.00001.30182010.07.28 17:581.30180.000.000.008.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
407981432010.07.27 20:04sell0.10usdjpy87.820.0087.752010.07.28 03:4387.750.000.00-0.297.98
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
407725252010.07.27 14:52buy0.10usdjpy87.370.0087.472010.07.27 15:3387.470.000.000.0011.43
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
407722642010.07.27 14:48buy0.10eurusd1.30290.00001.30392010.07.27 14:521.30390.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
407170182010.07.26 19:24buy0.10eurusd1.29980.00001.30082010.07.27 04:451.30080.000.00-0.2010.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
407035002010.07.26 16:05sell0.10usdjpy87.120.0087.052010.07.26 19:2487.050.000.000.008.04
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
406581742010.07.23 22:07sell0.10eurusd1.29120.00001.29042010.07.26 00:001.29040.000.000.008.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
406362252010.07.23 16:48buy0.10usdjpy87.330.0087.432010.07.23 19:0287.430.000.000.0011.44
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
406255812010.07.23 14:45buy0.10gbpusd1.54160.00001.54262010.07.23 18:201.54260.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
405924392010.07.23 04:26buy0.10gbpusd1.52710.00001.52812010.07.23 06:001.52810.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
405783312010.07.22 21:33sell0.10usdchf1.04230.00001.04162010.07.23 11:091.04160.000.00-0.286.72
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
405778702010.07.22 21:12buy0.10usdchf1.04180.00001.04282010.07.22 21:321.04220.000.000.003.84
 16384Robot Joker_4D
405730032010.07.22 18:36buy0.10usdjpy87.030.0087.132010.07.23 01:4187.130.000.000.0011.48
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
405729982010.07.22 18:36sell0.10usdchf1.04080.00001.04012010.07.22 18:541.04010.000.000.006.73
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
405610662010.07.22 16:27sell0.10usdchf1.04580.00001.04512010.07.22 16:381.04510.000.000.006.70
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
405561052010.07.22 15:17buy0.10usdchf1.04450.00001.04552010.07.22 16:271.04550.000.000.009.56
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
405476372010.07.22 13:16buy0.10audusd0.88500.00000.88602010.07.22 13:390.88600.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
405468522010.07.22 12:59sell0.10eurusd1.28290.00001.28212010.07.23 16:161.28210.000.000.008.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
405466982010.07.22 12:54buy0.10gbpusd1.52700.00001.52802010.07.22 13:051.52800.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
405464892010.07.22 12:47buy0.10eurusd1.28200.00001.28302010.07.22 12:591.28300.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
405464832010.07.22 12:47sell0.10gbpusd1.52770.00001.52712010.07.22 12:541.52710.000.000.006.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
405464822010.07.22 12:47buy0.10usdchf1.04320.00001.04422010.07.22 15:011.04420.000.000.009.58
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
405123032010.07.22 02:08buy0.10usdjpy86.940.0087.042010.07.22 17:0387.040.000.000.0011.49
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
405122952010.07.22 02:07buy0.10audusd0.87660.00000.87762010.07.22 02:480.87760.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
405088432010.07.22 01:01buy0.10eurusd1.27580.00000.00002010.07.22 02:071.27700.000.000.0012.00
405012472010.07.21 21:59sell0.10audusd0.87680.00000.87612010.07.22 02:070.87670.000.00-3.701.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D
404860272010.07.21 18:07buy0.10eurusd1.28170.00001.28272010.07.22 11:441.28270.000.00-0.5810.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404858352010.07.21 18:03sell0.10eurusd1.28250.00001.28172010.07.21 18:071.28170.000.000.008.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404855972010.07.21 17:59buy0.10eurusd1.28160.00001.28262010.07.21 18:031.28260.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404836092010.07.21 17:21sell0.10eurusd1.28250.00001.28172010.07.21 17:341.28170.000.000.008.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404760962010.07.21 15:43buy0.10gbpusd1.52480.00001.52582010.07.22 11:481.52580.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404759532010.07.21 15:41buy0.10eurusd1.28150.00001.28252010.07.21 17:211.28250.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404755822010.07.21 15:36sell0.10eurusd1.28230.00001.28152010.07.21 15:411.28150.000.000.008.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404751632010.07.21 15:32sell0.10usdchf1.05060.00001.04992010.07.21 15:361.04990.000.000.006.67
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404744562010.07.21 15:23buy0.10eurusd1.28030.00001.28132010.07.21 15:321.28130.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404737702010.07.21 15:14buy0.10usdchf1.04960.00001.05062010.07.21 15:231.05060.000.000.009.52
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404716582010.07.21 14:27sell0.10gbpusd1.52540.00001.52482010.07.21 15:431.52480.000.000.006.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404716562010.07.21 14:27sell0.10usdjpy86.940.0086.872010.07.22 01:1686.870.000.00-0.868.06
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404716532010.07.21 14:27sell0.10usdchf1.05040.00001.04972010.07.21 15:141.04970.000.000.006.67
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404359162010.07.21 02:13sell0.10eurusd1.28950.00001.28872010.07.21 03:181.28870.000.000.008.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404358342010.07.21 02:08buy0.10eurusd1.28920.00001.29022010.07.21 02:131.28940.000.000.002.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D
404358302010.07.21 02:08sell0.10usdchf1.05150.00001.05082010.07.21 02:461.05080.000.000.006.66
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404294202010.07.20 23:12buy0.10eurusd1.28830.00001.28932010.07.21 01:151.28930.000.00-0.1910.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404282722010.07.20 22:54sell0.10usdchf1.05250.00001.05182010.07.21 01:211.05180.000.00-0.286.66
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404282702010.07.20 22:54sell0.10eurusd1.28910.00001.28832010.07.20 23:121.28830.000.000.008.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404126542010.07.20 18:07sell0.10eurusd1.29000.00001.28922010.07.20 21:421.28920.000.000.008.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404126002010.07.20 18:07sell0.10audusd0.87760.00000.87692010.07.21 21:520.87690.000.00-1.247.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404104882010.07.20 17:39buy0.10usdjpy87.050.0087.152010.07.20 18:0787.130.000.000.009.18
 16384Robot Joker_4D
404104272010.07.20 17:38sell0.10audusd0.87630.00000.87562010.07.20 17:390.87620.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D
404085822010.07.20 17:17sell0.10gbpusd1.52200.00001.52142010.07.21 09:571.52140.000.00-0.156.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404080412010.07.20 17:08buy0.10gbpusd1.52100.00001.52202010.07.20 17:171.52200.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404072252010.07.20 16:57sell0.10gbpusd1.52100.00001.52042010.07.20 17:081.52090.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D
404070992010.07.20 16:55sell0.10usdjpy86.910.0086.842010.07.20 16:5786.900.000.000.001.15
 16384Robot Joker_4D
404070122010.07.20 16:54sell0.10gbpusd1.52150.00001.52092010.07.20 16:551.52140.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D
404069952010.07.20 16:54buy0.10audusd0.87540.00000.87642010.07.20 17:380.87640.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404069842010.07.20 16:54buy0.10usdchf1.04970.00001.05072010.07.20 21:441.05070.000.000.009.52
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404068992010.07.20 16:52buy0.10eurusd1.28910.00001.29012010.07.20 18:071.28990.000.000.008.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D
404068312010.07.20 16:51sell0.10eurusd1.28910.00001.28832010.07.20 16:521.28900.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D
404063742010.07.20 16:48buy0.10eurusd1.28810.00001.28912010.07.20 16:511.28910.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D[tp]
404036742010.07.20 16:23sell0.10gbpusd1.51730.00001.51672010.07.20 16:541.52180.000.000.00-45.00
 16384Robot_Joker
404030222010.07.20 16:16buy0.10gbpusd1.51620.00001.51722010.07.20 16:221.51720.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot_Joker[tp]
403992872010.07.20 15:36buy0.10eurusd1.28660.00000.00002010.07.20 16:481.28800.000.000.0014.00
403989322010.07.20 15:33sell0.10eurusd1.28570.00001.28492010.07.20 16:161.28560.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403988932010.07.20 15:32buy0.10usdjpy86.850.0086.952010.07.20 15:3386.880.000.000.003.45
 16384Robot_Joker
403988742010.07.20 15:32buy0.10eurgbp0.84790.00000.84892010.07.20 16:540.84700.000.000.00-13.69
 16384Robot_Joker
403988702010.07.20 15:32sell0.10usdjpy86.870.0086.802010.07.20 15:3286.860.000.000.001.15
 16384Robot_Joker
403987632010.07.20 15:31sell0.10eurusd1.28610.00001.28532010.07.20 15:321.28600.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403986822010.07.20 15:30sell0.10usdjpy86.890.0086.822010.07.20 15:3286.880.000.000.001.15
 16384Robot_Joker
403986582010.07.20 15:30sell0.10gbpusd1.51610.00001.51552010.07.20 16:161.51600.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403986502010.07.20 15:30sell0.10audusd0.87200.00000.87132010.07.20 16:540.87550.000.000.00-35.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403986442010.07.20 15:30buy0.10usdjpy86.850.0086.952010.07.20 15:3086.880.000.000.003.45
 16384Robot_Joker
403986422010.07.20 15:30buy0.10usdchf1.05400.00001.05502010.07.20 16:541.04950.000.000.00-42.88
 16384Robot_Joker
403985922010.07.20 15:30sell0.10usdchf1.05390.00001.05322010.07.20 15:301.05380.000.000.000.95
 16384Robot_Joker
403985492010.07.20 15:29buy0.10eurusd1.28560.00001.28662010.07.20 15:311.28600.000.000.004.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403985202010.07.20 15:29sell0.10usdjpy86.830.0086.762010.07.20 15:3086.820.000.000.001.15
 16384Robot_Joker
403985112010.07.20 15:29sell0.10usdchf1.05420.00001.05352010.07.20 15:291.05410.000.000.000.95
 16384Robot_Joker
403985092010.07.20 15:29buy0.10eurusd1.28540.00001.28642010.07.20 15:291.28510.000.000.00-3.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403984202010.07.20 15:27sell0.10usdchf1.05380.00001.05312010.07.20 15:291.05430.000.000.00-4.74
 16384Robot_Joker
403983812010.07.20 15:26sell0.10eurusd1.28590.00001.28512010.07.20 15:271.28580.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403981902010.07.20 15:22buy0.10audusd0.87320.00000.87422010.07.20 15:300.87200.000.000.00-12.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403981842010.07.20 15:22buy0.10eurgbp0.84780.00000.84882010.07.20 15:300.84740.000.000.00-6.06
 16384Robot_Joker
403981762010.07.20 15:22buy0.10eurusd1.28540.00001.28642010.07.20 15:261.28580.000.000.004.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403981752010.07.20 15:22buy0.10usdjpy86.910.0087.012010.07.20 15:2986.840.000.000.00-8.06
 16384Robot_Joker
403981732010.07.20 15:22sell0.10audusd0.87320.00000.87252010.07.20 15:220.87310.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403981722010.07.20 15:22buy0.10gbpusd1.51670.00001.51772010.07.20 15:301.51610.000.000.00-6.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403979492010.07.20 15:19sell0.10usdchf1.05400.00001.05332010.07.20 15:221.05450.000.000.00-4.74
 16384Robot_Joker
403971122010.07.20 15:11buy0.10eurgbp0.84780.00000.84882010.07.20 15:220.84730.000.000.00-7.59
 16384Robot_Joker
403965972010.07.20 15:07buy0.10usdchf1.05290.00001.05392010.07.20 15:111.05340.000.000.004.75
 16384Robot_Joker
403965062010.07.20 15:07buy0.10gbpusd1.51570.00001.51672010.07.20 15:191.51620.000.000.005.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403963142010.07.20 15:05sell0.10usdchf1.05340.00001.05272010.07.20 15:071.05310.000.000.002.85
 16384Robot_Joker
403962662010.07.20 15:05buy0.10usdjpy86.930.0087.032010.07.20 15:2286.890.000.000.00-4.60
 16384Robot_Joker
403962632010.07.20 15:05buy0.10eurusd1.28640.00001.28742010.07.20 15:221.28540.000.000.00-10.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403962012010.07.20 15:05buy0.10audusd0.87520.00000.87622010.07.20 15:220.87310.000.000.00-21.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403961802010.07.20 15:05buy0.10usdjpy86.860.0086.962010.07.20 15:0586.910.000.000.005.75
 16384Robot_Joker
403960032010.07.20 15:05buy0.10eurusd1.28580.00001.28682010.07.20 15:051.28640.000.000.006.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403960142010.07.20 15:05buy0.10audusd0.87410.00000.87512010.07.20 15:050.87450.000.000.004.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403956902010.07.20 15:02buy0.10usdchf1.05270.00001.05372010.07.20 15:051.05320.000.000.004.75
 16384Robot_Joker
403956162010.07.20 15:00sell0.10usdchf1.05280.00001.05212010.07.20 15:021.05270.000.000.000.95
 16384Robot_Joker
403956022010.07.20 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.28660.00001.28582010.07.20 15:051.28580.000.000.008.00
 16384Robot_Joker[tp]
403951792010.07.20 14:55sell0.10audusd0.87520.00000.87452010.07.20 15:050.87450.000.000.007.00
 16384Robot_Joker[tp]
403950052010.07.20 14:52sell0.10eurgbp0.84850.00000.84802010.07.20 15:050.84840.000.000.001.52
 16384Robot_Joker
403949952010.07.20 14:52sell0.10gbpusd1.51570.00001.51512010.07.20 15:071.51560.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403949932010.07.20 14:52buy0.10audusd0.87480.00000.87582010.07.20 14:550.87530.000.000.005.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403477372010.07.19 23:37buy0.10usdchf1.05500.00001.05602010.07.20 15:001.05280.000.000.00-20.90
 16384Robot_Joker
403474752010.07.19 23:27buy0.10gbpusd1.52320.00001.52422010.07.20 05:311.52420.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot_Joker[tp]
403473272010.07.19 23:18sell0.10gbpusd1.52350.00001.52292010.07.19 23:271.52330.000.000.002.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403470142010.07.19 23:11buy0.10gbpusd1.52300.00001.52402010.07.19 23:181.52340.000.000.004.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403469012010.07.19 23:10sell0.10gbpusd1.52300.00001.52242010.07.19 23:111.52290.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403468362010.07.19 23:07buy0.10audusd0.87070.00000.87172010.07.20 04:030.87170.000.000.8510.00
 16384Robot_Joker[tp]
403467542010.07.19 23:03buy0.10eurgbp0.84970.00000.85072010.07.19 23:370.85020.000.000.007.61
 16384Robot_Joker
403467482010.07.19 23:03sell0.10usdchf1.05510.00001.05442010.07.19 23:071.05500.000.000.000.95
 16384Robot_Joker
403467272010.07.19 23:01sell0.10gbpusd1.52331.72331.52272010.07.19 23:101.52320.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403400352010.07.19 19:18buy0.10usdchf1.05320.85291.05422010.07.19 22:291.05420.000.000.009.49
 16384Robot_Joker[tp]
403399882010.07.19 19:15sell0.10usdchf1.05351.25351.05282010.07.19 19:181.05340.000.000.000.95
 16384Robot_Joker
403387252010.07.19 18:43buy0.10eurusd1.29661.09641.29762010.07.20 08:541.29760.000.00-0.2010.00
 16384Robot_Joker[tp]
403386782010.07.19 18:41sell0.10eurusd1.29681.49681.29602010.07.19 18:421.29670.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot_Joker
403385412010.07.19 18:36buy0.10gbpusd1.52231.32191.52332010.07.19 21:231.52330.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot_Joker[tp]
403385402010.07.19 18:36buy0.10eurusd1.29641.09621.29742010.07.19 18:411.29690.000.000.005.00
 16384Robot_Joker
402800562010.07.16 22:47buy0.10gbpusd1.53011.32971.53112010.07.19 01:241.53110.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot_Joker[tp]
402799142010.07.16 22:38sell0.10gbpusd1.53041.73041.52982010.07.16 22:471.53030.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot_Joker
402794902010.07.16 22:23buy0.10eurusd1.29441.09421.29542010.07.19 10:371.29540.000.00-0.2010.00
 16384Robot_Joker[tp]
402794892010.07.16 22:23buy0.10gbpusd1.53001.32961.53102010.07.16 22:381.53050.000.000.005.00
 16384Robot_Joker
402794192010.07.16 22:19buy0.10eurusd1.29411.09391.29512010.07.16 22:231.29430.000.000.002.00
 16384Robot_Joker
402794102010.07.16 22:19buy0.10gbpusd1.52961.32921.53062010.07.16 22:231.52970.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot_Joker
402745172010.07.16 19:34buy0.10eurusd1.29331.09311.29432010.07.16 21:041.29430.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot_Joker[tp]
402743382010.07.16 19:32sell0.10eurusd1.29331.49331.29252010.07.16 19:341.29320.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot_Joker
402736502010.07.16 19:22sell0.10usdjpy86.51106.5186.442010.07.20 15:0086.940.000.00-0.58-49.46
 16384Robot_Joker
402725412010.07.16 19:04buy0.10eurusd1.29271.09251.29372010.07.16 19:321.29320.000.000.005.00
 16384Robot_Joker
402721582010.07.16 18:56buy0.10eurusd1.29241.09221.29342010.07.16 19:031.29260.000.000.002.00
 16384Robot_Joker
402721432010.07.16 18:56sell0.10eurusd1.29261.49261.29182010.07.16 18:561.29250.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot_Joker
402721032010.07.16 18:55buy0.10eurusd1.29191.09171.29292010.07.16 18:551.29240.000.000.005.00
 16384Robot_Joker
402719402010.07.16 18:53buy0.10gbpusd1.53001.32961.53102010.07.16 20:591.53100.000.000.0010.00
 16384Robot_Joker[tp]
402719102010.07.16 18:52buy0.10usdjpy86.4566.4286.552010.07.16 19:2286.500.000.000.005.78
 16384Robot_Joker
402719012010.07.16 18:52sell0.10gbpusd1.53011.73011.52952010.07.16 18:531.53000.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot_Joker
402718822010.07.16 18:51buy0.10usdchf1.05300.85271.05402010.07.19 19:151.05360.000.000.005.69
 16384Robot_Joker
402718252010.07.16 18:50sell0.10usdjpy86.47106.4786.402010.07.16 18:5286.460.000.000.001.16
 16384Robot_Joker
402718042010.07.16 18:50sell0.10gbpusd1.53061.73061.53002010.07.16 18:511.53040.000.000.002.00
 16384Robot_Joker
402715962010.07.16 18:46buy0.10gbpusd1.53051.33011.53132010.07.16 18:501.53060.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot_Joker
402713612010.07.16 18:40buy0.10usdjpy86.4966.4686.572010.07.16 18:5086.460.000.000.00-3.47
 16384Robot_Joker
402713512010.07.16 18:40buy0.10eurusd1.29281.09261.29362010.07.16 18:551.29180.000.000.00-10.00
 16384Robot_Joker
402712712010.07.16 18:39sell0.10gbpusd1.53051.73051.53012010.07.16 18:461.53040.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot_Joker
402712682010.07.16 18:39sell0.10usdchf1.05311.25311.05262010.07.16 18:511.05300.000.000.000.95
 16384Robot_Joker
402712652010.07.16 18:39sell0.10eurusd1.29311.49311.29252010.07.16 18:401.29270.000.000.004.00
 16384Robot_Joker
402712472010.07.16 18:38buy0.10eurusd1.29281.27261.29362010.07.16 18:391.29290.000.000.001.00
 16384Robot Joker
402712012010.07.16 18:36sell0.10eurusd1.29331.31331.29272010.07.16 18:381.29290.000.000.004.00
 16384Robot Joker
402709942010.07.16 18:34buy0.10eurusd1.29281.27261.29362010.07.16 18:361.29320.000.000.004.00
 16384Robot Joker
402709692010.07.16 18:33buy0.10usdjpy86.4566.4286.532010.07.16 18:4086.480.000.000.003.47
 16384Robot Joker
402709662010.07.16 18:33sell0.10eurusd1.29331.31331.29272010.07.16 18:331.29290.000.000.004.00
 16384Robot Joker
402708752010.07.16 18:30buy0.10eurusd1.29291.27271.29372010.07.16 18:331.29330.000.000.004.00
 16384Robot Joker
402707382010.07.16 18:29sell0.10usdjpy86.49106.4986.442010.07.16 18:3386.460.000.000.003.47
 16384Robot Joker
402707082010.07.16 18:29sell0.10eurusd1.29331.31331.29272010.07.16 18:301.29290.000.000.004.00
 16384Robot Joker
402705162010.07.16 18:25buy0.10eurusd1.29281.27261.29362010.07.16 18:291.29320.000.000.004.00
 16384Robot Joker
402704062010.07.16 18:23sell0.10eurusd1.29331.31331.29272010.07.16 18:251.29300.000.000.003.00
 16384Robot Joker
402703742010.07.16 18:21buy0.10usdjpy86.4566.4286.532010.07.16 18:2986.480.000.000.003.47
 16384Robot Joker
402701442010.07.16 18:18sell0.10usdjpy86.47106.4786.422010.07.16 18:2186.450.000.000.002.31
 16384Robot Joker
402701362010.07.16 18:18sell0.10eurusd1.29351.31351.29292010.07.16 18:231.29330.000.000.002.00
 16384Robot Joker
  0.00 0.00 -7.90 478.01
Closed P/L: 470.11
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
405484972010.07.22 13:39sell0.10audusd0.88630.00000.8856 0.89380.000.00-5.06-75.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D
404070112010.07.20 16:54buy0.10eurgbp0.84740.00000.8484 0.83320.000.00-1.10-221.46
 16384Robot Joker_4D
406581752010.07.23 22:07sell0.10gbpusd1.54170.00001.5411 1.55990.000.00-0.45-182.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D
406255822010.07.23 14:45sell0.10usdchf1.04450.00001.0438 1.05740.000.00-0.84-122.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D
408739942010.07.28 20:47buy0.10eurusd1.29960.00001.3006 1.29980.000.000.002.00
 16384Robot Joker_4D
  0.00 0.00 -7.45 -598.46
 Floating P/L: -605.91
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 470.11 Floating P/L: -605.91 Margin: 300.83
Balance: 4 894.12 Equity: 4 288.21 Free Margin: 3 987.38
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 781.58 Gross Loss: 311.47 Total Net Profit: 470.11
Profit Factor: 2.51 Expected Payoff: 2.98  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 183.48 (3.97%) Relative Drawdown: 3.97% (183.48)
 
Total Trades: 158 Short Positions (won %): 74 (91.89%) Long Positions (won %): 84 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 138 (87.34%) Loss trades (% of total): 20 (12.66%)
Largest profit trade: 14.00 loss trade: -50.04
Average profit trade: 5.66 loss trade: -15.57
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 30 (213.37) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-47.93)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 249.64 (28) consecutive loss (count): -136.57 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 15 consecutive losses: 3