|Account: 7724238
|Name: Metex_Spread_v4
|Currency: USD
|2010 July 28, 20:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|40867187
|2010.07.28 18:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3008
|0.0000
|1.3000
|2010.07.28 18:49
|1.3000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40866665
|2010.07.28 17:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3017
|0.0000
|1.3009
|2010.07.28 18:05
|1.3009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40866519
|2010.07.28 17:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3026
|0.0000
|1.3018
|2010.07.28 17:58
|1.3018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40798143
|2010.07.27 20:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|87.82
|0.00
|87.75
|2010.07.28 03:43
|87.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|7.98
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40772525
|2010.07.27 14:52
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|87.37
|0.00
|87.47
|2010.07.27 15:33
|87.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.43
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40772264
|2010.07.27 14:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3029
|0.0000
|1.3039
|2010.07.27 14:52
|1.3039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40717018
|2010.07.26 19:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2998
|0.0000
|1.3008
|2010.07.27 04:45
|1.3008
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40703500
|2010.07.26 16:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|87.12
|0.00
|87.05
|2010.07.26 19:24
|87.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.04
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40658174
|2010.07.23 22:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2912
|0.0000
|1.2904
|2010.07.26 00:00
|1.2904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40636225
|2010.07.23 16:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|87.33
|0.00
|87.43
|2010.07.23 19:02
|87.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.44
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40625581
|2010.07.23 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5416
|0.0000
|1.5426
|2010.07.23 18:20
|1.5426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40592439
|2010.07.23 04:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5271
|0.0000
|1.5281
|2010.07.23 06:00
|1.5281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40578331
|2010.07.22 21:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0423
|0.0000
|1.0416
|2010.07.23 11:09
|1.0416
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|6.72
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40577870
|2010.07.22 21:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0418
|0.0000
|1.0428
|2010.07.22 21:32
|1.0422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D
|40573003
|2010.07.22 18:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|87.03
|0.00
|87.13
|2010.07.23 01:41
|87.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.48
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40572998
|2010.07.22 18:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0408
|0.0000
|1.0401
|2010.07.22 18:54
|1.0401
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.73
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40561066
|2010.07.22 16:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0458
|0.0000
|1.0451
|2010.07.22 16:38
|1.0451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.70
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40556105
|2010.07.22 15:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0445
|0.0000
|1.0455
|2010.07.22 16:27
|1.0455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.56
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40547637
|2010.07.22 13:16
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8850
|0.0000
|0.8860
|2010.07.22 13:39
|0.8860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40546852
|2010.07.22 12:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2829
|0.0000
|1.2821
|2010.07.23 16:16
|1.2821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40546698
|2010.07.22 12:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5270
|0.0000
|1.5280
|2010.07.22 13:05
|1.5280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40546489
|2010.07.22 12:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2830
|2010.07.22 12:59
|1.2830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40546483
|2010.07.22 12:47
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5277
|0.0000
|1.5271
|2010.07.22 12:54
|1.5271
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40546482
|2010.07.22 12:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0432
|0.0000
|1.0442
|2010.07.22 15:01
|1.0442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.58
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40512303
|2010.07.22 02:08
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.94
|0.00
|87.04
|2010.07.22 17:03
|87.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.49
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40512295
|2010.07.22 02:07
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8766
|0.0000
|0.8776
|2010.07.22 02:48
|0.8776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40508843
|2010.07.22 01:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2758
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.22 02:07
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|40501247
|2010.07.21 21:59
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8768
|0.0000
|0.8761
|2010.07.22 02:07
|0.8767
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.70
|1.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D
|40486027
|2010.07.21 18:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2817
|0.0000
|1.2827
|2010.07.22 11:44
|1.2827
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40485835
|2010.07.21 18:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2825
|0.0000
|1.2817
|2010.07.21 18:07
|1.2817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40485597
|2010.07.21 17:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2816
|0.0000
|1.2826
|2010.07.21 18:03
|1.2826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40483609
|2010.07.21 17:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2825
|0.0000
|1.2817
|2010.07.21 17:34
|1.2817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40476096
|2010.07.21 15:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5248
|0.0000
|1.5258
|2010.07.22 11:48
|1.5258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40475953
|2010.07.21 15:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2815
|0.0000
|1.2825
|2010.07.21 17:21
|1.2825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40475582
|2010.07.21 15:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2823
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2010.07.21 15:41
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40475163
|2010.07.21 15:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0506
|0.0000
|1.0499
|2010.07.21 15:36
|1.0499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.67
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40474456
|2010.07.21 15:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2803
|0.0000
|1.2813
|2010.07.21 15:32
|1.2813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40473770
|2010.07.21 15:14
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0496
|0.0000
|1.0506
|2010.07.21 15:23
|1.0506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.52
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40471658
|2010.07.21 14:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5254
|0.0000
|1.5248
|2010.07.21 15:43
|1.5248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40471656
|2010.07.21 14:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.94
|0.00
|86.87
|2010.07.22 01:16
|86.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|8.06
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40471653
|2010.07.21 14:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0504
|0.0000
|1.0497
|2010.07.21 15:14
|1.0497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.67
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40435916
|2010.07.21 02:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2887
|2010.07.21 03:18
|1.2887
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40435834
|2010.07.21 02:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2892
|0.0000
|1.2902
|2010.07.21 02:13
|1.2894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D
|40435830
|2010.07.21 02:08
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0515
|0.0000
|1.0508
|2010.07.21 02:46
|1.0508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.66
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40429420
|2010.07.20 23:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2883
|0.0000
|1.2893
|2010.07.21 01:15
|1.2893
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40428272
|2010.07.20 22:54
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0525
|0.0000
|1.0518
|2010.07.21 01:21
|1.0518
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|6.66
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40428270
|2010.07.20 22:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2891
|0.0000
|1.2883
|2010.07.20 23:12
|1.2883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40412654
|2010.07.20 18:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2900
|0.0000
|1.2892
|2010.07.20 21:42
|1.2892
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40412600
|2010.07.20 18:07
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8776
|0.0000
|0.8769
|2010.07.21 21:52
|0.8769
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|7.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40410488
|2010.07.20 17:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|87.05
|0.00
|87.15
|2010.07.20 18:07
|87.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.18
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D
|40410427
|2010.07.20 17:38
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8763
|0.0000
|0.8756
|2010.07.20 17:39
|0.8762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D
|40408582
|2010.07.20 17:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5220
|0.0000
|1.5214
|2010.07.21 09:57
|1.5214
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|6.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40408041
|2010.07.20 17:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5210
|0.0000
|1.5220
|2010.07.20 17:17
|1.5220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40407225
|2010.07.20 16:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5210
|0.0000
|1.5204
|2010.07.20 17:08
|1.5209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D
|40407099
|2010.07.20 16:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.91
|0.00
|86.84
|2010.07.20 16:57
|86.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.15
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D
|40407012
|2010.07.20 16:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5215
|0.0000
|1.5209
|2010.07.20 16:55
|1.5214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D
|40406995
|2010.07.20 16:54
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8754
|0.0000
|0.8764
|2010.07.20 17:38
|0.8764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40406984
|2010.07.20 16:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0497
|0.0000
|1.0507
|2010.07.20 21:44
|1.0507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.52
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40406899
|2010.07.20 16:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2891
|0.0000
|1.2901
|2010.07.20 18:07
|1.2899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D
|40406831
|2010.07.20 16:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2891
|0.0000
|1.2883
|2010.07.20 16:52
|1.2890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D
|40406374
|2010.07.20 16:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2881
|0.0000
|1.2891
|2010.07.20 16:51
|1.2891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D[tp]
|40403674
|2010.07.20 16:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5173
|0.0000
|1.5167
|2010.07.20 16:54
|1.5218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40403022
|2010.07.20 16:16
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5162
|0.0000
|1.5172
|2010.07.20 16:22
|1.5172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker[tp]
|40399287
|2010.07.20 15:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2866
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.20 16:48
|1.2880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|40398932
|2010.07.20 15:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2857
|0.0000
|1.2849
|2010.07.20 16:16
|1.2856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398893
|2010.07.20 15:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.85
|0.00
|86.95
|2010.07.20 15:33
|86.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.45
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398874
|2010.07.20 15:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8479
|0.0000
|0.8489
|2010.07.20 16:54
|0.8470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.69
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398870
|2010.07.20 15:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.87
|0.00
|86.80
|2010.07.20 15:32
|86.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.15
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398763
|2010.07.20 15:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2861
|0.0000
|1.2853
|2010.07.20 15:32
|1.2860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398682
|2010.07.20 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.89
|0.00
|86.82
|2010.07.20 15:32
|86.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.15
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398658
|2010.07.20 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5161
|0.0000
|1.5155
|2010.07.20 16:16
|1.5160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398650
|2010.07.20 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8720
|0.0000
|0.8713
|2010.07.20 16:54
|0.8755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398644
|2010.07.20 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.85
|0.00
|86.95
|2010.07.20 15:30
|86.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.45
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398642
|2010.07.20 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0540
|0.0000
|1.0550
|2010.07.20 16:54
|1.0495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.88
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398592
|2010.07.20 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0539
|0.0000
|1.0532
|2010.07.20 15:30
|1.0538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398549
|2010.07.20 15:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2856
|0.0000
|1.2866
|2010.07.20 15:31
|1.2860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398520
|2010.07.20 15:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.83
|0.00
|86.76
|2010.07.20 15:30
|86.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.15
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398511
|2010.07.20 15:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0542
|0.0000
|1.0535
|2010.07.20 15:29
|1.0541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398509
|2010.07.20 15:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2854
|0.0000
|1.2864
|2010.07.20 15:29
|1.2851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398420
|2010.07.20 15:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0538
|0.0000
|1.0531
|2010.07.20 15:29
|1.0543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.74
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398381
|2010.07.20 15:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2859
|0.0000
|1.2851
|2010.07.20 15:27
|1.2858
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398190
|2010.07.20 15:22
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8732
|0.0000
|0.8742
|2010.07.20 15:30
|0.8720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398184
|2010.07.20 15:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8478
|0.0000
|0.8488
|2010.07.20 15:30
|0.8474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.06
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398176
|2010.07.20 15:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2854
|0.0000
|1.2864
|2010.07.20 15:26
|1.2858
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398175
|2010.07.20 15:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.91
|0.00
|87.01
|2010.07.20 15:29
|86.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.06
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398173
|2010.07.20 15:22
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8732
|0.0000
|0.8725
|2010.07.20 15:22
|0.8731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40398172
|2010.07.20 15:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5167
|0.0000
|1.5177
|2010.07.20 15:30
|1.5161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40397949
|2010.07.20 15:19
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0540
|0.0000
|1.0533
|2010.07.20 15:22
|1.0545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.74
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40397112
|2010.07.20 15:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8478
|0.0000
|0.8488
|2010.07.20 15:22
|0.8473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.59
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40396597
|2010.07.20 15:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0529
|0.0000
|1.0539
|2010.07.20 15:11
|1.0534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.75
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40396506
|2010.07.20 15:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5157
|0.0000
|1.5167
|2010.07.20 15:19
|1.5162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40396314
|2010.07.20 15:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0534
|0.0000
|1.0527
|2010.07.20 15:07
|1.0531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.85
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40396266
|2010.07.20 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.93
|0.00
|87.03
|2010.07.20 15:22
|86.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.60
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40396263
|2010.07.20 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2864
|0.0000
|1.2874
|2010.07.20 15:22
|1.2854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40396201
|2010.07.20 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8752
|0.0000
|0.8762
|2010.07.20 15:22
|0.8731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40396180
|2010.07.20 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.86
|0.00
|86.96
|2010.07.20 15:05
|86.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.75
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40396003
|2010.07.20 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2858
|0.0000
|1.2868
|2010.07.20 15:05
|1.2864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40396014
|2010.07.20 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8741
|0.0000
|0.8751
|2010.07.20 15:05
|0.8745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40395690
|2010.07.20 15:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0527
|0.0000
|1.0537
|2010.07.20 15:05
|1.0532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.75
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40395616
|2010.07.20 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0528
|0.0000
|1.0521
|2010.07.20 15:02
|1.0527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40395602
|2010.07.20 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2866
|0.0000
|1.2858
|2010.07.20 15:05
|1.2858
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker[tp]
|40395179
|2010.07.20 14:55
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8752
|0.0000
|0.8745
|2010.07.20 15:05
|0.8745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker[tp]
|40395005
|2010.07.20 14:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8485
|0.0000
|0.8480
|2010.07.20 15:05
|0.8484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.52
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40394995
|2010.07.20 14:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5157
|0.0000
|1.5151
|2010.07.20 15:07
|1.5156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40394993
|2010.07.20 14:52
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8748
|0.0000
|0.8758
|2010.07.20 14:55
|0.8753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40347737
|2010.07.19 23:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0550
|0.0000
|1.0560
|2010.07.20 15:00
|1.0528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.90
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40347475
|2010.07.19 23:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5232
|0.0000
|1.5242
|2010.07.20 05:31
|1.5242
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker[tp]
|40347327
|2010.07.19 23:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5235
|0.0000
|1.5229
|2010.07.19 23:27
|1.5233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40347014
|2010.07.19 23:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5230
|0.0000
|1.5240
|2010.07.19 23:18
|1.5234
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40346901
|2010.07.19 23:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5230
|0.0000
|1.5224
|2010.07.19 23:11
|1.5229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40346836
|2010.07.19 23:07
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8707
|0.0000
|0.8717
|2010.07.20 04:03
|0.8717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|10.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker[tp]
|40346754
|2010.07.19 23:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8497
|0.0000
|0.8507
|2010.07.19 23:37
|0.8502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.61
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40346748
|2010.07.19 23:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0551
|0.0000
|1.0544
|2010.07.19 23:07
|1.0550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40346727
|2010.07.19 23:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5233
|1.7233
|1.5227
|2010.07.19 23:10
|1.5232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40340035
|2010.07.19 19:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0532
|0.8529
|1.0542
|2010.07.19 22:29
|1.0542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.49
|16384
|Robot_Joker[tp]
|40339988
|2010.07.19 19:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0535
|1.2535
|1.0528
|2010.07.19 19:18
|1.0534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40338725
|2010.07.19 18:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2966
|1.0964
|1.2976
|2010.07.20 08:54
|1.2976
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|10.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker[tp]
|40338678
|2010.07.19 18:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2968
|1.4968
|1.2960
|2010.07.19 18:42
|1.2967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40338541
|2010.07.19 18:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5223
|1.3219
|1.5233
|2010.07.19 21:23
|1.5233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker[tp]
|40338540
|2010.07.19 18:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2964
|1.0962
|1.2974
|2010.07.19 18:41
|1.2969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40280056
|2010.07.16 22:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5301
|1.3297
|1.5311
|2010.07.19 01:24
|1.5311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker[tp]
|40279914
|2010.07.16 22:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5304
|1.7304
|1.5298
|2010.07.16 22:47
|1.5303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40279490
|2010.07.16 22:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2944
|1.0942
|1.2954
|2010.07.19 10:37
|1.2954
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|10.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker[tp]
|40279489
|2010.07.16 22:23
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5300
|1.3296
|1.5310
|2010.07.16 22:38
|1.5305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40279419
|2010.07.16 22:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2941
|1.0939
|1.2951
|2010.07.16 22:23
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40279410
|2010.07.16 22:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5296
|1.3292
|1.5306
|2010.07.16 22:23
|1.5297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40274517
|2010.07.16 19:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2933
|1.0931
|1.2943
|2010.07.16 21:04
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker[tp]
|40274338
|2010.07.16 19:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2933
|1.4933
|1.2925
|2010.07.16 19:34
|1.2932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40273650
|2010.07.16 19:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.51
|106.51
|86.44
|2010.07.20 15:00
|86.94
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|-49.46
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40272541
|2010.07.16 19:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2927
|1.0925
|1.2937
|2010.07.16 19:32
|1.2932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40272158
|2010.07.16 18:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2924
|1.0922
|1.2934
|2010.07.16 19:03
|1.2926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40272143
|2010.07.16 18:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2926
|1.4926
|1.2918
|2010.07.16 18:56
|1.2925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40272103
|2010.07.16 18:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2919
|1.0917
|1.2929
|2010.07.16 18:55
|1.2924
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40271940
|2010.07.16 18:53
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5300
|1.3296
|1.5310
|2010.07.16 20:59
|1.5310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker[tp]
|40271910
|2010.07.16 18:52
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.45
|66.42
|86.55
|2010.07.16 19:22
|86.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.78
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40271901
|2010.07.16 18:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5301
|1.7301
|1.5295
|2010.07.16 18:53
|1.5300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40271882
|2010.07.16 18:51
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0530
|0.8527
|1.0540
|2010.07.19 19:15
|1.0536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.69
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40271825
|2010.07.16 18:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.47
|106.47
|86.40
|2010.07.16 18:52
|86.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.16
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40271804
|2010.07.16 18:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5306
|1.7306
|1.5300
|2010.07.16 18:51
|1.5304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40271596
|2010.07.16 18:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5305
|1.3301
|1.5313
|2010.07.16 18:50
|1.5306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40271361
|2010.07.16 18:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.49
|66.46
|86.57
|2010.07.16 18:50
|86.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.47
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40271351
|2010.07.16 18:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2928
|1.0926
|1.2936
|2010.07.16 18:55
|1.2918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40271271
|2010.07.16 18:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5305
|1.7305
|1.5301
|2010.07.16 18:46
|1.5304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40271268
|2010.07.16 18:39
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0531
|1.2531
|1.0526
|2010.07.16 18:51
|1.0530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40271265
|2010.07.16 18:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2931
|1.4931
|1.2925
|2010.07.16 18:40
|1.2927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16384
|Robot_Joker
|40271247
|2010.07.16 18:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2928
|1.2726
|1.2936
|2010.07.16 18:39
|1.2929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|16384
|Robot Joker
|40271201
|2010.07.16 18:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2933
|1.3133
|1.2927
|2010.07.16 18:38
|1.2929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16384
|Robot Joker
|40270994
|2010.07.16 18:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2928
|1.2726
|1.2936
|2010.07.16 18:36
|1.2932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16384
|Robot Joker
|40270969
|2010.07.16 18:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.45
|66.42
|86.53
|2010.07.16 18:40
|86.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.47
|16384
|Robot Joker
|40270966
|2010.07.16 18:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2933
|1.3133
|1.2927
|2010.07.16 18:33
|1.2929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16384
|Robot Joker
|40270875
|2010.07.16 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2929
|1.2727
|1.2937
|2010.07.16 18:33
|1.2933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16384
|Robot Joker
|40270738
|2010.07.16 18:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.49
|106.49
|86.44
|2010.07.16 18:33
|86.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.47
|16384
|Robot Joker
|40270708
|2010.07.16 18:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2933
|1.3133
|1.2927
|2010.07.16 18:30
|1.2929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16384
|Robot Joker
|40270516
|2010.07.16 18:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2928
|1.2726
|1.2936
|2010.07.16 18:29
|1.2932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|16384
|Robot Joker
|40270406
|2010.07.16 18:23
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2933
|1.3133
|1.2927
|2010.07.16 18:25
|1.2930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|16384
|Robot Joker
|40270374
|2010.07.16 18:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.45
|66.42
|86.53
|2010.07.16 18:29
|86.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.47
|16384
|Robot Joker
|40270144
|2010.07.16 18:18
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|86.47
|106.47
|86.42
|2010.07.16 18:21
|86.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.31
|16384
|Robot Joker
|40270136
|2010.07.16 18:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2935
|1.3135
|1.2929
|2010.07.16 18:23
|1.2933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16384
|Robot Joker
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.90
|478.01
|Closed P/L:
|470.11
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|40548497
|2010.07.22 13:39
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8863
|0.0000
|0.8856
|0.8938
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.06
|-75.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D
|40407011
|2010.07.20 16:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8474
|0.0000
|0.8484
|0.8332
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|-221.46
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D
|40658175
|2010.07.23 22:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.5417
|0.0000
|1.5411
|1.5599
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|-182.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D
|40625582
|2010.07.23 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0445
|0.0000
|1.0438
|1.0574
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|-122.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D
|40873994
|2010.07.28 20:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2996
|0.0000
|1.3006
|1.2998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|16384
|Robot Joker_4D
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.45
|-598.46
|Floating P/L:
|-605.91
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|470.11
|Floating P/L:
|-605.91
|Margin:
|300.83
|Balance:
|4 894.12
|Equity:
|4 288.21
|Free Margin:
|3 987.38
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|781.58
|Gross Loss:
|311.47
|Total Net Profit:
|470.11
|Profit Factor:
|2.51
|Expected Payoff:
|2.98
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|183.48 (3.97%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.97% (183.48)
|Total Trades:
|158
|Short Positions (won %):
|74 (91.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|84 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|138 (87.34%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|20 (12.66%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|14.00
|loss trade:
|-50.04
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.66
|loss trade:
|-15.57
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|30 (213.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-47.93)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|249.64 (28)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-136.57 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|15
|consecutive losses:
|3