Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2657625 Name: poly173_nohedge Currency: USD 2010 July 16, 18:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1764456832010.06.22 10:39balanceDeposit5 000.00
1765289382010.06.24 05:49sell0.01gbpusd1.497670.000001.495302010.06.24 05:581.496800.000.000.000.87
1765289712010.06.24 05:51sell0.02gbpusd1.497700.000001.495302010.06.24 05:581.496800.000.000.001.80
1766874032010.06.29 06:44sell0.01eurchf1.328800.000001.326402010.06.29 07:381.328900.000.000.00-0.09
1766874092010.06.29 06:45sell0.02eurchf1.329000.000001.326602010.06.29 07:381.328800.000.000.000.37
1767235272010.06.30 01:37sell0.01gbpjpy133.1800.000132.9402010.06.30 05:32133.1700.000.000.000.11
1767697302010.07.01 00:52buy0.01eurchf1.317500.000001.319902010.07.01 08:151.317500.000.000.000.00
1767697542010.07.01 00:53buy0.02eurchf1.317400.000001.319802010.07.01 08:151.317400.000.000.000.00
1767702952010.07.01 01:01buy0.01gbpusd1.494400.000001.496802010.07.01 01:341.494700.000.000.000.30
1767703302010.07.01 01:02buy0.02gbpusd1.494000.000001.496402010.07.01 01:341.494600.000.000.001.20
1767706102010.07.01 01:08buy0.03eurchf1.312100.000001.314502010.07.01 05:041.312300.000.000.000.55
1767706152010.07.01 01:08buy0.01gbpchf1.605500.000001.607902010.07.01 05:131.605700.000.000.000.19
1767707012010.07.01 01:12buy0.05eurchf1.311000.000001.313402010.07.01 04:261.311200.000.000.000.93
1767707472010.07.01 01:13buy0.08eurchf1.310700.000001.313102010.07.01 04:061.310900.000.000.001.48
1767707642010.07.01 01:13buy0.02gbpchf1.603900.000001.606302010.07.01 04:181.604100.000.000.000.38
1767708362010.07.01 01:14buy0.12eurchf1.310300.000001.312702010.07.01 02:061.310500.000.000.002.24
1767708462010.07.01 01:14buy0.03gbpchf1.603100.000001.605502010.07.01 04:061.603300.000.000.000.55
1768389022010.07.01 19:49buy0.01gbpchf1.606700.000001.609102010.07.01 20:061.607900.000.000.001.13
1768503412010.07.02 02:39buy0.01usdjpy88.0600.00088.3002010.07.02 06:2288.0800.000.000.000.23
1768531322010.07.02 05:28buy0.01gbpusd1.515500.000001.517902010.07.02 05:411.516200.000.000.000.70
1768533742010.07.02 05:36buy0.01eurusd1.248700.000001.251102010.07.02 05:451.249900.000.000.001.20
1768876742010.07.05 01:39sell0.01gbpusd1.517700.000001.515302010.07.05 05:031.517530.000.000.000.17
1769389342010.07.06 01:01sell0.01gbpusd1.509770.000001.507402010.07.07 07:151.509630.000.000.000.14
1769389722010.07.06 01:01sell0.01gbpjpy132.1130.000131.8702010.07.07 04:18132.0970.000.00-0.030.18
1769531682010.07.06 06:31buy0.01usdjpy87.7400.00087.9802010.07.06 07:1987.7900.000.000.000.57
1769531872010.07.06 06:32buy0.02usdjpy87.7400.00087.9802010.07.06 07:1987.7900.000.000.001.14
1770581072010.07.08 01:06buy0.01usdjpy87.9180.00088.1582010.07.08 01:3088.0330.000.000.001.31
1770596832010.07.08 01:37sell0.01gbpchf1.597990.000001.595592010.07.08 01:501.596460.000.000.001.46
1770597162010.07.08 01:38sell0.02gbpchf1.597990.000001.595592010.07.08 01:501.596460.000.000.002.91
1770642932010.07.08 05:40sell0.01gbpjpy134.2220.000133.9822010.07.08 06:11134.1740.000.000.000.54
1770934792010.07.08 20:01sell0.12eurusd1.270260.000001.267862010.07.08 20:221.270010.000.000.003.00
1770937732010.07.08 20:04sell0.01gbpchf1.591670.000001.589272010.07.08 20:081.590760.000.000.000.86
1771088432010.07.09 06:43sell0.01eurchf1.336240.000001.333842010.07.09 07:001.335650.000.000.000.56
1771089782010.07.09 06:44sell0.02eurchf1.336570.000001.334172010.07.09 07:001.335650.000.000.001.75
1771091282010.07.09 06:45sell0.03eurchf1.337080.000001.334682010.07.09 07:001.335650.000.000.004.09
  0.00 0.00 -0.03 32.82
Closed P/L: 32.79
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1769388552010.07.06 01:00sell0.01eurusd1.249100.000001.24670 1.294700.000.00-0.13-45.60
1769388962010.07.06 01:01sell0.02eurusd1.249200.000001.24680 1.294700.000.00-0.23-91.00
1769390812010.07.06 01:03sell0.03eurusd1.249200.000001.24680 1.294700.000.00-0.36-136.50
1769391002010.07.06 01:04sell0.05eurusd1.249500.000001.24710 1.294700.000.00-0.62-226.00
1769391572010.07.06 01:05sell0.08eurusd1.249200.000001.24680 1.294700.000.00-0.98-364.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.32 -863.10
 Floating P/L: -865.42
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 32.79 Floating P/L: -865.42 Margin: 59.34
Balance: 5 032.79 Equity: 4 167.37 Free Margin: 4 108.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 32.88 Gross Loss: 0.09 Total Net Profit: 32.79
Profit Factor: 365.33 Expected Payoff: 0.96  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.09 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.09)
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 16 (93.75%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 33 (97.06%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (2.94%)
Largest profit trade: 4.09 loss trade: -0.09
Average profit trade: 1.00 loss trade: -0.09
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 31 (30.21) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.09)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 30.21 (31) consecutive loss (count): -0.09 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 17 consecutive losses: 1