|Account: 2252077
|Name: mandarine_fibo_false
|Currency: USD
|2010 July 23, 20:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|69042424
|2010.03.12 09:42
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|69079994
|2010.03.12 15:06
|buy
|0.33
|usdjpy
|90.913
|92.014
|94.293
|2010.03.25 00:56
|92.014
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|394.86
|69093402
|2010.03.12 17:00
|buy
|0.24
|gbpchf
|1.60937
|1.61842
|1.66277
|2010.04.06 10:46
|1.61842
|0.00
|0.00
|5.04
|203.38
|69100698
|2010.03.12 18:00
|sell
|0.37
|nzdusd
|0.70020
|0.71700
|0.66732
|2010.03.17 14:56
|0.71700
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.03
|-621.60
|69100729
|2010.03.12 18:00
|sell
|0.32
|audusd
|0.91496
|0.91085
|0.87754
|2010.03.25 00:03
|0.91085
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.69
|131.52
|69122677
|2010.03.15 03:10
|sell
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.37438
|1.35262
|1.32166
|2010.03.22 15:47
|1.35262
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|500.48
|69126534
|2010.03.15 05:00
|sell
|0.19
|gbpusd
|1.51590
|1.50604
|1.45273
|2010.03.16 10:12
|1.50604
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|187.34
|69126567
|2010.03.15 05:00
|buy
|0.31
|usdchf
|1.06039
|1.06920
|1.10115
|2010.03.25 11:17
|1.06920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|255.43
|69129023
|2010.03.15 06:00
|sell
|0.14
|gbpjpy
|137.305
|136.207
|129.669
|2010.03.16 10:12
|136.207
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|169.87
|69132495
|2010.03.15 07:12
|buy
|0.32
|usdcad
|1.01886
|1.02364
|1.05717
|2010.03.24 19:12
|1.02364
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|149.43
|69461710
|2010.03.17 20:00
|sell
|0.13
|gbpjpy
|138.224
|135.618
|130.158
|2010.03.22 15:23
|135.618
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.86
|375.74
|69470101
|2010.03.17 23:00
|sell
|0.35
|nzdusd
|0.71369
|0.70448
|0.68061
|2010.03.22 15:24
|0.70448
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.35
|322.35
|69746224
|2010.03.22 12:00
|buy
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.50056
|1.52183
|1.56827
|2010.04.02 15:01
|1.52183
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|382.86
|69770223
|2010.03.22 15:24
|sell
|0.13
|gbpjpy
|135.565
|139.750
|127.299
|2010.03.30 14:15
|139.750
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.75
|-587.60
|69789395
|2010.03.22 18:00
|buy
|0.37
|nzdusd
|0.70582
|0.71582
|0.73857
|2010.04.12 05:04
|0.71582
|0.00
|0.00
|20.66
|370.00
|70051955
|2010.03.25 02:00
|buy
|0.38
|audusd
|0.91138
|0.91735
|0.94454
|2010.03.30 17:11
|0.91735
|0.00
|0.00
|6.15
|226.86
|70055373
|2010.03.25 03:02
|sell
|0.36
|usdcad
|1.02290
|1.01710
|0.98710
|2010.03.31 14:46
|1.01710
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.95
|205.29
|70057829
|2010.03.25 04:00
|sell
|0.36
|usdjpy
|91.833
|93.484
|88.566
|2010.03.31 05:56
|93.484
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.32
|-635.79
|70093859
|2010.03.25 11:00
|buy
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.33393
|1.34438
|1.38340
|2010.03.29 14:59
|1.34438
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|271.70
|70175262
|2010.03.26 04:00
|sell
|0.34
|usdchf
|1.07088
|1.06558
|1.03221
|2010.03.29 03:10
|1.06558
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|169.11
|70283906
|2010.03.29 05:00
|buy
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.06901
|1.04958
|1.10739
|2010.03.31 18:39
|1.04958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-647.93
|70351922
|2010.03.29 19:14
|sell
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.34464
|1.33409
|1.29519
|2010.04.08 15:52
|1.33409
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.59
|274.30
|70463758
|2010.03.30 18:00
|sell
|0.40
|audusd
|0.91813
|0.93486
|0.88514
|2010.04.12 00:01
|0.93645
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.56
|-732.80
|70561856
|2010.03.31 16:08
|sell
|0.37
|usdjpy
|93.044
|94.630
|89.900
|2010.04.02 15:25
|94.630
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|-620.12
|70610220
|2010.04.01 07:00
|buy
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.05428
|1.05940
|1.09218
|2010.04.05 02:38
|1.05940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|169.15
|70696666
|2010.04.02 05:00
|sell
|0.15
|gbpjpy
|143.088
|141.867
|135.693
|2010.04.08 16:30
|141.867
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|196.58
|70740550
|2010.04.02 16:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.00942
|1.00186
|0.97793
|2010.04.07 14:14
|1.00186
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|301.84
|70761650
|2010.04.05 01:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.52684
|1.54089
|1.58883
|2010.04.12 08:52
|1.54089
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|281.00
|70770208
|2010.04.05 05:36
|sell
|0.38
|usdjpy
|94.432
|93.954
|91.396
|2010.04.07 03:33
|93.954
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|193.33
|70784594
|2010.04.05 09:00
|buy
|0.33
|usdchf
|1.06428
|1.07362
|1.10367
|2010.04.08 15:52
|1.07362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|287.08
|70941444
|2010.04.06 16:00
|buy
|0.23
|gbpchf
|1.62528
|1.64374
|1.68283
|2010.04.09 15:54
|1.64374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|396.90
|70985738
|2010.04.07 04:00
|buy
|0.39
|usdjpy
|94.034
|92.491
|97.084
|2010.04.16 16:00
|92.491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-650.63
|71044043
|2010.04.07 15:08
|buy
|0.41
|usdcad
|1.00180
|1.00644
|1.03307
|2010.04.08 16:48
|1.00644
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|189.02
|71151361
|2010.04.08 16:00
|buy
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.33339
|1.36325
|1.37948
|2010.04.12 08:36
|1.36325
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|836.08
|71151406
|2010.04.08 16:00
|sell
|0.36
|usdchf
|1.07427
|1.06013
|1.03535
|2010.04.12 08:28
|1.06013
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|480.17
|71246511
|2010.04.09 14:55
|buy
|0.43
|usdcad
|1.00400
|1.01222
|1.03532
|2010.04.16 22:47
|1.01222
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.33
|349.19
|71276381
|2010.04.09 19:00
|sell
|0.24
|gbpchf
|1.63918
|1.63119
|1.58012
|2010.04.13 10:43
|1.63119
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.31
|181.12
|71276400
|2010.04.09 19:00
|sell
|0.18
|gbpjpy
|143.205
|140.247
|136.204
|2010.04.19 13:52
|140.247
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.05
|578.72
|71315516
|2010.04.12 08:00
|sell
|0.46
|audusd
|0.93215
|0.92649
|0.90141
|2010.04.13 09:07
|0.92649
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.44
|260.36
|71324155
|2010.04.12 09:09
|sell
|0.51
|nzdusd
|0.71487
|0.71010
|0.68739
|2010.04.19 02:40
|0.71010
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.24
|243.27
|71346033
|2010.04.12 12:00
|buy
|0.38
|usdchf
|1.06081
|1.06630
|1.09987
|2010.04.21 10:12
|1.06630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|195.65
|71352006
|2010.04.12 13:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.35932
|1.34740
|1.31230
|2010.04.19 16:20
|1.34740
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.07
|357.60
|71457908
|2010.04.13 11:37
|buy
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.53756
|1.54523
|1.59744
|2010.04.15 11:12
|1.54523
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|184.08
|71460384
|2010.04.13 12:00
|buy
|0.25
|gbpchf
|1.62944
|1.64712
|1.68846
|2010.04.22 10:13
|1.64712
|0.00
|0.00
|2.68
|413.87
|71646512
|2010.04.15 06:00
|sell
|0.43
|audusd
|0.93447
|0.92718
|0.90289
|2010.04.16 20:23
|0.92718
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.24
|313.47
|71677303
|2010.04.15 11:12
|sell
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.54516
|1.52606
|1.48952
|2010.04.19 14:14
|1.52606
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.23
|477.50
|71947836
|2010.04.19 15:00
|buy
|0.44
|usdjpy
|92.160
|92.982
|95.398
|2010.04.21 02:33
|92.982
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|388.98
|71947908
|2010.04.19 15:00
|buy
|0.59
|nzdusd
|0.70941
|0.72203
|0.73575
|2010.04.26 16:59
|0.72203
|0.00
|0.00
|11.74
|744.58
|71955233
|2010.04.19 16:00
|buy
|0.29
|gbpusd
|1.52824
|1.53649
|1.58161
|2010.04.20 15:18
|1.53649
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|239.25
|71955297
|2010.04.19 16:00
|buy
|0.21
|gbpjpy
|140.832
|142.667
|147.416
|2010.04.21 02:32
|142.667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|414.35
|71963223
|2010.04.19 17:00
|buy
|0.48
|audusd
|0.92003
|0.92967
|0.95195
|2010.04.21 13:30
|0.92967
|0.00
|0.00
|5.90
|462.72
|71970141
|2010.04.19 18:00
|buy
|0.33
|eurusd
|1.34582
|1.32302
|1.39116
|2010.04.23 01:06
|1.32302
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.62
|-752.40
|72135687
|2010.04.21 03:41
|sell
|0.22
|gbpjpy
|142.847
|141.219
|135.957
|2010.05.06 10:50
|141.219
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.26
|381.83
|72136360
|2010.04.21 03:52
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.53544
|1.52117
|1.48250
|2010.04.28 13:41
|1.52117
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.89
|428.10
|72147264
|2010.04.21 06:59
|sell
|0.45
|usdjpy
|93.196
|94.892
|89.834
|2010.05.04 02:49
|94.892
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.52
|-804.28
|72175575
|2010.04.21 10:45
|sell
|0.46
|usdchf
|1.06733
|1.08633
|1.02972
|2010.04.27 21:34
|1.08633
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|-804.54
|72202078
|2010.04.21 14:00
|sell
|0.49
|audusd
|0.93027
|0.92247
|0.89780
|2010.04.23 10:35
|0.92247
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.57
|382.20
|72209156
|2010.04.21 15:00
|buy
|0.47
|usdcad
|0.99692
|1.00223
|1.03080
|2010.04.23 16:13
|1.00223
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.95
|249.01
|72489298
|2010.04.23 11:55
|sell
|0.33
|gbpchf
|1.65510
|1.68154
|1.60336
|2010.05.05 15:00
|1.68154
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.72
|-782.56
|72554234
|2010.04.23 21:00
|sell
|0.48
|usdcad
|1.00004
|1.01686
|0.96695
|2010.04.27 17:58
|1.01686
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|-793.97
|72705738
|2010.04.27 02:00
|buy
|0.53
|audusd
|0.92849
|0.91333
|0.95822
|2010.05.04 15:35
|0.91333
|0.00
|0.00
|21.20
|-803.48
|72747868
|2010.04.27 10:50
|sell
|0.35
|eurusd
|1.33673
|1.32025
|1.29152
|2010.04.28 04:02
|1.32025
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|576.80
|72859339
|2010.04.28 06:23
|buy
|0.56
|nzdusd
|0.71555
|0.72860
|0.74399
|2010.04.30 18:51
|0.72860
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|730.80
|72908198
|2010.04.28 14:00
|buy
|0.33
|eurusd
|1.31989
|1.32833
|1.36752
|2010.04.30 17:03
|1.32833
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.25
|278.52
|72908228
|2010.04.28 14:00
|sell
|0.45
|usdchf
|1.08592
|1.07925
|1.04726
|2010.04.30 16:04
|1.07925
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.95
|278.11
|72920660
|2010.04.28 15:20
|sell
|0.47
|usdcad
|1.01167
|1.00596
|0.97724
|2010.04.29 17:05
|1.00596
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.98
|266.78
|72976936
|2010.04.29 00:00
|buy
|0.31
|gbpusd
|1.52056
|1.53227
|1.57239
|2010.04.30 12:36
|1.53227
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|363.01
|73118413
|2010.04.30 00:39
|buy
|0.46
|usdcad
|1.00472
|1.01380
|1.04026
|2010.05.03 13:05
|1.01380
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|411.99
|73190891
|2010.04.30 14:00
|sell
|0.31
|gbpusd
|1.53192
|1.51592
|1.47865
|2010.05.04 18:35
|1.51592
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.52
|496.00
|73232189
|2010.04.30 20:00
|sell
|0.37
|eurusd
|1.32880
|1.32139
|1.28210
|2010.05.03 20:58
|1.32139
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|274.17
|73238507
|2010.04.30 22:00
|sell
|0.57
|nzdusd
|0.72670
|0.71852
|0.69660
|2010.05.05 16:53
|0.71852
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.89
|466.26
|73355676
|2010.05.04 05:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.08500
|1.10333
|1.04882
|2010.05.04 22:15
|1.10333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-830.67
|73359971
|2010.05.04 06:30
|buy
|0.34
|eurusd
|1.31968
|1.29521
|1.36833
|2010.05.05 02:59
|1.29521
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|-831.98
|73393557
|2010.05.04 11:00
|sell
|0.49
|usdjpy
|94.613
|93.949
|91.427
|2010.05.05 23:18
|93.949
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|346.32
|73521075
|2010.05.05 09:03
|buy
|0.45
|audusd
|0.91090
|0.89308
|0.94621
|2010.05.06 17:47
|0.89308
|0.00
|0.00
|7.97
|-801.90
|73522484
|2010.05.05 09:14
|buy
|0.29
|gbpusd
|1.51601
|1.48890
|1.56979
|2010.05.06 17:43
|1.48890
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-786.19
|73638715
|2010.05.06 06:00
|sell
|0.41
|usdcad
|1.02872
|1.04917
|0.98839
|2010.05.06 20:07
|1.04917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-799.16
|73665954
|2010.05.06 10:00
|sell
|0.33
|gbpchf
|1.68493
|1.66804
|1.63063
|2010.05.06 15:25
|1.66804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|502.87
|73696149
|2010.05.06 14:00
|buy
|0.47
|usdjpy
|93.905
|92.270
|97.146
|2010.05.06 17:49
|92.270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-832.83
|73710646
|2010.05.06 15:35
|sell
|0.51
|nzdusd
|0.72473
|0.71194
|0.69293
|2010.05.06 20:25
|0.71194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|652.29
|73794476
|2010.05.06 23:00
|buy
|0.43
|usdchf
|1.11406
|1.09366
|1.15417
|2010.05.10 10:15
|1.09366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|-802.08
|73821404
|2010.05.07 05:00
|buy
|0.34
|usdjpy
|92.475
|90.351
|96.681
|2010.05.20 15:30
|90.351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.47
|-799.28
|73826110
|2010.05.07 06:00
|sell
|0.34
|usdcad
|1.04457
|1.03789
|0.99723
|2010.05.10 01:04
|1.03789
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|218.83
|73828462
|2010.05.07 06:25
|buy
|0.27
|eurusd
|1.27036
|1.28539
|1.32814
|2010.05.10 01:32
|1.28539
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|405.81
|73829314
|2010.05.07 06:39
|buy
|0.14
|gbpjpy
|137.167
|139.265
|146.775
|2010.05.10 14:40
|139.265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|315.69
|73832172
|2010.05.07 07:01
|buy
|0.36
|audusd
|0.89059
|0.90230
|0.93266
|2010.05.10 16:06
|0.90230
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|421.56
|73888224
|2010.05.07 13:00
|buy
|0.43
|nzdusd
|0.71445
|0.72495
|0.75000
|2010.05.10 12:15
|0.72495
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|451.50
|73944582
|2010.05.07 19:00
|buy
|0.26
|gbpchf
|1.64240
|1.65467
|1.70549
|2010.05.10 18:00
|1.65467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|288.07
|73946499
|2010.05.07 19:21
|buy
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.47529
|1.49719
|1.53386
|2010.05.10 15:55
|1.49719
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|547.50
|74062602
|2010.05.10 16:00
|sell
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.28813
|1.28024
|1.22931
|2010.05.11 03:29
|1.28024
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|220.92
|74062775
|2010.05.10 16:00
|buy
|0.42
|usdchf
|1.10481
|1.12044
|1.14829
|2010.05.14 14:39
|1.12044
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|585.89
|74072307
|2010.05.10 17:00
|sell
|0.39
|audusd
|0.89966
|0.87827
|0.85654
|2010.05.17 08:40
|0.87827
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.61
|834.21
|74080875
|2010.05.10 18:03
|sell
|0.46
|nzdusd
|0.72227
|0.71550
|0.68633
|2010.05.12 09:31
|0.71550
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.75
|311.42
|74088071
|2010.05.10 19:00
|sell
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.48518
|1.45974
|1.42022
|2010.05.14 14:30
|1.45974
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|636.00
|74096156
|2010.05.10 20:00
|sell
|0.15
|gbpjpy
|138.330
|135.390
|128.103
|2010.05.14 14:46
|135.390
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.66
|476.23
|74176433
|2010.05.11 12:00
|sell
|0.33
|usdcad
|1.02502
|1.01798
|0.97298
|2010.05.13 14:41
|1.01798
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.23
|228.22
|74220552
|2010.05.11 17:00
|buy
|0.24
|gbpchf
|1.64868
|1.65921
|1.72446
|2010.05.12 11:30
|1.65921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|227.65
|74239186
|2010.05.11 19:00
|buy
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.27437
|1.24286
|1.33716
|2010.05.14 16:01
|1.24286
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.76
|-819.26
|74324519
|2010.05.12 12:00
|buy
|0.44
|nzdusd
|0.71902
|0.69984
|0.75679
|2010.05.17 04:27
|0.69984
|0.00
|0.00
|5.37
|-843.92
|74332881
|2010.05.12 13:06
|sell
|0.23
|gbpchf
|1.65414
|1.63734
|1.57548
|2010.05.14 13:40
|1.63734
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.73
|343.98
|74471492
|2010.05.13 15:00
|buy
|0.32
|usdcad
|1.01755
|1.03687
|1.07160
|2010.05.17 09:12
|1.03687
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|596.26
|74651733
|2010.05.17 03:00
|sell
|0.23
|gbpchf
|1.63715
|1.68096
|1.55114
|2010.05.27 11:31
|1.68096
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|-871.93
|74712491
|2010.05.17 13:00
|sell
|0.33
|usdcad
|1.03697
|1.06474
|0.98196
|2010.05.20 14:22
|1.06474
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|-860.69
|74712530
|2010.05.17 13:00
|buy
|0.13
|gbpjpy
|132.984
|126.922
|144.992
|2010.05.20 16:25
|126.922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|-884.42
|74720543
|2010.05.17 14:00
|buy
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.23533
|1.24998
|1.30352
|2010.05.20 22:12
|1.24998
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.81
|380.90
|74720628
|2010.05.17 14:00
|sell
|0.41
|usdchf
|1.13417
|1.15893
|1.08504
|2010.05.24 11:29
|1.15893
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.85
|-875.95
|74722614
|2010.05.17 14:14
|buy
|0.23
|gbpusd
|1.44341
|1.46560
|1.52105
|2010.06.02 12:30
|1.46560
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.89
|510.37
|74744725
|2010.05.17 16:41
|buy
|0.39
|audusd
|0.87948
|0.85684
|0.92438
|2010.05.19 02:40
|0.85684
|0.00
|0.00
|4.37
|-882.96
|74894958
|2010.05.18 19:00
|sell
|0.44
|nzdusd
|0.69782
|0.68856
|0.65826
|2010.05.19 05:28
|0.68856
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.73
|407.44
|75116950
|2010.05.20 00:02
|buy
|0.37
|nzdusd
|0.68132
|0.65839
|0.72629
|2010.05.25 11:55
|0.65839
|0.00
|0.00
|2.59
|-848.41
|75117038
|2010.05.20 00:02
|buy
|0.32
|audusd
|0.84930
|0.82302
|0.90125
|2010.05.20 16:09
|0.82302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-840.96
|75368843
|2010.05.21 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|129.646
|131.463
|143.160
|2010.05.28 16:59
|131.463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|199.73
|75374857
|2010.05.21 05:00
|buy
|0.24
|usdjpy
|90.248
|92.275
|95.822
|2010.06.04 14:30
|92.275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|527.21
|75381076
|2010.05.21 06:00
|buy
|0.26
|audusd
|0.82818
|0.84595
|0.88680
|2010.05.28 15:34
|0.84595
|0.00
|0.00
|9.68
|462.02
|75381095
|2010.05.21 06:00
|sell
|0.26
|usdcad
|1.06437
|1.05321
|1.00342
|2010.05.28 18:47
|1.05321
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.18
|275.50
|75438281
|2010.05.21 12:00
|sell
|0.19
|eurusd
|1.25099
|1.22822
|1.17073
|2010.05.25 17:55
|1.22822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|432.63
|75667511
|2010.05.24 21:00
|sell
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.15700
|1.15004
|1.10176
|2010.06.04 13:12
|1.15004
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.20
|193.66
|75804225
|2010.05.25 18:00
|buy
|0.29
|nzdusd
|0.66578
|0.67925
|0.71616
|2010.05.28 00:57
|0.67672
|0.00
|0.00
|3.98
|317.26
|75812356
|2010.05.25 19:00
|buy
|0.17
|eurusd
|1.22884
|1.23881
|1.31137
|2010.06.21 12:40
|1.23881
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.74
|169.49
|76214343
|2010.05.28 10:00
|sell
|0.19
|gbpchf
|1.67399
|1.66369
|1.57776
|2010.06.08 17:09
|1.66369
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.13
|168.94
|76259897
|2010.05.28 16:01
|sell
|0.22
|audusd
|0.84796
|0.83761
|0.77606
|2010.06.01 15:40
|0.83761
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.68
|227.70
|76315808
|2010.05.31 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|132.339
|134.614
|146.394
|2010.06.03 18:21
|134.614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|246.57
|76321775
|2010.05.31 06:00
|sell
|0.24
|usdcad
|1.04892
|1.03707
|0.98153
|2010.06.11 15:04
|1.03707
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.66
|274.23
|76411186
|2010.06.01 00:00
|buy
|0.28
|nzdusd
|0.68201
|0.69459
|0.73775
|2010.06.14 22:17
|0.69459
|0.00
|0.00
|9.49
|352.24
|76557836
|2010.06.01 17:00
|buy
|0.21
|audusd
|0.84148
|0.85680
|0.91554
|2010.06.14 23:19
|0.85680
|0.00
|0.00
|15.59
|321.72
|76671393
|2010.06.02 13:00
|sell
|0.17
|gbpusd
|1.46709
|1.44938
|1.37675
|2010.06.07 12:36
|1.44938
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.84
|301.07
|76975167
|2010.06.04 15:02
|buy
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.15649
|1.12990
|1.20914
|2010.06.15 17:21
|1.12990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|-823.66
|77087678
|2010.06.07 11:00
|buy
|0.31
|usdjpy
|91.703
|89.444
|96.186
|2010.06.24 12:45
|89.444
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-782.94
|77169792
|2010.06.07 23:00
|sell
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.44663
|1.48831
|1.36384
|2010.06.18 09:44
|1.48831
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.92
|-750.24
|77341399
|2010.06.09 02:48
|buy
|0.22
|gbpchf
|1.66369
|1.67627
|1.74457
|2010.06.11 10:30
|1.67627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|242.17
|77671573
|2010.06.11 11:56
|sell
|0.24
|gbpchf
|1.67798
|1.65295
|1.60172
|2010.06.17 12:59
|1.65295
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.07
|539.22
|77741960
|2010.06.14 01:00
|sell
|0.26
|usdcad
|1.03231
|1.02120
|0.96790
|2010.06.21 18:21
|1.02120
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|282.86
|77862367
|2010.06.14 23:00
|sell
|0.28
|nzdusd
|0.69442
|0.68533
|0.63610
|2010.07.01 11:57
|0.68533
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.57
|254.52
|77927885
|2010.06.15 14:00
|buy
|0.21
|audusd
|0.85801
|0.87785
|0.93598
|2010.06.21 19:39
|0.87785
|0.00
|0.00
|7.68
|416.64
|78124220
|2010.06.16 23:00
|buy
|0.36
|usdchf
|1.13123
|1.10484
|1.18345
|2010.06.21 00:00
|1.10254
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-936.78
|78316308
|2010.06.18 08:04
|buy
|0.25
|gbpchf
|1.64856
|1.61172
|1.72092
|2010.06.30 17:04
|1.61172
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|-855.74
|78361570
|2010.06.18 14:00
|sell
|0.22
|gbpusd
|1.47973
|1.51661
|1.40645
|2010.07.01 17:27
|1.51661
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|-811.36
|78480936
|2010.06.21 12:00
|buy
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.10981
|1.08387
|1.16124
|2010.06.28 13:57
|1.08387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-837.65
|78487889
|2010.06.21 13:00
|sell
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.23924
|1.22846
|1.17686
|2010.06.23 20:10
|1.22846
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|280.28
|78613171
|2010.06.22 11:08
|sell
|0.29
|usdcad
|1.02224
|1.05106
|0.96517
|2010.06.29 14:17
|1.05106
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|-795.18
|78640836
|2010.06.22 15:03
|buy
|0.25
|audusd
|0.87929
|0.84783
|0.94182
|2010.06.29 21:47
|0.84783
|0.00
|0.00
|10.83
|-786.50
|78805640
|2010.06.23 21:05
|buy
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.23192
|1.25384
|1.29094
|2010.07.02 18:55
|1.25384
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|569.92
|78920655
|2010.06.24 23:12
|buy
|0.41
|usdjpy
|89.551
|87.882
|92.850
|2010.07.01 13:33
|87.882
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|-778.65
|79173153
|2010.06.28 22:00
|buy
|0.33
|usdchf
|1.08735
|1.06290
|1.13577
|2010.07.01 14:47
|1.06290
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-759.10
|79343338
|2010.06.30 07:00
|buy
|0.25
|audusd
|0.85237
|0.87214
|0.90861
|2010.07.08 17:07
|0.87214
|0.00
|0.00
|15.04
|494.25
|79350213
|2010.06.30 08:01
|sell
|0.28
|usdcad
|1.05337
|1.04426
|1.00057
|2010.07.08 17:43
|1.04426
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.08
|244.27
|79533076
|2010.07.01 13:06
|buy
|0.30
|nzdusd
|0.68601
|0.69192
|0.73103
|2010.07.06 21:04
|0.69192
|0.00
|0.00
|2.52
|177.30
|79559619
|2010.07.01 16:00
|buy
|0.21
|gbpchf
|1.60561
|1.62085
|1.67277
|2010.07.01 17:33
|1.62085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|299.26
|79732999
|2010.07.05 01:04
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|87.762
|88.274
|90.778
|2010.07.08 21:15
|88.274
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|232.00
|79740832
|2010.07.05 03:39
|sell
|0.21
|gbpusd
|1.51774
|1.50253
|1.45099
|2010.07.12 13:34
|1.50253
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.23
|319.41
|79822251
|2010.07.05 21:00
|buy
|0.25
|eurusd
|1.25398
|1.26553
|1.30926
|2010.07.09 14:00
|1.26553
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.07
|288.75
|80001417
|2010.07.06 23:00
|sell
|0.32
|nzdusd
|0.69365
|0.71561
|0.65069
|2010.07.13 16:21
|0.71561
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.87
|-702.72
|80288641
|2010.07.09 03:05
|buy
|0.31
|usdcad
|1.04434
|1.05206
|1.09167
|2010.07.19 09:54
|1.05206
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.91
|227.48
|80323739
|2010.07.09 11:13
|sell
|0.44
|usdjpy
|88.454
|87.363
|85.560
|2010.07.16 09:07
|87.363
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.39
|549.48
|80440090
|2010.07.12 15:00
|buy
|0.23
|gbpusd
|1.50475
|1.52153
|1.56488
|2010.07.14 15:04
|1.52153
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|385.94
|80463947
|2010.07.12 20:22
|buy
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.25887
|1.27114
|1.31200
|2010.07.15 02:53
|1.27114
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|319.02
|80631482
|2010.07.14 11:00
|buy
|0.35
|nzdusd
|0.71941
|0.72491
|0.76046
|2010.07.16 00:45
|0.72491
|0.00
|0.00
|4.07
|192.50
|80701630
|2010.07.15 03:04
|sell
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.27177
|1.29797
|1.21966
|2010.07.16 11:14
|1.29797
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|-733.60
|80822573
|2010.07.16 03:01
|sell
|0.34
|nzdusd
|0.72259
|0.70937
|0.68078
|2010.07.19 08:07
|0.70937
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.31
|449.48
|80912343
|2010.07.16 19:00
|sell
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.29156
|1.28029
|1.23804
|2010.07.22 09:50
|1.28029
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.85
|315.56
|80943844
|2010.07.19 06:18
|buy
|0.41
|usdjpy
|86.663
|87.179
|89.821
|2010.07.21 03:20
|87.179
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|242.67
|81186772
|2010.07.21 06:49
|sell
|0.42
|usdjpy
|87.150
|86.733
|84.054
|2010.07.22 11:01
|86.733
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|201.93
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-295.96
|7 410.36
|Closed P/L:
|7 114.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|80258512
|2010.07.08 19:00
|sell
|0.26
|audusd
|0.87147
|0.89904
|0.81669
|
|0.89489
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.70
|-608.92
|81341952
|2010.07.22 09:50
|sell
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.28019
|1.30846
|1.22392
|
|1.28939
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|-239.20
|79824592
|2010.07.05 22:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpchf
|1.61182
|1.57549
|1.68268
|
|1.62462
|0.00
|0.00
|3.03
|242.88
|76898771
|2010.06.04 02:00
|buy
|0.12
|gbpjpy
|135.616
|129.436
|147.817
|
|134.841
|0.00
|0.00
|1.97
|-106.30
|80701608
|2010.07.15 03:03
|sell
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.52439
|1.55406
|1.46562
|
|1.54168
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.23
|-414.96
|80967557
|2010.07.19 10:00
|buy
|0.33
|nzdusd
|0.71094
|0.72311
|0.75514
|
|0.72548
|0.00
|0.00
|5.71
|479.82
|81020506
|2010.07.19 18:00
|buy
|0.31
|usdcad
|1.05596
|1.03064
|1.10606
|
|1.03774
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|-544.28
|79645477
|2010.07.02 09:04
|buy
|0.29
|usdchf
|1.06202
|1.03689
|1.11173
|
|1.05400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-220.66
|81373771
|2010.07.22 14:29
|buy
|0.42
|usdjpy
|86.783
|85.238
|89.826
|
|87.487
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|337.97
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.39
|-1 073.65
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 125.04
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|7 114.40
|Floating P/L:
|-1 125.04
|Margin:
|531.67
|Balance:
|32 114.40
|Equity:
|30 989.36
|Free Margin:
|30 457.69
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|41 008.27
|Gross Loss:
|33 893.87
|Total Net Profit:
|7 114.40
|Profit Factor:
|1.21
|Expected Payoff:
|44.19
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|272.27
|Maximal Drawdown:
|8 298.13 (22.83%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|22.83% (8 298.13)
|
|Total Trades:
|161
|Short Positions (won %):
|77 (75.32%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|84 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|118 (73.29%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|43 (26.71%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|835.64
|loss trade:
|-936.62
|Average
|profit trade:
|347.53
|loss trade:
|-788.23
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (4 637.17)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-4 046.54)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|5 043.19 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4 046.54 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2