|Account: 2657625
|Name: poly173_nohedge
|Currency: USD
|2010 July 2, 18:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|176445683
|2010.06.22 10:39
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|176528938
|2010.06.24 05:49
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.49767
|0.00000
|1.49530
|2010.06.24 05:58
|1.49680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|176528971
|2010.06.24 05:51
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.49770
|0.00000
|1.49530
|2010.06.24 05:58
|1.49680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|176687403
|2010.06.29 06:44
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.32880
|0.00000
|1.32640
|2010.06.29 07:38
|1.32890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|176687409
|2010.06.29 06:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.32900
|0.00000
|1.32660
|2010.06.29 07:38
|1.32880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|176723527
|2010.06.30 01:37
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|133.180
|0.000
|132.940
|2010.06.30 05:32
|133.170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|176769730
|2010.07.01 00:52
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.31750
|0.00000
|1.31990
|2010.07.01 08:15
|1.31750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176769754
|2010.07.01 00:53
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.31740
|0.00000
|1.31980
|2010.07.01 08:15
|1.31740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176770295
|2010.07.01 01:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.49440
|0.00000
|1.49680
|2010.07.01 01:34
|1.49470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|176770330
|2010.07.01 01:02
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.49400
|0.00000
|1.49640
|2010.07.01 01:34
|1.49460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|176770610
|2010.07.01 01:08
|buy
|0.03
|eurchf
|1.31210
|0.00000
|1.31450
|2010.07.01 05:04
|1.31230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|176770615
|2010.07.01 01:08
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.60550
|0.00000
|1.60790
|2010.07.01 05:13
|1.60570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|176770701
|2010.07.01 01:12
|buy
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.31100
|0.00000
|1.31340
|2010.07.01 04:26
|1.31120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.93
|176770747
|2010.07.01 01:13
|buy
|0.08
|eurchf
|1.31070
|0.00000
|1.31310
|2010.07.01 04:06
|1.31090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.48
|176770764
|2010.07.01 01:13
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.60390
|0.00000
|1.60630
|2010.07.01 04:18
|1.60410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|176770836
|2010.07.01 01:14
|buy
|0.12
|eurchf
|1.31030
|0.00000
|1.31270
|2010.07.01 02:06
|1.31050
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.24
|176770846
|2010.07.01 01:14
|buy
|0.03
|gbpchf
|1.60310
|0.00000
|1.60550
|2010.07.01 04:06
|1.60330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|176838902
|2010.07.01 19:49
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.60670
|0.00000
|1.60910
|2010.07.01 20:06
|1.60790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|176850341
|2010.07.02 02:39
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|88.060
|0.000
|88.300
|2010.07.02 06:22
|88.080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|176853132
|2010.07.02 05:28
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.51550
|0.00000
|1.51790
|2010.07.02 05:41
|1.51620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|176853374
|2010.07.02 05:36
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.24870
|0.00000
|1.25110
|2010.07.02 05:45
|1.24990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.14
|Closed P/L:
|14.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|14.14
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 014.14
|Equity:
|5 014.14
|Free Margin:
|5 014.14
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|14.23
|Gross Loss:
|0.09
|Total Net Profit:
|14.14
|Profit Factor:
|158.11
|Expected Payoff:
|0.71
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.09 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.09)
|Total Trades:
|20
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (95.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (5.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2.24
|loss trade:
|-0.09
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.75
|loss trade:
|-0.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|17 (11.56)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.09)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|11.56 (17)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.09 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|1