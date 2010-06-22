Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2657625 Name: poly173_nohedge Currency: USD 2010 July 2, 18:40
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1764456832010.06.22 10:39balanceDeposit5 000.00
1765289382010.06.24 05:49sell0.01gbpusd1.497670.000001.495302010.06.24 05:581.496800.000.000.000.87
1765289712010.06.24 05:51sell0.02gbpusd1.497700.000001.495302010.06.24 05:581.496800.000.000.001.80
1766874032010.06.29 06:44sell0.01eurchf1.328800.000001.326402010.06.29 07:381.328900.000.000.00-0.09
1766874092010.06.29 06:45sell0.02eurchf1.329000.000001.326602010.06.29 07:381.328800.000.000.000.37
1767235272010.06.30 01:37sell0.01gbpjpy133.1800.000132.9402010.06.30 05:32133.1700.000.000.000.11
1767697302010.07.01 00:52buy0.01eurchf1.317500.000001.319902010.07.01 08:151.317500.000.000.000.00
1767697542010.07.01 00:53buy0.02eurchf1.317400.000001.319802010.07.01 08:151.317400.000.000.000.00
1767702952010.07.01 01:01buy0.01gbpusd1.494400.000001.496802010.07.01 01:341.494700.000.000.000.30
1767703302010.07.01 01:02buy0.02gbpusd1.494000.000001.496402010.07.01 01:341.494600.000.000.001.20
1767706102010.07.01 01:08buy0.03eurchf1.312100.000001.314502010.07.01 05:041.312300.000.000.000.55
1767706152010.07.01 01:08buy0.01gbpchf1.605500.000001.607902010.07.01 05:131.605700.000.000.000.19
1767707012010.07.01 01:12buy0.05eurchf1.311000.000001.313402010.07.01 04:261.311200.000.000.000.93
1767707472010.07.01 01:13buy0.08eurchf1.310700.000001.313102010.07.01 04:061.310900.000.000.001.48
1767707642010.07.01 01:13buy0.02gbpchf1.603900.000001.606302010.07.01 04:181.604100.000.000.000.38
1767708362010.07.01 01:14buy0.12eurchf1.310300.000001.312702010.07.01 02:061.310500.000.000.002.24
1767708462010.07.01 01:14buy0.03gbpchf1.603100.000001.605502010.07.01 04:061.603300.000.000.000.55
1768389022010.07.01 19:49buy0.01gbpchf1.606700.000001.609102010.07.01 20:061.607900.000.000.001.13
1768503412010.07.02 02:39buy0.01usdjpy88.0600.00088.3002010.07.02 06:2288.0800.000.000.000.23
1768531322010.07.02 05:28buy0.01gbpusd1.515500.000001.517902010.07.02 05:411.516200.000.000.000.70
1768533742010.07.02 05:36buy0.01eurusd1.248700.000001.251102010.07.02 05:451.249900.000.000.001.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 14.14
Closed P/L: 14.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 14.14 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 014.14 Equity: 5 014.14 Free Margin: 5 014.14
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 14.23 Gross Loss: 0.09 Total Net Profit: 14.14
Profit Factor: 158.11 Expected Payoff: 0.71  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.09 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.09)
 
Total Trades: 20 Short Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (95.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (5.00%)
Largest profit trade: 2.24 loss trade: -0.09
Average profit trade: 0.75 loss trade: -0.09
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 17 (11.56) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.09)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 11.56 (17) consecutive loss (count): -0.09 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 1