|Account: 2657625
|Name: poly173_nohedge
|Currency: USD
|2010 June 25, 18:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|176445683
|2010.06.22 10:39
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|176528938
|2010.06.24 05:49
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.49767
|0.00000
|1.49530
|2010.06.24 05:58
|1.49680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|176528971
|2010.06.24 05:51
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.49770
|0.00000
|1.49530
|2010.06.24 05:58
|1.49680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.67
|Closed P/L:
|2.67
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2.67
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 002.67
|Equity:
|5 002.67
|Free Margin:
|5 002.67
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2.67
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2.67
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|1.34
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1.80
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.34
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (2.67)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2.67 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0