Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2657625 Name: poly173_nohedge Currency: USD 2010 June 25, 18:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1764456832010.06.22 10:39balanceDeposit5 000.00
1765289382010.06.24 05:49sell0.01gbpusd1.497670.000001.495302010.06.24 05:581.496800.000.000.000.87
1765289712010.06.24 05:51sell0.02gbpusd1.497700.000001.495302010.06.24 05:581.496800.000.000.001.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2.67
Closed P/L: 2.67
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2.67 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 002.67 Equity: 5 002.67 Free Margin: 5 002.67
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2.67 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 2.67
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1.34  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1.80 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1.34 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (2.67) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2.67 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0