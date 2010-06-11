|Account: 2650672
|Name: poly161_nohedge
|Currency: USD
|2010 June 25, 18:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|175897672
|2010.06.11 07:14
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|176117167
|2010.06.15 01:06
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|134.950
|0.000
|135.190
|2010.06.15 02:04
|134.970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|176133423
|2010.06.15 06:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|134.040
|0.000
|134.280
|2010.06.15 06:41
|134.280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.63
|176198634
|2010.06.16 02:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.67657
|0.00000
|1.67900
|2010.06.16 09:50
|1.67670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|176198640
|2010.06.16 02:41
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.39370
|0.00000
|1.39610
|2010.06.16 05:12
|1.39387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|176198652
|2010.06.16 02:41
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.67557
|0.00000
|1.67800
|2010.06.16 09:42
|1.67570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|176251960
|2010.06.16 20:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.66707
|0.00000
|1.66950
|2010.06.17 07:14
|1.65953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-6.66
|176252057
|2010.06.16 20:03
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.66610
|0.00000
|1.66850
|2010.06.16 20:46
|1.66633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|176252107
|2010.06.16 20:04
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchf
|1.66520
|0.00000
|1.66760
|2010.06.16 20:41
|1.66550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|176264125
|2010.06.17 04:17
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.66157
|0.00000
|1.66400
|2010.06.17 04:44
|1.66183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|176267024
|2010.06.17 06:43
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|134.090
|0.000
|134.330
|2010.06.17 08:13
|134.113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|176267051
|2010.06.17 06:44
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.65957
|0.00000
|1.66200
|2010.06.17 07:14
|1.65957
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176267073
|2010.06.17 06:44
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|134.000
|0.000
|134.240
|2010.06.17 08:11
|134.020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|176267191
|2010.06.17 06:45
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchf
|1.65833
|0.00000
|1.66070
|2010.06.17 07:14
|1.65950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.13
|176267306
|2010.06.17 06:46
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpy
|133.907
|0.000
|134.150
|2010.06.17 08:09
|133.917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|176267612
|2010.06.17 06:53
|buy
|0.08
|gbpchf
|1.65740
|0.00000
|1.65980
|2010.06.17 07:14
|1.65950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.83
|176267634
|2010.06.17 06:53
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22610
|0.00000
|1.22850
|2010.06.17 07:26
|1.22653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|176267644
|2010.06.17 06:53
|buy
|0.08
|gbpjpy
|133.810
|0.000
|134.050
|2010.06.17 07:24
|133.837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.36
|176267661
|2010.06.17 06:53
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.38603
|0.00000
|1.38840
|2010.06.17 07:00
|1.38767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.90
|176312411
|2010.06.17 22:41
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.37600
|0.00000
|1.37840
|2010.06.17 22:49
|1.37663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|176325727
|2010.06.18 05:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23970
|0.00000
|1.24210
|2010.06.18 05:54
|1.23990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|176325787
|2010.06.18 05:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.11143
|0.00000
|1.10900
|2010.06.18 05:53
|1.11130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|176327840
|2010.06.18 06:42
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23763
|0.00000
|1.24000
|2010.06.18 07:00
|1.23810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.47
|176370491
|2010.06.21 01:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.10860
|0.00000
|1.10620
|2010.06.21 01:56
|1.10780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|176370534
|2010.06.21 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23787
|0.00000
|1.24030
|2010.06.21 02:00
|1.23920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|176380352
|2010.06.21 05:53
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.64430
|0.00000
|1.64190
|2010.06.21 06:20
|1.64410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|176419137
|2010.06.21 19:22
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.11347
|0.00000
|1.11110
|2010.06.21 19:53
|1.11330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|176433874
|2010.06.22 04:42
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22980
|0.00000
|1.23220
|2010.06.22 04:58
|1.23057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.77
|176434906
|2010.06.22 05:47
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|134.040
|0.000
|134.280
|2010.06.22 07:27
|134.050
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|176434914
|2010.06.22 05:47
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22980
|0.00000
|1.23220
|2010.06.22 06:16
|1.22977
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|176435107
|2010.06.22 05:49
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.22890
|0.00000
|1.23130
|2010.06.22 06:16
|1.22977
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.74
|176435137
|2010.06.22 05:50
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|133.947
|0.000
|134.190
|2010.06.22 07:27
|133.963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|176435475
|2010.06.22 05:58
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpy
|133.850
|0.000
|134.090
|2010.06.22 06:22
|133.880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.32
|176473543
|2010.06.23 00:58
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22507
|0.00000
|1.22750
|2010.06.23 01:07
|1.22590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|176473555
|2010.06.23 00:58
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.10953
|0.00000
|1.10710
|2010.06.23 01:07
|1.10900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|176475879
|2010.06.23 02:42
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.64477
|0.00000
|1.64240
|2010.06.23 03:06
|1.64460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|176517269
|2010.06.23 19:17
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.10490
|0.00000
|1.10250
|2010.06.23 20:22
|1.10460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|176527707
|2010.06.24 04:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23347
|0.00000
|1.23590
|2010.06.24 05:34
|1.23357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|176528265
|2010.06.24 05:08
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.65467
|0.00000
|1.65230
|2010.06.24 05:26
|1.65430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|176528270
|2010.06.24 05:08
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.10497
|0.00000
|1.10260
|2010.06.24 05:27
|1.10470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|176530312
|2010.06.24 06:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23220
|0.00000
|1.23460
|2010.06.24 14:21
|1.23240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|176571979
|2010.06.25 05:11
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|89.510
|0.000
|89.270
|2010.06.25 06:24
|89.500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|35.86
|Closed P/L:
|35.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|176198633
|2010.06.16 02:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.39473
|0.00000
|1.39710
|1.35460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-36.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-36.70
|Floating P/L:
|-36.68
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|35.92
|Floating P/L:
|-36.68
|Margin:
|3.08
|Balance:
|5 035.92
|Equity:
|4 999.24
|Free Margin:
|4 996.16
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|42.55
|Gross Loss:
|6.63
|Total Net Profit:
|35.92
|Profit Factor:
|6.42
|Expected Payoff:
|0.88
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6.60 (0.13%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.13% (6.60)
|Total Trades:
|41
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|31 (93.55%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|39 (95.12%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (4.88%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|14.83
|loss trade:
|-6.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.09
|loss trade:
|-3.32
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|17 (27.96)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-6.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|27.96 (17)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6.60 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|13
|consecutive losses:
|1