Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2650672 Name: poly161_nohedge Currency: USD 2010 June 18, 18:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1758976722010.06.11 07:14balanceDeposit5 000.00
1761171672010.06.15 01:06buy0.01gbpjpy134.9500.000135.1902010.06.15 02:04134.9700.000.000.000.22
1761334232010.06.15 06:31buy0.01gbpjpy134.0400.000134.2802010.06.15 06:41134.2800.000.000.002.63
1761986342010.06.16 02:40buy0.01gbpchf1.676570.000001.679002010.06.16 09:501.676700.000.000.000.12
1761986402010.06.16 02:41buy0.02eurchf1.393700.000001.396102010.06.16 05:121.393870.000.000.000.30
1761986522010.06.16 02:41buy0.02gbpchf1.675570.000001.678002010.06.16 09:421.675700.000.000.000.23
1762519602010.06.16 20:01buy0.01gbpchf1.667070.000001.669502010.06.17 07:141.659530.000.000.06-6.66
1762520572010.06.16 20:03buy0.02gbpchf1.666100.000001.668502010.06.16 20:461.666330.000.000.000.41
1762521072010.06.16 20:04buy0.04gbpchf1.665200.000001.667602010.06.16 20:411.665500.000.000.001.06
1762641252010.06.17 04:17buy0.02gbpchf1.661570.000001.664002010.06.17 04:441.661830.000.000.000.46
1762670242010.06.17 06:43buy0.01gbpjpy134.0900.000134.3302010.06.17 08:13134.1130.000.000.000.25
1762670512010.06.17 06:44buy0.02gbpchf1.659570.000001.662002010.06.17 07:141.659570.000.000.000.00
1762670732010.06.17 06:44buy0.02gbpjpy134.0000.000134.2402010.06.17 08:11134.0200.000.000.000.44
1762671912010.06.17 06:45buy0.04gbpchf1.658330.000001.660702010.06.17 07:141.659500.000.000.004.13
1762673062010.06.17 06:46buy0.04gbpjpy133.9070.000134.1502010.06.17 08:09133.9170.000.000.000.44
1762676122010.06.17 06:53buy0.08gbpchf1.657400.000001.659802010.06.17 07:141.659500.000.000.0014.83
1762676342010.06.17 06:53buy0.01eurusd1.226100.000001.228502010.06.17 07:261.226530.000.000.000.43
1762676442010.06.17 06:53buy0.08gbpjpy133.8100.000134.0502010.06.17 07:24133.8370.000.000.002.36
1762676612010.06.17 06:53buy0.02eurchf1.386030.000001.388402010.06.17 07:001.387670.000.000.002.90
1763124112010.06.17 22:41buy0.02eurchf1.376000.000001.378402010.06.17 22:491.376630.000.000.001.14
1763257272010.06.18 05:00buy0.01eurusd1.239700.000001.242102010.06.18 05:541.239900.000.000.000.20
1763257872010.06.18 05:00sell0.01usdchf1.111430.000001.109002010.06.18 05:531.111300.000.000.000.12
1763278402010.06.18 06:42buy0.01eurusd1.237630.000001.240002010.06.18 07:001.238100.000.000.000.47
  0.00 0.00 0.06 26.48
Closed P/L: 26.54
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1761986332010.06.16 02:40buy0.01eurchf1.394730.000001.39710 1.372500.000.000.01-20.02
  0.00 0.00 0.01 -20.02
 Floating P/L: -20.01
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 26.54 Floating P/L: -20.01 Margin: 3.08
Balance: 5 026.54 Equity: 5 006.53 Free Margin: 5 003.45
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 33.14 Gross Loss: 6.60 Total Net Profit: 26.54
Profit Factor: 5.02 Expected Payoff: 1.21  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 6.60 (0.13%) Relative Drawdown: 0.13% (6.60)
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (95.24%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (95.45%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (4.55%)
Largest profit trade: 14.83 loss trade: -6.60
Average profit trade: 1.58 loss trade: -6.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (24.81) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-6.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 24.81 (12) consecutive loss (count): -6.60 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 11 consecutive losses: 1