|Account: 2650672
|Name: poly161_nohedge
|Currency: USD
|2010 June 18, 18:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|175897672
|2010.06.11 07:14
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|176117167
|2010.06.15 01:06
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|134.950
|0.000
|135.190
|2010.06.15 02:04
|134.970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|176133423
|2010.06.15 06:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|134.040
|0.000
|134.280
|2010.06.15 06:41
|134.280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.63
|176198634
|2010.06.16 02:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.67657
|0.00000
|1.67900
|2010.06.16 09:50
|1.67670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|176198640
|2010.06.16 02:41
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.39370
|0.00000
|1.39610
|2010.06.16 05:12
|1.39387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|176198652
|2010.06.16 02:41
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.67557
|0.00000
|1.67800
|2010.06.16 09:42
|1.67570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|176251960
|2010.06.16 20:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.66707
|0.00000
|1.66950
|2010.06.17 07:14
|1.65953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-6.66
|176252057
|2010.06.16 20:03
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.66610
|0.00000
|1.66850
|2010.06.16 20:46
|1.66633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|176252107
|2010.06.16 20:04
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchf
|1.66520
|0.00000
|1.66760
|2010.06.16 20:41
|1.66550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|176264125
|2010.06.17 04:17
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.66157
|0.00000
|1.66400
|2010.06.17 04:44
|1.66183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|176267024
|2010.06.17 06:43
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|134.090
|0.000
|134.330
|2010.06.17 08:13
|134.113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|176267051
|2010.06.17 06:44
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.65957
|0.00000
|1.66200
|2010.06.17 07:14
|1.65957
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176267073
|2010.06.17 06:44
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|134.000
|0.000
|134.240
|2010.06.17 08:11
|134.020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|176267191
|2010.06.17 06:45
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchf
|1.65833
|0.00000
|1.66070
|2010.06.17 07:14
|1.65950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.13
|176267306
|2010.06.17 06:46
|buy
|0.04
|gbpjpy
|133.907
|0.000
|134.150
|2010.06.17 08:09
|133.917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|176267612
|2010.06.17 06:53
|buy
|0.08
|gbpchf
|1.65740
|0.00000
|1.65980
|2010.06.17 07:14
|1.65950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.83
|176267634
|2010.06.17 06:53
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22610
|0.00000
|1.22850
|2010.06.17 07:26
|1.22653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|176267644
|2010.06.17 06:53
|buy
|0.08
|gbpjpy
|133.810
|0.000
|134.050
|2010.06.17 07:24
|133.837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.36
|176267661
|2010.06.17 06:53
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.38603
|0.00000
|1.38840
|2010.06.17 07:00
|1.38767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.90
|176312411
|2010.06.17 22:41
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.37600
|0.00000
|1.37840
|2010.06.17 22:49
|1.37663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|176325727
|2010.06.18 05:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23970
|0.00000
|1.24210
|2010.06.18 05:54
|1.23990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|176325787
|2010.06.18 05:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.11143
|0.00000
|1.10900
|2010.06.18 05:53
|1.11130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|176327840
|2010.06.18 06:42
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23763
|0.00000
|1.24000
|2010.06.18 07:00
|1.23810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|26.48
|Closed P/L:
|26.54
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|176198633
|2010.06.16 02:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.39473
|0.00000
|1.39710
|1.37250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-20.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-20.02
|Floating P/L:
|-20.01
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|26.54
|Floating P/L:
|-20.01
|Margin:
|3.08
|Balance:
|5 026.54
|Equity:
|5 006.53
|Free Margin:
|5 003.45
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|33.14
|Gross Loss:
|6.60
|Total Net Profit:
|26.54
|Profit Factor:
|5.02
|Expected Payoff:
|1.21
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6.60 (0.13%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.13% (6.60)
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (95.24%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (95.45%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (4.55%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|14.83
|loss trade:
|-6.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.58
|loss trade:
|-6.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (24.81)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-6.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|24.81 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6.60 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|1