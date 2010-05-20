|Account: 2394657
|Name: 3c_Fibpivots
|Currency: USD
|2010 July 2, 20:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|75287919
|2010.05.20 18:18
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|75318623
|2010.05.20 20:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.44491
|1.43724
|1.36032
|2010.05.25 20:19
|1.43724
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|7.67
|75369442
|2010.05.21 04:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.25621
|1.22822
|1.17595
|2010.05.25 17:55
|1.22822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|27.99
|75834190
|2010.05.25 21:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.43904
|1.48378
|1.35011
|2010.06.15 18:02
|1.48378
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|-44.74
|76173783
|2010.05.28 01:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23719
|1.22179
|1.15173
|2010.06.01 15:40
|1.22179
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|15.40
|76576146
|2010.06.01 19:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22968
|1.19777
|1.14502
|2010.06.07 11:34
|1.19777
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|31.91
|77178672
|2010.06.08 02:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.19358
|1.23180
|1.11746
|2010.06.15 17:06
|1.23180
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-38.22
|77984904
|2010.06.15 22:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23413
|1.22845
|1.16087
|2010.06.23 20:10
|1.22845
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|5.68
|78817327
|2010.06.24 01:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23032
|1.25382
|1.28776
|2010.07.02 18:55
|1.25382
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|23.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|29.19
|Closed P/L:
|28.33
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|79188228
|2010.06.29 04:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.51033
|1.47444
|1.58162
|1.51856
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|8.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|8.23
|Floating P/L:
|8.22
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|28.33
|Floating P/L:
|8.22
|Margin:
|3.02
|Balance:
|5 028.33
|Equity:
|5 036.55
|Free Margin:
|5 033.53
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|111.84
|Gross Loss:
|83.51
|Total Net Profit:
|28.33
|Profit Factor:
|1.34
|Expected Payoff:
|3.54
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.70
|Maximal Drawdown:
|83.51 (1.64%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.64% (83.51)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|31.86
|loss trade:
|-45.22
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.64
|loss trade:
|-41.76
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (82.81)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-83.51)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|82.81 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-83.51 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2