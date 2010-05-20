Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2394657 Name: 3c_Fibpivots Currency: USD 2010 June 25, 20:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
752879192010.05.20 18:18balanceDeposit5 000.00
753186232010.05.20 20:45sell0.01gbpusd1.444911.437241.360322010.05.25 20:191.437240.000.00-0.077.67
753694422010.05.21 04:05sell0.01eurusd1.256211.228221.175952010.05.25 17:551.228220.000.00-0.0227.99
758341902010.05.25 21:55sell0.01gbpusd1.439041.483781.350112010.06.15 18:021.483780.000.00-0.48-44.74
761737832010.05.28 01:55sell0.01eurusd1.237191.221791.151732010.06.01 15:401.221790.000.00-0.0215.40
765761462010.06.01 19:48sell0.01eurusd1.229681.197771.145022010.06.07 11:341.197770.000.00-0.0531.91
771786722010.06.08 02:35sell0.01eurusd1.193581.231801.117462010.06.15 17:061.231800.000.00-0.07-38.22
779849042010.06.15 22:05sell0.01eurusd1.234131.228451.160872010.06.23 20:101.228450.000.00-0.085.68
  0.00 0.00 -0.79 5.69
Closed P/L: 4.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
788173272010.06.24 01:50buy0.01eurusd1.230321.201451.28776 1.238320.000.00-0.018.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.01 8.00
 Floating P/L: 7.99
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4.90 Floating P/L: 7.99 Margin: 2.46
Balance: 5 004.90 Equity: 5 012.89 Free Margin: 5 010.43
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 88.41 Gross Loss: 83.51 Total Net Profit: 4.90
Profit Factor: 1.06 Expected Payoff: 0.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.70 Maximal Drawdown: 83.51 (1.64%) Relative Drawdown: 1.64% (83.51)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 31.86 loss trade: -45.22
Average profit trade: 17.68 loss trade: -41.76
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (82.81) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-83.51)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 82.81 (4) consecutive loss (count): -83.51 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2