|Account: 2394657
|Name: 3c_Fibpivots
|Currency: USD
|2010 June 18, 20:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|75287919
|2010.05.20 18:18
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|75318623
|2010.05.20 20:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.44491
|1.43724
|1.36032
|2010.05.25 20:19
|1.43724
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|7.67
|75369442
|2010.05.21 04:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.25621
|1.22822
|1.17595
|2010.05.25 17:55
|1.22822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|27.99
|75834190
|2010.05.25 21:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.43904
|1.48378
|1.35011
|2010.06.15 18:02
|1.48378
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|-44.74
|76173783
|2010.05.28 01:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23719
|1.22179
|1.15173
|2010.06.01 15:40
|1.22179
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|15.40
|76576146
|2010.06.01 19:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22968
|1.19777
|1.14502
|2010.06.07 11:34
|1.19777
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|31.91
|77178672
|2010.06.08 02:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.19358
|1.23180
|1.11746
|2010.06.15 17:06
|1.23180
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-38.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.71
|0.01
|Closed P/L:
|-0.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|77984904
|2010.06.15 22:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23413
|1.27092
|1.16087
|1.23638
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-2.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-2.25
|Floating P/L:
|-2.30
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-0.70
|Floating P/L:
|-2.30
|Margin:
|2.47
|Balance:
|4 999.30
|Equity:
|4 997.00
|Free Margin:
|4 994.53
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|82.81
|Gross Loss:
|83.51
|Total Net Profit:
|-0.70
|Profit Factor:
|0.99
|Expected Payoff:
|-0.12
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.70
|Maximal Drawdown:
|83.51 (1.64%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.64% (83.51)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|31.86
|loss trade:
|-45.22
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.70
|loss trade:
|-41.76
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (82.81)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-83.51)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|82.81 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-83.51 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2