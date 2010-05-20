Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2394657 Name: 3c_Fibpivots Currency: USD 2010 June 11, 20:52
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
752879192010.05.20 18:18balanceDeposit5 000.00
753186232010.05.20 20:45sell0.01gbpusd1.444911.437241.360322010.05.25 20:191.437240.000.00-0.077.67
753694422010.05.21 04:05sell0.01eurusd1.256211.228221.175952010.05.25 17:551.228220.000.00-0.0227.99
761737832010.05.28 01:55sell0.01eurusd1.237191.221791.151732010.06.01 15:401.221790.000.00-0.0215.40
765761462010.06.01 19:48sell0.01eurusd1.229681.197771.145022010.06.07 11:341.197770.000.00-0.0531.91
  0.00 0.00 -0.16 82.97
Closed P/L: 82.81
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
771786722010.06.08 02:35sell0.01eurusd1.193581.231801.11746 1.208190.000.00-0.05-14.61
758341902010.05.25 21:55sell0.01gbpusd1.439041.483781.35011 1.452560.000.00-0.44-13.52
  0.00 0.00 -0.49 -28.13
 Floating P/L: -28.62
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 82.81 Floating P/L: -28.62 Margin: 5.27
Balance: 5 082.81 Equity: 5 054.19 Free Margin: 5 048.92
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 82.81 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 82.81
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 20.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 31.86 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 20.70 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (82.81) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 82.81 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0