Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 1913931 Name: ronen Currency: USD 2010 July 7, 22:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1258648532010.07.04 15:24balanceDeposit10 000.00
1259127462010.07.05 06:33sell0.01cadjpy82.9740.00082.8862010.07.05 07:2582.9250.000.000.000.55
1259285252010.07.05 08:42sell0.01audjpy74.3850.0000.0002010.07.05 09:2874.2170.000.000.001.91
1259723742010.07.05 11:35sell0.01usdcad1.064541.067181.063202010.07.05 15:141.063870.000.000.000.63
1259785822010.07.05 12:03buy limit0.01cadjpy80.0000.0000.0002010.07.05 12:0482.449cancelled
1260145572010.07.05 15:22buy limit0.01usdcad0.800000.000000.000002010.07.06 04:581.06532cancelled
1261783082010.07.06 09:29sell0.10audjpy74.48274.8610.0002010.07.06 14:1774.8610.000.000.00-43.15
1261832582010.07.06 09:48sell0.10nzdusd0.694930.697130.000002010.07.06 10:160.693030.000.000.0019.00
1262804052010.07.06 16:21sell0.10eurusd1.262200.000000.000002010.07.07 06:161.258100.000.00-0.1141.00
1263572542010.07.06 23:36sell0.05eurusd1.262871.266301.256902010.07.07 02:051.261420.000.00-0.067.25
1263584662010.07.06 23:41sell0.05eurusd1.263291.266601.258402010.07.06 23:451.262360.000.000.004.65
1264493402010.07.07 09:53sell0.05eurusd1.258831.270301.256602010.07.07 10:391.256600.000.000.0011.15
1264494562010.07.07 09:53sell0.10usdcad1.057080.000000.000002010.07.07 14:441.056720.000.000.003.41
1264641012010.07.07 10:47sell0.10usdcad1.059900.000000.000002010.07.07 13:221.057530.000.000.0022.41
  0.00 0.00 -0.17 68.81
Closed P/L: 68.64
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1265388442010.07.07 15:54sell0.10gbpusd1.516221.523031.51400 1.518620.000.000.00-24.00
1265967152010.07.07 20:00buy0.05eurusd1.264911.251602.00000 1.264540.000.000.00-1.85
1266064772010.07.07 21:00buy0.05eurusd1.265091.254502.00000 1.264540.000.000.00-2.75
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -28.60
 Floating P/L: -28.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 68.64 Floating P/L: -28.60 Margin: 55.62
Balance: 10 068.64 Equity: 10 040.04 Free Margin: 9 984.42
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 111.79 Gross Loss: 43.15 Total Net Profit: 68.64
Profit Factor: 2.59 Expected Payoff: 6.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 21.06 Maximal Drawdown: 43.15 (0.43%) Relative Drawdown: 0.43% (43.15)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 11 (90.91%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (90.91%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (9.09%)
Largest profit trade: 40.89 loss trade: -43.15
Average profit trade: 11.18 loss trade: -43.15
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (89.70) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-43.15)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 89.70 (6) consecutive loss (count): -43.15 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1