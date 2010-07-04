|Account: 1913931
|Name: ronen
|Currency: USD
|2010 July 7, 22:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|125864853
|2010.07.04 15:24
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|125912746
|2010.07.05 06:33
|sell
|0.01
|cadjpy
|82.974
|0.000
|82.886
|2010.07.05 07:25
|82.925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|125928525
|2010.07.05 08:42
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|74.385
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.07.05 09:28
|74.217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.91
|125972374
|2010.07.05 11:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.06454
|1.06718
|1.06320
|2010.07.05 15:14
|1.06387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|125978582
|2010.07.05 12:03
|buy limit
|0.01
|cadjpy
|80.000
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.07.05 12:04
|82.449
|cancelled
|126014557
|2010.07.05 15:22
|buy limit
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.80000
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.07.06 04:58
|1.06532
|cancelled
|126178308
|2010.07.06 09:29
|sell
|0.10
|audjpy
|74.482
|74.861
|0.000
|2010.07.06 14:17
|74.861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.15
|126183258
|2010.07.06 09:48
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.69493
|0.69713
|0.00000
|2010.07.06 10:16
|0.69303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|126280405
|2010.07.06 16:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26220
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.07.07 06:16
|1.25810
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|41.00
|126357254
|2010.07.06 23:36
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.26287
|1.26630
|1.25690
|2010.07.07 02:05
|1.26142
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|7.25
|126358466
|2010.07.06 23:41
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.26329
|1.26660
|1.25840
|2010.07.06 23:45
|1.26236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.65
|126449340
|2010.07.07 09:53
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.25883
|1.27030
|1.25660
|2010.07.07 10:39
|1.25660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.15
|126449456
|2010.07.07 09:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.05708
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.07.07 14:44
|1.05672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.41
|126464101
|2010.07.07 10:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.05990
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.07.07 13:22
|1.05753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.41
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|68.81
|Closed P/L:
|68.64
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|126538844
|2010.07.07 15:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.51622
|1.52303
|1.51400
|1.51862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|126596715
|2010.07.07 20:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.26491
|1.25160
|2.00000
|1.26454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.85
|126606477
|2010.07.07 21:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.26509
|1.25450
|2.00000
|1.26454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.60
|Floating P/L:
|-28.60
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|68.64
|Floating P/L:
|-28.60
|Margin:
|55.62
|Balance:
|10 068.64
|Equity:
|10 040.04
|Free Margin:
|9 984.42
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|111.79
|Gross Loss:
|43.15
|Total Net Profit:
|68.64
|Profit Factor:
|2.59
|Expected Payoff:
|6.24
|Absolute Drawdown:
|21.06
|Maximal Drawdown:
|43.15 (0.43%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.43% (43.15)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (90.91%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (90.91%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (9.09%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.89
|loss trade:
|-43.15
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.18
|loss trade:
|-43.15
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (89.70)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-43.15)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|89.70 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-43.15 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1