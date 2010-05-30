|Account: 500054681
|Name: hey you
|Currency: USD
|2010 June 22, 02:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2174778
|2010.05.30 22:30
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.44418
|1.46092
|118.72876
|2010.06.02 01:34
|1.46543
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.28
|106.25
|
|123789
|3c - buy
|2185609
|2010.06.01 12:32
|buy
|0.05
|eurjpy
|110.804
|0.014
|123.642
|2010.06.02 01:35
|111.075
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.04
|14.89
|
|123789
|3c - buy
|2234952
|2010.06.06 23:32
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.44395
|1.46189
|1.52694
|2010.06.10 23:14
|1.47003
|-0.36
|0.00
|-1.19
|156.48
|
|123789
|3c - buy
|2235210
|2010.06.06 23:34
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.19455
|1.20479
|1.27473
|2010.06.10 23:15
|1.21082
|-0.36
|0.00
|-0.79
|97.62
|
|123789
|3c - buy
|2241052
|2010.06.07 05:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.249
|90.407
|119.618
|2010.06.09 02:36
|91.501
|-0.60
|0.00
|-0.12
|27.54
|
|123789
|3c - buy
|2241053
|2010.06.07 05:30
|buy
|0.05
|eurjpy
|108.621
|106.543
|143.615
|2010.06.09 02:35
|109.343
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.07
|39.45
|
|123789
|3c - buy
|2241054
|2010.06.07 05:30
|buy
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|131.657
|129.377
|144.448
|2010.06.09 02:35
|132.085
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.08
|23.39
|
|123789
|3c - buy
|2245300
|2010.06.07 10:00
|buy
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|132.485
|2.749
|144.474
|2010.06.10 23:15
|134.250
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.25
|96.61
|
|8888888
|3c - buy
|2294807
|2010.06.11 14:33
|buy
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.45614
|1.44141
|1.53181
|2010.06.14 11:14
|1.47319
|-0.42
|0.00
|-0.23
|119.35
|
|123789
|3c - buy
|2319147
|2010.06.17 03:30
|buy
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.47060
|1.45650
|144.38695
|2010.06.18 11:06
|1.48210
|-0.42
|0.00
|-0.23
|80.50
|
|123789
|3c - buy
|2181004
|2010.06.01 02:15
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.22611
|1.21017
|96.60657
|2010.06.04 12:14
|1.21017
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.55
|-79.70
|
|123789
|3c - buy[sl]
|2185149
|2010.06.01 11:45
|buy
|0.07
|usdjpy
|90.978
|92.291
|121.194
|2010.06.04 13:30
|92.291
|-0.42
|0.00
|-0.21
|99.59
|
|123789
|3c - buy[sl]
|2204728
|2010.06.03 05:30
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.15334
|1.14293
|1.20942
|2010.06.04 12:01
|1.14293
|-0.48
|0.00
|-0.05
|-72.87
|
|123789
|3c - buy[sl]
|2277687
|2010.06.09 16:30
|buy
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.14383
|1.13361
|1.19778
|2010.06.15 15:38
|1.13361
|-0.66
|0.00
|-0.37
|-99.17
|
|123789
|3c - buy[sl]
|2316688
|2010.06.16 19:00
|buy
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.12724
|1.11736
|1.17948
|2010.06.17 09:32
|1.11736
|-0.66
|0.00
|-0.19
|-97.26
|
|123789
|3c - buy[sl]
|2160636
|2010.05.27 11:58
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.23061
|1.24620
|1.10682
|2010.06.04 21:07
|1.19713
|-0.30
|0.00
|-1.05
|167.40
|
|129856
|3c - sell
|2166515
|2010.05.27 22:47
|sell
|0.06
|usdjpy
|90.999
|115.591
|1.532
|2010.06.04 21:07
|91.848
|-0.36
|0.00
|-0.78
|-55.46
|
|129856
|3c - sell
|2170268
|2010.05.28 10:15
|sell
|0.05
|eurjpy
|113.192
|115.604
|100.526
|2010.06.02 01:34
|111.137
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.32
|112.86
|
|129856
|3c - sell
|2193029
|2010.06.02 07:15
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.47372
|1.45642
|1.38321
|2010.06.04 21:07
|1.44772
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.61
|130.00
|
|123789
|3c - sell
|2198202
|2010.06.02 16:00
|sell
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|134.440
|138.060
|120.103
|2010.06.04 21:06
|132.983
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.51
|79.33
|
|8888888
|3c - sell
|2200155
|2010.06.02 20:45
|sell
|0.05
|eurjpy
|112.819
|110.800
|99.926
|2010.06.04 21:06
|109.923
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.41
|157.65
|
|123789
|3c - sell
|2204125
|2010.06.03 03:12
|sell
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|135.399
|133.708
|121.213
|2010.06.04 21:06
|132.972
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.13
|132.14
|
|123789
|3c - sell
|2291705
|2010.06.11 04:45
|sell
|0.12
|usdjpy
|91.457
|90.898
|1.172
|2010.06.18 11:06
|90.506
|-0.72
|0.00
|-1.60
|126.09
|
|123789
|3c - sell
|2302692
|2010.06.14 21:00
|sell
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|134.849
|137.611
|123.951
|2010.06.18 11:07
|134.242
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.78
|33.53
|
|8888888
|3c - sell
|2323920
|2010.06.17 15:30
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.23828
|1.25093
|1.17185
|2010.06.22 02:16
|1.23216
|-0.48
|0.00
|-0.81
|48.96
|
|123789
|3c - sell
|2335647
|2010.06.21 15:50
|sell
|0.15
|usdjpy
|91.196
|91.832
|1.548
|2010.06.22 02:37
|91.080
|-0.90
|0.00
|-0.29
|19.10
|
|123789
|3c - sell
|2178154
|2010.05.31 15:39
|sell
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|132.820
|135.492
|118.709
|2010.06.03 02:09
|135.492
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.64
|-144.82
|
|123789
|3c - sell[sl]
|2238252
|2010.06.07 02:25
|sell
|0.11
|usdchf
|1.16490
|1.15771
|1.10996
|2010.06.08 16:09
|1.15771
|-0.66
|0.00
|-0.42
|68.32
|
|123789
|3c - sell[sl]
|2288073
|2010.06.10 16:58
|sell
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|133.592
|135.777
|122.184
|2010.06.14 13:22
|135.777
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.26
|-118.96
|
|123789
|3c - sell[sl]
|2298078
|2010.06.14 01:30
|sell
|0.07
|eurusd
|1.21807
|1.23176
|1.14546
|2010.06.15 16:06
|1.23176
|-0.42
|0.00
|-0.18
|-95.83
|
|123789
|3c - sell[sl]
|2245302
|2010.06.07 10:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurjpy
|109.569
|0.020
|120.600
|2010.06.10 23:15
|110.580
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.22
|55.34
|
|8888888
|Mandarine - buy
|2245304
|2010.06.07 10:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.19505
|1.20484
|1.27507
|2010.06.10 23:15
|1.21080
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.66
|78.75
|
|8888888
|Mandarine - buy
|2187709
|2010.06.01 16:00
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|1.15287
|1.16726
|1.09614
|2010.06.04 21:07
|1.16088
|-0.36
|0.00
|-1.15
|-41.40
|
|8888888
|Mandarine - sell
|2294746
|2010.06.11 14:10
|sell
|0.05
|eurjpy
|110.468
|113.053
|1.532
|2010.06.15 18:37
|113.053
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.21
|-141.16
|
|8888888
|Mandarine - sell[sl]
|2181075
|2010.06.01 02:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|111.715
|0.000
|111.481
|2010.06.01 02:45
|111.481
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|25.72
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no he[tp]
|2192490
|2010.06.02 05:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|111.580
|0.000
|111.340
|2010.06.02 06:08
|111.340
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|26.28
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no he[tp]
|2180629
|2010.06.01 01:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.44976
|1.21021
|1.45214
|2010.06.01 06:07
|1.45006
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2181708
|2010.06.01 05:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.15616
|0.00000
|1.15343
|2010.06.01 06:17
|1.15518
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|8.48
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2181717
|2010.06.01 05:59
|sell
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.15667
|0.00000
|1.15435
|2010.06.01 06:17
|1.15522
|-0.90
|0.00
|0.00
|18.83
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2191130
|2010.06.02 01:34
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.46497
|0.00000
|1.46732
|2010.06.02 01:39
|1.46655
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|15.80
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2201929
|2010.06.03 00:48
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.46591
|0.00000
|1.46352
|2010.06.03 01:29
|1.46573
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2205274
|2010.06.03 06:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|113.702
|0.000
|113.471
|2010.06.03 06:55
|113.595
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|11.60
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2282987
|2010.06.10 05:49
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.45879
|0.00000
|1.46119
|2010.06.10 06:49
|1.45894
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2302240
|2010.06.14 19:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.14115
|0.00000
|1.14356
|2010.06.14 20:26
|1.14129
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|1.23
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2302337
|2010.06.14 19:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|112.057
|0.000
|111.801
|2010.06.14 20:38
|111.852
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|22.41
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2303287
|2010.06.14 22:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.47445
|0.00000
|1.47244
|2010.06.14 22:40
|1.47345
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2304289
|2010.06.15 01:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|135.137
|0.000
|134.902
|2010.06.15 02:01
|135.111
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|2.84
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2312314
|2010.06.16 05:12
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.13076
|0.00000
|1.12838
|2010.06.16 05:52
|1.12985
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|8.05
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2317865
|2010.06.16 22:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22987
|0.00000
|1.23225
|2010.06.16 23:07
|1.23026
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|3.90
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2318413
|2010.06.17 00:49
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.47166
|0.00000
|1.47426
|2010.06.17 07:09
|1.47178
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2318578
|2010.06.17 01:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22951
|0.00000
|1.23190
|2010.06.17 09:11
|1.22965
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2327472
|2010.06.18 05:52
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.11112
|0.00000
|1.10871
|2010.06.18 06:54
|1.11093
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|1.71
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2339247
|2010.06.22 00:57
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.10992
|0.00000
|1.10752
|2010.06.22 01:46
|1.10938
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|4.87
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2339341
|2010.06.22 01:06
|sell
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.11056
|0.00000
|1.10807
|2010.06.22 01:46
|1.10938
|-0.90
|0.00
|0.00
|15.95
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|2340205
|2010.06.22 02:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|112.355
|0.000
|112.118
|2010.06.22 02:43
|112.162
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|21.20
|
|171171
|PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
|
|-26.88
|0.00
|-15.68
|1 332.28
|Closed P/L:
|1 289.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2298077
|2010.06.14 01:30
|sell
|0.05
|eurjpy
|111.745
|113.592
|1.145
|
|112.178
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.86
|-23.77
|
|123789
|3c - sell
|2319148
|2010.06.17 03:30
|buy
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|134.270
|132.335
|144.373
|
|134.461
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.12
|10.49
|
|123789
|3c - buy
|2338522
|2010.06.21 22:45
|buy
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.47571
|1.46202
|1.54784
|
|1.47643
|-0.42
|0.00
|0.00
|5.04
|
|123789
|3c - buy
|2245297
|2010.06.07 10:00
|buy
|0.07
|usdjpy
|91.700
|1.134
|122.166
|
|91.061
|-0.42
|0.00
|-0.62
|-49.12
|
|8888888
|Mandarine - buy
|
|-1.44
|0.00
|-1.60
|-57.36
|
|Floating P/L:
|-60.40
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 289.72
|Floating P/L:
|-60.40
|Margin:
|240.00
|Balance:
|4 662.00
|Equity:
|4 601.60
|Free Margin:
|4 361.60
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 244.87
|Gross Loss:
|955.15
|Total Net Profit:
|1 289.72
|Profit Factor:
|2.35
|Expected Payoff:
|23.45
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|509.70 (10.55%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|10.55% (509.70)
|
|Total Trades:
|55
|Short Positions (won %):
|31 (80.65%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|24 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|45 (81.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (18.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|166.05
|loss trade:
|-145.76
|Average
|profit trade:
|49.89
|loss trade:
|-95.52
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (755.82)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-338.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|761.27 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-338.30 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2