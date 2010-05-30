JadeFX

Account: 500054681 Name: hey you Currency: USD 2010 June 22, 02:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21747782010.05.30 22:30buy0.05gbpusd1.444181.46092118.728762010.06.02 01:341.46543-0.300.00-0.28106.25
 1237893c - buy
21856092010.06.01 12:32buy0.05eurjpy110.8040.014123.6422010.06.02 01:35111.075-0.300.00-0.0414.89
 1237893c - buy
22349522010.06.06 23:32buy0.06gbpusd1.443951.461891.526942010.06.10 23:141.47003-0.360.00-1.19156.48
 1237893c - buy
22352102010.06.06 23:34buy0.06eurusd1.194551.204791.274732010.06.10 23:151.21082-0.360.00-0.7997.62
 1237893c - buy
22410522010.06.07 05:30buy0.10usdjpy91.24990.407119.6182010.06.09 02:3691.501-0.600.00-0.1227.54
 1237893c - buy
22410532010.06.07 05:30buy0.05eurjpy108.621106.543143.6152010.06.09 02:35109.343-0.300.00-0.0739.45
 1237893c - buy
22410542010.06.07 05:30buy0.05gbpjpy131.657129.377144.4482010.06.09 02:35132.085-0.300.00-0.0823.39
 1237893c - buy
22453002010.06.07 10:00buy0.05gbpjpy132.4852.749144.4742010.06.10 23:15134.250-0.300.00-0.2596.61
 88888883c - buy
22948072010.06.11 14:33buy0.07gbpusd1.456141.441411.531812010.06.14 11:141.47319-0.420.00-0.23119.35
 1237893c - buy
23191472010.06.17 03:30buy0.07gbpusd1.470601.45650144.386952010.06.18 11:061.48210-0.420.00-0.2380.50
 1237893c - buy
21810042010.06.01 02:15buy0.05eurusd1.226111.2101796.606572010.06.04 12:141.21017-0.300.00-0.55-79.70
 1237893c - buy[sl]
21851492010.06.01 11:45buy0.07usdjpy90.97892.291121.1942010.06.04 13:3092.291-0.420.00-0.2199.59
 1237893c - buy[sl]
22047282010.06.03 05:30buy0.08usdchf1.153341.142931.209422010.06.04 12:011.14293-0.480.00-0.05-72.87
 1237893c - buy[sl]
22776872010.06.09 16:30buy0.11usdchf1.143831.133611.197782010.06.15 15:381.13361-0.660.00-0.37-99.17
 1237893c - buy[sl]
23166882010.06.16 19:00buy0.11usdchf1.127241.117361.179482010.06.17 09:321.11736-0.660.00-0.19-97.26
 1237893c - buy[sl]
21606362010.05.27 11:58sell0.05eurusd1.230611.246201.106822010.06.04 21:071.19713-0.300.00-1.05167.40
 1298563c - sell
21665152010.05.27 22:47sell0.06usdjpy90.999115.5911.5322010.06.04 21:0791.848-0.360.00-0.78-55.46
 1298563c - sell
21702682010.05.28 10:15sell0.05eurjpy113.192115.604100.5262010.06.02 01:34111.137-0.300.00-0.32112.86
 1298563c - sell
21930292010.06.02 07:15sell0.05gbpusd1.473721.456421.383212010.06.04 21:071.44772-0.300.00-0.61130.00
 1237893c - sell
21982022010.06.02 16:00sell0.05gbpjpy134.440138.060120.1032010.06.04 21:06132.983-0.300.00-0.5179.33
 88888883c - sell
22001552010.06.02 20:45sell0.05eurjpy112.819110.80099.9262010.06.04 21:06109.923-0.300.00-0.41157.65
 1237893c - sell
22041252010.06.03 03:12sell0.05gbpjpy135.399133.708121.2132010.06.04 21:06132.972-0.300.00-0.13132.14
 1237893c - sell
22917052010.06.11 04:45sell0.12usdjpy91.45790.8981.1722010.06.18 11:0690.506-0.720.00-1.60126.09
 1237893c - sell
23026922010.06.14 21:00sell0.05gbpjpy134.849137.611123.9512010.06.18 11:07134.242-0.300.00-0.7833.53
 88888883c - sell
23239202010.06.17 15:30sell0.08eurusd1.238281.250931.171852010.06.22 02:161.23216-0.480.00-0.8148.96
 1237893c - sell
23356472010.06.21 15:50sell0.15usdjpy91.19691.8321.5482010.06.22 02:3791.080-0.900.00-0.2919.10
 1237893c - sell
21781542010.05.31 15:39sell0.05gbpjpy132.820135.492118.7092010.06.03 02:09135.492-0.300.00-0.64-144.82
 1237893c - sell[sl]
22382522010.06.07 02:25sell0.11usdchf1.164901.157711.109962010.06.08 16:091.15771-0.660.00-0.4268.32
 1237893c - sell[sl]
22880732010.06.10 16:58sell0.05gbpjpy133.592135.777122.1842010.06.14 13:22135.777-0.300.00-0.26-118.96
 1237893c - sell[sl]
22980782010.06.14 01:30sell0.07eurusd1.218071.231761.145462010.06.15 16:061.23176-0.420.00-0.18-95.83
 1237893c - sell[sl]
22453022010.06.07 10:00buy0.05eurjpy109.5690.020120.6002010.06.10 23:15110.580-0.300.00-0.2255.34
 8888888Mandarine - buy
22453042010.06.07 10:00buy0.05eurusd1.195051.204841.275072010.06.10 23:151.21080-0.300.00-0.6678.75
 8888888Mandarine - buy
21877092010.06.01 16:00sell0.06usdchf1.152871.167261.096142010.06.04 21:071.16088-0.360.00-1.15-41.40
 8888888Mandarine - sell
22947462010.06.11 14:10sell0.05eurjpy110.468113.0531.5322010.06.15 18:37113.053-0.300.00-0.21-141.16
 8888888Mandarine - sell[sl]
21810752010.06.01 02:30sell0.10eurjpy111.7150.000111.4812010.06.01 02:45111.481-0.600.000.0025.72
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no he[tp]
21924902010.06.02 05:50sell0.10eurjpy111.5800.000111.3402010.06.02 06:08111.340-0.600.000.0026.28
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no he[tp]
21806292010.06.01 01:12buy0.10gbpusd1.449761.210211.452142010.06.01 06:071.45006-0.600.000.003.00
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
21817082010.06.01 05:58sell0.10usdchf1.156160.000001.153432010.06.01 06:171.15518-0.600.000.008.48
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
21817172010.06.01 05:59sell0.15usdchf1.156670.000001.154352010.06.01 06:171.15522-0.900.000.0018.83
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
21911302010.06.02 01:34buy0.10gbpusd1.464970.000001.467322010.06.02 01:391.46655-0.600.000.0015.80
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
22019292010.06.03 00:48sell0.10gbpusd1.465910.000001.463522010.06.03 01:291.46573-0.600.000.001.80
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
22052742010.06.03 06:33sell0.10eurjpy113.7020.000113.4712010.06.03 06:55113.595-0.600.000.0011.60
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
22829872010.06.10 05:49buy0.10gbpusd1.458790.000001.461192010.06.10 06:491.45894-0.600.000.001.50
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
23022402010.06.14 19:38buy0.10usdchf1.141150.000001.143562010.06.14 20:261.14129-0.600.000.001.23
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
23023372010.06.14 19:59sell0.10eurjpy112.0570.000111.8012010.06.14 20:38111.852-0.600.000.0022.41
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
23032872010.06.14 22:31sell0.10gbpusd1.474450.000001.472442010.06.14 22:401.47345-0.600.000.0010.00
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
23042892010.06.15 01:10sell0.10gbpjpy135.1370.000134.9022010.06.15 02:01135.111-0.600.000.002.84
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
23123142010.06.16 05:12sell0.10usdchf1.130760.000001.128382010.06.16 05:521.12985-0.600.000.008.05
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
23178652010.06.16 22:29buy0.10eurusd1.229870.000001.232252010.06.16 23:071.23026-0.600.000.003.90
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
23184132010.06.17 00:49buy0.10gbpusd1.471660.000001.474262010.06.17 07:091.47178-0.600.000.001.20
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
23185782010.06.17 01:05buy0.10eurusd1.229510.000001.231902010.06.17 09:111.22965-0.600.000.001.40
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
23274722010.06.18 05:52sell0.10usdchf1.111120.000001.108712010.06.18 06:541.11093-0.600.000.001.71
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
23392472010.06.22 00:57sell0.10usdchf1.109920.000001.107522010.06.22 01:461.10938-0.600.000.004.87
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
23393412010.06.22 01:06sell0.15usdchf1.110560.000001.108072010.06.22 01:461.10938-0.900.000.0015.95
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
23402052010.06.22 02:30sell0.10eurjpy112.3550.000112.1182010.06.22 02:43112.162-0.600.000.0021.20
 171171PolyFitScalper_v1.7.3 no hedge
  -26.88 0.00 -15.68 1 332.28
Closed P/L: 1 289.72
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22980772010.06.14 01:30sell0.05eurjpy111.745113.5921.145 112.178-0.300.00-0.86-23.77
 1237893c - sell
23191482010.06.17 03:30buy0.05gbpjpy134.270132.335144.373 134.461-0.300.00-0.1210.49
 1237893c - buy
23385222010.06.21 22:45buy0.07gbpusd1.475711.462021.54784 1.47643-0.420.000.005.04
 1237893c - buy
22452972010.06.07 10:00buy0.07usdjpy91.7001.134122.166 91.061-0.420.00-0.62-49.12
 8888888Mandarine - buy
  -1.44 0.00 -1.60 -57.36
 Floating P/L: -60.40
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 289.72 Floating P/L: -60.40 Margin: 240.00
Balance: 4 662.00 Equity: 4 601.60 Free Margin: 4 361.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 244.87 Gross Loss: 955.15 Total Net Profit: 1 289.72
Profit Factor: 2.35 Expected Payoff: 23.45  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 509.70 (10.55%) Relative Drawdown: 10.55% (509.70)
 
Total Trades: 55 Short Positions (won %): 31 (80.65%) Long Positions (won %): 24 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 45 (81.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (18.18%)
Largest profit trade: 166.05 loss trade: -145.76
Average profit trade: 49.89 loss trade: -95.52
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (755.82) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-338.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 761.27 (6) consecutive loss (count): -338.30 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2