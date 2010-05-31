Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2415170 Name: poly160a_01 Currency: USD 2010 June 4, 20:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
763198242010.05.31 05:21buy0.10gbpjpy132.272132.272132.8222010.05.31 05:50132.2720.000.000.000.00
763199522010.05.31 05:23buy0.10gbpchf1.671101.671101.676602010.05.31 06:111.671100.000.000.000.00
763199552010.05.31 05:23buy0.10gbpusd1.446881.447031.452382010.05.31 05:431.448330.000.000.0014.50
764057072010.05.31 21:40buy0.10gbpusd1.453551.453611.459052010.06.01 13:091.454950.000.00-0.0714.00
764074232010.05.31 22:18sell0.10usdjpy91.26591.25690.7152010.06.01 01:1891.1360.000.00-0.1014.15
764272562010.06.01 02:44buy0.15gbpusd1.447571.447571.453072010.06.01 03:021.447570.000.000.000.00
764367142010.06.01 04:21sell0.10eurchf1.418781.418631.413282010.06.01 04:231.417500.000.000.0011.07
764478602010.06.01 06:45sell0.10eurusd1.227071.227071.221572010.06.01 08:301.225870.000.000.0012.00
765733142010.06.01 19:21sell0.10eurusd1.229180.000001.223682010.06.01 19:521.229340.000.000.00-1.60
765734322010.06.01 19:22buy0.10usdchf1.152510.000001.158012010.06.01 19:511.153070.000.000.004.86
765752552010.06.01 19:39sell0.15eurusd1.231081.230521.225582010.06.01 19:521.229360.000.000.0025.80
765752612010.06.01 19:39buy0.10gbpchf1.691841.692041.697342010.06.01 19:591.693260.000.000.0012.31
765752692010.06.01 19:39buy0.15usdchf1.151311.151771.156812010.06.01 19:511.153070.000.000.0022.90
765789172010.06.01 20:10buy0.10eurchf1.416620.000001.422122010.06.02 13:021.415090.000.000.03-13.23
765789872010.06.01 20:10buy0.10eurusd1.227361.227361.232862010.06.03 03:021.228600.000.00-0.5712.40
765875912010.06.01 21:49buy0.10usdjpy91.04591.05091.5952010.06.02 01:5891.1650.000.00-0.0113.16
765907082010.06.01 22:31sell0.10gbpusd1.465741.465731.460242010.06.01 23:211.464530.000.000.0012.10
766095712010.06.02 04:43buy0.15eurchf1.414071.414071.419572010.06.02 13:021.415080.000.000.0013.10
766107742010.06.02 05:04buy0.10gbpusd1.470621.470671.476122010.06.02 07:181.471880.000.000.0012.60
766114662010.06.02 05:14buy0.15eurusd1.222881.222891.228382010.06.02 05:351.222890.000.000.000.15
766133192010.06.02 05:37buy0.15gbpusd1.467951.467951.473452010.06.02 05:561.467950.000.000.000.00
766134412010.06.02 05:38buy0.15eurusd1.221301.221301.226802010.06.02 07:451.222560.000.000.0018.90
766134582010.06.02 05:38sell0.10usdchf1.157201.157201.151702010.06.02 08:571.155980.000.000.0010.55
766134782010.06.02 05:38buy0.10gbpjpy134.255134.255134.8052010.06.02 05:50134.2550.000.000.000.00
767282812010.06.02 19:21buy0.15eurusd1.223851.223891.229352010.06.02 21:211.225060.000.000.0018.15
767285702010.06.02 19:23buy0.10gbpusd1.465071.465081.470572010.06.03 01:491.466280.000.00-0.4212.10
767552682010.06.03 01:06sell0.10usdchf1.156591.156571.151092010.06.03 01:371.155360.000.000.0010.65
767552912010.06.03 01:06buy0.15eurusd1.222901.223021.228402010.06.03 01:371.224190.000.000.0019.35
767569042010.06.03 01:40sell0.10gbpusd1.465681.465681.460182010.06.03 15:111.464470.000.000.0012.10
767570242010.06.03 01:42sell0.10eurusd1.224851.224821.219352010.06.03 13:311.223570.000.000.0012.80
767661942010.06.03 04:28sell0.10usdchf1.152610.000001.147112010.06.03 05:171.153320.000.000.00-6.16
767662072010.06.03 04:28sell0.10gbpchf1.692291.692291.686792010.06.03 10:081.692290.000.000.000.00
767668082010.06.03 04:44sell0.15usdchf1.153880.000001.148382010.06.03 05:171.153320.000.000.007.28
767724412010.06.03 06:37sell0.15eurusd1.230381.230361.224882010.06.03 06:541.229090.000.000.0019.35
768750352010.06.03 19:15sell0.10usdjpy92.49992.49991.9492010.06.03 19:4592.4990.000.000.000.00
768774812010.06.03 19:42sell0.10gbpusd1.461251.461151.455752010.06.04 13:141.459700.000.00-0.2415.50
  0.00 0.00 -1.38 330.84
Closed P/L: 329.46
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 329.46 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 25 329.46 Equity: 25 329.46 Free Margin: 25 329.46
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 350.42 Gross Loss: 20.96 Total Net Profit: 329.46
Profit Factor: 16.72 Expected Payoff: 9.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 13.20 (0.05%) Relative Drawdown: 0.05% (13.20)
 
Total Trades: 36 Short Positions (won %): 16 (87.50%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (95.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 33 (91.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (8.33%)
Largest profit trade: 25.80 loss trade: -13.20
Average profit trade: 10.62 loss trade: -6.99
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (105.56) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-13.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 105.56 (10) consecutive loss (count): -13.20 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1