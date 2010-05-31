|Account: 2415170
|Name: poly160a_01
|Currency: USD
|2010 June 4, 20:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|76319824
|2010.05.31 05:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|132.272
|132.272
|132.822
|2010.05.31 05:50
|132.272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76319952
|2010.05.31 05:23
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.67110
|1.67110
|1.67660
|2010.05.31 06:11
|1.67110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76319955
|2010.05.31 05:23
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.44688
|1.44703
|1.45238
|2010.05.31 05:43
|1.44833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.50
|76405707
|2010.05.31 21:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.45355
|1.45361
|1.45905
|2010.06.01 13:09
|1.45495
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|14.00
|76407423
|2010.05.31 22:18
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.265
|91.256
|90.715
|2010.06.01 01:18
|91.136
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|14.15
|76427256
|2010.06.01 02:44
|buy
|0.15
|gbpusd
|1.44757
|1.44757
|1.45307
|2010.06.01 03:02
|1.44757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76436714
|2010.06.01 04:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.41878
|1.41863
|1.41328
|2010.06.01 04:23
|1.41750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.07
|76447860
|2010.06.01 06:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22707
|1.22707
|1.22157
|2010.06.01 08:30
|1.22587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|76573314
|2010.06.01 19:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22918
|0.00000
|1.22368
|2010.06.01 19:52
|1.22934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|76573432
|2010.06.01 19:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.15251
|0.00000
|1.15801
|2010.06.01 19:51
|1.15307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.86
|76575255
|2010.06.01 19:39
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.23108
|1.23052
|1.22558
|2010.06.01 19:52
|1.22936
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.80
|76575261
|2010.06.01 19:39
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.69184
|1.69204
|1.69734
|2010.06.01 19:59
|1.69326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.31
|76575269
|2010.06.01 19:39
|buy
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.15131
|1.15177
|1.15681
|2010.06.01 19:51
|1.15307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.90
|76578917
|2010.06.01 20:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.41662
|0.00000
|1.42212
|2010.06.02 13:02
|1.41509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-13.23
|76578987
|2010.06.01 20:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22736
|1.22736
|1.23286
|2010.06.03 03:02
|1.22860
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|12.40
|76587591
|2010.06.01 21:49
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.045
|91.050
|91.595
|2010.06.02 01:58
|91.165
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|13.16
|76590708
|2010.06.01 22:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.46574
|1.46573
|1.46024
|2010.06.01 23:21
|1.46453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.10
|76609571
|2010.06.02 04:43
|buy
|0.15
|eurchf
|1.41407
|1.41407
|1.41957
|2010.06.02 13:02
|1.41508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.10
|76610774
|2010.06.02 05:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.47062
|1.47067
|1.47612
|2010.06.02 07:18
|1.47188
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.60
|76611466
|2010.06.02 05:14
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.22288
|1.22289
|1.22838
|2010.06.02 05:35
|1.22289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|76613319
|2010.06.02 05:37
|buy
|0.15
|gbpusd
|1.46795
|1.46795
|1.47345
|2010.06.02 05:56
|1.46795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76613441
|2010.06.02 05:38
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.22130
|1.22130
|1.22680
|2010.06.02 07:45
|1.22256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.90
|76613458
|2010.06.02 05:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.15720
|1.15720
|1.15170
|2010.06.02 08:57
|1.15598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.55
|76613478
|2010.06.02 05:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|134.255
|134.255
|134.805
|2010.06.02 05:50
|134.255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76728281
|2010.06.02 19:21
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.22385
|1.22389
|1.22935
|2010.06.02 21:21
|1.22506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.15
|76728570
|2010.06.02 19:23
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.46507
|1.46508
|1.47057
|2010.06.03 01:49
|1.46628
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|12.10
|76755268
|2010.06.03 01:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.15659
|1.15657
|1.15109
|2010.06.03 01:37
|1.15536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.65
|76755291
|2010.06.03 01:06
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.22290
|1.22302
|1.22840
|2010.06.03 01:37
|1.22419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.35
|76756904
|2010.06.03 01:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.46568
|1.46568
|1.46018
|2010.06.03 15:11
|1.46447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.10
|76757024
|2010.06.03 01:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22485
|1.22482
|1.21935
|2010.06.03 13:31
|1.22357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.80
|76766194
|2010.06.03 04:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.15261
|0.00000
|1.14711
|2010.06.03 05:17
|1.15332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.16
|76766207
|2010.06.03 04:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.69229
|1.69229
|1.68679
|2010.06.03 10:08
|1.69229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76766808
|2010.06.03 04:44
|sell
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.15388
|0.00000
|1.14838
|2010.06.03 05:17
|1.15332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.28
|76772441
|2010.06.03 06:37
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.23038
|1.23036
|1.22488
|2010.06.03 06:54
|1.22909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.35
|76875035
|2010.06.03 19:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|92.499
|92.499
|91.949
|2010.06.03 19:45
|92.499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76877481
|2010.06.03 19:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.46125
|1.46115
|1.45575
|2010.06.04 13:14
|1.45970
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|15.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.38
|330.84
|Closed P/L:
|329.46
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|329.46
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|25 329.46
|Equity:
|25 329.46
|Free Margin:
|25 329.46
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|350.42
|Gross Loss:
|20.96
|Total Net Profit:
|329.46
|Profit Factor:
|16.72
|Expected Payoff:
|9.15
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|13.20 (0.05%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.05% (13.20)
|Total Trades:
|36
|Short Positions (won %):
|16 (87.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (95.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|33 (91.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (8.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|25.80
|loss trade:
|-13.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.62
|loss trade:
|-6.99
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (105.56)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-13.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|105.56 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-13.20 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|1