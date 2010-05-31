|Account: 2415278
|Name: pol159risky_001
|Currency: USD
|2010 June 4, 20:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|76319895
|2010.05.31 05:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.67137
|1.66687
|0.00000
|2010.05.31 05:43
|1.67186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.24
|76319901
|2010.05.31 05:21
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.44696
|0.00000
|1.44816
|2010.05.31 05:43
|1.44816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|76319905
|2010.05.31 05:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|132.217
|131.767
|0.000
|2010.05.31 05:43
|132.375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.28
|76319950
|2010.05.31 05:23
|buy
|0.20
|gbpchf
|1.67106
|1.66656
|0.00000
|2010.05.31 05:43
|1.67187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.03
|76319958
|2010.05.31 05:23
|buy
|0.40
|gbpchf
|1.67074
|1.66624
|0.00000
|2010.05.31 05:43
|1.67188
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.50
|76325250
|2010.05.31 06:54
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|91.456
|91.906
|0.000
|2010.05.31 08:17
|91.529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.98
|76405595
|2010.05.31 21:39
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.45334
|0.00000
|1.45454
|2010.05.31 22:06
|1.45415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|76407321
|2010.05.31 22:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.262
|0.000
|91.142
|2010.05.31 22:43
|91.236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|76407334
|2010.05.31 22:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|132.748
|0.000
|132.628
|2010.05.31 22:29
|132.628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.31
|76407387
|2010.05.31 22:17
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|91.308
|0.000
|91.188
|2010.05.31 22:43
|91.231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.69
|76420580
|2010.06.01 01:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.15499
|0.00000
|1.15619
|2010.06.01 01:59
|1.15574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|76427013
|2010.06.01 02:42
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.44748
|0.00000
|1.44868
|2010.06.01 02:59
|1.44813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|76436370
|2010.06.01 04:17
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.41867
|0.00000
|1.41747
|2010.06.01 04:23
|1.41747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|76447594
|2010.06.01 06:44
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22722
|0.00000
|1.22602
|2010.06.01 08:13
|1.22710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|76448543
|2010.06.01 06:52
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.135
|0.000
|91.015
|2010.06.01 08:57
|91.125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|76573077
|2010.06.01 19:19
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22920
|0.00000
|1.22800
|2010.06.01 19:52
|1.22935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|76573331
|2010.06.01 19:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.250
|0.000
|91.130
|2010.06.01 19:56
|91.271
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|76573388
|2010.06.01 19:22
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.22952
|0.00000
|1.22832
|2010.06.01 19:52
|1.22934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|76574295
|2010.06.01 19:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.23022
|0.00000
|1.22902
|2010.06.01 19:52
|1.22936
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.44
|76574820
|2010.06.01 19:36
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.69208
|0.00000
|1.69328
|2010.06.01 19:59
|1.69325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|76574900
|2010.06.01 19:36
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.23087
|0.00000
|1.22967
|2010.06.01 19:51
|1.22967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|76575159
|2010.06.01 19:38
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.69177
|0.00000
|1.69297
|2010.06.01 19:57
|1.69297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.08
|76575175
|2010.06.01 19:38
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|91.291
|0.000
|91.171
|2010.06.01 19:56
|91.262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|76575187
|2010.06.01 19:38
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.23128
|0.00000
|1.23008
|2010.06.01 19:47
|1.23008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.20
|76575536
|2010.06.01 19:42
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|91.321
|0.000
|91.201
|2010.06.01 19:56
|91.262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.59
|76575618
|2010.06.01 19:43
|buy
|0.04
|gbpchf
|1.69116
|0.00000
|1.69236
|2010.06.01 19:52
|1.69236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.16
|76578643
|2010.06.01 20:08
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22737
|0.00000
|1.22857
|2010.06.02 11:46
|1.22722
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.15
|76578757
|2010.06.01 20:09
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.41650
|0.00000
|1.41770
|2010.06.01 21:00
|1.41633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|76578767
|2010.06.01 20:09
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.22707
|0.00000
|1.22827
|2010.06.02 11:46
|1.22722
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.30
|76578835
|2010.06.01 20:09
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.171
|0.000
|91.291
|2010.06.01 20:30
|91.250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|76579128
|2010.06.01 20:11
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.41613
|0.00000
|1.41733
|2010.06.01 21:00
|1.41650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|76587469
|2010.06.01 21:48
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.047
|0.000
|91.167
|2010.06.01 22:06
|91.075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|76587823
|2010.06.01 21:51
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|91.017
|0.000
|91.137
|2010.06.01 22:06
|91.073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.23
|76609532
|2010.06.02 04:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.41384
|0.00000
|1.41504
|2010.06.02 05:24
|1.41435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|76612952
|2010.06.02 05:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.46842
|0.00000
|1.46962
|2010.06.02 06:00
|1.46872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|76613099
|2010.06.02 05:36
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.46805
|0.00000
|1.46925
|2010.06.02 06:00
|1.46883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|76613110
|2010.06.02 05:36
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.22164
|0.00000
|1.22284
|2010.06.02 07:33
|1.22176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|76613122
|2010.06.02 05:36
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.15693
|0.00000
|1.15573
|2010.06.02 07:47
|1.15676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|76613283
|2010.06.02 05:37
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.46751
|0.00000
|1.46871
|2010.06.02 05:41
|1.46871
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|76613377
|2010.06.02 05:37
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.22134
|0.00000
|1.22254
|2010.06.02 07:32
|1.22147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|76613393
|2010.06.02 05:37
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.15737
|0.00000
|1.15617
|2010.06.02 07:45
|1.15724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|76613483
|2010.06.02 05:38
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.22100
|0.00000
|1.22220
|2010.06.02 07:27
|1.22115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|76755131
|2010.06.03 01:04
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.15655
|0.00000
|1.15535
|2010.06.03 01:13
|1.15614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|76755210
|2010.06.03 01:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22292
|0.00000
|1.22412
|2010.06.03 01:12
|1.22349
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|76756371
|2010.06.03 01:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22385
|0.00000
|1.22265
|2010.06.03 13:09
|1.22426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|76756651
|2010.06.03 01:37
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.22418
|0.00000
|1.22298
|2010.06.03 13:09
|1.22414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|76756691
|2010.06.03 01:37
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.15537
|0.00000
|1.15657
|2010.06.03 12:57
|1.15520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|76756726
|2010.06.03 01:37
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.46535
|0.00000
|1.46415
|2010.06.03 02:46
|1.46555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|76756804
|2010.06.03 01:38
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.22448
|0.00000
|1.22328
|2010.06.03 13:09
|1.22412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|76756824
|2010.06.03 01:38
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.46566
|0.00000
|1.46446
|2010.06.03 02:46
|1.46551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|76756971
|2010.06.03 01:41
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.22478
|0.00000
|1.22358
|2010.06.03 13:09
|1.22459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.52
|76757073
|2010.06.03 01:43
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.15507
|0.00000
|1.15627
|2010.06.03 12:57
|1.15518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|76757111
|2010.06.03 01:43
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.46596
|0.00000
|1.46476
|2010.06.03 02:29
|1.46580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|76766137
|2010.06.03 04:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.15262
|0.00000
|1.15142
|2010.06.03 05:34
|1.15250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|76769128
|2010.06.03 05:38
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.46915
|0.00000
|1.46795
|2010.06.03 05:57
|1.46866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|76874986
|2010.06.03 19:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|92.465
|0.000
|92.345
|2010.06.03 19:38
|92.403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|76877293
|2010.06.03 19:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.46146
|0.00000
|1.46026
|2010.06.03 21:16
|1.46135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|76910835
|2010.06.04 06:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.15462
|0.00000
|1.15342
|2010.06.04 07:50
|1.15451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|137.89
|Closed P/L:
|137.86
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|137.86
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 137.86
|Equity:
|5 137.86
|Free Margin:
|5 137.86
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|147.29
|Gross Loss:
|9.43
|Total Net Profit:
|137.86
|Profit Factor:
|15.62
|Expected Payoff:
|2.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|7.98 (0.16%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.16% (7.98)
|Total Trades:
|58
|Short Positions (won %):
|30 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|28 (89.29%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|50 (86.21%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (13.79%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|39.50
|loss trade:
|-7.98
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.95
|loss trade:
|-1.18
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (13.58)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-7.98)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|76.25 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.98 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1