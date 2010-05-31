Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2415278 Name: pol159risky_001 Currency: USD 2010 June 4, 20:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
763198952010.05.31 05:21buy0.10gbpchf1.671371.666870.000002010.05.31 05:431.671860.000.000.004.24
763199012010.05.31 05:21buy0.01gbpusd1.446960.000001.448162010.05.31 05:431.448160.000.000.001.20
763199052010.05.31 05:22buy0.10gbpjpy132.217131.7670.0002010.05.31 05:43132.3750.000.000.0017.28
763199502010.05.31 05:23buy0.20gbpchf1.671061.666560.000002010.05.31 05:431.671870.000.000.0014.03
763199582010.05.31 05:23buy0.40gbpchf1.670741.666240.000002010.05.31 05:431.671880.000.000.0039.50
763252502010.05.31 06:54sell0.10usdjpy91.45691.9060.0002010.05.31 08:1791.5290.000.000.00-7.98
764055952010.05.31 21:39buy0.01gbpusd1.453340.000001.454542010.05.31 22:061.454150.000.000.000.81
764073212010.05.31 22:16sell0.01usdjpy91.2620.00091.1422010.05.31 22:4391.2360.000.000.000.28
764073342010.05.31 22:16sell0.01gbpjpy132.7480.000132.6282010.05.31 22:29132.6280.000.000.001.31
764073872010.05.31 22:17sell0.02usdjpy91.3080.00091.1882010.05.31 22:4391.2310.000.000.001.69
764205802010.06.01 01:42buy0.01usdchf1.154990.000001.156192010.06.01 01:591.155740.000.000.000.65
764270132010.06.01 02:42buy0.01gbpusd1.447480.000001.448682010.06.01 02:591.448130.000.000.000.65
764363702010.06.01 04:17sell0.01eurchf1.418670.000001.417472010.06.01 04:231.417470.000.000.001.04
764475942010.06.01 06:44sell0.01eurusd1.227220.000001.226022010.06.01 08:131.227100.000.000.000.12
764485432010.06.01 06:52sell0.01usdjpy91.1350.00091.0152010.06.01 08:5791.1250.000.000.000.11
765730772010.06.01 19:19sell0.01eurusd1.229200.000001.228002010.06.01 19:521.229350.000.000.00-0.15
765733312010.06.01 19:21sell0.01usdjpy91.2500.00091.1302010.06.01 19:5691.2710.000.000.00-0.23
765733882010.06.01 19:22sell0.02eurusd1.229520.000001.228322010.06.01 19:521.229340.000.000.000.36
765742952010.06.01 19:30sell0.04eurusd1.230220.000001.229022010.06.01 19:521.229360.000.000.003.44
765748202010.06.01 19:36buy0.01gbpchf1.692080.000001.693282010.06.01 19:591.693250.000.000.001.02
765749002010.06.01 19:36sell0.08eurusd1.230870.000001.229672010.06.01 19:511.229670.000.000.009.60
765751592010.06.01 19:38buy0.02gbpchf1.691770.000001.692972010.06.01 19:571.692970.000.000.002.08
765751752010.06.01 19:38sell0.02usdjpy91.2910.00091.1712010.06.01 19:5691.2620.000.000.000.64
765751872010.06.01 19:38sell0.16eurusd1.231280.000001.230082010.06.01 19:471.230080.000.000.0019.20
765755362010.06.01 19:42sell0.04usdjpy91.3210.00091.2012010.06.01 19:5691.2620.000.000.002.59
765756182010.06.01 19:43buy0.04gbpchf1.691160.000001.692362010.06.01 19:521.692360.000.000.004.16
765786432010.06.01 20:08buy0.01eurusd1.227370.000001.228572010.06.02 11:461.227220.000.00-0.01-0.15
765787572010.06.01 20:09buy0.01eurchf1.416500.000001.417702010.06.01 21:001.416330.000.000.00-0.15
765787672010.06.01 20:09buy0.02eurusd1.227070.000001.228272010.06.02 11:461.227220.000.00-0.020.30
765788352010.06.01 20:09buy0.01usdjpy91.1710.00091.2912010.06.01 20:3091.2500.000.000.000.87
765791282010.06.01 20:11buy0.02eurchf1.416130.000001.417332010.06.01 21:001.416500.000.000.000.64
765874692010.06.01 21:48buy0.01usdjpy91.0470.00091.1672010.06.01 22:0691.0750.000.000.000.31
765878232010.06.01 21:51buy0.02usdjpy91.0170.00091.1372010.06.01 22:0691.0730.000.000.001.23
766095322010.06.02 04:43buy0.01eurchf1.413840.000001.415042010.06.02 05:241.414350.000.000.000.45
766129522010.06.02 05:35buy0.01gbpusd1.468420.000001.469622010.06.02 06:001.468720.000.000.000.30
766130992010.06.02 05:36buy0.02gbpusd1.468050.000001.469252010.06.02 06:001.468830.000.000.001.56
766131102010.06.02 05:36buy0.04eurusd1.221640.000001.222842010.06.02 07:331.221760.000.000.000.48
766131222010.06.02 05:36sell0.01usdchf1.156930.000001.155732010.06.02 07:471.156760.000.000.000.15
766132832010.06.02 05:37buy0.04gbpusd1.467510.000001.468712010.06.02 05:411.468710.000.000.004.80
766133772010.06.02 05:37buy0.08eurusd1.221340.000001.222542010.06.02 07:321.221470.000.000.001.04
766133932010.06.02 05:37sell0.02usdchf1.157370.000001.156172010.06.02 07:451.157240.000.000.000.22
766134832010.06.02 05:38buy0.16eurusd1.221000.000001.222202010.06.02 07:271.221150.000.000.002.40
767551312010.06.03 01:04sell0.01usdchf1.156550.000001.155352010.06.03 01:131.156140.000.000.000.35
767552102010.06.03 01:05buy0.01eurusd1.222920.000001.224122010.06.03 01:121.223490.000.000.000.57
767563712010.06.03 01:31sell0.01eurusd1.223850.000001.222652010.06.03 13:091.224260.000.000.00-0.41
767566512010.06.03 01:37sell0.02eurusd1.224180.000001.222982010.06.03 13:091.224140.000.000.000.08
767566912010.06.03 01:37buy0.01usdchf1.155370.000001.156572010.06.03 12:571.155200.000.000.00-0.15
767567262010.06.03 01:37sell0.01gbpusd1.465350.000001.464152010.06.03 02:461.465550.000.000.00-0.20
767568042010.06.03 01:38sell0.04eurusd1.224480.000001.223282010.06.03 13:091.224120.000.000.001.44
767568242010.06.03 01:38sell0.02gbpusd1.465660.000001.464462010.06.03 02:461.465510.000.000.000.30
767569712010.06.03 01:41sell0.08eurusd1.224780.000001.223582010.06.03 13:091.224590.000.000.001.52
767570732010.06.03 01:43buy0.02usdchf1.155070.000001.156272010.06.03 12:571.155180.000.000.000.19
767571112010.06.03 01:43sell0.04gbpusd1.465960.000001.464762010.06.03 02:291.465800.000.000.000.64
767661372010.06.03 04:26sell0.01usdchf1.152620.000001.151422010.06.03 05:341.152500.000.000.000.10
767691282010.06.03 05:38sell0.01gbpusd1.469150.000001.467952010.06.03 05:571.468660.000.000.000.49
768749862010.06.03 19:15sell0.01usdjpy92.4650.00092.3452010.06.03 19:3892.4030.000.000.000.67
768772932010.06.03 19:40sell0.01gbpusd1.461460.000001.460262010.06.03 21:161.461350.000.000.000.11
769108352010.06.04 06:50sell0.01usdchf1.154620.000001.153422010.06.04 07:501.154510.000.000.000.10
  0.00 0.00 -0.03 137.89
Closed P/L: 137.86
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 137.86 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 137.86 Equity: 5 137.86 Free Margin: 5 137.86
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 147.29 Gross Loss: 9.43 Total Net Profit: 137.86
Profit Factor: 15.62 Expected Payoff: 2.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 7.98 (0.16%) Relative Drawdown: 0.16% (7.98)
 
Total Trades: 58 Short Positions (won %): 30 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 28 (89.29%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 50 (86.21%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (13.79%)
Largest profit trade: 39.50 loss trade: -7.98
Average profit trade: 2.95 loss trade: -1.18
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (13.58) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-7.98)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 76.25 (5) consecutive loss (count): -7.98 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1