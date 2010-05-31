Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2415192 Name: pol159moderate_001 Currency: USD 2010 June 4, 20:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
763198962010.05.31 05:21buy0.10gbpchf1.671371.666870.000002010.05.31 05:431.671860.000.000.004.24
763199002010.05.31 05:21buy0.10gbpusd1.446961.442460.000002010.05.31 05:431.448380.000.000.0014.20
763199042010.05.31 05:22buy0.10gbpjpy132.217131.7670.0002010.05.31 05:43132.3750.000.000.0017.28
763199782010.05.31 05:23buy0.20gbpchf1.670471.665970.000002010.05.31 05:431.671870.000.000.0024.25
763252492010.05.31 06:54sell0.01usdjpy91.4560.0000.0002010.05.31 08:3391.4460.000.000.000.11
764055942010.05.31 21:39buy0.01gbpusd1.453340.000001.455742010.05.31 22:061.454150.000.000.000.81
764073202010.05.31 22:16sell0.01usdjpy91.2620.00091.0222010.05.31 22:4391.2360.000.000.000.28
764073352010.05.31 22:16sell0.01gbpjpy132.7480.000132.5082010.05.31 22:29132.6160.000.000.001.45
764205832010.06.01 01:42buy0.01usdchf1.154990.000001.157392010.06.01 01:591.155740.000.000.000.65
764270122010.06.01 02:42buy0.01gbpusd1.447480.000001.449882010.06.01 02:591.448130.000.000.000.65
764363672010.06.01 04:17sell0.01eurchf1.418670.000001.416272010.06.01 04:231.417480.000.000.001.03
764475932010.06.01 06:44sell0.01eurusd1.227220.000001.224822010.06.01 08:131.227100.000.000.000.12
764485442010.06.01 06:52sell0.01usdjpy91.1350.00090.8952010.06.01 08:5791.1250.000.000.000.11
765730752010.06.01 19:19sell0.01eurusd1.229200.000001.226802010.06.01 19:521.229350.000.000.00-0.15
765733302010.06.01 19:21sell0.01usdjpy91.2500.00091.0102010.06.01 19:5791.2400.000.000.000.11
765742912010.06.01 19:30sell0.02eurusd1.230220.000001.227822010.06.01 19:521.229340.000.000.001.76
765748252010.06.01 19:36buy0.01gbpchf1.692080.000001.694482010.06.01 19:591.693250.000.000.001.02
765751122010.06.01 19:38sell0.04eurusd1.231120.000001.228722010.06.01 19:521.229360.000.000.007.04
765756122010.06.01 19:43buy0.02gbpchf1.691160.000001.693562010.06.01 19:591.693220.000.000.003.57
765786392010.06.01 20:08buy0.01eurusd1.227400.000001.229802010.06.03 02:571.227560.000.00-0.060.16
765787602010.06.01 20:09buy0.01eurchf1.416500.000001.418902010.06.01 21:051.416610.000.000.000.10
765788382010.06.01 20:09buy0.01usdjpy91.1710.00091.4112010.06.01 20:3091.2500.000.000.000.87
765878212010.06.01 21:51buy0.01usdjpy91.0180.00091.2582010.06.01 22:0691.0750.000.000.000.63
766095332010.06.02 04:43buy0.01eurchf1.413840.000001.416242010.06.02 05:241.414350.000.000.000.45
766129592010.06.02 05:35buy0.01gbpusd1.468420.000001.470822010.06.02 06:001.468720.000.000.000.30
766131012010.06.02 05:36sell0.01usdchf1.156700.000001.154302010.06.02 07:491.156560.000.000.000.12
766131122010.06.02 05:36buy0.02eurusd1.221640.000001.224042010.06.02 07:321.221750.000.000.000.22
766131552010.06.02 05:36buy0.02gbpusd1.467480.000001.469882010.06.02 06:001.468830.000.000.002.70
766137222010.06.02 05:40sell0.02usdchf1.157600.000001.155202010.06.02 07:331.157400.000.000.000.35
767551272010.06.03 01:04sell0.01usdchf1.156540.000001.154142010.06.03 01:131.156140.000.000.000.35
767552052010.06.03 01:05buy0.02eurusd1.222850.000001.225252010.06.03 01:121.223440.000.000.001.18
767563722010.06.03 01:31sell0.01eurusd1.223850.000001.221452010.06.03 13:311.223720.000.000.000.13
767566932010.06.03 01:37buy0.01usdchf1.155370.000001.157772010.06.03 12:591.155490.000.000.000.10
767567252010.06.03 01:37sell0.01gbpusd1.465330.000001.462932010.06.03 15:071.465200.000.000.000.13
767569682010.06.03 01:41sell0.02eurusd1.224760.000001.222362010.06.03 13:091.224590.000.000.000.34
767661392010.06.03 04:26sell0.01usdchf1.152620.000001.150222010.06.03 05:341.152500.000.000.000.10
767691292010.06.03 05:38sell0.02gbpusd1.469150.000001.466752010.06.03 05:571.468660.000.000.000.98
768749882010.06.03 19:15sell0.01usdjpy92.4650.00092.2252010.06.03 19:3892.4030.000.000.000.67
768772892010.06.03 19:40sell0.01gbpusd1.461430.000001.459032010.06.03 21:161.461300.000.000.000.13
769108342010.06.04 06:50sell0.01usdchf1.154620.000001.152222010.06.04 07:501.154510.000.000.000.10
  0.00 0.00 -0.06 88.64
Closed P/L: 88.58
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 88.58 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 088.58 Equity: 5 088.58 Free Margin: 5 088.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 88.73 Gross Loss: 0.15 Total Net Profit: 88.58
Profit Factor: 591.53 Expected Payoff: 2.21  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.15 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.15)
 
Total Trades: 40 Short Positions (won %): 21 (95.24%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 39 (97.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (2.50%)
Largest profit trade: 24.25 loss trade: -0.15
Average profit trade: 2.28 loss trade: -0.15
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 26 (23.55) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.15)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 65.18 (13) consecutive loss (count): -0.15 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 20 consecutive losses: 1