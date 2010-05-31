|Account: 2415192
|Name: pol159moderate_001
|Currency: USD
|2010 June 4, 20:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|76319896
|2010.05.31 05:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.67137
|1.66687
|0.00000
|2010.05.31 05:43
|1.67186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.24
|76319900
|2010.05.31 05:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.44696
|1.44246
|0.00000
|2010.05.31 05:43
|1.44838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.20
|76319904
|2010.05.31 05:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|132.217
|131.767
|0.000
|2010.05.31 05:43
|132.375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.28
|76319978
|2010.05.31 05:23
|buy
|0.20
|gbpchf
|1.67047
|1.66597
|0.00000
|2010.05.31 05:43
|1.67187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.25
|76325249
|2010.05.31 06:54
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.456
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.05.31 08:33
|91.446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|76405594
|2010.05.31 21:39
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.45334
|0.00000
|1.45574
|2010.05.31 22:06
|1.45415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|76407320
|2010.05.31 22:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.262
|0.000
|91.022
|2010.05.31 22:43
|91.236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|76407335
|2010.05.31 22:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|132.748
|0.000
|132.508
|2010.05.31 22:29
|132.616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.45
|76420583
|2010.06.01 01:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.15499
|0.00000
|1.15739
|2010.06.01 01:59
|1.15574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|76427012
|2010.06.01 02:42
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.44748
|0.00000
|1.44988
|2010.06.01 02:59
|1.44813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|76436367
|2010.06.01 04:17
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.41867
|0.00000
|1.41627
|2010.06.01 04:23
|1.41748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|76447593
|2010.06.01 06:44
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22722
|0.00000
|1.22482
|2010.06.01 08:13
|1.22710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|76448544
|2010.06.01 06:52
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.135
|0.000
|90.895
|2010.06.01 08:57
|91.125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|76573075
|2010.06.01 19:19
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22920
|0.00000
|1.22680
|2010.06.01 19:52
|1.22935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|76573330
|2010.06.01 19:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.250
|0.000
|91.010
|2010.06.01 19:57
|91.240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|76574291
|2010.06.01 19:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.23022
|0.00000
|1.22782
|2010.06.01 19:52
|1.22934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|76574825
|2010.06.01 19:36
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.69208
|0.00000
|1.69448
|2010.06.01 19:59
|1.69325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|76575112
|2010.06.01 19:38
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.23112
|0.00000
|1.22872
|2010.06.01 19:52
|1.22936
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.04
|76575612
|2010.06.01 19:43
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.69116
|0.00000
|1.69356
|2010.06.01 19:59
|1.69322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.57
|76578639
|2010.06.01 20:08
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22740
|0.00000
|1.22980
|2010.06.03 02:57
|1.22756
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.16
|76578760
|2010.06.01 20:09
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.41650
|0.00000
|1.41890
|2010.06.01 21:05
|1.41661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|76578838
|2010.06.01 20:09
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.171
|0.000
|91.411
|2010.06.01 20:30
|91.250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|76587821
|2010.06.01 21:51
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|91.018
|0.000
|91.258
|2010.06.01 22:06
|91.075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|76609533
|2010.06.02 04:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.41384
|0.00000
|1.41624
|2010.06.02 05:24
|1.41435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|76612959
|2010.06.02 05:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.46842
|0.00000
|1.47082
|2010.06.02 06:00
|1.46872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|76613101
|2010.06.02 05:36
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.15670
|0.00000
|1.15430
|2010.06.02 07:49
|1.15656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|76613112
|2010.06.02 05:36
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.22164
|0.00000
|1.22404
|2010.06.02 07:32
|1.22175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|76613155
|2010.06.02 05:36
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.46748
|0.00000
|1.46988
|2010.06.02 06:00
|1.46883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|76613722
|2010.06.02 05:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.15760
|0.00000
|1.15520
|2010.06.02 07:33
|1.15740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|76755127
|2010.06.03 01:04
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.15654
|0.00000
|1.15414
|2010.06.03 01:13
|1.15614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|76755205
|2010.06.03 01:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.22285
|0.00000
|1.22525
|2010.06.03 01:12
|1.22344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.18
|76756372
|2010.06.03 01:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22385
|0.00000
|1.22145
|2010.06.03 13:31
|1.22372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|76756693
|2010.06.03 01:37
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.15537
|0.00000
|1.15777
|2010.06.03 12:59
|1.15549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|76756725
|2010.06.03 01:37
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.46533
|0.00000
|1.46293
|2010.06.03 15:07
|1.46520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|76756968
|2010.06.03 01:41
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.22476
|0.00000
|1.22236
|2010.06.03 13:09
|1.22459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|76766139
|2010.06.03 04:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.15262
|0.00000
|1.15022
|2010.06.03 05:34
|1.15250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|76769129
|2010.06.03 05:38
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.46915
|0.00000
|1.46675
|2010.06.03 05:57
|1.46866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|76874988
|2010.06.03 19:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|92.465
|0.000
|92.225
|2010.06.03 19:38
|92.403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|76877289
|2010.06.03 19:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.46143
|0.00000
|1.45903
|2010.06.03 21:16
|1.46130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|76910834
|2010.06.04 06:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.15462
|0.00000
|1.15222
|2010.06.04 07:50
|1.15451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|88.64
|Closed P/L:
|88.58
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|88.58
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 088.58
|Equity:
|5 088.58
|Free Margin:
|5 088.58
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|88.73
|Gross Loss:
|0.15
|Total Net Profit:
|88.58
|Profit Factor:
|591.53
|Expected Payoff:
|2.21
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.15 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.15)
|Total Trades:
|40
|Short Positions (won %):
|21 (95.24%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|19 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|39 (97.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (2.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|24.25
|loss trade:
|-0.15
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.28
|loss trade:
|-0.15
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|26 (23.55)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.15)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|65.18 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.15 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|20
|consecutive losses:
|1