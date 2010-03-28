Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2597289 Name: MaRsiMACD Currency: USD 2010 May 14, 18:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1706704832010.03.28 12:06balanceDeposit10 000.00
1707457172010.03.29 06:00sell0.10usdchf1.065401.069851.061352010.03.29 07:441.061350.000.000.0038.16
1711441202010.03.31 15:00buy0.10usdjpy93.45093.12793.7532010.04.01 12:1493.7530.000.000.0032.32
1712360882010.04.01 13:00sell0.10gbpchf1.599101.604921.593982010.04.01 15:491.604920.000.000.00-55.42
1713499172010.04.05 05:00sell0.10eurusd1.350701.355091.346512010.04.05 06:401.346510.000.000.0041.90
1713510892010.04.05 06:00buy0.10usdchf1.061201.056701.065402010.04.06 01:161.065400.000.000.0039.42
1713604662010.04.05 09:09sell0.10gbpusd1.523101.528001.518602010.04.05 11:311.528000.000.000.00-49.00
1714126922010.04.05 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.348401.353101.343902010.04.06 01:161.343900.000.000.0045.00
1715838212010.04.08 16:00buy0.10gbpchf1.637901.632311.642892010.04.09 07:561.642890.000.000.0046.66
1717222942010.04.12 11:00sell0.10gbpchf1.634301.640231.628972010.04.12 12:411.628970.000.000.0050.31
1717795912010.04.13 13:00sell0.10usdjpy92.70093.04192.3792010.04.13 14:1693.0410.000.000.00-36.65
1721871932010.04.21 06:00buy0.10gbpusd1.540401.534671.545732010.04.22 06:181.545730.000.000.0053.30
1722298082010.04.21 14:00buy0.10usdjpy93.37092.99793.7232010.04.21 23:0492.9970.000.000.00-40.11
1722867962010.04.22 10:00sell0.10eurusd1.335401.339191.331712010.04.22 13:041.331710.000.000.0036.90
1725984112010.04.28 16:00buy0.10usdchf1.091201.086301.095802010.04.28 18:261.086300.000.000.00-45.11
1725984912010.04.28 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.312901.319331.306672010.04.28 18:371.319330.000.000.00-64.30
1726387712010.04.29 07:00buy0.10usdjpy94.04093.69394.3672010.04.30 08:5994.3670.000.000.0034.65
1727451212010.04.30 04:00sell0.10usdchf1.082601.087211.078292010.04.30 08:391.078290.000.000.0039.97
1727451272010.04.30 04:00buy0.10eurusd1.325401.319371.331232010.04.30 08:421.331230.000.000.0058.30
1727648462010.04.30 08:59buy0.10usdjpy94.39094.03794.7132010.04.30 14:1294.0370.000.000.00-37.54
1729637912010.05.04 06:00sell0.10gbpusd1.521401.527021.516182010.05.04 11:481.516180.000.000.0052.20
1730572992010.05.05 13:00sell0.10gbpjpy142.885143.686142.1342010.05.05 13:46142.1340.000.000.0079.76
1730625812010.05.05 13:46sell0.10gbpjpy142.085142.876141.3342010.05.05 15:51142.8760.000.000.00-83.81
1732236972010.05.07 11:00sell0.10usdchf1.105901.112381.099622010.05.07 12:301.112380.000.000.00-58.25
1736256712010.05.13 09:00sell0.10gbpusd1.477301.487351.467652010.05.13 14:531.467650.000.000.0096.50
  0.00 0.00 0.00 275.16
Closed P/L: 275.16
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 275.16 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 275.16 Equity: 10 275.16 Free Margin: 10 275.16
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 745.35 Gross Loss: 470.19 Total Net Profit: 275.16
Profit Factor: 1.59 Expected Payoff: 11.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 142.06 (1.38%) Relative Drawdown: 1.38% (142.06)
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 15 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 96.50 loss trade: -83.81
Average profit trade: 49.69 loss trade: -52.24
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (181.39) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-142.06)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 181.39 (4) consecutive loss (count): -142.06 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2